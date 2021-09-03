Moderna seeks EU authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster dose

You are here

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 03 September 2021
Reuters

  • Moderna said it had completed data submission for the use of a third booster dose
  • European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control earlier this week said there was no urgent need for booster doses
Reuters

UNITED STATES: Moderna Inc. said on Friday it had asked the EU drugs regulator for conditional approval of a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine at a 50 microgram dose.
The company also said it had completed data submission for the use of a third booster dose of its two-shot vaccine to the US Food and Drug Administration.
Moderna said clinical study data and additional analyzes showed that a 50-microgram booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine induces robust antibody responses against the Delta variant. The company’s original vaccine contains 100 micrograms of mRNA in each shot.
The submissions come as several countries, including the United States, are already offering or have plans to give booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the vulnerable or those with weak immune systems amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) earlier this week said there was no urgent need for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the fully vaccinated.

Texas anti-abortion tipster site booted by web host

Texas anti-abortion tipster site booted by web host
AFP

  • GoDaddy says prolifewhistleblower.com violated the web hosting company’s terms of service
  • Ride-hailing services Lyft and Uber assures legal support for any driver who is sued under Texas' anti-abortion laws
AFP

WASHINGTON: A webpage seeking tips from the public to enforce Texas’s severe new abortion restrictions has been told to find a new company to host its site or go offline.
GoDaddy said in a statement Friday it had informed prolifewhistleblower.com on Thursday that it had violated the US web hosting company’s terms of service and had to move to a different provider.
The prolifewhistleblower.com website was set up by anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life to collect anonymous tips under the law barring terminations after six weeks of pregnancy — before many women know they are pregnant.
According to the law, anyone living in Texas can sue an abortion provider or anyone suspected of “aiding” an abortion to take place, with $10,000 rewards if they win in a civil case.
Calls to flood the website with bogus tips sprouted on social media, while by late Friday, an attempt to reach the tip portion of the site was blocked, with a message saying access was denied by a GoDaddy firewall.
Texas Right to Life communications director Kimberlyn Schwartz told AFP the website was in the process of transferring to a new service provider and expected to be back in action within 48 hours.
“We will not be silenced,” Schwartz said.
“We are not afraid of the mob. We will not back down.”
According to GoDaddy’s terms, users cannot collect information about people without their consent.
The website featured links for reporting “anyone who is... aiding or abetting a post-heartbeat abortion,” referring to the law’s banning of abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.
“Report any person or entity that aids or abets (or that intends to aid or abet) an illegal abortion in Texas,” it adds.
The US Supreme Court formally refused Wednesday to block the law, the biggest hit to abortion rights in the United States in 50 years.
Texas Right to Life has called it a blow to “the unjust ruling of Roe v. Wade,” the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case that legally enshrined a woman’s right to an abortion.
Roe v. Wade guaranteed the right to an abortion in the United States so long as the fetus is not viable outside the womb, which is usually not until the 22nd to 24th week of pregnancy.
President Joe Biden on Friday called the Texas measure “vigilante” justice and said there may be existing legal avenues “to limit the independent actions of individuals in enforcing... a state law,” but did not elaborate.

Ride-hailing services Lyft and Uber sounded the alarm on Friday over possible repercussions of the law for their drivers, with Lyft saying in a blog post it “threatens to punish drivers for getting people where they need to go.”

A passer-by walks past a sign offering directions to an Uber and Lyft ride pickup location at Logan International Airport, in Boston. Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft say they will cover the legal fees of any driver who is sued under the new law prohibiting most abortions in Texas. (AP file)

Lyft announced the creation of a Driver Legal Defense Fund to cover 100 percent of legal fees for drivers sued under the new law for providing a ride on the platform.
“This law is incompatible with people’s basic rights to privacy, our community guidelines, the spirit of rideshare, and our values as a company,” Lyft said in the blog post.
“Imagine being a pregnant woman trying to get to a health care appointment and not knowing if your driver will cancel on you for fear of breaking a law.”
Uber chief executive Dara Khosroshahi praised Lyft’s move and said it prompted Uber to similarly cover any driver legal costs related to the new law.
“Drivers shouldn’t be put at risk for getting people where they want to go,” Khosroshahi tweeted in reply to Lyft chief executive Logan Green.
“Team Uber is in too and will cover legal fees in the same way. Thanks for the push.”
Lyft also said it is donating $1 million to Planned Parenthood for health care transportation needs.
 

UK hits Bitcoin jihadist with 12-year jail term

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies represent fertile ground for terrorist financing, and other sorts of illicit activities such as drug dealing because the transactions are significantly more difficult to trace. (Shutterstock)
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies represent fertile ground for terrorist financing, and other sorts of illicit activities such as drug dealing because the transactions are significantly more difficult to trace. (Shutterstock)
Arab News

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies represent fertile ground for terrorist financing, and other sorts of illicit activities such as drug dealing because the transactions are significantly more difficult to trace. (Shutterstock)
  • Hisham Chaudhary sent more than $75,000 worth of Bitcoin to Daesh
  • Money was used to pay for the jailbreak of the wife of a high-profile jihadist
Arab News

LONDON: A British man who sent tens of thousands of pounds worth of Bitcoin to Daesh was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for financing the terror group.

Hisham Chaudhary, 28, was a “well-connected, trusted and highly active” member of Daesh, and supported them financially from a small town in Leicestershire, England.

In total, Chaudhary sent more than £55,000 ($76,279) worth of Bitcoin to the group.

In one instance, he sent $6,934 to fund the jailbreak of the wife of a notorious jihadist from the Kurdish-administered Al Hol detention camp in Syria.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies represent fertile ground for terrorist financing, and other sorts of illicit activities such as drug dealing because the transactions are significantly more difficult to trace than standard bank transfers. 

In a court in Birmingham, Chaudhary was found guilty of membership to Daesh, two counts of funding the organization, four counts of making and disseminating propaganda videos for the group, which included the translation of a speech by Al-Qaeda former leader Osama bin Laden.

Chaudhary was said to have sworn allegiance to the group in 2016 after he unsuccessfully failed to join them in Syria, near the height of its expansion.

Following that, he is said to have acted as a sleeper agency for them in Britain and engaged in funding activities worth tens of thousands of pounds to the group in 2018 and 2019. 

Judge Paul Farrer said he was a “highly active” member of Daesh who was “trusted and accepted” and would forward questions on Islamic interpretation. 

Chaudhary was involved in “repeatedly organizing funding for the extraction of (Daesh) supporters from detention camps in Syria and their subsequent smuggling back to (Daesh)-controlled areas,” the judge said.

“The evidence reveals that you were not simply an individual who raised money,” he added.

“Instead, you played an organizing role which included having direct contact with the individual who was negotiating with the smugglers and conducting negotiations on price and route.”

Chaudhary’s defense lawyers said he was a man of “great potential” who was involved in charity work, student leadership, and teaching young people. 

The prosecutor said: “Not only did the defendant involve himself wholeheartedly with ISIS (using another term for the terror group Daesh) activities but he was also accepted by their number as a trusted and worthy member.”

On Nov. 6, 2019, Chaudhary asked a contact called Hsoomi to “deliver our new bayah (pledges of allegiance) to the emirs so they accept them” and was told: “Sorted, will be delivered. My brother, from you is enough.” 

Davis said: “The obvious inference to draw from this exchange is that the defendant's word is enough to satisfy the ISIS leaders that the defendant was a loyal party member.” 

Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “From the comfort of his home in the UK, Hisham Chaudhary took an active role in promoting, supporting, and funding terrorism. 

“It is evident he was a valued member of (Daesh), one who had consistently demonstrated his allegiance through his actions.”

Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood Covid

Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood Covid
(AFP)

  • The paper found between June 20 and July 31, 2021, unvaccinated adolescents were more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who were vaccinated
  • Weekly hospitalizations of children aged 0-17 were at their lowest between June 12 and July 3
(AFP)

WASHINGTON: US pediatric Covid hospitalizations have surged since Delta became predominant, but a new study that offers a first look at the relevant data suggests that fears the variant causes more severe disease are unfounded.
The paper by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also found that between June 20 and July 31, 2021, unvaccinated adolescents were more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who were vaccinated.
The health agency analyzed hospital records from across an area covering around 10 percent of the US population, between March 1, 2020 and August 14, 2021.
This covered the period before the emergence of Delta, the most contagious strain to date, and after it became dominant, from June 20 onwards.
Weekly hospitalizations of children aged 0-17 were at their lowest between June 12 and July 3, at 0.3 per 100,000, before rising to 1.4 per 100,000 in the week ending August 14 — a 4.7-fold increase.
Pediatric hospitalizations reached their all-time peak of 1.5 per 100,000 in the week leading up to January 9, when the US experienced its winter wave that was driven by the Alpha variant.
Consistent with prior research, children aged 12-17 and 0-4 are at higher risk of Covid hospitalization than those aged 5-11.
After examining 3,116 hospital records from the period before Delta, and comparing them to 164 records during the Delta period, the percentage of children with severe indicators was found to not differ greatly.
Specifically, the percent of hospitalized patients admitted to intensive care was 26.5 pre-Delta and 23.2 post; the percent placed on ventilators was 6.1 pre-Delta and 9.8 post; and the percent who died was 0.7 pre-Delta and 1.8 post.
These differences did not rise to the level of statistical significance.
The finding comes with the important caveat that because the number of hospitalizations in the post-Delta period is small, more data will need to accrue for scientists to gain greater confidence about the conclusion.
The study also underscored vaccine effectiveness against pediatric Covid hospitalization during Delta.
Between June 20 and July 31, among 68 adolescents hospitalized with Covid-19 whose vaccination status was known, 59 were unvaccinated, five were partly vaccinated, and four were fully vaccinated.
This meant the unvaccinated were 10.1 times more likely to be hospitalized compared to vaccinated.
A second study by the CDC examined childhood Covid cases, hospitalizations, and emergency department visits from June to August 2021, and compared them to the levels of community vaccination at the time.
Covid-related pediatric (ages 0-17) emergency department visits and hospitalizations were 3.4 times higher and 3.7 times higher respectively in states that fell in the bottom quartile of overall vaccinated per capita, compared to states in the highest quartile.
The takeaway message is that, while clinical trials for vaccines among those under the age of 12 and subsequent authorizations are awaited, high community rates of vaccination squelch Covid transmission and protect children.

Philippines in crackdown on fake entry permits, COVID-19 vaccination cards

Philippines in crackdown on fake entry permits, COVID-19 vaccination cards
Ellie Aben

Ellie Aben



MANILA: Philippine police on Friday launched a crackdown against an online syndicate offering fake entry permits to the country for foreigners and phoney coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination cards.
The move came after the Filipino Bureau of Immigration said on Thursday it had received complaints about fraudsters pretending to be immigration officers and offering paid assistance in arranging access into the country.
Currently, only Filipinos, foreign spouses, parents and children of Filipinos, and several categories of foreigners exempt from restrictions, are allowed to enter the Philippines. Tourists remain subject to a COVID-19 travel ban.
Philippine National Police chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, said: “I have instructed the anti-cybercrime group to intensify their monitoring of illegal activities related to COVID-19 such as selling of fake entry permits, RT-PCR results, and vaccination cards. We will make sure that those behind this scheme will be made accountable.”
Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval told Arab News on Friday that people targeted by the fraudsters were being duped into thinking they were interacting with real immigration officers.
“The syndicate mostly preys on foreign nationals that are not allowed to enter the country due to ongoing travel restrictions. In these cases, the scammers require payments but disappear as soon as they receive the money,” she said.
Sandoval noted that a popular method of entrapment was a love scam targeting Filipinos who were tricked into believing they were in a relationship with a certain foreign national.
“The alien then pretends to enter the Philippines but is allegedly held at the airport by immigration officers. The victim is then made to talk to the fake officers and is tricked into paying for his release, only to find out that no such alien has arrived, and they have been talking to a fake immigration officer,” she added.
Numerous reports of the sale of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and test results recently prompted the government to issue a warning that anyone caught with such documentation would face imprisonment.
Presidential spokesman, Harry Roque, said: “That is a public document. If you use a fake vaccination card, that’s falsification of a public document. You will be jailed.”

Taliban claim last opposition stronghold has fallen

Taliban claim last opposition stronghold has fallen
Arab News

  • Baradar to lead government
  • Women demand respect from militia
Arab News

JEDDAH: Three Taliban sources said the militia had on Friday seized the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, the last part of Afghanistan holding out against it.
“By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have been defeated and Panjshir is now under our command,” said one Taliban commander.
Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, one of the leaders of the opposition forces, told the television station Tolo News that reports that he had fled the country were lies.
And in a video clip posted on Twitter by a BBC World journalist who said it had been sent by Saleh, he said: “There is no doubt we are in a difficult situation. We are under invasion by the Taliban ... We have held the ground, we have resisted.”
He also tweeted: “The resistance is continuing and will continue. I am here with my soil, for my soil and defending its dignity.”
His son, Ebadullah Saleh, denied that Panjshir had fallen, texting the message “No, it’s false.”
Earlier, Taliban sources said the group’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar would lead a new Afghan government set to be announced soon.
Baradar, who heads the Taliban’s political office, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, in senior positions, three sources said.
“All the top leaders have arrived in Kabul, where preparations are in final stages to announce the new government,” a Taliban official said.
On Friday, dozens of women protested near the presidential palace, urging the Taliban to respect the rights of women and their significant gains in education and the workforce over the past two decades.

“Our demonstrations are (being held) because without the presence of women, no society will prosper. The elimination of women means the elimination of human beings. If women are not present in a country, in a society, in a ministry or Cabinet, that country or Cabinet will not be successful,” said Fatema Etemadi, one of the protesters.
The EU is ready to engage with the new Taliban government in Kabul but the group must respect human rights, including those of women, and not let Afghanistan become a base for terrorism, the EU foreign policy chief said.
“In order to support the Afghan population, we will have to engage with the new government in Afghanistan,” Josep Borrell said during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Slovenia.
He described an “operational engagement,” which would not by itself constitute the formal recognition of the Taliban government, and would “increase depending on the behavior of this government.”
Borrell said the new government must prevent the country from again becoming a breeding ground for militants as it was during the Taliban’s previous time in power. It must respect human rights, the rule of law and freedom of the media, and should negotiate with other political forces on a transitional government.
The Joe Biden administration has no plans to release billions in Afghan gold, investments and foreign currency reserves parked in the US that it froze after the Taliban’s takeover.
Much of the Afghan central bank’s $10 billion in assets are parked overseas, where they are considered a key instrument for the West to pressure the Taliban to respect women’s rights and the rule of law.

