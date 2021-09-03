Saudi Arabia participates in International Restoration Week

JEDDAH: Saudi heritage chiefs have been participating in a global event to help highlight the work taking place in the Kingdom to restore historic sites and buildings.

Officials from the Heritage Authority joined delegates from around the world in celebrating International Restoration Week, hosted by Italy.

Organized by Assorestauro, the Italian Association for Architectural, Artistic, and Urban Restoration, the event from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, has been promoting the excellence of Italian restoration through a digital and in-person tour of sites.

Chief executive officer of the Heritage Authority, Dr. Jasir Al-Herbish, presented a scientific symposium in the Italian city of Bari, focusing on the Kingdom’s efforts to preserve the country’s urban heritage and archaeological sites by documenting, recording, protecting, and operating them.

Drawing attention to a number of initiatives and projects that had been implemented by the authority, he said a total of 8,268 archaeological sites had been recorded on the National Archaeological Register.

These included five locations listed as World Heritage Sites, 1,000 on the National Heritage Register, 28,000 artifacts logged on the National Antiquities Register, and 4,493 craftsmen added to the National Register of Craftsmen.

HIGH LIGHT Drawing attention to a number of initiatives and projects that had been implemented by the authority, Al-Herbish said a total of 8,268 archaeological sites had been recorded on the National Archaeological Register.

Al-Herbish also noted that the authority had run seven craft creativity centers in regions throughout the Kingdom.

The Heritage Authority has been participating in International Restoration Week events through an introductory pavilion featuring photographs of the Kingdom’s heritage sites and the restoration work being carried out at them.

The pavilion also highlighted the role of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan in guiding the authority’s mission to preserve the nation’s cultural identity.

By taking part in the event, authority officials hope to strengthen the Kingdom’s presence at global forums and its voice on the international stage.