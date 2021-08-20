You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Buying Today: Apothecary

What We Are Buying Today: Apothecary

What We Are Buying Today: Apothecary
1 / 4
What We Are Buying Today: Apothecary
2 / 4
What We Are Buying Today: Apothecary
3 / 4
What We Are Buying Today: Apothecary
4 / 4
Short Url

https://arab.news/8vzt4

Updated 20 August 2021
Nada Hameed

What We Are Buying Today: Apothecary

What We Are Buying Today: Apothecary
Updated 20 August 2021
Nada Hameed

OG Apothecary is a modern apothecary and ultimate wellness lifestyle brand that provides you with aromatherapy, skincare, crystals, lifestyle, self-care products, and much more.

The brand was born with the idea of bringing back ancient medicines into today’s world and making them accessible for everyone to enjoy and benefit from all healing properties elevating their mind, body, and soul every day.

All products are handcrafted by people from around the world made of all-natural and sustainably sourced ingredients.

The brand offers many healing and meditation products including candles, wooden wicks, and Incense sticks of 12 scents made from pure essential oils and clean, phthalate-free natural fragrances.

Incense sticks help calm down the mind and activate the senses to relax the nerves. They also cleanse and purify the air-breathing in a more positive space.
 

Candles are hand-poured and made with all-natural luxurious apricot and coconut crème wax. They are vegan, cruelty-free, and free of all dyes, paraffin, and toxins. Topped with 100 percent all-natural crystals to add energetic healing benefits.

The brand’s signature scents are the classic core collection which consists of six candles including bloom, divine, serene, woke, flourish, and majestic.

OG Apothecary also offers white sage, it is fully organic and sustainably sourced from California. White sage has been used by Native Americans for thousands of years for cleansing, purifying one’s self and others, as well as an area of space through the technique of smudging.

Shipping is available for all cities of Saudi Arabia and worldwide. For more information visit https://ogapothecary.com/

Topics: health and welness OG Apothecary

Related

Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
What We Are Buying Today: Halo
Photo/Supplied
Art & Culture
What We Are Buying Today: Singularity

What We Are Buying Today: Halo

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 14 August 2021
Nada Hameed

What We Are Buying Today: Halo

Photo/Supplied
  • Orders can be placed two days prior
Updated 14 August 2021
Nada Hameed

Everybody loves chocolate and for special occasions we opt for special varieties.
Halo is a Riyadh-based business that sells homemade chocolate. It offers more than 10 flavors as well as different decorations and finishes, including lavender, roses, pansies, poppy seeds and dried pomegranate.
There are also edgier toppings available, including cheese-dried corn, pretzels, and crunchy potato sticks.
Halo chocolates come packaged in pink boxes and work perfectly as gifts for Eid, weddings, birthdays or even self-indulgence.
It also offers big bars with a choice of fillings and toppings. Orders can be placed two days prior. For more information visit Instagram @halo.chocolate.

 

Topics: What We Are Buying Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
Art & Culture
What We Are Buying Today: Singularity
Photo/Supplied photos
Food & Health
What We Are Buying Today: Club Cake

What We Are Eating Today: Sabeeka

What We Are Eating Today: Sabeeka
Updated 13 August 2021
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Sabeeka

What We Are Eating Today: Sabeeka
Updated 13 August 2021
Nada Hameed

 

If you love to work out and are looking for the perfect exercising snack, then you need to get to know Sabeeka.

This Saudi brand offers healthy no-bake energy snack bars made with the Kingdom’s premium date varieties and fresh nuts.

Start your day with something healthy, delicious, and full of energy by trying one of Sabeeka’s six flavors.

The brand uses different nuts and toppings made of dates as the main ingredient, with flavors including ajwa pistachio rose, sukkari walnut sesame, mabroom almond coconut, khalas peanuts, khalas cashews and khalas hazelnuts.

The name of the brand translates to “gold bar” in English, referencing how eating healthy is great for your body.

With no added sugar, the all-natural date bars are guilt-free. 

Sabeeka also produces minis: A jar of 18 assorted pieces that you can use as a substitute for dessert offered with Arabic coffee to your guests.

The brand offers all vegan and organic ingredients that add a lot of nutritional value such as coconut oil, Himalayan pink salt, rosemary extract, Chia seeds, flaxseeds and raw cacao. The bars are available at many hypermarkets. For more information, visit Instagram @sabeekabar.

Topics: Food restaurant

Related

Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Brown Butter
What We Are Eating Today: Wildflour
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Wildflour

What We Are Eating Today: Brown Butter

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 07 August 2021
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Brown Butter

Photo/Supplied
  • There are kunafa bars with different crusty toppings, coming in either cardamom or salted caramel flavor
Updated 07 August 2021
Nada Hameed

Brown Butter is a Saudi home-based bakery brand, its name reflecting one of the backbone ingredients of its sweet and savory recipes.
Browning the butter is a method used to give a deep, nutty flavor to products, and to also diffuse an aroma and attractive chestnut brown color.
The bakery offers an array of scrumptious snack bars, including pecan bars made with organic maple syrup.
The menu also offers peanut butter bars, and pistachio and rose bars, that can work as a snack or a wonderful addition to a dessert buffet.
There are also kunafa bars with different crusty toppings, coming in either cardamom or salted caramel flavor.
The bakery also offers a summer special of kunafa and vanilla ice cream with a salted caramel box of six jars, an ideal choice to enjoy with family or friends.
Everything offered in the bakery is hand-made. For more information, you can find the bakery on the @lugmety or @thechefz_ food delivery apps.

Topics: What We Are Eating Today

Related

What We Are Eating Today: Wildflour
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Wildflour
What We Are Eating Today: Loqmatain
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Loqmatain

What We Are Eating Today: Wildflour

What We Are Eating Today: Wildflour
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News

What We Are Eating Today: Wildflour

What We Are Eating Today: Wildflour
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News

Jeddah-based bakery Wildflour offers local homemade desserts and specialized gifts for people who crave the sweet taste of brownies and cookies.

The business chooses simplicity and classic flavors to create memorable dessert foods and baked goods.

Its most popular products include chewy brownie bites with a crumble top and freshly baked bundt cakes in several flavors, including banana and chocolate, and lemon and blueberry.

The bakery uses classic white boxes and decorative wildflower varieties to package its desserts. It also offers gift options, cards and flowers. Wildflour offers catering services for large events and also hosts product giveaways.

One unique product offered by the bakery is the brownie bit mini jar, which dispenses miniature sweet snacks for people following strict diets. It is also good choice for a chocolate treat on the go.

For more information, find the bakery on the food delivery app Lugmety or directly on Instagram @wildflour.bakery.

Topics: Wildflour food and restaurants

Related

What We Are Eating Today: Loqmatain
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Loqmatain
What We Are Eating Today: Bakermeem
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Bakermeem

Mideast, North Africa region to get 50 Best Restaurants list in 2022

Mideast, North Africa region to get 50 Best Restaurants list in 2022
50 Best Restaurants lauds Trèsind as one of the best dining establishments in Dubai. Courtesy
Updated 03 August 2021
Arab News

Mideast, North Africa region to get 50 Best Restaurants list in 2022

Mideast, North Africa region to get 50 Best Restaurants list in 2022
Updated 03 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: In February 2022, some of the most lauded restaurateurs, fine chefs and food lovers will congregate in the UAE for the reveal of the 50 top restaurants in the region.  

It’s been announced that The World's 50 Best Restaurants, owned and run by William Reed Business Media and established in 2002, is launching a new regional restaurants list and awards program that will be hosted in Abu Dhabi early next year.

It will be the first time that a Middle Eastern country will play host to the prestigious event, which is informally known as the Oscars of fine dining.

“We are delighted that Abu Dhabi will be playing host to the awards ceremony, as the UAE capital has been establishing itself as a culinary force over recent years,” William Drew, Director of Content for 50 Best, said in a released statement.

Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants is the latest regional restaurants list and awards program since 2013, when both Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants and Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants were established. 

The list, which was born out of the magazine pages of Britain’s “Restaurant” is now widely regarded as the most highly influential ranking of its kind.

The inaugural Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants list will be revealed in a live countdown, along with a series of special awards, culminating in the announcement of The Best Restaurant in the Middle East & North Africa 2022. 

“The diversity of cuisines and restaurants across this wide region will ensure this new list is a vital addition to the international gastronomic landscape,” added Drew.

The ranking will be determined by 250 voters, made up of anonymous restaurant experts from 19 countries across the region, based on their best restaurant experiences. Dining establishments cannot apply to be on the list.

Meanwhile, a program of events, including a forum, chef masterclasses and dining events, will be hosted in the UAE capital in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi from Feb. 4-11, as part of the Abu Dhabi Culinary Calendar.

Some events will be open to the public on a ticketed basis, with details to be revealed later.

The gala awards ceremony is set to take place on Feb. 7.

Topics: 50 Best Restaurants

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia looks for free trade agreement with 11 countries in exports push
Abu Dhabi treats Lebanon's Akkar explosion victims
Abu Dhabi treats Lebanon's Akkar explosion victims
Merkel and Putin to discuss Afghanistan, other ‘big’ issues
Merkel and Putin to discuss Afghanistan, other ‘big’ issues
UAE condemns Houthi armed drone attack on Saudi Arabia
UAE condemns Houthi armed drone attack on Saudi Arabia
Indonesia air force sends plane to repatriate citizens from Afghanistan
Indonesia air force sends plane to repatriate citizens from Afghanistan

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.