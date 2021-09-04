You are here

  • Home
  • Original Geneva Motor Show launch Jaguar E-Types reunited, 60 years after their debut

Original Geneva Motor Show launch Jaguar E-Types reunited, 60 years after their debut

Three original launch Jaguar E-Types reunited at Wappenbury Hall to celebrate the car’s 60th anniversary, which also marks the 120th anniversary of Lyons’ birth on 4th September. (Supplied/ Pendine Historic Cars)
1 / 4
Three original launch Jaguar E-Types reunited at Wappenbury Hall to celebrate the car’s 60th anniversary, which also marks the 120th anniversary of Lyons’ birth on 4th September. (Supplied/ Pendine Historic Cars)
Three original launch Jaguar E-Types reunited at Wappenbury Hall to celebrate the car’s 60th anniversary, which also marks the 120th anniversary of Lyons’ birth on 4th September. (Supplied/ Pendine Historic Cars)
2 / 4
Three original launch Jaguar E-Types reunited at Wappenbury Hall to celebrate the car’s 60th anniversary, which also marks the 120th anniversary of Lyons’ birth on 4th September. (Supplied/ Pendine Historic Cars)
Three original launch Jaguar E-Types reunited at Wappenbury Hall to celebrate the car’s 60th anniversary, which also marks the 120th anniversary of Lyons’ birth on 4th September. (Supplied/ Pendine Historic Cars)
3 / 4
Three original launch Jaguar E-Types reunited at Wappenbury Hall to celebrate the car’s 60th anniversary, which also marks the 120th anniversary of Lyons’ birth on 4th September. (Supplied/ Pendine Historic Cars)
Three original launch Jaguar E-Types reunited at Wappenbury Hall to celebrate the car’s 60th anniversary, which also marks the 120th anniversary of Lyons’ birth on 4th September. (Supplied/ Pendine Historic Cars)
4 / 4
Three original launch Jaguar E-Types reunited at Wappenbury Hall to celebrate the car’s 60th anniversary, which also marks the 120th anniversary of Lyons’ birth on 4th September. (Supplied/ Pendine Historic Cars)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4href

Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

Original Geneva Motor Show launch Jaguar E-Types reunited, 60 years after their debut

Three original launch Jaguar E-Types reunited at Wappenbury Hall to celebrate the car’s 60th anniversary, which also marks the 120th anniversary of Lyons’ birth on 4th September. (Supplied/ Pendine Historic Cars)
  • The famous 9600HP, 77RW – which were used for the Geneva Motor Show press drives – the original static car displayed on the Motor Show stand, have been photographed
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Three original Jaguar E-Type launch cars, which revolutionized the automotive industry when it debuted in Switzerland in 1961, have been reunited for the first time at the home of their maker, Sir William Lyons, in a celebration of the car’s 60th anniversary.

Combining Sir William Lyon’s ideal of svelte styling with Malcolm Sayer’s aerodynamic design, the cars embodied the glamor and innovation of the age. 

The cars utilized a number of novel racing design principles, taken from Jaguar’s D-Type racing car which had won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in three consecutive years. 

With a claimed top speed of 150mph (241kmph) and starting list price of £2,097 (around £41,000 / $57,000 in 2021), which was around half the price of its more exotic rivals, the E-Type was a firm favorite among racing drivers and celebrities alike.

Now, six decades later, the famous 9600HP, 77RW – which were used for the Geneva Motor Show press drives – the original static car displayed on the Motor Show stand, have been photographed in a series of stunning commemorative images at the long-time home of Jaguar’s founder Sir William Lyons, almost 120 years to the day since his birth on 4th September.

“The E-Type is without doubt one of the most iconic and loved classic cars in the world,” commented James Mitchell, founder of Pendine Historic Cars. “A big part of our business is to curate car collections for some of the biggest car collectors, many of which are conducted under the radar, and as a result we have access to classic vehicles with significant provenance as well as some famous locations, such as Wappenbury Hall. We wanted to have some fun and create some images of the vehicles reunited at this brilliant home to give something back to the owners of the three cars, as well as something to make E-type fans all over the globe smile.”

In the 60 years following the launch, the three vehicles have had various owners and formed part of prestigious car collections making it almost impossible to bring them all together. However, to mark the 60th anniversary of the car’s launch and the 120th anniversary of Lyons’ birth, Pendine Historic Cars set about bringing the cars together again in their spiritual home, something that nobody in the world has ever managed to achieve before now.

Mitchell added: “When 9600HP arrived at the Geneva Motor Show, Sir William Lyons famously said to his executive Bob Berry ‘Good God, Berry. I thought you were never going to get here!’, and I would like to think Lyons would say the same now as 9600HP reunites with 77RW and Chassis 005 at his former estate, and I’d like to thank the owner of the Hall and the owners of the vehicles for making this all possible.”

Lyons’ words refer to the tale of Bob driving 9600HP at high speed from Coventry to Geneva, only just arriving with 20 minutes before the Motor Show started. On arrival, demand for test drives of the 9600HP were so high Jaguar test driver, Norman Dewis – a man who needs little introduction, was instructed to ‘drop everything’ to deliver another E-Type, this time a British Racing Green roadster – 77RW. He drove through the night and delivered the car the very next day.

Today, 77RW is owned by the Jaguar Daimler Heritage trust, 9600HP by Jaguar expert and founder of the International E-Type Club, Phillip Porter, and Chassis 005 by the renowned Jaguar collector from Zurich, Dr Christian Jenny.

The photoshoot took place in secret a couple of weeks ago at Wappenbury Hall, which was bought by Jaguar enthusiast and collector, Scott Shearman, and was shot by award-winning automotive photographer Jayson Fong.

Topics: cars Jaguar Geneva Switzerland Geneva Motor Show

Related

Jaguar Land Rover to help tackle plastic waste problem
Corporate News
Jaguar Land Rover to help tackle plastic waste problem
Jaguar Land Rover set to build electric cars in UK
Business & Economy
Jaguar Land Rover set to build electric cars in UK

Dubai Police add Aston Martin to its fleet of luxury cars

Dubai Police add Aston Martin to its fleet of luxury cars
Updated 04 September 2021
Arab News

Dubai Police add Aston Martin to its fleet of luxury cars

Dubai Police add Aston Martin to its fleet of luxury cars
  • Aston Martin added to fleet as Bond movie set to hit screens
Updated 04 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: It’s almost worthwhile being arrested by Dubai Police, especially if the officer apprehending you happens to be driving one of its luxury vehicles.

The force’s fleet already boasts a collection of top end brands, including Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Rolls Royce, and Ferrari – to name a few - And now the draw to would be offenders has grown even more.

The world renowned police force – that even has robots  - has just added the Aston Martin Vantage to its fleet and will be seen on the city’s roads, dressed in full livery, complete with flashing lights.

The Dubai Police Vantage features a custom ‘77’ number plate, the number 7 a nod to the UAE’s seven Emirates.

Of course, it is no coincidence that it is also well known as the British make’s long-standing association with the world’s most famous fictional secret agent, James Bond – and what’s that? Oh the car’s introduction comes just in time for the release of the highly anticipated Bond movie “No Time to Die” next month.

“It is an honor to have an Aston Martin join Dubai Police’s fleet of supercars and the Vantage is the perfect model to make such a statement; purity at its finest, a hint of aggression and engineering that pushes it to upwards of 300 km/h,” said Ramzi Atat, head of marketing and communications MENA, Aston Martin.

“We are grateful to the team at Dubai Police, and especially HE Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, for bringing this partnership to life,” Atat added.

The Dubai Police Vantage will make its event debut, alongside other models in the force’s fleet at the Dubai EXPO 2020 in October 2021.

Topics: Dubai Police Dubai Aston Martin

Related

The latest podcast, “Social Media & Consumer Behavior in the KSA Market,” brings together Shivani Kulshrestha, strategist at Socialize Agency, and Osama Taher, projects director at Create Media Group, Riyadh. (Supplied)
Media
Dubai Lynx podcast dives into social media, consumer behavior in KSA
Art Dubai announces dates for 2022 event
Lifestyle
Art Dubai announces dates for 2022 event

With no tourist handouts, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes

Made Mohon, the operation manager of Sangeh Monkey Forest, feeds macaques with donated peanuts during a feeding time at the popular tourist attraction site in Sangeh, Bali Island, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP)
Made Mohon, the operation manager of Sangeh Monkey Forest, feeds macaques with donated peanuts during a feeding time at the popular tourist attraction site in Sangeh, Bali Island, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP)
Updated 04 September 2021
AP

With no tourist handouts, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes

Made Mohon, the operation manager of Sangeh Monkey Forest, feeds macaques with donated peanuts during a feeding time at the popular tourist attraction site in Sangeh, Bali Island, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP)
  • The Sangeh Monkey Forest typically had about 6,000 visitors a month, but as the pandemic spread last year and international travel dropped off dramatically, that number dropped to about 500
Updated 04 September 2021
AP

SANGEH, Indonesia: Deprived of their preferred food source — the bananas, peanuts and other goodies brought in by tourists now kept away by the coronavirus — hungry monkeys on the resort island of Bali have taken to raiding villagers’ homes in their search for something tasty.
Villagers in Sangeh say the gray long-tailed macaques have been venturing out from a sanctuary about 500 meters (yards) away to hang out on their roofs and await the right time to swoop down and snatch a snack.
Worried that the sporadic sorties will escalate into an all-out monkey assault on the village, residents have been taking fruit, peanuts and other food to the Sangeh Monkey Forest to try to placate the primates.
“We are afraid that the hungry monkeys will turn wild and vicious,” villager Saskara Gustu Alit said.
About 600 of the macaques live in the forest sanctuary, swinging from the tall nutmeg trees and leaping about the famous Pura Bukit Sari temple, and are considered sacred.
In normal times the protected jungle area in the southeast of the Indonesian island is popular among local residents for wedding photos, as well as among international visitors. The relatively tame monkeys can be easily coaxed to sit on a shoulder or lap for a peanut or two.
Ordinarily, tourism is the main source of income for Bali’s 4 million residents, who welcomed more than 5 million foreign visitors annually before the pandemic.
The Sangeh Monkey Forest typically had about 6,000 visitors a month, but as the pandemic spread last year and international travel dropped off dramatically, that number dropped to about 500.
Since July, when Indonesia banned all foreign travelers to the island and shut the sanctuary to local residents as well, there has been nobody.
Not only has that meant nobody bringing in extra food for the monkeys, the sanctuary has also lost out on its admission fees and is running low on money to purchase food for them, said operations manager Made Mohon.
The donations from villagers have helped, but they are also feeling the economic pinch and are gradually giving less and less, he said.
“This prolonged pandemic is beyond our expectations,” Made Mohon said, “Food for monkeys has become a problem.”
Food costs run about 850,000 rupiah ($60) a day, Made Mohon said, for 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of cassava, the monkeys’ staple food, and 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of bananas.
The macaque is an omnivore and can eat a variety of animals and plants found in the jungle, but those in the Sangeh Monkey Forest have had enough contact with humans over the years that they seem to prefer other things.
And they’re not afraid to take matters into their own hands, Gustu Alit said.
Frequently, monkeys wander into the village and sit on roofs, occasionally removing tiles and dropping them to the ground. When villagers put out daily religious offerings of food on their terraces, the monkeys jump down and make off with them.
“A few days ago I attended a traditional ceremony at a temple near the Sangeh forest,” Gustu Alit said. “When I parked my car and took out two plastic bags containing food and flowers as offerings, two monkeys suddenly appeared and grabbed it all and ran into the forest very fast.”
Normally, the monkeys spend all day interacting with visitors — stealing sunglasses and water bottles, pulling at clothes, jumping on shoulders — and Gustu Alit theorizes that more than just being hungry, they’re bored.
“That’s why I have urged villagers here to come to the forest to play with the monkeys and offer them food,” he said. “I think they need to interact with humans as often as possible so that they do not go wild.”

Topics: Indonesia

Related

Refugee educator fired for ‘monkey’ racist insult at Antetokounmpo
Sport
Refugee educator fired for ‘monkey’ racist insult at Antetokounmpo
Indian monkeys snatch coronavirus samples
Offbeat
Indian monkeys snatch coronavirus samples

British man rescued after being lost 3 days in Thai jungle

British man rescued after being lost 3 days in Thai jungle
Updated 03 September 2021
AP

British man rescued after being lost 3 days in Thai jungle

British man rescued after being lost 3 days in Thai jungle
  • A local hunter came across Barry Leonard Weller, 72, on Friday in a remote forest in Khon Kaen province
  • Video showed Weller walking gingerly out of the forest, the rescue team around him
Updated 03 September 2021
AP

BANGKOK: A 72-year-old British man was found safe three days after disappearing in a thick jungle in northeastern Thailand while going to visit friends on a motorbike.
A local hunter came across Barry Leonard Weller on Friday in a remote forest in Khon Kaen province, said Nattapat Tadee, a member of a local volunteer team that helped rescue him. He was asleep on a rock formation after climbing it to try to see a route out.
Weller said he had not eaten anything during his ordeal but sipped water puddled on rocks, using grass as a straw, Nattapat said.
Video showed Weller walking gingerly out of the forest, the rescue team around him. He was shoeless and dressed in shorts and an open shirt. He looked tired and had multiple small cuts on his legs, but otherwise appeared healthy.
“Yes, I am wonderfully happy. I have never been so happy in my life,” Weller said. “My feet are sore, otherwise I am happy. Hot. I just admire the work these people are doing. It makes me cry. They are doing a good job.”
He emerged to an emotional reunion with his Thai partner, Tawee Chaisanrit. They hugged tightly and wept before thanking rescuers.
“Thank you everyone. Thank you to all the teams who kept fighting along with me,” she said, holding her hands together in a traditional Thai gesture of respect.
Tawee, 49, said by phone that Weller left their home on Tuesday and failed to return. It rained heavily and she searched for him unsuccessfully. She alerted the authorities the next day.
She said he told her that he had taken a different route than usual and became lost. Weller is retired and has lived in Thailand for about 15 years, she said.
There are many types of wild animals in Thailand’s jungles, including tigers, leopards, bears and elephants, but rescuers said that particular forest was not considered dangerous.

Topics: Thailand forest British jungle

Related

Thailand to start human trials on COVID-19 shots via nasal spray
World
Thailand to start human trials on COVID-19 shots via nasal spray
Thailand prepares for Phuket reopening despite COVID-19 surge
World
Thailand prepares for Phuket reopening despite COVID-19 surge

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show
Updated 02 September 2021
AP

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show
  • The forthcoming album ‘Voyage,’ to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s ‘The Visitors’
  • The group says the they created the “weird and wonderful” show with George Lucas’ special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic
Updated 02 September 2021
AP

LONDON: ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital.
The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981’s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
“We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to end it,” ABBA said in a statement Thursday. “They say it’s foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we’ve recorded a follow-up to ‘The Visitors.’”
The group has been creating the holographic live show, using motion capture and other techniques, with George Lucas’ special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic.
They call it “the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of.”
“We’re going to be able to sit back in an audience and watch our digital selves perform our songs,” the group’s statement said. “Weird and wonderful!”
The planned show spurred the making of the album, which features the new songs “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.” It began with sessions in 2018 and was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The show will come 50 years after the founding of the group that consisted of two married couples for most of its existence, and whose name is an acronym of the first names of its members, Agnetha Fältskog, 71, Björn Ulvaeus, 76, Benny Andersson, 74, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75.
Their music has remained ubiquitous in the decades since their breakup, in part because of the stage musical “Mamma Mia!” and the two films that followed it.
They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.
Last week the group launched a website with the title ” ABBA Voyage,” teasing the new announcement. Tickets go on sale Tuesday.

Topics: Abba

Related

Special Female Kurdish musician Aynur Dogan wins prestigious international award
Lifestyle
Female Kurdish musician Aynur Dogan wins prestigious international award
PopArabia launches music rights company ESMAA
Media
PopArabia launches music rights company ESMAA

Misspelling of Moderna leads to tourist’s arrest in Hawaii

Misspelling of Moderna leads to tourist’s arrest in Hawaii
Updated 02 September 2021
AP

Misspelling of Moderna leads to tourist’s arrest in Hawaii

Misspelling of Moderna leads to tourist’s arrest in Hawaii
  • Aside from misspelling Moderna, the visitor stated that her home was in Illinois but her shot was taken at Delaware
Updated 02 September 2021
AP

HONOLULU, US: A 24-year-old Illinois woman submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to visit Hawaii with a glaring spelling error that led to her arrest: Moderna was spelled “Maderna,” according to court documents.
In order to bypass Hawaii’s 10-day traveler quarantine, she uploaded a vaccination card to the state’s Safe Travels program and arrived in Honolulu Aug. 23 on a Southwest Airlines flight, the documents said.
“Airport screeners found suspicious errors ... such as Moderna was spelled wrong and that her home was in Illinois but her shot was taken at Delaware,” Wilson Lau, a special agent with the Hawaii attorney general’s investigation division, wrote in an email to a Delaware official who confirmed there was no vaccination record for the woman under her name and birth date.
The email is included in documents filed in court. She was charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating Hawaii’s emergency rules to control the spread of COVID-19. She had been in custody on $2,000 bail until a judge released her at a hearing Wednesday and scheduled another hearing in three weeks, according the public defender’s office.

This document provided by the Hawaii Attorney General's Office shows a fake COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card from a tourist visiting Hawaii. (AP) 

State Public Defender James Tabe, whose office represented her at hearings this week, declined to comment on her case, noting it’s not clear if she’ll hire her own attorney or apply to have a public defender represent her.
The voicemail at a number listed for her in court documents was full Wednesday. She didn’t immediately respond to a text message from The Associated Press.
In addition to the suspicious card, authorities determined that the travel information she provided listed she would be staying at a Waikiki Holiday Inn but didn’t include a reservation number and return flight information, court documents said.
An assistant manager at the hotel confirmed to Lau that she didn’t have a reservation. Lau said in the court document that he tried to call the number she listed, but her voicemail was full. He said he emailed her and didn’t get a response.
Lau said he searched for her on Facebook and found a photo showing a “distinctive tattoo on her left hip area.”
The tattoo helped authorities find her at a Southwest Airlines counter when she was trying to leave Honolulu on Aug. 28, the court document said. She showed her ID and vaccination card to Lau, who informed her she was being arrested for falsifying vaccination documents.
Other visitors to Hawaii have been arrested for fake vaccination cards, including a father and son from California, who appeared in court via Zoom Wednesday and waived their rights to a jury trial.
 

Topics: Moderna vaccine Coronavirus Maderna Hawaii

Related

Japan suspends use of 1.63 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses over contamination
World
Japan suspends use of 1.63 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses over contamination

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia confirms 7 COVID-19 deaths, 138 new cases
Saudi Arabia confirms 7 COVID-19 deaths, 138 new cases
Extremist was released from New Zealand jail despite fears
Extremist was released from New Zealand jail despite fears
Saudi Exim Bank to launch reinsurance product to boost non-oil exports
Saudi Exim Bank to launch reinsurance product to boost non-oil exports
King Salman sends condolences to President Biden over Hurricane Ida victims
King Salman sends condolences to President Biden over Hurricane Ida victims
PIF-owned SRC signs $533m refinancing agreement with GOSI
PIF-owned SRC signs $533m refinancing agreement with GOSI

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.