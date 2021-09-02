You are here

Algeria's Safia Djelal sets new world record with shot put Paralympic gold

Algeria’s Safia Djelal sets new world record with shot put Paralympic gold
Safia Djelal celebrates winning gold in the women’s shot put F57 category at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Getty Images)
Ali Khaled

Algeria’s Safia Djelal sets new world record with shot put Paralympic gold

Algeria’s Safia Djelal sets new world record with shot put Paralympic gold
  • The 38-year-old Djelal came first with a throw of 11.29 meters at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium
  • North African nation now has 3 gold medals, 2 silver, 4 bronze at Tokyo 2020 Games
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: Algeria’s Safia Djelal on Thursday broke the world record for the women’s shot put F57 category in taking gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The 38-year-old came first with a throw of 11.29 meters at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, beating the former record of 11.16m held by Maria Ortiz Hernandez of Mexico, who finished in fourth place.

Mian Xu of China claimed silver with a throw of 10.81m, while Eucharia Iyiazi of Nigeria secured bronze with a distance of 10.40m.

Djelal’s compatriot Nassima Saifi, who earlier in the tournament won silver in the women’s discus throw F57 class, finished fifth with an effort of 10.29m.

The win came on the same day that Algerian Skander Athmani smashed another world record to scoop gold in the men’s 400 T13 competition.

Algeria now has three gold medals, two silver, and four bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics, putting the country 29th in the overall table.

Djelal has a stellar record across several sports. At the Athens 2004 Paralympic Games she won gold in the women’s javelin throw F56-58, and at the London Games in 2012 she took silver in the javelin throw F57-58. She has also won many world titles including gold medals in the women’s javelin throw F57-58 in Lille (2002), Assen (2006), and Lyon (2013).

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Safia Djelal Algeria shot put F57

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Yas Marina Circuit upgrade a third complete ahead of December’s F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit upgrade a third complete ahead of December’s F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management reveal track will reopen by October after first changes since inaugural race in 2009
  • Drivers will enjoy more license to overtake, with the modifications to the track providing additional opportunities for exciting high-speed battles
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Work to reconfigure the Yas Marina Circuit is now one third complete, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management has revealed, with the asphalt removed from the three key areas of the track, setting the stage for the new layout.

The revamp, the first time the track has been changed since 2009, has been progressing towards the target of reopening the track in October, two months before of the 13th instalment of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“We are really delighted and excited to see the upgrades progressing through the stages,” Ali Al-Beshir, circuit operations director at Yas Marina Circuit, said. “The team are working exceptionally hard, and we already have the demolition of the asphalt completed, along with the removal of lights and barriers from the key sections.

“With the support of our key partners and stakeholders we continue to progress well and are very much looking forward to the return of motorsport after the summer and, of course, the last race of the season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

The upgrades are being introduced to enhance motorsports events at Yas Marina Circuit for spectators as well as the drivers, who will enjoy more license to overtake, with the modifications to the track providing additional opportunities for exciting high-speed battles.

“The management team at Yas Marina Circuit and ADMM have really taken on board feedback from the fans and drivers,” said Mark Hughes, managing director of Mrk1 Consultants. “The project is a huge undertaking; nobody should underestimate the effort that goes into this. They’re doing it for the benefits of the fans both in the grandstand and watching on TV by creating faster wheel-to-wheel racing and more opportunities to overtake for more thrilling races. It’s massively exciting.”

On June 30, Yas Marina Circuit hosted its final Car Track Day to give drivers the last opportunity to experience the original track configuration one last time.

Topics: Yas Marina Circuit Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management

Vietnam aiming to make life tough for Saudi Arabia as Asian World Cup qualifiers return

Vietnam aiming to make life tough for Saudi Arabia as Asian World Cup qualifiers return
Updated 02 September 2021
John Duerden

Vietnam aiming to make life tough for Saudi Arabia as Asian World Cup qualifiers return

Vietnam aiming to make life tough for Saudi Arabia as Asian World Cup qualifiers return
  • Herve Renard’s Saudi team expected to get off mark with 3 points, but highest-ranked Southeast Asian team will be hard to break down in Riyadh
Updated 02 September 2021
John Duerden

RIYADH: Ahead of the opening game in Group B in the final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup, Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo has warned Saudi Arabia that it is in for a tough match.

Saudi Arabia, playing in Riyadh with five World Cup appearances under its belt, is expected to take all three points against a team that has never reached this stage before.

Since Park took over in 2017, however, the Golden Stars have become No. 1 in Southeast Asia, rising from 130 in FIFA’s world rankings to 92, just 31 spots below the hosts.

Park, the South Korean football manager who was a member of that country’s 2002 World Cup coaching staff, said: “We are confident that when we play against any team, we will not lose easily.

“We have become more confident together, with players that have been part of a team and grown up with us for three to four years. We have improved in terms of organization and teamwork. We are now a team.”

The 63-year-old, who has ordered players in training sessions to swap shirt numbers in an effort to confuse any local observers reporting back to Saudi coach Herve Renard, pointed out that Vietnam would not sit back and defend passively against Saudi Arabia.

The visitors will likely deploy a five-man defense but, as well as working hard on defensive organization, there is also ambition to hit the hosts on the counter as often as possible.

“We know that we are playing a good team with lots of strengths, but we also have our strengths too and I am confident that we will get the chance to show what those are. We also know that we have the support of our fans at home, and we haven’t come here to lose,” Park added.

After reaching the final of Asia’s U-23 Championships in 2018, the last eight of the 2019 Asian Cup, and the final stage of qualification for the World Cup, European clubs have woken up to the talents of stars such as Nguyen Quang Hai, and Nguyen Cong Phuong — absent for family reasons — who are now seen as among the best in Asia.

Park, a hugely popular figure in the football-loving country of 100 million people, has added a harder edge to a team that was already talented.

He said: “The players are reaching their full potential. Since I came here four years ago, the players are getting better physically and mentally. The clubs have tried hard to support us as have the fans and the government.

“We are looking forward to the challenge of being at this stage for the first time and are ready to show what we can do, starting against Saudi Arabia.”

Attacking ace Quang Hai, one of the top free-kick specialists in Asia, has also stressed the importance of set pieces.

The 24-year-old said: “It’s not just me, but a lot of players in different areas of the pitch have prepared for set pieces against Saudi Arabia.

“If the team enjoys those situations, the players must save and make good use of them. We will give everything we have, and we are looking forward to the game.”

The Vietnamese camp is happy with the facilities and support provided by the Saudi Arabian hosts, especially with the private plane sent to Hanoi last Friday to pick up the team but has been taken aback by the weather conditions in Riyadh.

Goalkeeper, Dang Van Lam, said: “Not only me but the whole team were surprised by the hot and dry climate in Saudi Arabia and after training sessions so far, we have clearly felt the difference.

“In addition, there is a time-zone difference between countries, this is a common difficulty so as professional players, we know how to get used to and adapt as quickly as possible.

“Saudi Arabia is a high-class team that has attended many World Cups, so there is no doubt about their level, but we are at a good level too. We are ready,” added the shotstopper who plays his club football in Japan with Cerezo Osaka.

Vietnam returns to Hanoi to host Australia next Tuesday with Saudi Arabia making the short trip to Oman. Japan and China are the other two teams in the group. Only the top two teams will qualify automatically for Qatar with third place having to negotiate a play-off route.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia sport

Algerian Skander Athmani smashes world record to win gold in 400m T13 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic

Algerian Skander Athmani smashes world record to win gold in 400m T13 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic
Updated 02 September 2021
Ali Khaled

Algerian Skander Athmani smashes world record to win gold in 400m T13 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic

Algerian Skander Athmani smashes world record to win gold in 400m T13 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic
  • Silver went to Moroccan Mohamed Amguoun, the previous world record holder
Updated 02 September 2021
Ali Khaled

Skander Athmani of Algeria has broken the world record to win gold in the Men’s 400 T13 competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Olympics on Thursday morning.

The 29-year-old stormed into first place with a time of 46.70 seconds at the Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital, ahead of second-place Mohamed Amguoun of Morocco, who finished a full second behind. Johannes Nambala of Namibia took bronze with a run of 48.76 seconds.

Amguoun was the previous world record holder with a time of 46.92 seconds, which he had set at the 2017 World Championships in London. The 32-year-old Moroccan had also won gold in the 400m T13 at the Rio 2016 Paralympics and bronze four years earlier in London.

Topics: Paralympics Algeria

Abdeslam Hili breaks own world record to win gold for Morocco in 400m T12 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Abdeslam Hili breaks own world record to win gold for Morocco in 400m T12 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Updated 02 September 2021
Ali Khaled

Abdeslam Hili breaks own world record to win gold for Morocco in 400m T12 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Abdeslam Hili breaks own world record to win gold for Morocco in 400m T12 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
  • Rouay Jebabli of Tunisia took bronze in the same race with a new personal best time
Updated 02 September 2021
Ali Khaled

Abdeslam Hili won gold for Morocco in the 400m T12 with a new world record at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Thursday morning, with Rouay Jebabli of Tunisia claiming bronze at the Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital.

The 24-year-old Moroccan won with a time of 47.59 seconds, beating his own world record of 47.79 seconds set in 2019 at the World Championships in Dubai.

Noah Malone of the US took silver with a time of 47.93 seconds, while the 23-year-old Tunisian came third with a personal best mark of 48.01 seconds.

Another Moroccan, the 25-year-old Mahdi Afri, who had won silver in the 400m T12 at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, finished fourth in 48.93 seconds.

Topics: Morocco

Afghan Paralympian makes debut after top-secret evacuation

Afghan Paralympian makes debut after top-secret evacuation
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

Afghan Paralympian makes debut after top-secret evacuation

Afghan Paralympian makes debut after top-secret evacuation
  • Given the chaos, Paralympic officials had initially said they would not make it to the Games
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

CHIBA, Japan: Afghan taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi competed in the Paralympic Games on Thursday, becoming the first female Afghan to do so since Athens 2004, after a secret international effort to help her get out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
The 22-year-old and her compatriot Hossain Rasouli arrived in Tokyo on Saturday https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/two-afghan-athletes-arrive-tokyo-paralympics-2021-08-28 via Paris after Khudadadi made a video appeal https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/female-afghan-athlete-makes-plea-help-get-tokyo-2021-08-17 for help to leave Kabul after the Taliban swept to power.
On Thursday, Khudadadi entered the Makuhari Messe competition arena in Chiba, near Tokyo, wearing a white hijab for the opening match of the debut of the Korean combat sport at the Paralympic Games. She became only the second woman to compete for Afghanistan at the Paralympics, which began in 1960.
"I'm happy that she was able to come to Japan," Kyodo News quoted Uzbekistan's Ziyodakhon Isakova as saying after her 17-12 defeat of Khudadadi in the under-49kg category.
Khudadadi, who will compete in the repechage round later on Thursday, did not speak to reporters. Both she and Rasouli had expressed a desire not to speak to media. Track athlete Rasouli competed in the long jump on Tuesday.
Alison Battisson of Human Rights for All, who was involved in their evacuation, told Reuters Australia had granted them humanitarian visas. It was not immediately known what the athletes intend to do after the Games.
In her Aug. 17 video appeal, Khudadadi had said: "I don't want my struggle to be in vain and without any results."
The pair had been unable to travel as originally scheduled after thousands of people rushed to Kabul's airport, seeking to flee the country.
Given the chaos, Paralympic officials had initially said they would not make it to the Games.
The Taliban have said they would respect the rights of women allowing them to work and study "within the framework of Islam" but many Afghans are sceptical of the promise.
During their 1996-2001 rule, also guided by sharia Islamic law, the Taliban stopped women from working. Girls were not allowed to go to school and women had to wear all-enveloping burqas to go out and then only when accompanied by a male relative.

Topics: Afganistan

