King Salman sends condolences to President Biden over Hurricane Ida victims

King Salman sends condolences to President Biden over Hurricane Ida victims
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman (L) and President Joe Biden visiting a neighborhood that was severely damaged by Hurricane Ida. (File/SPA/AP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

King Salman sends condolences to President Biden over Hurricane Ida victims

King Salman sends condolences to President Biden over Hurricane Ida victims
  The king expressed his "deepest condolences and sympathy" to Biden and to the "friendly American people"
  The fifth most powerful hurricane to strike the US came ashore in Louisiana on Sunday
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman sent a cable of condolences to US President Joe Biden after Hurricane Ida devastated parts of the US Gulf coast and unleashed even deadlier flooding in the northeast.

At least 14 deaths were blamed on the storm in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, and flooding has killed at least 49 people across the northeast.

The king expressed his “deepest condolences and sympathy” to Biden and to the “friendly American people” over the flooding, severe damage and casualties caused by Hurricane Ida.

The fifth most powerful hurricane to strike the US came ashore in Louisiana on Sunday, knocking out power for more than a million residents and water for another 600,000 people.

Biden visited the ravaged state on Friday and met with its Governor John Bel Edwards and local officials to discuss the response to the hurricane.

Topics: Hurricane Ida King Salman US President Joe Biden

Iraq and Saudi Arabia discuss security cooperation

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhhimi receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif in Baghdad. (Twitter/@MAKadhimi)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhhimi receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif in Baghdad. (Twitter/@MAKadhimi)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Iraq and Saudi Arabia discuss security cooperation

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhhimi receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif in Baghdad. (Twitter/@MAKadhimi)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhhimi held talks with Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif on Saturday.
During the meeting, they discussed security cooperation between Baghdad and Riyadh, and ways of developing it in various security fields, especially combating terrorism.

Topics: Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif Saudi Arabia Iraq

UN condemns Houthi attacks on Abha International Airport

UN condemns Houthi attacks on Abha International Airport
Updated 04 September 2021
Arab News

UN condemns Houthi attacks on Abha International Airport

UN condemns Houthi attacks on Abha International Airport
Updated 04 September 2021
Arab News

The UN condemned the Houthi attack on the Abha International Airport, stressing that it will continue to condemn attacks on civilian infrastructure.
“International law is very clear that civilian infrastructure should never be targeted,” the official spokesman of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at a press conference on the Houthis’ repeated violations of the Security Council resolution.
“We are also concerned about the renewed fighting and human losses that we see around Marib, and I think it is very important for all concerned parties to renew their commitment to the political,” he added.
An armed drone launched by Houthis was shot down by Saudi air defenses over the southern region of Asir, state TV reported late on Friday.
The UAV was directed toward the highland city of Khamis Mushayt, Al-Ekhbariya TV said, quoting the Arab Coalition supporting Yemen’s legitimate government.

Saudi finance minister addresses COVID-19 at Islamic Development Bank meetings

Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan. (REUTERS file photo)
Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 04 September 2021
SPA

Saudi finance minister addresses COVID-19 at Islamic Development Bank meetings

Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Mohammed Al-Jadaan calls for cooperation and collaboration among countries in the Islamic world to confront the pandemic
  • IsDB governor also wants member states to procure more vaccines and speed up the vaccination process
Updated 04 September 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of finance said the Kingdom has greatly contributed to the efforts to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its effects on Islamic countries.

According to a statement, Mohammed Al-Jadaan talked about the “exceptional circumstances” the pandemic has presented during Islamic Development Bank annual meetings in Tashkent on Friday.
The finance minister, who is also the IsDB governor, called for cooperation and collaboration among countries in the Islamic world to confront the economic and developmental challenges from COVID-19. He wants member states to procure more vaccines and speed up the vaccination process. 

FASTFACT

The finance minister, who is also the IsDB governor, called for cooperation and collaboration among countries in the Islamic world to confront the economic and developmental challenges from COVID-19. He wants member states to procure more vaccines and speed up the vaccination process.  

Al-Jadaan also said the developed digital infrastructure in the Kingdom assisted the businesses and education sectors despite limitations from pandemic health measures. In his speech, Al-Jadaan said the IsDB’s main objective is boosting economic and social development in the Islamic countries.
He also spoke about efforts such as the Green Saudi Initiative and the Green Middle East in confronting environmental challenges. Al-Jadaan called on the IsDB to enhance the use of the circular carbon economy concept, which was endorsed by the G20 group during the Kingdom’s presidency of the group in 2020.

Topics: Islamic Development Bank Coronavirus

Saudi air defenses foil Houthi drone attack

Saudi air defenses foil Houthi drone attack
Updated 04 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi air defenses foil Houthi drone attack

Saudi air defenses foil Houthi drone attack
Updated 04 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: An armed drone launched by Houthis was shot down by Saudi air defenses over the southern region of Asir, state TV reported late on Friday.

The UAV was directed toward the highland city of Khamis Mushayt, Al-Ekhbariya TV said, quoting the Arab Coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government.

Khamis Mushayt had been a frequent target of drone attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist group in Yemen.

"We take operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attempts," the Coalition command said in a statement posted on Twitter by the TV channel.

Topics: Houthi drone attacks Yemen Khamis Mushayt

Who’s Who: Dr. Yasser M. Hausawi, Institute of Public Administration chief in Makkah 

Who’s Who: Dr. Yasser M. Hausawi, Institute of Public Administration chief in Makkah 
Updated 04 September 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Yasser M. Hausawi, Institute of Public Administration chief in Makkah 

Who’s Who: Dr. Yasser M. Hausawi, Institute of Public Administration chief in Makkah 
Updated 04 September 2021
Arab News

Dr. Yasser M. Hausawi has been the director general of the Makkah region’s branches of the Institute of Public Administration since 2020.

From February 2017 to August 2020, Hausawi directed the branch’s department of trainee affairs, where he supervised admissions and registration, annual training plans, scheduling, and the academic records of students and trainees.

As an associate professor, Hausawi teaches undergraduate students, trains government employees, and provides consultations to various public and private sector institutions in the Kingdom. He also conducts research in computing and cybersecurity. 

Some of his research includes “The role of cybersecurity awareness in reducing the complexity impact of authentication methods on end-users behavior,” published by the Journal of Umm Al-Qura University, and “Role of usability on using biometrics for cybersecurity,” published by the Journal of Transaction on Networks and Communication, Birmingham, UK, in 2019.

Hausawi was a member of the steering committee at the National Program for Governmental Innovation, the National Transformation Program. He was also an editorial board member at the IPA’s Public Administration Journal in 2018.

Hausawi received a bachelor’s degree in science, majoring in computer science, in 2001 from King Abdul Aziz University. In 2007, he was awarded two master’s degrees in computer science and engineering management by the Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Florida, US.

Some eight years later, he obtained a Ph.D. in computer science, focusing on usable cybersecurity engineering, from the same institute.

Before joining the IPA, Hausawi worked as a systems analyst at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, and as an information systems specialist at Saudia airline.

Topics: Who's Who Makkah Institute of Public Administration (IPA)

