King Salman sends condolences to President Biden over Hurricane Ida victims

RIYADH: King Salman sent a cable of condolences to US President Joe Biden after Hurricane Ida devastated parts of the US Gulf coast and unleashed even deadlier flooding in the northeast.

At least 14 deaths were blamed on the storm in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, and flooding has killed at least 49 people across the northeast.

The king expressed his “deepest condolences and sympathy” to Biden and to the “friendly American people” over the flooding, severe damage and casualties caused by Hurricane Ida.

The fifth most powerful hurricane to strike the US came ashore in Louisiana on Sunday, knocking out power for more than a million residents and water for another 600,000 people.

Biden visited the ravaged state on Friday and met with its Governor John Bel Edwards and local officials to discuss the response to the hurricane.