ThePlace: Suwaiqah souq, a historical market in Madinah

Saudi finance minister addresses COVID-19 at Islamic Development Bank meetings

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of finance said the Kingdom has greatly contributed to the efforts to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its effects on Islamic countries.

According to a statement, Mohammed Al-Jadaan talked about the “exceptional circumstances” the pandemic has presented during Islamic Development Bank annual meetings in Tashkent on Friday.

The finance minister, who is also the IsDB governor, called for cooperation and collaboration among countries in the Islamic world to confront the economic and developmental challenges from COVID-19. He wants member states to procure more vaccines and speed up the vaccination process.

FAST FACT The finance minister, who is also the IsDB governor, called for cooperation and collaboration among countries in the Islamic world to confront the economic and developmental challenges from COVID-19. He wants member states to procure more vaccines and speed up the vaccination process.

Al-Jadaan also said the developed digital infrastructure in the Kingdom assisted the businesses and education sectors despite limitations from pandemic health measures. In his speech, Al-Jadaan said the IsDB’s main objective is boosting economic and social development in the Islamic countries.

He also spoke about efforts such as the Green Saudi Initiative and the Green Middle East in confronting environmental challenges. Al-Jadaan called on the IsDB to enhance the use of the circular carbon economy concept, which was endorsed by the G20 group during the Kingdom’s presidency of the group in 2020.