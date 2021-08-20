What We Are Buying Today: Apothecary

OG Apothecary is a modern apothecary and ultimate wellness lifestyle brand that provides you with aromatherapy, skincare, crystals, lifestyle, self-care products, and much more.

The brand was born with the idea of bringing back ancient medicines into today’s world and making them accessible for everyone to enjoy and benefit from all healing properties elevating their mind, body, and soul every day.

All products are handcrafted by people from around the world made of all-natural and sustainably sourced ingredients.

The brand offers many healing and meditation products including candles, wooden wicks, and Incense sticks of 12 scents made from pure essential oils and clean, phthalate-free natural fragrances.

Incense sticks help calm down the mind and activate the senses to relax the nerves. They also cleanse and purify the air-breathing in a more positive space.



Candles are hand-poured and made with all-natural luxurious apricot and coconut crème wax. They are vegan, cruelty-free, and free of all dyes, paraffin, and toxins. Topped with 100 percent all-natural crystals to add energetic healing benefits.

The brand’s signature scents are the classic core collection which consists of six candles including bloom, divine, serene, woke, flourish, and majestic.

OG Apothecary also offers white sage, it is fully organic and sustainably sourced from California. White sage has been used by Native Americans for thousands of years for cleansing, purifying one’s self and others, as well as an area of space through the technique of smudging.

Shipping is available for all cities of Saudi Arabia and worldwide. For more information visit https://ogapothecary.com/