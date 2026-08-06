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Khairat Al-Baha Festival sees strong turnout 

Khairat Al-Baha Festival sees strong turnout 
The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture recently concluded the fifth edition of the Khairat Al-Baha Festival at the historic Raghadan Market. (SPA)
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Updated 06 August 2026 16:03
SPA
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Khairat Al-Baha Festival sees strong turnout 

Khairat Al-Baha Festival sees strong turnout 
  • Three-day event featured 15 booths for farmers and beekeepers, showcasing local agricultural produce and natural honey
Updated 06 August 2026 16:03
SPA
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AL-BAHA: The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture recently concluded the fifth edition of the Khairat Al-Baha Festival at the historic Raghadan Market, with strong turnout from residents and visitors.

The three-day event featured 15 booths for farmers and beekeepers, showcasing local agricultural produce and natural honey.

The festival concluded with widespread praise from participants and visitors, reaffirming the importance of such events in supporting local products and highlighting the diversity and quality of Al-Baha’s agricultural produce.

Topics: Khairat Al-Baha Festival Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture (MEWA)

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