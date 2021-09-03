You are here

Meet the horses (and riders) making waves on Jeddah's beaches

Horseback rides in the sea have become one of the most popular pursuits for vacationers at several Jeddah beaches. (Supplied)
Horseback rides in the sea have become one of the most popular pursuits for vacationers at several Jeddah beaches. (Supplied)
Meet the horses (and riders) making waves on Jeddah's beaches
Horseback rides in the sea have become one of the most popular pursuits for vacationers at several Jeddah beaches. (Supplied)
Meet the horses (and riders) making waves on Jeddah's beaches
Horseback rides in the sea have become one of the most popular pursuits for vacationers at several Jeddah beaches. (Supplied)
Updated 34 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Meet the horses (and riders) making waves on Jeddah's beaches

Horseback rides in the sea have become one of the most popular pursuits for vacationers at several Jeddah beaches. (Supplied)
  Visitors, families take the reins for 'unforgettable' rides in sea and on sand
Updated 34 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: For most people, a horseback ride along the beach is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but for Waleed Al-Jehani and his friends at the resort town of North Obhur, outside Jeddah, it is a way of life and work.

Horseback rides in the sea have become one of the most popular pursuits for vacationers at several Jeddah beaches, especially those at Khaleej Salman or King Abdullah Economic City.
“When you combine the beauty of the sea and the beauty of horses, what you get is an unforgettable moment,” Al-Jehani told Arab News.
The young equestrian inherited his love of horses from his father and was able to invest in his hobby from age 10 when he owned his first horse.
Now he runs a stable in Khaleej Salman and offers horse riding in the sea, on the beach or in the desert — a popular option for many horse lovers.
Al-Jehani trains his horses to swim and walk in the sea without relying on the experience of the rider. The horses are familiar with certain routes that form part of the trip.




Equestrian sports on the beach are growing in popularity among vacationers. Waleed Al-Jehani and his friends enjoying sunset on horses at Khaleej Salman. (Supplied)

“Horseback rides in the sea have become one of the most popular activities these days,” he told Arab News. “The experience attracts many visitors who want to enjoy the sunset on horseback — it is a unique entertainment experience.”
Enthusiasts, vacationers, companies and tourism offices have embraced this tourist activity, and several stables have been established by the sea to cater for the growing demand.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Waleed Al-Jehani inherited his love of horses from his father and was able to invest in his hobby from age 10 when he owned his first horse.

• Now he runs a stable in Khaleej Salman and offers horse riding in the sea, on the beach or in the desert — a popular option for many horse lovers.

• Al-Jehani trains his horses to swim and walk in the sea without relying on the experience of the rider. The horses are familiar with certain routes that form part of the trip.

When Arab News joined Al-Jehani and his friends on their riding session at Khaleej Salman, the trail ride caught the attention of visitors walking along the beach, while children and families stopped and asked for photographs.
“It is always great to give the horses a nice day out and a change of scene — they really enjoy it,” Al-Jehani said.
“It’s a unique family experience that lets you interact with highly trained animals and their trainers. It can be anything you want it to be — memorable, educational and exciting. Riding a horse along the beach is motivating enough.”
Nada Bahaj, director of a leisure activity company, told Arab News: “We came up with new ideas to support and develop local tourism. The Bride of the Red Sea (Jeddah) is rich in tourist areas, especially on the coast.”
Equestrian sports on the beach are growing in popularity among vacationers, she said.
“Tours on horseback are one of our most popular activities during the summer months,” Bahaj said. “Riding along Jeddah’s white sandy beaches at sunset or sunrise is an unimaginable experience.”
The popular sunset horseback ride “is sure to take your breath away,” she added.
Loai Al-Fahmi, 25, who joined his friends Hadi, Abdullah and Abdulmajeed on a horseback ride in the sea last weekend, said: “It was amazing. I have ridden horses before, but never on the beach.”

Topics: Horseback Horse races

Saudi Arabia participates in International Restoration Week

Heritage Authority CEO Dr. Jasir Al-Herbish discusses the Kingdom’s efforts to preserve the country’s urban heritage and archaeological sites. (SPA)
Heritage Authority CEO Dr. Jasir Al-Herbish discusses the Kingdom’s efforts to preserve the country’s urban heritage and archaeological sites. (SPA)
Updated 38 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia participates in International Restoration Week

Heritage Authority CEO Dr. Jasir Al-Herbish discusses the Kingdom's efforts to preserve the country's urban heritage and archaeological sites. (SPA)
  The pavilion also highlighted the role of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan in guiding the authority's mission to preserve the nation's cultural identity
Updated 38 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi heritage chiefs have been participating in a global event to help highlight the work taking place in the Kingdom to restore historic sites and buildings.
Officials from the Heritage Authority joined delegates from around the world in celebrating International Restoration Week, hosted by Italy.
Organized by Assorestauro, the Italian Association for Architectural, Artistic, and Urban Restoration, the event from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, has been promoting the excellence of Italian restoration through a digital and in-person tour of sites.
The chief executive officer of the Heritage Authority, Dr. Jasir Al-Herbish, presented a scientific symposium in the Italian city of Bari, focusing on the Kingdom’s efforts to preserve the country’s urban heritage and archaeological sites by documenting, recording, protecting, and operating them.
Drawing attention to a number of initiatives and projects that had been implemented by the authority, he said a total of 8,268 archaeological sites had been recorded on the National Archaeological Register.
These included five locations listed as World Heritage Sites, 1,000 on the National Heritage Register, 28,000 artifacts logged on the National Antiquities Register, and 4,493 craftsmen added to the National Register of Craftsmen.

HIGHLIGHT

Drawing attention to a number of initiatives and projects that had been implemented by the authority, Al-Herbish said a total of 8,268 archaeological sites had been recorded on the National Archaeological Register.

Al-Herbish also noted that the authority had run seven craft creativity centers in regions throughout the Kingdom.
The Heritage Authority has been participating in International Restoration Week events through an introductory pavilion featuring photographs of the Kingdom’s heritage sites and the restoration work being carried out at them.
The pavilion also highlighted the role of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan in guiding the authority’s mission to preserve the nation’s cultural identity. By taking part in the event, authority officials hope to strengthen the Kingdom’s presence at global forums and its voice on the international stage.Archaeological Register. These included five locations listed as World Heritage Sites, 1,000 on the National Heritage Register, 28,000 artifacts logged on the National Antiquities Register, and 4,493 craftsmen added to the National Register of Craftsmen.

Topics: International Restoration Week

New COVID-19 pandemic safety rules and penalties for Saudi businesses

New COVID-19 pandemic safety rules and penalties for Saudi businesses
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

New COVID-19 pandemic safety rules and penalties for Saudi businesses

New COVID-19 pandemic safety rules and penalties for Saudi businesses
  The measures aim to prevent the spread of COVID-19
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Interior on Friday added three new rules to the precautionary and preventive measures establishments must follow to limit the size of gatherings that could contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

Establishments will be in violation of the rules if they allow unvaccinated people to enter the premises, fail to properly use gathering permits to control the capacity of shops, malls or other public locations with a capacity of more than 100 people, or fail to comply with limits on the number of people allowed inside.

In addition the penalty for businesses that violate the preventative measures was amended to give authorities supervising the private sector the power to close establishments for up to six months.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Businesses

Saudi authorities foil liquor smuggling attempts

Saudi authorities foil liquor smuggling attempts
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi authorities foil liquor smuggling attempts

Saudi authorities foil liquor smuggling attempts
  Eight people have been arrested and legal procedures are underway
  The bottles were hidden in consignments of orange juice, bottled drinking water and machine filters
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority has managed to thwart three attempts to smuggle a total of 66,312 bottles of liquor into Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Islamic Port and Al-Batha Port.

In a statement, the ZTCA disclosed that the bottles were hidden in consignments of orange juice, bottled drinking water and machine filters.

In collaboration with the police, the authority added that eight people were arrested and legal procedures were underway.

The ZTCA affirmed its readiness to tighten control over the Kingdom’s imports in order to combat smuggling in all forms.

Topics: Saudi Arabia smuggling Jeddah Islamic Port Al-Batha Port

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
  The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 533,632
  A total of 8,565 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from COVID-19 and 174 new infections on Friday.

Of the new cases, 55 were recorded in Riyadh, 31 in Makkah, 19 in the Eastern Province, 12 in Madinah, 11 in Jazan, 11 in Asir, seven in Najran, four in Tabuk, four in Al-Jouf, three in the Northern Borders region, three in Hail and two in Al-Baha.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 533,632 after 202 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,565 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 37.5 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Saudi health expert, speaking at Health20 Summit, calls for global action over COVID-19 pandemic

Saudi health expert, speaking at Health20 Summit, calls for global action over COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 03 September 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi health expert, speaking at Health20 Summit, calls for global action over COVID-19 pandemic

Saudi health expert, speaking at Health20 Summit, calls for global action over COVID-19 pandemic
  'World will fail to deal with another pandemic if countries, companies, and relevant bodies are unable to work together'
Updated 03 September 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: A Saudi health expert on Thursday called for urgent international action to tackle the global fallout from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dr. Abdulelah Al-Hawsawi, vice president of the Global Sepsis Alliance, spoke as the virtual two-day annual Health20 Summit drew to a close with delegates appealing for the immediate implementation of investment, partnership, and innovation initiatives in health technology.

He said: “Implementation beats oration. We have to act swiftly; we have to act now. I think we have to have the collective wisdom of planet Earth.

“When you think about G20 or G7, it is still pretty much left to the government representatives. I think there is a lot of intelligence and a lot of wisdom in nonstate actors that we should listen to.”

And he highlighted crowdsourcing as one possible way of gathering information, opinions, and expertise from around the world.

Mark Feinberg, the chief executive officer of IAVI, a nonprofit scientific research organization that develops vaccines and antibodies, warned that the world would fail to deal with another pandemic if countries, companies, and relevant bodies were unable to work together.

We have to act swiftly; we have to act now. I think we have to have the collective wisdom of planet Earth.

Dr. Abdulelah Al-Hawsawi, vice president of the Global Sepsis Alliance

Commonwealth secretary-general, Patricia Scotland, pointed out that the global health crisis was far from over.

“While we are all in the same storm, we are not in the same boat. Until we are all safe, no one is safe,” she said.

The baroness added that the Commonwealth did not have the resources of the state, but the nations of the G20 did. “We are working with the G20 and UN to help everyone.”

Greg Perry, assistant director general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, noted that 300 partnerships had been created since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but said structures needed to be established to enable more public and private sector partnerships and investment projects to take place.

Dr. Hayat Sindi, senior adviser to the president of the Islamic Development Bank, said the bank had set up a blockchain platform enabling $2.3 billion to be allocated to more than 30 member countries to cover urgent needs during the COVID-19 outbreak while also helping small and medium-sized enterprises, and trade.

The IsDB is a multilateral development bank that promotes comprehensive development among its 57 member states and Muslim communities in nonmember states.

Dr. Peter Singer, special adviser to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, said: “Equity. Equity. Equity. The only way to solve the economic crisis is to solve the health crisis.”

Addressing the summit, Andreano Erwin, the Indonesian Health Ministry’s director of international cooperation, said healthy people and healthy economies were inextricably linked.

He added that tackling diseases was not a cost but an investment and noted that investments needed to be quantitatively measured alongside national objectives.

And Jamie Bay Nishi, director of the Global Health Technologies Coalition, also called for more investment to deal with the COVID-19 crisis and any future pandemics. “Those investments will be a drop in the bucket and worth it for future crises.”

Topics: Coronavirus Global Sepsis Alliance Dr. Abdulelah Al-Hawsawi Health20 Summit

