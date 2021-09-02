You are here

What We Are Buying Today: Midwan

Nada Hameed

Midwan is a Saudi ceramic brand established by Nasrin Bakheet in July 2020 in Jeddah.

Its distinctive designs are inspired by the dynamic identity of Saudi art and heritage.

Midwan is the Hijazi name for a traditional wooden spinning top with a conical base, decorated with colorful paints.

The brand’s ceramic cups reflect this as they have a base shaped like a spinning top, which creates a little fun for your coffee drinking rituals.

Midwan’s beautiful water bottles are glazed and decorated with Islamic geometry and famous lines of Arabic poetry.

The bottle sets are ideal for olive oil and rose or Zamzam water on your dinner table. For more information visit: www.nasrinbakheet.com

Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

Authors: Steven Nadler and Lawrence Shapiro

There is an epidemic of bad thinking in the world today. An alarming number of people are embracing crazy, even dangerous ideas. They believe that vaccinations cause autism. They reject the scientific consensus on climate change as a “hoax.” And they blame the spread of COVID-19 on the 5G network or a Chinese cabal. Worse, bad thinking drives bad acting—it even inspired a mob to storm the US Capitol.
In this book, Steven Nadler and Lawrence Shapiro argue that the best antidote for bad thinking is the wisdom, insights, and practical skills of philosophy. When Bad Thinking Happens to Good People provides an engaging tour through the basic principles of logic, argument, evidence, and probability that can make all of us more reasonable and responsible citizens.
When Bad Thinking Happens to Good People shows how we can more readily spot and avoid flawed arguments and unreliable information; determine whether evidence supports or contradicts an idea; distinguish between merely believing something and knowing it; and much more.

'Zorba the Greek' composer Theodorakis dies aged 96

  • It was the Oscar-winning film adaptation of Nikos Kazantzakis’ ‘Zorba the Greek’ in 1964, and the slow-to-frenetic title score by Theodorakis that made him a household name
  • He spoke at rallies supporting Palestinian statehood, against the war in Iraq and more recently in opposition to an agreement to end a name dispute between Greece and North Macedonia
Updated 02 September 2021
AP

ATHENS, Greece: Mikis Theodorakis, the beloved Greek composer whose rousing music and life of political defiance won acclaim abroad and inspired millions at home, died Thursday. He was 96.
His death at his home in central Athens was announced on state television and followed multiple hospitalizations in recent years, mostly for heart treatment.
Theodorakis’ prolific career that started at age 17 produced a hugely varied body of work that ranged from somber symphonies to popular television and the film scores for “Serpico” and “Zorba the Greek.”
But the towering man with trademark worker suits, hoarse voice and wavy hair also is remembered by Greeks for his stubborn opposition to postwar regimes that persecuted him and outlawed his music.
“He lived with passion, a life dedicated to music, the arts, our country and its people, dedicated to the ideas of freedom, justice, equality, social solidarity,” Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said in a statement.
“He wrote music that became intertwined with the historical and social developments in Greece in the postwar years, music that provided encouragement, consolation, protest, and support in the darker periods of our recent history.”
Born Michail Theodorakis on the eastern Aegean island of Chios on July 29, 1925, he was exposed to music and politics from a young age.
He began writing music and poetry in his teens, just as Greece entered World War II. During the war, he was arrested by the country’s Italian and German occupiers for his involvement in left-wing resistance groups.
Some of those same groups bitterly opposed the government and monarchy that led immediately Greece after the war, leading to a 1946-49 civil war in which the Communist-backed rebels eventually lost.
Theodorakis was jailed and sent to remote Greek islands, including the infamous “re-education” camp on the small island of Makronissos near Athens. As a result of severe beatings and torture, Theodorakis suffered broken limbs, respiratory problems and other injuries that plagued his health for the rest of his life. He suffered tuberculosis, was thrown into a psychiatric hospital, and was subjected to mock executions.
Despite the hardships, he managed to establish himself as a respected musician. He graduated from the Athens Music School in 1950 and continued his studies in Paris on a scholarship in 1954.
A prolific career as a composer began in earnest, as he worked in a huge range of genres from film scores and ballet music to operas, as well as chamber music, ancient Greek tragedies and Greek folk, collaborating with leading poets including Spain’s Federico Garcia Lorca and the Greek Nobel laureate Odysseas Elytis. A music series based on poems written by Nazi concentration camp survivor Iakovos Kambanellis, “The Ballad of Mauthausen,” described the horrors of camp life and the Holocaust.
But it was the Oscar-winning film adaptation of Nikos Kazantzakis’ “Zorba the Greek” in 1964, and the slow-to-frenetic title score by Theodorakis that made him a household name.
The movie starring Anthony Quinn, Alan Bates and Irene Pappas picked up three Academy Awards.
As Theodorakis’ fame grew, political turmoil in Greece continued, and his compositions were banned by a military dictatorship that governed the country between 1967 and 1974 — turning his music into a sountrack of resistance that would be played at protest ralies for decades. Tireless in later life, Theodorakis continued to work with emerging artists and compositions that included music for the opening ceremony of the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, and maintained an active interest in politics.
He was a member of parliament for the Greek Communist Party for most of the 1980s but later served the cabinet of the conservative government. He spoke at rallies supporting Palestinian statehood, against the war in Iraq and more recently in opposition to an agreement to end a name dispute between Greece and North Macedonia.
His defenders saw him as a unifier, willing to take bold decisions to try to heal the country’s bitter and longstanding political divisions, many rooted in the Cold War. Fans who disagreed with him looked past his politics, and tributes to Theodorakis Thursday came from all of Greece’s political parties as well as his fellow artists.
“He was a giant and we were all proud of him. His music, his life, he was unique,” singer Manolis Mitsias, who worked extensively with Theodorakis said. “Greece was orphaned today.”
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared three days of national mourning, posting a photograph with Theodorakis at his home following a recent hospitalization.
“I had the honor of knowing him for many years ... and his advice has always been valuable to me, especially concerning the unity of our people and overcoming divisions,” Mitsotakis wrote.
“The best way to honor him, a global Greek, is to live by that message. Mikis is our history.”
Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.

Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi jets to opening of Venice Film Festival 

Updated 02 September 2021
DUBAI: Arab celebrities, including Saudi actress and filmmaker Fatima Al-Banawi, US-Egyptian actor Rami Malek and Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri, were spotted at the opening of the 78th Venice Film Festival on Wednesday amid hopes that cinema will shake off the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Unlike rival Cannes, the world’s oldest film festival did not skip the 2020 edition due to the health crisis, but it is only this year that celebrities have returned in force to the Lido waterfront in a show of support for an industry hammered by lockdowns.

Organizers are relying on strict health measures to keep the 11-day movie marathon trouble free.

Al-Banawi, who was chosen by French jewelry and fashion house Cartier as its Middle East ambassador in June, chose a purple gown by Lebanese-Italian fashion designer Tony Ward for the red carpet.  

Meanwhile, Sabri wore a hot pink flowing dress with spaghetti-straps designed by Italian luxury fashion house Roberto Cavalli. 

Malek and Sabri met at the Cartier event. The two were snapped having a friendly chat at the party. 

Al-Banawi, Malek and Sabri were not the only Arab celebrities who attended the festival’s opening night. Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk wore a pink and blue dress by Italian label Dolce & Gabbana.

“Venice was filled with many magical moments. The main one was attending the best show of the year,” wrote Zarrouk on Instagram. 

Lebanese TV presenter Raya Abirached attended the festival wearing a glitzy dress by Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali, while Emirati host and actress Mahira Abdel Aziz championed a red gown from Maison Valentino.  

The Venice Film Festival is set to premier three Arab films: “Amira,” “Costa Brava” and “Republic of Silence.”

Movie madness: What's coming up in the end-of-year

Updated 02 September 2021
  Some long-awaited sequels and an intriguing prequel are among the highlights of 2021's Fall/Winter release schedule
The Matrix: Resurrections

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Director: Lana Wachowski

Release date: December 16

The long-awaited fourth instalment in the franchise that set the benchmark for modern sci-fi movies at the turn of the millennium (as well as introducing the revolutionary ‘bullet-time’ shooting style that quickly became ubiquitous). Co-creator Lana Wachowski directs, and she is joined by the majority of the cast from the originals including star-crossed lovers Neo and Trinity (Reeves and Moss) — despite the latter (and possibly both) dying at the end of the original trilogy. A recent trailer at CinemaCon showed Neo back in the Matrix with no memory of previous events, and when he runs into Trinity in a coffee shop, the pair don’t remember each other. Given the title, perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised at their reappearance, and we’re confident that won’t be the only mind-bending trick Wachowski pulls.

The Eternals

Starring: Angeline Jolie, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden

Director: Chloé Zhao

Release date: November 5

With the Avengers film franchise coming to an end, Marvel needed a new ensemble piece for its Cinematic Universe, and it’s banking on “The Eternals” — a group of immortal aliens who’ve been living on Earth for millennia. Now they must band together to protect their adopted home from the Deviants (basically, the Eternals’ polar opposites, aggressive mutant humanoids led by General Kro). There’s some serious pedigree both in front of the camera and behind; it’s writer/director Zhao’s first feature since “Nomadland” netted her Best Picture and Best Director awards at the Oscars this year.

Dune

Starring: Timothée Chalomet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Release date: September 23

Despite David Lynch’s 1984 movie, many still consider Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel — set on the desert planet of Arrakis, where the only valuable commodity is “spice,” a drug that can prolong life — to be ‘unfilmable.’ Villeneuve — the director behind “Blade Runner 2049” — is apparently getting two movies in which to attempt the impossible (this film will be billed on screen as “Dune: Part One”). He’s assembled a stellar cast, and the stunning trailer certainly whet our appetites.

Top Gun: Maverick

Starring: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Release date: November 18

After long delays due to reshoots and the COVID-19 pandemic, audiences will finally get to see Cruise reprise the role that made him a global megastar as Maverick the fighter pilot returns to the Top Gun academy, this time as an instructor. He’s not the only link to the 1986 original: Val Kilmer returns as Iceman (now an admiral in the US Navy), and Teller plays Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw — the son of Maverick’s late friend and flight partner Nick ‘Goose’ Bradshaw, for whose death Maverick still feels residual guilt more than 30 years later.

No Time To Die

Starring: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Léa Seydoux

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Release date: October 7

Craig’s fifth and final outing as James Bond, the British superspy with a ‘licence to kill,’ sees a few 21st-century upgrades being made to the famously… let’s say, ‘un-PC’… franchise. For starters, there’s a new, female (!) ‘double-O’ agent. Bond is — reluctantly — persuaded out of a five-year retirement by the CIA to help them search for a missing Russian scientist. This leads him into confrontation with Malek’s Safin, who — pre-release hype has it — might be Bond’s toughest opponent yet.

The Many Saints of Newark

Starring: Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Michael Gandolfini

Director: Alan Taylor

Release date: October 1

Crime drama “The Sopranos” is, by most critics’ reckoning, among the greatest TV shows ever made. Partly that was down to writer David Chase, and partly it was down to the late, great James Gandolfini’s career-making turn as mob boss Tony Soprano. Chase returns here as the co-writer of this prequel, set in New Jersey in the Sixties and Seventies, which follows Tony’s teenage years, growing up in the middle of a gang war. Whoever was chosen to play the teenage Tony would have a ridiculously tough act to follow, given the iconic stature of the character and of James Gandolfini, and the filmmakers decided James’ son, Michael, had the best shot at portraying a younger version of the (wise)guy his father made famous.

Last Night in Soho

Starring: Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith

Director: Edgar Wright

Release date: October 28

British filmmaker Wright (“Shaun of the Dead,” “Baby Driver”) helms this surreal psychological horror set in London. Young fashion student Eloise is a huge fan of the city’s ‘Swinging Sixties’ era. She also possesses an eerie sixth sense, and finds herself transported back in time to 1966. Not only that, but she appears to have possession of the body of one of her idols — a singer called Sandy (Taylor-Joy). Eloise (as Sandy) begins a relationship with another singer called Jack, and — for a while — all seems rosy. But as Eloise begins to learn the truth about Sixties London, her life in both timelines starts to fall apart.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch

Director: Jon Watts

Release date: December 17

Now that the world knows Peter Parker is Spider-Man (after his secret was exposed to the world at the end of 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” life has gotten seriously complicated for the teenage web-slinger, as public opinion swings against him. In desperation, he turns to his “friend,” Dr. Stephen Strange, and asks him to use his powerful sorcery to make the world forget his secret identity. Strange obliges, but that just raises a whole new set of problems — including a few minor hiccups in the whole space/time fabric…

THE ROUNDUP: Pop-culture highlights from across the region

Updated 02 September 2021
  From a dazzling showcase of Arabic rap to a new independent record store in Bahrain
‘KHADSHA CYPHER’

Executive producer Big Hass delivers another great showcase of Arabic hip-hop on this new cypher featuring five MCs from the Levant and the GCC: Jordanian-Palestinian rappers Shouly and El Far3i, Edd Abbas from Lebanon, Maysa Daw from Palestine, and Blvxb from Saudi Arabia. Each of the rappers takes a verse of their own over a beat created by UAE-based producer Rayan.

“I wanted to do two things with this record: Bridge cultures between the Levant and the GCC, and showcase the lyricism of Arabic rap,” Hass tells Arab News. “Arabic rap is really booming right now and there’s a lot of vibe and melody to it, which is really beautiful — but I wanted to showcase another angle.

“The four guys recorded their verses first and I wanted to have a female voice, but I didn’t want to just tick a box, I wanted to showcase real talent and real lyricism. So I hit up Maysa and said, ‘Can you destroy this beat?’ And that’s exactly what she did,” he continues. “She rocked it.”

As well as bridging the GCC/Levant divide, the MCs also straddle generations: Both Abbas and El Far3i are veterans of the Arab hip-hop scene, Daw has been part of hip-hop pioneers DAM for several years, while Shouly and Blvxb are relative newcomers.

“Blvxb is, in my opinion, one of the top artists in the Arab region right now,” Hass says of the latter. “I respect him as a human, I respect him as an artist. He’s built a fanbase out of nothing. In terms of hip-hop, Saudi Arabia is so focused on the old-school; he came in with this new-school mentality. So I wanted to show that he can rock with the best of them.”

The track is being distributed by US-based company Empire — who work with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar — and feedback so far has, Hass says, been “magnificent.”

“Two things I’ve noticed: One, that the young crowd are loving the fact that there are lyrics in Arabic rap. Number two: The rappers have gained (more followers) because of the hype around the record,” he says. “I’m very honored and very proud.”

TASJEELAT RECORD STORE

Manama’s Andalus Garden is home to the region’s newest record store, Tasjeelat. Founder Ali Al-Saeed — also the man behind indie label Museland Records — tells Arab News that when the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to live shows, “I secretly began selling records online, through Instagram, without letting anyone know who was behind it. I wanted to test something new that was not connected to me or to Museland in general, in an attempt to reach a new audience. With everything I do, I always seek to create an authentic environment that encourages experimentation, discovery, engagement. Tasjeelat is no different. I want it to be more than just a record store — a place that can also host intimate, small scale sessions and events.” The response so far has been good. “It’s been a joy seeing many locals showing up at the store, talking about music, asking about turntables, and musicians and other artists passing by and just having conversations,” Al-Saeed says. “I joke that Tasjeelat is a place by music nerds for music nerds.”

FAHAD ABDULAZIZ ALOUDAH

The Saudi photographer was one of four winners of the Dubai-based Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award’s (HIPA) July Instagram photo contest, the theme of which was “Nostalgia.” HIPA Secretary General Ali bin Thaith said in a press release: “Nostalgia can make us smile with joy or sadness all at the same time. It’s such a powerful theme.” Aloudah won for this image taken in Trinidad, Cuba, in June 2019. “The story is that this man is ex-military,” he explained. “He is proud of the medals awarded to him for his military engagements.”

IDREESI

The Jordanian singer and producer released “Amman,” a new single from his upcoming debut album “Wall of Sounds,” last month. The synth-pop track is a significant departure from his acoustic debut single “Lahjur Wesalik.” Despite the pop feel, however, “Amman” isn’t necessarily a feelgood track. It is, Idreesi says in a press release, a song about “the fake concrete city we live in and the phoney, shallow people around us. It’s about giving in to someone else’s idea of who we should be in order to keep the peace — all of this pressure eventually weighs too heavily on us.”

