You are here

  • Home
  • Asia, Mideast utilities turn to dirtier fuel as LNG prices bite

Asia, Mideast utilities turn to dirtier fuel as LNG prices bite

Asia, Mideast utilities turn to dirtier fuel as LNG prices bite
LNG prices have doubled from this time last year. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nkya2

Updated 4 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Asia, Mideast utilities turn to dirtier fuel as LNG prices bite

Asia, Mideast utilities turn to dirtier fuel as LNG prices bite
  • High sulphur fuel oil HSFO demand up as LNG prices soar
  • Forward LNG prices above HSFO into Q1 2022
Updated 4 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Surging liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices are prompting utilities across Asia and the Middle East to burn more high-sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) than usual to meet increased power demand during summer, analysts and traders said.
The move toward the cheaper but more polluting HSFO highlights the problems faced by developing countries which have to grapple with the economics of lower costs versus meeting emission-cutting standards.
The strong demand for the residual fuel oil could last beyond the summer as the global economic recovery from the coronavirus gathers momentum and global LNG prices hold firm at more than twice where they averaged in 2020, the analysts said.
“With (spot) LNG prices surpassing HSFO, power generation plants are switching from gas to oil where possible,” said Serena Huang, Vortexa’s Asia lead analyst, highlighting strong power demand in the Middle East, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
“Fuel oil imports are likely to rise further as LNG prices continue to head north amid tight supply-demand fundamentals,” said Huang.
Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices are currently at their highest since January and also at their highest for this time of the year since at least 2010.
They are expected to climb further during the northern hemisphere winter when demand for LNG for heating typically surges.
“LNG (imported) into Pakistan is now equivalent to about $250 per ton more expensive than 180-cst (centistoke) HSFO,” a senior Singapore-based fuel oil trader said.
He added that on a forward price basis, spot LNG cargoes are trading above fuel oil prices through the first-quarter of 2022.
“We will see unprecedented switching into first quarter of next year at current prices,” the trader said, noting that fuel switching is already occurring across Asia and the Middle East.
OIL BURNERS BACK ON
Utilities are able to idle gas-fired power plants and restart oil-fired units if the price difference is wide enough and local emissions rules allow.
In South Asia, Pakistan’s fuel oil imports this year are already about 65 percent above 2020’s total, while Bangladesh is considering increasing fuel oil imports by nearly 10 percent in the financial year starting July 1.
“For Bangladesh’s peak electricity demand, HSFO is an economically better option,” a source with a utility in Bangladesh said.
In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have also stepped up seasonal fuel oil imports amid soaring temperatures and recovering economic activity, trade sources said.
“Scorching temperatures in the Middle East are prolonging cooling demand,” consultancy Energy Aspects said in a report to clients this week, adding that the region’s strong demand has improved the economics of exporting HSFO from Europe to the Middle East lately.

LOW STOCKS
Fuel oil supplies have already been constrained after Middle East producers cut heavy sour crude oil production to meet supply targets set by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and as refineries reduced crude throughput.
A fire at a heavy crude Mexican offshore platform in late-August is also expected to curtail fuel oil output, Energy Aspects said.
Global fuel oil inventories across key storage and trading hubs are at, or near, multi-month lows as a result.
Combined with the brisk demand, the tight inventories helped propel the 180-cst HSFO cash premium and front-month time spread to near two-year highs in late-August.
Tighter residual fuel oil supplies and strong demand from Chinese refineries for the cheaper feedstock following a fuel tax overhaul in June are also boosting prices of 0.5 percent very low-sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO).
“The time for VLSFO to shine may come later in the winter if cold weather increases demand for liquid fuels in power generation in countries such as Japan and South Korea where LSFO is required,” Energy Aspects said in a note to clients.

Topics: #lng #fuel #oil #electricity #mideast #asia

Related

Japan’s power plan will rattle coal, LNG exporters, including Qatar
Business & Economy
Japan’s power plan will rattle coal, LNG exporters, including Qatar
Qatar agrees new 20-year LNG deal with Korea
Business & Economy
Qatar agrees new 20-year LNG deal with Korea

China completes ‘rectification’ of crypto; SEC investigates UniSwap – crypto wrap

China completes ‘rectification’ of crypto; SEC investigates UniSwap – crypto wrap
Updated 9 sec ago

China completes ‘rectification’ of crypto; SEC investigates UniSwap – crypto wrap

China completes ‘rectification’ of crypto; SEC investigates UniSwap – crypto wrap
Updated 9 sec ago
LONDON: The People’s Bank of China said that its crackdown on crypto transactions has been completed.

Virtual currency transactions have been “rectified” and supervision has returned to normal, the central bank said in its 2021 Financial Stability Report, reported CoinDesk.

The report grouped crypto along with other Internet finance activities of concern, including peer-to-peer lending, online asset management and crowdfunding.

The PBOC and other authorities have been cracking down on crypto industries since mid-May, enforcing its anti-crypto stance from 2013 and 2017. Mining was the first area of focus, pushing major mining hubs across the country offline.

Authorities and state-sanctioned industry associations have also warned against conducting or enabling virtual currency transactions and trading.

While not as draconian, US regulators are also taking a closer interest in crypto platforms.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Uniswap Labs, the main developer behind one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Uniswap, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Enforcement attorneys are looking for more information on how investors use Uniswap and the manner in which it is marketed, the report said.

Uniswap did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

SEC’s probe into Uniswap Labs comes amid heightened regulatory interest into cryptocurrencies and the digital asset market, with Chair Gary Gensler calling on Congress last month to give the agency more authority to better police crypto trading and lending.

Uniswap is a crypto marketplace for decentralized finance or DeFi developers, traders and liquidity providers.

DeFi is an open network and works on a peer-to-peer system, where transactions are not routed through a centralized system such as a bank or a brokerage.

On markets today, bitcoin gained 1.1 percent to $50,686,59 at 4:52 p.m. Riyadh time, while Ehereum jumped 4.4 percent to $3,964.18.

Choice Hotels Europe to open 10 hotels in Saudi Arabia in next five years

Choice Hotels Europe to open 10 hotels in Saudi Arabia in next five years
Updated 19 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Choice Hotels Europe to open 10 hotels in Saudi Arabia in next five years

Choice Hotels Europe to open 10 hotels in Saudi Arabia in next five years
Updated 19 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Choice Hotels Europe will open at least 10 hotels in Saudi Arabia within the next five years, Hotel Business reported on Wednesday.

Choice Hotels Europe is repositioning itself as Choice Hotels EMEA as it continues its master license agreement with Seera Hospitality, a fully owned subsidiary of Seera Holding Group, a publicly listed travel company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

There are currently several identified projects for Choice Hotels brands throughout Saudi Arabia in various stages of development, as part of the agreement.

The first three properties — Clarion Jeddah Airport, Comfort King Road Jeddah and Comfort Olaya Riyadh — are due to open at the end of this year and are available to pre-book now.

Topics: #hospitality #saudi #hotels #tourism

Oil gains on Gulf of Mexico outages as US releases crude from reserve

Oil gains on Gulf of Mexico outages as US releases crude from reserve
Updated 28 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Oil gains on Gulf of Mexico outages as US releases crude from reserve

Oil gains on Gulf of Mexico outages as US releases crude from reserve
  • Brent crude futures were up 0.8 percent to $73.54 a barrel
Updated 28 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Oil prices advanced on Friday amid prolonged outages from producers in the Gulf of Mexico that led the White House to authorize the release of 1.5 million barrels of crude to Exxon Mobil to produce gasoline.

Brent crude futures were up 0.8 percent to $73.54 a barrel at 4:09 p.m. Riyadh time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were gained 0.5 percent to $70.36 a barrel. Both benchmark oil contracts were little changed in the week.

About 1.7 million barrels per day of oil production remains shut in the US Gulf of Mexico, with damage to heliports and fuel depots slowing the return of crews to offshore platforms, sources told Reuters.

Overall Gulf of Mexico output declined by 240,000 barrels, according to government data.
The output losses would further deplete US stocks, which are 15 percent below year-ago levels.

Fuel and power shortages have hampered recovery. About 860,000 homes and businesses in the state lacked power. More than a third of gasoline stations in Louisiana were without fuel, according to tracking firm GasBuddy.

The shortages included aviation fuel for helicopters that conduct post-hurricane aerial evaluations and ferry workers to and from platforms. Ida’s winds crushed fuel depots and helicopter pads used by transport firms.

Royal Dutch Shell, the largest Gulf of Mexico producer, has resumed 20 percent of its usual production, the company said. An offshore facility that carries offshore oil and gas to shore suffered damage, it said.

Pipeline operator Enbridge said it continues to evaluate its Gulf of Mexico facilities and offshore production remained shut.

Damages to offshore oil facilities could cost insurers about $1 billion, estimated CoreLogic.

Topics: #oil #oilmarket #gulfofmexico #ida

Related

Oil rises to one-month high on declining inventories as US output falls post-Ida
Business & Economy
Oil rises to one-month high on declining inventories as US output falls post-Ida
80 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production remains offline post-Ida
Business & Economy
80 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production remains offline post-Ida

Pakistan’s Lakson Group, Air Arabia to start a new low-cost airline

Pakistan’s Lakson Group, Air Arabia to start a new low-cost airline
Updated 45 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan’s Lakson Group, Air Arabia to start a new low-cost airline

Pakistan’s Lakson Group, Air Arabia to start a new low-cost airline
  • Fly Jinnah will operate as a joint venture between the two companies
Updated 45 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Pakistan’s Lakson Group and Middle Eastern budget carrier Air Arabia said on Friday they would launch a low-cost airline serving domestic and international routes from Pakistan.
The new carrier, Fly Jinnah, will operate as a joint venture between the pair, they said in a statement, adopting the low-cost model operated by Air Arabia.
The statement said the new airline would help Pakistan’s travel and tourism sector and contribute to the country’s economic growth and job creation.
Air Arabia operates from Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, and has similar joint ventures in Abu Dhabi, Egypt, Morocco and Armenia. Its shares are listed on the Dubai Financial Market.
The airline has been pushing ahead to expand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak last year as low-cost carriers bet on a post-pandemic surge in travel.

Topics: #aviation #airlines #airarabia #pakistan #uae

Related

Air Arabia signs agreement to launch Armenia’s new national airline
Business & Economy
Air Arabia signs agreement to launch Armenia’s new national airline
Air Arabia eyes further cost cuts after first quarter profit falls by half
Business & Economy
Air Arabia eyes further cost cuts after first quarter profit falls by half

Chinese EV startup Iconiq may go public in $4 bln US SPAC deal — Bloomberg

Chinese EV startup Iconiq may go public in $4 bln US SPAC deal — Bloomberg
Updated 03 September 2021
Reuters

Chinese EV startup Iconiq may go public in $4 bln US SPAC deal — Bloomberg

Chinese EV startup Iconiq may go public in $4 bln US SPAC deal — Bloomberg
  • Iconiq could become publicly traded as soon as the end of this year
Updated 03 September 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: Chinese electric vehicle startup Iconiq Motors is considering going public in the United States through a merger with a blank-check firm that would value the combined group at around $4 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Iconiq could become publicly traded as soon as the end of this year, Bloomberg reported, adding discussions were at an early stage and had no guarantee of success.
Iconiq Motors, which partners with auto supplier Magna Steyr and Microsoft Corp, was founded in 2016 by Chinese entrepreneur Alan Wu and has offices in Tianjin, Shanghai, and Dubai.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Several other prominent electric vehicle players have also merged with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) to go public, such as Lucid Group, Fisker and Nikola .

Topics: #EVs #spac #china #automotive

Related

Lucid is ‘key step’ in PIF’s strategy after market debut
Business & Economy
Lucid is ‘key step’ in PIF’s strategy after market debut
PIF-backed Lucid Motors makes trading debut on Nasdaq video
Business & Economy
PIF-backed Lucid Motors makes trading debut on Nasdaq
Saudi Arabia biggest winner from US electric-vehicle startup boom as Lucid goes public
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia biggest winner from US electric-vehicle startup boom as Lucid goes public

Latest updates

China completes ‘rectification’ of crypto; SEC investigates UniSwap – crypto wrap
China completes ‘rectification’ of crypto; SEC investigates UniSwap – crypto wrap
Choice Hotels Europe to open 10 hotels in Saudi Arabia in next five years
Choice Hotels Europe to open 10 hotels in Saudi Arabia in next five years
UAE records 978 new COVID-19 cases 
UAE records 978 new COVID-19 cases 
Oil gains on Gulf of Mexico outages as US releases crude from reserve
Oil gains on Gulf of Mexico outages as US releases crude from reserve
Pakistan’s Lakson Group, Air Arabia to start a new low-cost airline
Pakistan’s Lakson Group, Air Arabia to start a new low-cost airline

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.