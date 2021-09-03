You are here

At least 41 dead as flash floods slam New York area
Ida blazed a trail of destruction north after slamming into Louisiana over the weekend, bringing severe flooding and tornadoes. (Getty Images/AFP)
AFP

At least 41 dead as flash floods slam New York area
  • Flooding closed major roads across New Jersey and New York boroughs including Manhattan
AFP

NEW YORK: Flash flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida killed at least 41 people in the New York area overnight into Thursday, including several who perished in their basements during the “historic” weather event that officials blamed on climate change.
Record rainfall, which prompted an unprecedented flash flood emergency warning for New York City, turned streets into rivers and shut down subway services as water cascaded down platforms onto tracks.
“I’m 50 years old and I’ve never seen that much rain ever,” said Metodija MiHajjlov whose basement of his Manhattan restaurant was flooded with three inches of water.
“It was like living in the jungle, like tropical rain. Unbelievable. Everything is so strange this year,” he told AFP.
Hundreds of flights were canceled at LaGuardia and JFK airports, as well as at Newark, where video showed a terminal inundated by rainwater.
“We’re all in this together. The nation is ready to help,” President Joe Biden said ahead of a trip Friday to the southern state of Louisiana, where Ida earlier destroyed buildings and left more than a million homes without power.
Flooding closed major roads across New Jersey and New York boroughs including Manhattan, The Bronx and Queens, submerging cars and forcing the fire department to rescue hundreds of people.
At least 23 people died in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy told reporters.
“The majority of these deaths were individuals who got caught in their vehicles,” he said.
Twelve died in New York City, including 11 who could not escape their basements, police said. The victims ranged from the ages of 2 to 86.
“Among the people MOST at risk during flash floods here are those living in off-the-books basement dwellings that don’t meet the safety codes necessary to save lives,” lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.
“These are working class, immigrant, and low-income people & families,” she added.
Three also died in the New York suburb of Westchester while another three died in Montgomery County outside Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, a local official confirmed.
Ida blazed a trail of destruction north after slamming into Louisiana over the weekend, bringing severe flooding and tornadoes.
“We’re enduring a historic weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said late Wednesday.
State emergencies were declared in New York and New Jersey while the National Weather Service issued its first-ever emergency flash flood warning for New York City, urging residents to move to higher ground.
“You do not know how deep the water is and it is too dangerous,” the New York branch of the National Weather Service (NWS) said in a tweet.
The NWS recorded 3.15 inches (80 millimeters) of rain in Central Park in just an hour — beating a record set just last month during Storm Henri.
The US Open was also halted as howling wind and rain blew under the corners of the Louis Armstrong Stadium roof.
New Yorkers woke to clear blue skies Thursday as the city edged back to life but signs of the previous night’s carnage weren’t far away: residents moved fallen tree branches from roads as subway services slowly resumed.
Around 98,000 homes in Pennsylvania, 60,000 in New Jersey and 40,000 in New York were without power, according to the website poweroutage.us.
It is rare for such storms to strike America’s northeastern seaboard and comes as the surface layer of oceans warms due to climate change.
The warming is causing cyclones to become more powerful and carry more water, posing an increasing threat to the world’s coastal communities, scientists say.
“Global warming is upon us and it’s going to get worse and worse and worse unless we do something about it,” said Democratic senator Chuck Schumer.
In Annapolis, 30 miles (50 kilometers) from Washington, a tornado ripped up trees and toppled electricity poles.
The NWS warned the threat of tornadoes would linger, with tornado watches in effect for parts of southern Connecticut, northern New Jersey, and southern New York as Ida tracked north through New England Thursday.

Afghans hope for end to power vacuum as Taliban prepare to announce government

Afghans hope for end to power vacuum as Taliban prepare to announce government
Updated 02 September 2021
Shershah Nawabi

Afghans hope for end to power vacuum as Taliban prepare to announce government

Afghans hope for end to power vacuum as Taliban prepare to announce government
  • New government could be revealed as soon as on Friday, says militant group
Updated 02 September 2021
Shershah Nawabi

KABUL: The Taliban said on Thursday they were preparing to unveil their government, with Afghans hoping it will happen soon as the country urgently needs a new administration after its state institutions collapsed over two weeks ago.
The Taliban took control of Afghanistan earlier this month and seized Kabul on Aug. 15, as US-led forces were completing their withdrawal.
The group that returned to power after 20 years of insurgency, following their removal by a US-led invasion in 2001, is now faced with the responsibility of running a country of 35 million people devastated by decades of war and with an economy on the edge of collapse.
Photos circulated on social media on Thursday showed the Taliban in preparations for a ceremony at the presidential palace in Kabul.  
“We were expecting that the government formation would be finalized as soon as possible,” Bilal Karimi, member of the Taliban cultural commission, told Arab News. “Possibly it would be Friday or the upcoming 72 hours.”
While there are many unknowns, fears and hopes regarding the new establishment, most ordinary Afghans long for it to be urgently formed to end a power vacuum.
“In the current situation, we are in an urgent need of a government,” Kabul-based international relations analyst Qais Zaheer told Arab News.
He expressed hope the new administration would be one in which all would find their representation, and that it would obtain international legitimacy.
“On the internal level everyone should see themselves in the government and on the international level, the world should recognize it,” he said. 
The Taliban had declared a blanket amnesty, vowing no reprisals against former enemies and Afghans who supported the previous administration, and announced their aim of forming an inclusive Islamic government. It remains unclear to what extent these promises will be kept.
“This government should be inclusive and professional and should assure the people that they are able to serve the nation,” Afghan Civil Society Forum director Aziz Rafee said, adding: “All sides, including the former government officials would be a part of it.”
The international legitimacy of the new government will be crucial, as most payments to foreign aid-dependent Afghanistan have been suspended since the takeover, sending the economy into freefall.
Ali Reza, a 23-year-old shop owner in Kabul, said he hoped the economy would improve with the formation of the new government, as businesses are reeling from the current situation.
“We hope that the new government will provide us with facilities and opportunities,” he said.
The country is facing the possibility of a humanitarian crisis on top of the political and economic situation. The UN has warned that up to half a million Afghans could flee their homeland by the end of the year.
Thousands of people have already left, while the young and educated fear for their future.
“The major issue is that the Taliban would possibly put the new generation under a serious threat,” journalist Nabi Karimi told Arab News.
Those who feel especially threatened are women, whose freedoms were curtailed during the previous Taliban rule of 1996-2001.
“We hope that Taliban fulfil their commitments,” journalist Qudsia Eshaqzai said, adding that she and her colleagues are hoping to resume their professional lives. During their previous reign, the Taliban treated them like second-category citizens.
“The only thing we can do is to continue our hope,” she said. “I hope that soon the situation will change and they will give us the right to work.”

Kashmir under lockdown, blackout after top resistance leader Syed Ali Geelani dies

Kashmir under lockdown, blackout after top resistance leader Syed Ali Geelani dies
Updated 02 September 2021

Kashmir under lockdown, blackout after top resistance leader Syed Ali Geelani dies

Kashmir under lockdown, blackout after top resistance leader Syed Ali Geelani dies
Updated 02 September 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI:Indian authorities locked down the Kashmir Valley and placed the region under a near-total communications blackout on Thursday after the death of iconic pro-independence leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
Geelani, who died on Wednesday at the age of 92, had been a thorn in India’s side since the early 1960s when he began campaigning for the merger with Pakistan of the part of Kashmiri territory administered by India.
The veteran politician and former chief of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference was jailed for nearly 10 years starting in 1962 and was often restricted to his home in Srinagar after that.
“My father expired at 10 p.m. and then restrictions were imposed,” Geelani’s son, Naseem Geelani, told Arab News.
The family and supporters of the Kashmiri resistance icon had planned to bury him at the main Martyrs’ Cemetery in Srinagar, but his body was forcibly taken away by security forces.
“We have many relatives in different parts of Kashmir and I told the security forces to let us wait until morning for the burial, but they applied force and said the burial had to be done as soon as possible,” Geelani’s son said.
“They snatched the body, and when women resisted, they misbehaved and forcefully took the body at 3:13 in the morning.”
The family was also barred from the funeral, as Geelani was buried by police at a local graveyard in Hyderpora area, some 300 meters from his home.
“It is really very sad,” his son said. “Since everything was already shut, a decent burial could have been organized in the presence of family and friends. Last rites are important from religious points of view.”
Security forces came into action immediately and started barricading Srinagar — the main city of Kashmir — after the news of Geelani’s death emerged on Wednesday night and local mosques told people to come to the streets to offer their final respect.
Kashmir Police Inspector General Vijay Kumar told the media on Wednesday night restrictions would be imposed across Kashmir and the internet “will also be snapped and nobody will be allowed to disrupt peace.”
Officials would not comment on how long the restrictions will be in place.
To many in Kashmir, the situation is reminiscent of the “black day” of Aug. 5, 2019, when New Delhi abolished Article 370 of the Constitution, ending Kashmir’s autonomy. For months, the region’s entire population was placed under lockdown and a communication blackout amid a crackdown on political activity. Hundreds of political leaders were also arrested.
“Thursday almost felt like Aug. 5, 2019, when Kashmiris were made prisoners in their own homes for months,” Srinagar resident Aijaz Ahmad told Arab News.
Geelani was an icon of Kashmiri resistance and undisputed leader of the APHC, which is the umbrella organization of most pro-independence Kashmiri groups.
“In the past three decades, he has emerged as a symbol of resistance,” Srinagar-based political and international affairs expert Siddiq Wahid told Arab News.
He said Geelani’s legacy would continue and the political space he had created would not die with his passing. The hasty burial showed a “sense of insecurity on the part of the government,” Wahid said.
“It is not possible to crush the sentiments of the people and the sentiment is what it is. When the sentiment is not allowed to be displayed, you build pressure where the air has nowhere to go and I think that is the danger of it.”
Widespread anger was felt as Indian authorities blocked people from paying their last respect to Geelani, an icon of defiance against India.
“There is a lot of anger among the people and the denial of political space to express their political views further alienates people in the valley,” Srinagar-based journalist and political analyst Altaf Hussain told Arab News.
“Geelani was, at present, the tallest leader of Kashmir.”

Women in rare protest as Taliban outline new government
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

Women in rare protest as Taliban outline new government

Women in rare protest as Taliban outline new government
  • Protesters: “We are even ready to wear burqas if they tell us, but we want the women to go to school and work”
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

KABUL: The Taliban said on Thursday they were close to forming a new government, as dozens of women held a rare protest for the right to work under a new regime that faces enormous economic hurdles and deep public mistrust.
The announcement of a Cabinet may take place on Friday following afternoon prayers, two Taliban sources told AFP.
Defiant female protesters said they were willing to accept the burqa if their daughters could still go to school under Taliban rule.
“It is our right to have education, work and security,” the group of around 50 female demonstrators chanted, waving placards on the streets of Afghanistan’s western city of Herat. “We are here to ask for our rights,” Fereshta Taheri, one of the demonstrators, told AFP.
“We are even ready to wear burqas if they tell us, but we want the women to go to school and work,” the photographer and artist added.
The Taliban have pledged their leadership will be “inclusive,” but many doubt women will find a place in Afghanistan’s new administration.
“We follow the news, and we don’t see any women in Taliban meetings and gatherings,” said Herat protester Mariam Ebram.
“We were expecting that the government formation would be finalized as soon as possible,” Bilal Karimi, member of the Taliban cultural commission, told Arab News. “Possibly it would be Friday or the upcoming 72 hours.”

Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul

Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul

Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul
  • Panjshir is the last province resisting rule by the Taliban
  • A spokesman for the NRFA rebel grouping said it had full control of all passes and entrances
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

KABUL: Taliban forces and fighters loyal to local leader Ahmad Massoud battled in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley on Thursday, more than two weeks after the Islamist militia seized power, as Taliban leaders in the capital Kabul worked to form a government.
Panjshir is the last province resisting rule by the Taliban, whose overthrow of the Western-backed government as US and other foreign troops withdrew after 20 years has left the country in chaos.
Each side said it had inflicted heavy casualties.
“We started operations after negotiation with the local armed group failed,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
Taliban fighters had entered Panjshir and taken control of some territory, he said. “They (the enemy) suffered heavy losses.”
A spokesman for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) rebel grouping said it had full control of all passes and entrances and had driven back efforts to take Shotul district.
“The enemy made multiple attempts to enter Shotul from Jabul-Saraj, and failed each time,” he said, referring to a town in neighboring Parwan province.
Since the Taliban swept into Kabul on Aug. 15, several thousand fighters from local militias and remnants of the government’s armed forces have massed in Panjshir under the leadership of Massoud, son of a former Mujahideen commander.
They have been holding out in the steep valley where attacks from outside are difficult.
Efforts to negotiate a settlement appear to have broken down, with each side blaming the other for the failure, as the Taliban prepare to announce a new government.
Mujahid said this was a matter of a few days away, while Taliban official Ahmadullah Muttaqi said a ceremony was being prepared at the presidential palace.
The legitimacy of the government in the eyes of international donors and investors will be crucial for the economy as the country battles drought and the ravages of a 20-year conflict that killed an estimated 240,000 Afghans.
Humanitarian organizations have warned of impending catastrophe and the economy — reliant for years on many milions of dollars of foreign aid — is close to collapse.
Many Afghans were struggling to feed their families amid severe drought well before the Taliban militants seized power and millions may now face starvation with the country isolated and the economy unraveling, aid agencies say.
“Since the 15th of August, we have seen the crisis accelerate and magnify with the imminent economic collapse that is coming this country’s way,” Mary-Ellen McGroarty, World Food Programme country director in Afghanistan, told Reuters from Kabul.
The economy is expected to sink by 9.7 percent this financial year and 5.2 percent next year, Fitch said in a report, adding foreign investment would be needed to support a more optimistic outlook.
The Taliban enforced a radical form of sharia, or Islamic law, when it ruled from 1996-2001 but has tried to present a more moderate face to the world this time, promising to protect human rights and refrain from reprisals against old enemies.
The United States, the European Union and others have cast doubt on such assurances, saying formal recognition of the new government — and the economic aid that would flow from that — is contingent on action.
The foreign minister of current EU president Slovenia, Anze Logar, said the bloc was “far from even tackling this question,” which EU leaders might discuss at summits next month. Some EU states consider the Taliban a terrorist organization.
If the EU — the world’s biggest aid donor — decides to recognize the Taliban government, “aid is the leverage that the European Union has” in setting conditions, Logar told Reuters
A source with direct knowledge of the move said Afghan diplomats had been asked to stay in overseas posts for the time being. The Taliban had made clear there would eventually be change but also wanted to maintain a sense of continuity, the source said.
Afghanistan’s ambassador to France, Mohammad Azizi, told a conference in Paris that he remained his country’s envoy and that the Taliban takeover had no legitimacy. Asked if he had spoken directly to the Taliban, he said he had not.
The Taliban have promised safe passage out of the country for any foreigners or Afghans left behind by the huge airlift which ended when US troops withdrew on Monday. But with Kabul airport still closed, many were seeking to flee over land.
Neighbouring Tajikistan said on Thursday it could not afford to take in Afghan refugees without help.
Qatar’s foreign minister said the Gulf state was talking with the Taliban and Turkey about potential technical support to restart operations at Kabul airport, which would facilitate humanitarian assistance and possibly more evacuations.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he would discuss securing safe passage through third countries with regional leaders.
“We need to adjust to the new reality” in Afghanistan, he said.

Bush: Afghanistan invasion was ‘right’

Bush: Afghanistan invasion was 'right'
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

Bush: Afghanistan invasion was 'right'

Bush: Afghanistan invasion was 'right'
  • Ex-US president spoke in lead up to 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
  • ‘Goal was to protect the American people. I’m comfortable with the decisions I made’
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Former US President George W. Bush has defended his decision to invade Afghanistan in 2001 following the 9/11 terror attacks.

“I made some big decisions, starting with the big thought of America being at war,” Bush told the BBC in a program marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

“Those decisions weren’t made out of anger, they were made with a goal in mind, which was to protect the American people. I think I was right.” 

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks, after which Bush declared a “war on terror,” marking the beginning of the 20-year, US-led NATO campaign to eliminate the Taliban and Al-Qaeda and stabilize Afghanistan.

Tens of thousands of Afghan civilians and security forces were killed over the course of the war, as well as over 2,300 Americans, nearly 500 Britons, and hundreds of other NATO coalition soldiers.

The campaign in Afghanistan has been subject to a significant amount of scrutiny since the Taliban toppled the US-backed government.

The American withdrawal has drawn criticism, with scenes of chaos being widely shared online and by media outlets as Afghans and foreign nationals scrambled to flee the country.

A terror attack against those evacuees in late August, claimed by Daesh’s Afghanistan division, killed nearly 200 people, including 13 American marines, further illustrating the perceived lack of order in the US withdrawal.

“You know, there weren’t any other attacks on America,” Bush said when asked if he thought his post-9/11 decisions made the world a safer place. “We’ll let the historians sort all that out. Let’s just say this: I’m comfortable with the decisions I made.”

