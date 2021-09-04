Meet Noura Sulaiman, the breakout Saudi designer to watch

DUBAI: Noura Sulaiman is one of the very few Saudi designers to have their creations featured in a large-scale Hollywood production after she created the white, off-the-shoulder dress with cascading Russian tulle sleeves worn by award-winning US singer Halsey in the movie poster for her first feature film, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.”
According to the designer, the Moiré dress, from her debut collection, was especially hand-picked for the feature film by LA-based celebrity stylist Law Roach. “Roach is a mainstay on the industry’s most influential stylists’ lists, and it was a high-point in my design career when he decided to include me in his vision,” Sulaiman told Arab News.
The designer had initially designed the dress to wear to her own baby’s reception party last year. However, due to popular demand from clients, she decided to include the piece in her debut ready-to-wear collection, which launched December 2020.
“This piece holds a special place in my heart as I designed it while having pregnant and postpartum bodies in mind as a reason to be embraced and celebrated,” she said.
Sulaiman was born and raised in Riyadh. Hailing from a family of artists, the designer first developed an interest in fashion when she was just a little girl. In fact, the first dress she ever designed was for her cousin’s wedding when she was only 12-years-old.
“Fashion design is one of the most complicated and deep relationships I have encountered in my life,” she said. “Ever since I was a little girl, I had an artistic nature and loved to create, from recreating my school bag out of an old skirt, to designing my first wedding gown.”
Since then, she knew she was destined for a career in fashion. That’s why after graduating high school, Sulaiman enrolled in a fashion design course at the Arts and Skills Institute in Riyadh to sharpen the skills needed to launch her own label. On the side, she worked part-time at a local boutique, styling the store and offering styling services to clients. It was during this time that she discovered she was more fascinated by the craftsmanship of a garment than putting together looks.
In 2020, she debuted her first offering — a collection of timeless vests, farwas, dresses and abayas with a sustainable aspect.
“When I was pregnant, I used to joke that I am pregnant with two babies: My debut collection and my daughter,” shared Sulaiman. “A memorable moment for me was when we were taking pictures for the debut collection and my daughter was crawling behind the scenes. I had given birth to two loves in my life and I would not have it any other way.”
Meanwhile, the designer’s Saudi heritage plays a big role in the inspiration behind her namesake contemporary brand.
“There is high attention to detail in the cuts that we apply in our designs,” she explains. “The beautiful fluid designs give a sense of Arabian luxury coupled with relaxed modesty, which creates a timeless and alluring balance.”
The standout piece from her debut offering is undoubtedly the abaya suit — a long, loose-fitting, double-breasted blazer made out of silk.
“I see it rising in popularity amongst our clients to wear at work,” shared the designer. “I would love to see my suit creations worn by successful and aspiring businesswomen who feel confident and empowered when wearing Noura Sulaiman.”
CHENNAI: It is hard to grab attention while repurposing a fairytale that has seen countless retellings, but Kay Cannon, best known as the screenwriter of the “Pitch Perfect” film series, has wisely tweaked “Cinderella” to retain a fair degree of interest. The director transforms her into the epitome of modernism with a strong feminist streak — not seen in traditional versions of the story.
Cannon, who wrote and directed the work that is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, manages to sidestep tried and tested tropes by weaving in a couple of novel features and dressing it up as a musical.
It opens with the townsfolk singing Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation” and Cinderella (essayed brilliantly by Cuban-American singer and songwriter Camilla Cabello) herself belting Des’ree’s classic, “You Gotta Be.” The medley by Keith Harrison is quite melodious and draws you into the tale with its magnetism.
Set in a dusty town with its toiling masses, Cannon’s fantasy first gives us a taste of snobbish royalty: King Rowen (Pierce Brosnan can’t sing at all!) and Queen Beatrice (Minnie Driver) stand on the balcony in their palace looking down on their subjects. Their son, Prince Robert (Nicholas Galitzine), is firmly under the thumb of his father, who insists the boy find a bride immediately. When he first notices Cinderella, or Ella, she is busy laying out her dresses, all personally designed and handmade. She’s ambitious and has no time for pining over lovers.
Cannon adds new dimensions to the age-old characters. Cinderella’s stepmother, Vivian (Idina Menzel), and stepsisters, (Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer), are far from the obnoxious creatures of the original tale. In fact, Vivian comes off as rather kind, perhaps due to her own unhappy life. The sisters are more funny than fiery and it is not a fairy godmother Billy Porter who opens the doors of destiny for Cinderella to attend the royal ball.
Though, on the whole, a disarmingly novel experiment, Cannon does still fall into the trap of having her protagonist forced to choose between love and career, a dilemma which seems a little staid.
From the opening of trade with Britain in the 1850s, Japan occupied a unique and contradictory place in the Victorian imagination, regarded as both a rival empire and a cradle of exquisite beauty. Quaint, Exquisite explores the enduring impact of this dramatic encounter, showing how the rise of Japan led to a major transformation of Western aesthetics at the dawn of globalization.
Drawing on philosophy, psychoanalysis, queer theory, textual criticism, and a wealth of in-depth archival research, Grace Lavery provides a radical new genealogy of aesthetic experience in modernity. She argues that the global popularity of Japanese art in the late 19th century reflected an imagined universal standard of taste that Kant described as the “subjective universal” condition of aesthetic judgment. The book features illuminating cultural histories of Gilbert and Sullivan’s Mikado, English derivations of the haiku, and retellings of the Madame Butterfly story, and sheds critical light on lesser-known figures such as Winnifred Eaton, an Anglo-Chinese novelist who wrote under the Japanese pseudonym Onoto Watanna, and Mikimoto Ryuzo.
VENICE: US actress Kristen Stewart’s interpretation of Princess Diana in “Spencer” got a warm reception at the Venice Film Festival, where it premiered on Friday, with some critics already tipping her as an Oscar favorite.
Chilean director Pablo Larrain follows a transformative Stewart as the troubled princess reluctantly joining the royals for a three-day Christmas gathering at Sandringham House as her marriage to Prince Charles breaks down.
The film portrays Diana as a misfit, increasingly isolated and estranged from the rest of the royal family — with the exception of William and Harry — and longing to break free from rules and traditions she sees as hypocritical and suffocating.
Speaking after a press screening about Diana’s enduring legacy 24 years after her death, Stewart said: “I think it’s just something she was born with.
“There are some people endowed with an undeniable penetrating energy. The really sad thing about her is that as normal and casual and disarming in her air (as she was), immediately she also felt so isolated and lonely.”
Stewart drew critical acclaim for her intense performance, including a posh British accent, with the Daily Mail calling her “spectacular.”
“Kristen Stewart is Oscar-deservingly great – and Meghan Markle’s going to love it,” Daily Telegraph critic Robbie Collin tweeted.
The actress said that despite the sadness permeating the film she had very much enjoyed embodying Diana, her manners and demeanor, adding however that “the curtsy went out of the window as soon as I stepped off set.”
“I took more pleasure in my physicality making this movie than I have on anything. I felt more free and alive and able to move and taller, even.”
In the film, Diana is constantly late for dinner, often leaves the table abruptly to vomit because of her eating disorder, and grows frustrated and erratic as maids and the palace equerry keep telling her what to do.
The royals are referred to as “they” or “them,” and Diana only briefly speaks to the Queen or Prince Charles, preferring instead to confide in her dresser or the cook.
In one scene she says she feels like an insect being dissected under the microscope, both referring to the paparazzis outside and her minders inside the palace.
Stewart said that as a Hollywood star she could partly relate to the feeling of being hounded and not in control of the situation that Diana experienced.
“I’ve wanted to run back a million times every day and be like, ‘oh, hey, can we actually redo that interview? I just thought about something else for a second, I didn’t say the right thing’. Imagine what it was like for her.
Imagine feeling backed into a corner, to that extent. At some point you’re going to bare your teeth.”
Larrain, whose previous movies include “Jackie,” a biopic about Jackie Kennedy, said he had wanted to tell the story of Diana because it was an upside-down fairytale.
“This is the story of a princess who decided to move away from the idea of becoming a queen because she wants to be herself.”
He said he had done extensive research on her, but his film — which includes appearances by the ghost of Anne Boleyn — was a work of fiction, imagining what might have happened during a fateful few days in which Diana decided to get a divorce.
“We didn’t aim to make a docudrama, we wanted to create something by taking elements of the real, and then using imagination.” (
DUBAI: Italian luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani is set to hold its One Night Only event in Dubai on Oct. 26.
The occasion will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Armani Hotels in Milan and Dubai.
The renowned Italian designer had been due to host the show, for his Cruise 2021 collection, in April and then November last year, but the events were cancelled due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
The 2021 event will coincide with Expo 2020, which will kick off on Oct. 1 and run until March 31, 2022.
Armani told WWD magazine that he was, “very happy to return to Dubai after 11 years.”
Over previous years, his One Night Only series has taken place in London in 2006, Tokyo in 2007, Beijing in 2012, Rome and New York in 2013, and Paris in 2014.
DUBAI: “These images helped me immensely when it came to writing about what it looked like and felt like to be in Dubai in the 1970s,” says Todd Reisz of the photography of Stephen Finch and Mark Harris. “But we’re not exhibiting them as a formal examination of photography. We’re using them to question how we can use photography to understand the passage of time.”
Reisz, an architect and writer based in Amsterdam, is busy preparing for the launch of “Off Centre / On Stage,” an exhibition that seeks to reveal the traces of an older city through the photographic slides of two architects. Having spent the best part of 16 years immersed in Dubai’s architectural history, it’s as much a labor of love as it is the final chapter in a long-running investigation into the integral role architecture has played in broadcasting the emirate to the world.
“I adore all of these photographs,” says Reisz. “All the material I had up until the time of these photographs was in black and white, but these were in color and I was just kind of shocked by them… I started to think about the connection between this kind of lived-in city — the area that we would call old Dubai today — and the World Trade Centre site. I wanted to imagine what it would have been like to watch this being built. It’s connected by roads, there’s endless construction debris between the city and the World Trade Centre, but it’s some immensely expensive, very ambitious project happening in the distance. How did that feel? This sense of ‘Where is this city leading itself?’”
Reisz first visited Dubai in 2005 while working for the Rotterdam-based architectural firm OMA. Sent to the Gulf to gather a sense of context and to understand what was happening in terms of urbanization, he came across the work of British architect John Harris while researching and editing two publications for OMA/AMO. Although largely unknown outside of architectural circles, Harris’ firm, John R. Harris & Partners, produced Dubai’s first town plan, designed the city’s World Trade Centre, and was hugely influential in the early days of Dubai’s transformation into a global city. Reisz’s fascination with Harris would lead to the publication of “Showpiece City: How Architecture Made Dubai” in October last year.
“Harris wasn’t bombastic, he wasn’t the typical egotistical architect, he was very subtle and very much committed to the ideals of modern architecture, namely that it can improve people’s lives,” explains Reisz. “And even though there are problems in that assumption, there was this moment, this very clear moment, when expertise arrived in Dubai, beginning in the mid-Fifties. Harris arrived in 1959 and was one of many who came here to build roads or airports or ports and I used his work as a lens to see how the city transformed itself.”
The focus of this exhibition, however, is not Harris himself but the photography of Stephen Finch and Mark Harris, both of whom were affiliated with John R. Harris & Partners. Mark (John’s son) was a student of architecture at the time the photographs were taken in the mid-to late-Seventies and would go on to become a partner in the firm, while Finch was the lead architect on the World Trade Centre project.
Their photographs, taken between 1976 and 1979, were not documentary or art photography, but visual notes. Mark Harris, for example, took photographs of the Bastakiya quarter, not to record buildings in danger of being destroyed or to capture architectural detail, but to document the ways in which the area’s inhabitants used roads and alleys to circulate. As such, his photographs were not just observations of life in the city, but an urban study.
“I’m not exhibiting these images to say, ‘Dubai once looked like this, isn’t that amazing,’” Reisz says. “They were taken by architects and architects take photographs in a different way to non-architects. For architects, cameras are a tool to analyze the built environment. So they’re wanting to record for a reason that is somewhere between the personal and the professional.
“People will come to this exhibition and read it as a kind of nostalgic experience of a city of yesteryear, I’m sure. I think you can do that with these photographs, and that’s OK. I mean, exhibitions are meant for people to interpret them as they want. But for me it’s important to acknowledge that these photos were taken by architects who were visiting a city they were contracted to transform. They were photographing the present while designing the future.”
Finch, for example, wanted to capture people living in and using the city. That meant examining how they moved around and interacted with the physical environment. “Let’s also not underestimate the kind of overwhelming feeling it must’ve been to watch a 150-meter tower that you’ve been drawing in an office go up,” Reisz says. “So, he’s taking pictures of it being constructed and taking pictures of the workers taking their lunch breaks, but they’re not taken in a way that a photographer would take them. A photographer would be more daring and get closer to people. The architect is a bit distant from the subject.”
One particular photograph taken by Harris looks north towards the World Trade Centre. “You can see the whole complex — the Hilton hotel, the exhibition center and the tower, and in the kind of middle ground there are some youths playing cricket. It’s a really beautiful image. There’s a culture here of always finding amazing cricket pitches and I just think about how these kids chose this spot with such a view; where there was unbuilt but claimed land for expansion of the World Trade Centre, and they claimed it for cricket.”
The exhibition, which takes over the lobby of Dubai’s Jameel Arts Center from September 29 until February 19, includes 60 photographs and ‘other framings of Dubai in local and global media’ and is accompanied by a new book. It is also supported by Barjeel Art Foundation and draws on material that Reisz has collected over more than a decade, during which time he has become a leading authority on Dubai’s urban transformation. In many ways an extension of “Showpiece City,” the exhibition has allowed Reisz to pull away from some of the larger themes that were discussed in the book and re-examine certain aspects in greater detail.
“By showing these photographs, we are giving them a life they were not intended to have,” says Reisz. “I think that accident of circumstances makes it all the more fascinating to look at them now.”
The photographs were taken at a time when Dubai was beginning to expand southwards. With a new airport, a deep-water seaport, and a vast new hospital, the city’s ambitions were beginning to manifest themselves on a global scale. This expansion would represent a departure from Dubai’s original heartland on the creek and would eventually lead to the city’s spectacular transformation. Hence the exhibition’s title, “Off Centre / On Stage.”
“The thing that most fascinates me about Dubai is how quickly you can start to read the way ideas move around the world,” says Reisz. “Specifically, ideas about how we build our cities, how we design our buildings, and how we pitch cities to the rest of the world to come there. Somehow I find it easier to read that looking at Dubai than any other city at this point.”