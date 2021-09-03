The Suwaiqah souq in Madinah is one of the most important historical and archeological markets in Saudi Arabia.
Before the huge fire in 1976 that completely destroyed it, the market used to witness large turnouts of shoppers and visitors, especially during Ramadan and other holidays and occasions.
The textile trade dominated the market, which is located west of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, in addition to gold, perfume and other products.
Some historians believe that the souq dates back more than 430 years. Sheikh Abdul Haq Dahlavi, a scholar, mentioned in one of his books that “the largest street here is called ‘Al-Ainiyah street,’ where the market is located.”
Few months ago, a new project, “Al-Ainiyah and Suwaiqah,” was launched, which comes within the projects and initiatives of Namaa Al-Munawara.
The project aims to simulate old souqs and revive them, by mixing modernity and history to support entrepreneurship and contribute to promoting business and heritage.
ThePlace: Suwaiqah souq, a historical market in Madinah
https://arab.news/4xup2
ThePlace: Suwaiqah souq, a historical market in Madinah
- The textile trade dominated the market, which is located west of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, in addition to gold, perfume and other products
The Suwaiqah souq in Madinah is one of the most important historical and archeological markets in Saudi Arabia.