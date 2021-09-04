You are here

  Iran dismisses US sanctions of Iranians over alleged kidnap plot

Iran dismisses US sanctions of Iranians over alleged kidnap plot

Iran dismisses US sanctions of Iranians over alleged kidnap plot
Iranian American journalist Masih Alinejad shows an FBI car guarding outside her apartment in this still image from an undated social media video posted on July 14, 2021. (Reuters)
  • The sanctions come after US prosecutors in July charged the four with plotting to kidnap a New York-based journalist who was critical of Tehran
Iran on Saturday dismissed new US sanctions on four Iranians over an alleged plot to kidnap an Iranian-American journalist, saying the move reflects Washington’s “addiction to sanctions.”
The US Treasury Department on Friday sanctioned the four, saying they were intelligence operatives behind the failed plot.
“Supporters and merchants of sanctions, who see their sanctions tool box empty due to Iran’s maximum resistance, are now resorting to Hollywood scenarios to keep the sanctions alive,” the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet, quoting spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.
“Washington must understand that it has no choice but to abandon its addiction to sanctions and respect Iran,” he said.
The sanctions come after US prosecutors in July charged the four with plotting to kidnap a New York-based journalist who was critical of Tehran. Reuters previously confirmed she was Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad.
Iran at the time called the alleged plot “ridiculous and baseless https://www.reuters.com/world/iran-says-us-claim-kidnapping-plot-is-base.... ”
Those sanctioned are senior Iran-based intelligence official Alireza Shahvaroghi Farahani and Iranian intelligence operatives Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori, the Treasury Department said.
The sanctions block all property of the four in the United States or in US control, and prohibit any transactions between them and US citizens. Other non-Americans who conduct certain transactions with the four could also be subjected to US sanctions, the department said.

ISTANBUL: A collision between a freight train and a minibus in northwest Turkey killed four people and injured eight others Saturday, Turkish news agency Demiroren reported.
The crash at a railroad crossing in Ergene, Tekirdag province, involved a minibus carrying factory workers and a train headed to nearby Cerkezkoy at 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), the news agency said.
The people who died all were in the minibus, which was dragged in front of the train after the impact. Images showed the crumpled vehicle lying on its roof alongside the train tracks.
In 2018, 25 people died when a passenger train derailed in nearby Corlu. That accident was blamed on heavy rain causing an embankment to collapse.

Updated 04 September 2021
DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Interior has been named as the best performing government entity in terms of digital services, Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced on Friday. 

The survey of 55,000 service users highlighted the best and worst performing government departments in the UAE, based on their digital services.

The Ministry of Education was deemed the worst performing, while the Federal Tax Authority came in second.

Meanwhile, the second best performing of the 30 entities evaluated providing 1,300 digital services, was the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), followed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, then the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and in fifth, the Ministry of Community Development.

Sheikh Mohammed said the survey was conducted “to ensure transparency” and provide efficient digital services within the UAE government, as part of a “whole-of-government digitization.”

The remaining three underperformers were the Securities and Commodities Authority, then the General Pension and Social Security Authority and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The Dubai ruler added that underperforming departments will be given 90 days to improve their services before a reevaluation.

Updated 04 September 2021
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Emirates Humanitarian City on Friday to meet Afghan families airlifted to the UAE capital as part of the mass evacuation after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

The evacuees are being held at the facility temporarily before they are taken to third countries, including the United States, state news agency WAM reported.

During a tour of the facilities, Sheikh Nahyan was briefed on the services provided to Afghan families under the supervision of US officials, who also briefed the crown prince.

He also ordered that all forms of assistance be provided to the Afghan nationals to ensure a comfortable and dignified stay in the city – adding that the UAE would remain committed to providing humanitarian support when needed.

Babies found dumped as Lebanese grapple with poverty

A general view of the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP file photo)
A general view of the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP file photo)
Babies found dumped as Lebanese grapple with poverty

A general view of the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP file photo)
  • Country has reached starvation stage, says ex-minister
BEIRUT: Two babies have been found dumped in Lebanon in less than a week.

On Aug. 27, cleaners found a baby girl inside a garbage bag that was in a waste container under the Burj Hammoud Bridge, a popular mixed area with an Armenian majority where many underprivileged families live.

Then, on Sept. 1, a worker at Al-Bahr Mosque in the southern city of Sidon found a baby boy on the stairs of the building’s entrance. The baby was just a few months old and in poor health.

This terrifying social phenomenon is new to Lebanese society.

Lebanon experienced something similar over three decades ago during the civil war, and such incidents occurred intermittently after the conflict ended.

Security and judicial authorities usually follow up on these cases, often placing the abandoned babies in social welfare institutions.

In July a UNICEF report on Lebanon warned that over 30 percent of children were “going to bed hungry” and had skipped meals in the past month.

“Seventy-seven percent of households do not have enough food or enough money to buy food. Sixty percent of households have to buy food on credit or borrow money. Thirty percent of children are not receiving the primary health care they need,” it said.

The national currency has lost about 99 percent of its value in less than two years and around 55 percent of the population now lives below the poverty line as a result of an economic crisis.

Inflation is expected to increase, with the anticipation of a greater decline in the value of the Lebanese pound if the country’s political turmoil persists.

The international community requires the formation of a government that implements economic and financial reforms as a precondition for aid.

Khaled Qabbani, a former minister of justice and education and the director general of Social Welfare Institutions and the Islamic Orphanage in Lebanon, said he expected “the worst amid this economic, financial, political and moral collapse.”

“When people starve and institutions collapse and Lebanon loses the confidence of the international community while the political class is distracted by quotas and personal gains, we will see more children in the streets and more theft and looting,” he told Arab News. “Chaos is bound to prevail. Since the ruling authority and the security forces lost their stature, no one can prevent riots. We are currently in the midst of this stage and the phenomenon of leaving babies in the garbage and on the doors of mosques indicates this complete collapse.

“A high percentage of parents want to enroll their children in the orphanage because they are unable to provide them with care and protection. They know that we protect our children and provide them with education, a place to sleep, food and hospitalization. They would rather be separated from their children and place them in our care than keep them at home without food or education. The phenomenon of parents leaving their children is a product of poverty and a lack of moral values.

“Parents who enroll their children in our institutions have to come and take their children home weekly in order to maintain a family connection. However, parents have recently stopped coming to the orphanage due to the high cost of transportation, especially if they live in areas far from Beirut.”

The economic crisis has hit all institutions that provide social care within their sects. “Social welfare institutions had never experienced such conditions and risks, even in the most difficult stages of Lebanon’s history,” he added. “The country has reached the stage of starvation, people did not starve during the war.

“Our expenses increased and our sources of income decreased. The donors were affected by the crisis as well, so the size of donations dropped. The middle class, which is considered the backbone of society and which sympathizes greatly with its social welfare institutions, was also dramatically affected by the crisis. Remarkably, the people’s sympathy for us did not cease. On the contrary, the sense of responsibility rose and the donations never stopped. This means that society has not lost its social and patriotic sense.”

Qabbani said that many social welfare institutions in Lebanon faced the same predicament. Some had reduced their services, dismissed employees, or cut their salaries.

“All the Lebanese share the same plight and poverty has spread to all sects.”

US sanctions Iranians over alleged plot to kidnap NY-based journalist

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Shutterstock/Reuters/File Photos)
Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Shutterstock/Reuters/File Photos)
US sanctions Iranians over alleged plot to kidnap NY-based journalist

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Shutterstock/Reuters/File Photos)
  • Senior intelligence official Alireza Shahvaroghi Farahani led a network that plotted the kidnapping of a US journalist and human rights activist
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US has sanctioned four Iranian intelligence operatives behind a failed plot to kidnap a US journalist and human rights activist, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday.

The sanctions come after US prosecutors in July charged the four with plotting to kidnap the New York-based journalist who was critical of Tehran, whom Reuters previously confirmed was Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad.

Iran has called the alleged plot “baseless.”

A Treasury statement said the individuals were working as part of a wide-ranging campaign to silence critics of the Iranian government.

Senior intelligence official Alireza Shahvaroghi Farahani led a network that plotted the kidnapping of a US journalist and human rights activist, a failed plot that led to the indictment of members of the network in late July.

“Consistent with the well-documented role of the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) in domestic repression, this operation demonstrates the pernicious role of Iran’s intelligence apparatus in targeting Iranians abroad, to include brazen attempts to return dissidents to Iran,” the statement said.

“The Iranian government’s kidnapping plot is another example of its continued attempt to silence critical voices, wherever they may be,” Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, Andrea M. Gacki said. “Targeting dissidents abroad demonstrates that the government’s repression extends far beyond Iran’s borders.”

The Treasury statement added that their actions “threatened the rules-based international order and undermine collective peace and security.”

The sanctions block all property of the four Iranians in the United States or in US control, and prohibits any transactions between them and US citizens.

Other non-Americans who conduct certain transactions with the four could also be subjected to US sanctions, the department added.

Those sanctioned along with Farahani are Iranian intelligence operatives Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori, the Treasury said.

* With Reuters

