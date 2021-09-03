Norway seizes 100 Iraqi archaeological objects

You are here

The seized artifacts were from ancient Mesopotamia, which roughly correlates to modern day Iraq. (AFP)
Seized artefacts found by Norway police are seen in this handout picture, in Viken region, Norway. (AFP)
AFP

  • The collector from whom the artifacts were seized is not suspected of a crime
  • Daesh terrorists may have smuggled ancient treasures out of Iraq to fund their expansion
AFP

OSLO: Norwegian police said Friday they have seized nearly 100 Mesopotamian archaeological artefacts, claimed by Iraq, from a collector.
“The seizure involves what are presumed to be cuneiform tablets and other archaeological objects from Mesopotamia, modern-day Iraq ... considered important to the world’s historical cultural heritage,” the police said in a statement.
The objects were seized during a search of a collector’s house in southeast Norway.
They are the subject of a restitution request from Iraqi authorities to the Norwegian Ministry of Culture.
“A restitution procedure has been initiated, but an expert review must first be carried out to determine the origin and authenticity of these objects and the Iraqi authorities must document their request,” prosecutor Maria Bache Dahl told AFP.
The collector in question is contesting the Iraqi request, she said, adding that he was not a suspect of a crime and had not been arrested.
Iraq, once home to Sumerians, Assyrians and Babylonians, is a prime location for smugglers of ancient artefacts.
According to Iraqi officials, trafficking feeds criminal networks in the country where armed groups have gained considerable influence.
When it occupied large swathes of Iraq between 2014 and 2017, the Daesh group demolished dozens of pre-Islamic treasures with bulldozers, pickaxes and explosives, but also used smuggling to finance their operations.

Topics: Norway Iraq Daesh smuggling ancient artifacts

Qatar hopes for Afghan airport aid corridors within 48 hrs: Official

Qatar hopes for Afghan airport aid corridors within 48 hrs: Official
AFP

  • The Gulf nation has worked with the Taliban to quickly reopen Kabul’s airport
  • A flight from Doha landed in Kabul on Thursday, carrying experts who examined details pertaining to the airport
AFP

DOHA: Qatar hopes to see the establishment of humanitarian aid corridors at Afghan airports within 48 hours, Doha’s envoy to Afghanistan told media on Friday.
The Gulf nation has worked with the Taliban to quickly reopen Kabul’s airport, whose closure since the departure of US troops threatens major strategic and humanitarian challenges.
“We hope in the next 24 or 48 hours to see the opening of humanitarian corridors so humanitarian aid can enter through Kabul airport — and other functioning airports,” Mutlaq Al-Qahtani said.
A jet from the Gulf country was the first foreign aircraft to land in the Afghan capital on Wednesday since frenzied evacuations ended a day earlier with the American withdrawal.
A flight from Doha then landed in Kabul on Thursday, carrying experts who were to examine security and operational aspects pertaining to the airport, according to a source close to the matter.
Doha, a major transit point for Afghan refugees, has said it was working hard to swiftly resume operations.
On humanitarian aid, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday the bloc would look to step up its help for the Afghan people but would judge the authorities “according to the access they provide.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Qatar aid

Hunted by the men they jailed, Afghanistan’s women judges seek escape

Hunted by the men they jailed, Afghanistan’s women judges seek escape
Reuters

  • "Four or five Taliban members came and asked people in my house: 'Where is this woman judge?' These were people who I had put in jail," an Afghan woman judge told Reuters
  • Two women Supreme Court justices were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in January, as a Taliban spokesman at the time denied involvement
Reuters

THE HAGUE: Safe in Europe after escaping from Kabul, an Afghan woman judge describes how she was hunted by men she had once jailed, now freed by the Taliban fighters who took over the country.
“Four or five Taliban members came and asked people in my house: ‘Where is this woman judge?’ These were people who I had put in jail,” she told Reuters in an interview from an undisclosed location, asking not to be identified.
Afghanistan has around 250 women judges. A few were able to flee in recent weeks, but most were left behind and are still trying to get out, said international colleagues and activists who have formed networks working around the clock to help them escape.
The militants, who swept into power last month as the United States withdrew its troops, banned women from most work when they last ruled the country 20 years ago.
At a news conference shortly after they seized Kabul on Aug. 15, a Taliban spokesman said women’s rights would be protected in accordance with Islamic law. They would also be allowed to work across important sectors of society, he said.
Western powers have said they are prepared to engage with the Taliban but want to see action — not just promises — to safeguard human rights.
Women who work in justice have been high profile targets before. Two women Supreme Court justices were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in January. A Taliban spokesman said at the time that the group was not involved.
Now, the Taliban have released prisoners across the country, which “really put the lives of women judges in danger,” the Afghan judge said.
She has been in touch with colleagues back home: “Their messages are of fear and complete terror. They tell me if they do not get rescued their lives are in direct danger.”
She escaped with the help of a collective of human rights volunteers and foreign colleagues at the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ).
In addition to the judges, there are around a thousand other women human rights defenders who could also be in the Taliban’s cross hairs, said Horia Mosadiq, an Afghan human rights activist.
Freed prisoners “are calling with death threats to women judges, women prosecutors and women police officers, saying ‘we will come after you’,” she said.
British Justice Minister Robert Buckland said last week London had evacuated nine women judges and was working to provide safe passage for more of the “very vulnerable people.”
“A lot of these judges were responsible for administering the rule of law and quite rightly they are fearful about the consequences that could now face them with the rise of the Taliban,” he said.
But several human rights and legal activists involved in the effort to rescue women judges and rights defenders said Western countries did not make their evacuation enough of a priority in the chaos after Kabul fell.
“Governments had zero interest in evacuating people that were not their own nationals,” said Sarah Kay, a Belfast-based human rights lawyer and member of the Atlas Women network of international lawyers.
She is working with an online group of volunteer veterans known as the “digital Dunkirk,” named for the World War Two evacuation of British troops from Nazi-occupied France. It has helped hundreds of people escape with the help of chat groups and personal contacts.
At the IAWJ, a team of six foreign judges has also been coordinating information, lobbying governments and arranging evacuations.
“The responsibility that we bear is almost unbearable at the moment because we are one of the few people taking responsibility for this group,” one of the effort’s leaders, Patricia Whalen, an American judge who helped train Afghan female judges in a 10-year program, told Reuters.
“I am furious about that. None of us should be in this position.”

Topics: Afghan women Judges Kabul Taliban women rights

UK has no coherent plan for Afghan refugee crisis: Ex-envoy

UK has pledged £30 millio ($41 million) to support nations neighbouring Afghanistan dealing with refugees fleeing the country since the Taliban took control. (Reuters)
UK has pledged £30 millio ($41 million) to support nations neighbouring Afghanistan dealing with refugees fleeing the country since the Taliban took control. (Reuters)
Arab News

UK has pledged £30 millio ($41 million) to support nations neighbouring Afghanistan dealing with refugees fleeing the country since the Taliban took control. (Reuters)
  • Mark Sedwill: Withdrawal ‘an act of strategic self-harm’
  • ‘Taliban’s victory will undoubtedly fuel extremism, terrorism worldwide’
Arab News

LONDON: Britain and its allies have no coherent plan to deal with the expected Afghan refugee crisis spurred by the Taliban takeover, Britain’s former ambassador to Afghanistan has warned.

Mark Sedwill, who has also served as a senior advisor to two prime ministers and NATO’s top envoy in Afghanistan, said the emergency airlift carried out by coalition forces had helped “relatively small numbers” of people and far more are likely to flee overland.

Speaking at an event hosted by London think tank Policy Exchange, Sedwill said the US decision to vacate Afghanistan could not be changed, but it had a number of ramifications for Britain and the West.

“First, there will need to be a major humanitarian effort in and around Afghanistan. We will be very lucky indeed if there is not a really significant refugee crisis,” he said, adding that the Taliban would have to run an “inclusive and wholly different government” from when they previously ruled, before the 2001 NATO invasion.

The American withdrawal, he continued, “is, in my view, a bad policy, badly implemented. It is an act of strategic self-harm.

“The Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan will undoubtedly fuel extremism and terrorism worldwide, whether or not it is directed from there.”

He said the success of the emergency airlift, which saw the US and its allies evacuate from Kabul over 114,000 individuals and families of people who had worked with coalition forces, “can’t and shouldn’t conceal that overall, we do not yet have a coherent policy and plan in place to deal with refugee flows out of Afghanistan.”

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, an additional 500,000 Afghans have now left on foot, crossing into neighboring countries including Pakistan and Iran. That is on top of the 2.2 million Afghans who fled during the 20-year conflict.

Britain is now grappling with how to deal with the thousands of people who have a firm or likely claim to resettlement in the UK who could not be extracted before the US completed its withdrawal of forces.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday said evacuations might be able to resume from Kabul airport “in the near future,” but talks over the functioning of the airport are ongoing between the Taliban, Qatar and Turkey.

The UK Foreign Office has said it would immediately provide £10 million ($13.8 million) in emergency aid to the UNHCR for the provision of shelters, sanitation facilities and emergency supplies for border refugee camps, and an additional £20 million to Central Asian countries for the expected surge in arrivals.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain had extracted 15,000 people from Afghanistan during the airlift, but acknowledged that he did not know how many people eligible for evacuation did not manage to make it to the airport and out of the country.

“The answer is there are some, and we care for them very much, we’re thinking about them, we’re doing everything we can to help,” he said.

Given that neighboring countries have already taken in millions of Afghans, Sedwill cautioned that their goodwill cannot be relied upon in the long term. “The neighbors really can’t absorb more,” he said.

Memories in Europe of the 2015 Syrian refugee crisis and its political ramifications — many of which are ongoing today — have prompted leaders on the continent to take a hard line on the acceptance of Afghan refugees.

“Europe cannot alone assume the consequences” of the Taliban takeover, said French President Emmanuel Macron, while Austria’s interior minister has implied that his country will not take any Afghan refugees.

The UNHCR predicted that in a worst-case scenario, an additional 500,000 people could flee Afghanistan.

Britain has pledged to take 20,000 refugees, and said it expects 5,000 to arrive in the first year.

Topics: UK Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

EU, AstraZeneca reach deal to end vaccine delivery dispute

EU, AstraZeneca reach deal to end vaccine delivery dispute
AP

  • EU said AstraZeneca made a “firm commitment” to deliver a total of 300 million doses by March 2022
  • The settlement involves the Anglo-Swedish vaccine-maker providing 135 million doses by 2021’s end
AP

BRUSSELS: The European Union and drugmaker AstraZeneca said Friday that they reached a deal to end a damaging legal battle over the slow pace of deliveries of the company’s COVID-19 vaccines.
The European Commission, which is the EU’s executive branch, said AstraZeneca made a “firm commitment” to deliver a total of 300 million doses by March next year, as agreed under the advance purchasing agreement the two sides signed a year ago. About 100 million doses have already been supplied.
The settlement involves the Anglo-Swedish vaccine-maker providing 135 million doses by the end of this year plus a further 65 million doses in the first quarter of 2022. The EU’s 27 member countries will be given “regular delivery schedules” and discounts if supplies are delayed.
AstraZeneca was seen as a key pillar of the EU’s vaccine rollout, and the court tussle over delivery obligations further tarnished the company’s image after its shots were linked to very rare cases of blood clots. The commission insists it has no issue with the quality of the firm’s vaccines.
The AstraZeneca shot is also a linchpin in the global strategy to get vaccines to poorer countries. It is cheaper and easier to use than rival vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna and has been endorsed for use in over 50 countries. US regulators are still evaluating the vaccine.
In June, a Belgian court ruled that AstraZeneca had committed a “serious breach” of its contract with the 27-nation bloc. The company said at the time that the ruling showed it “fully complied with its agreement” with the European Commission.
The executive vice president of AstraZeneca’s BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, Ruud Dobber, said Friday that he was “very pleased that we have been able to reach a common understanding which allows us to move forward and work in collaboration with the European Commission to help overcome the pandemic.”
Dobber said in a statement that the company is “fully committed” to manufacturing the vaccine “for Europe following the release for supply of more than 140 million doses to date at no profit.” He added that the company also would work with the commission to support COVAX, the global vaccine-sharing program.
AstraZeneca said that, along with its partners, it has supplied more than 1.1 billion doses of vaccine to over 170 countries, and that approximately two-thirds have gone to low- and lower-middle-income countries.
The EU had claimed from the beginning that it launched an emergency legal procedure against AstraZeneca simply to secure the vaccine doses that EU member countries were promised. It accused the company of acting in bad faith by providing shots to other countries, notably former EU member Britain, and argued that it should have used its production sites in the UK to help fill the EU’s order.
But AstraZeneca argued that the challenges of producing and delivering the vaccine couldn’t have been foreseen during a once-in-a-century pandemic, and that its UK sites were primarily meant to be used to service its contract with the British government.
The advance purchasing agreement also foresaw an option for the delivery of an extra 100 million doses, which the commission has since declined to take up.

Topics: EU AstraZeneca #covid-19 vaccination

Suga bows out of party vote, paves way for new Japan leader

Suga bows out of party vote, paves way for new Japan leader
AP

  • Suga said heading the pandemic response and campaigning to lead his governing Liberal Democratic Party at the same time divided his energies
  • He has faced criticism and nosediving public support over a coronavirus response seen as too slow and limited
AP

TOKYO: Amid growing criticism of his handling of the pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday he won’t run for the leadership of the governing party later this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office.
Suga told reporters that heading Japan’s pandemic response and campaigning to lead his governing Liberal Democratic Party at the same time divided his energies. “I have decided not to run for the party leadership elections, as I would like to focus on coronavirus measures,” Suga told reporters who rushed to his office after the news broke.
Suga has faced criticism and nosediving public support over a coronavirus response seen as too slow and limited and for holding the Olympics despite the public’s health concerns. His hope of having the Olympic festivities help turn around his plunging popularity was also dashed.
He said he had put all his energy into important issues including the virus response since he took office.
“But doing both takes enormous energy and I have decided that I should just choose one or the other,” he said. “As I have repeatedly said, protecting people’s lives and health is my responsibility as prime minister, and that’s what I will dedicate myself to.”
The Liberal Democrats and their coalition partner have a majority in parliament, meaning whoever wins the Sept. 29 party vote is virtually guaranteed to become the new prime minister.
The official start of the party campaign is Sept. 17. Candidacy requires factional support largely controlled by party heavyweights, and their choices may not match those favored in public opinion surveys.
Two Cabinet ministers in former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government have come out as potential candidates: dovish former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, currently seen as a top contender, and former Interior Minister Sanae Takaichi, who shares Abe’s rightwing ideology.
Current Vaccinations Minister Taro Kono also expressed interest on Friday, saying he will make a final decision after consulting fellow lawmakers. Former Defense Miniter Shigeru Ishiba, a favorite in media surveys, and Seiko Noda, former gender equality minister, also reportedly have expressed intentions to run.
Kishida has criticized Suga’s handling of the pandemic and recently proposed a series of virus measures, including more funding, a pledge to secure more hospital beds and creation of a health crisis management agency to centralize pandemic measures.
Kono, the son of the longest-serving lower house speaker and grandson of a former deputy prime minister, is a political blue blood and has served as foreign and defense ministers. He regularly communicates on social media and is popular among younger voters.
Suga’s decision is largely seen as a political move so the party can have a fresh leader before national elections later this year. The lower house term ends in late October and elections must be held by late November.
Suga took office in mid-September a year ago after Abe resigned due to health problems, to fill in the rest of Abe’s three-year term.
The son of a strawberry farmer from Japan’s northern prefecture of Akita, Suga enjoyed support ratings as high as 70 percent early in his tenure because he was seen as a leader from the common people rather than blue-blood political families like Abe.
Suga introduced a series of pragmatic measures including digital transformation of the economy and administrative reforms, but his support ratings slid quickly over his coronavirus measures as Japan’s outbreak grew.
His downfall started late last year when he bumbled a travel promotion campaign as the pandemic was worsening. He was forced into declaring a state of emergency in January and has since repeatedly expanded and extended the emergency measures, most recently until Sept. 12. In the latest media surveys, his support ratings have declined to around 26 percent.
“Being forced to live under restrictions, people have become increasingly frustrated and their dissatisfaction is nearing its peak, and that’s the biggest reason causing Suga’s administration to end,” the Mainichi newspaper commented.
The emergency has largely focused on requests for eateries to close early and not serve alcohol, while requests for people to stay home and social distance have largely been ignored.
Suga has been criticized for presenting an overly optimistic outlook on the pandemic and for not sending convincing messages to the people to instill a sense of crisis. His vaccine-dependent policies also exposed people to risk while the vaccination campaign faced delays.
Although the pace of new cases in Tokyo has somewhat slowed, experts say a resurgence can occur any time and the health care system is under severe pressure with hospitals filled with serious cases and tens of thousands of sick people recovering at home.

Topics: Yoshihide Suga Japan

