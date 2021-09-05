New, greener Flying Spur Hybrid to arrive in 2022

Samaco Automotive, the certified dealer of Bentley Motors in Saudi Arabia, has announced details of the company’s latest luxury model on its journey to electrification — the new Flying Spur Hybrid, which arrives in the Kingdom in 2022.
The introduction of the new hybrid model builds on the success of the third-generation Flying Spur, using a highly innovative third powertrain delivering the most environmentally friendly Bentley to date. The Flying Spur Hybrid emphasizes Bentley’s commitment to its “Beyond100” strategy to become an end-to-end carbon neutral organization and the world’s leading sustainable luxury mobility company.
“The latest addition to Bentley’s new hybrid range demonstrates that hybridization does not compromise luxury or performance. With an unperceivable blend between the internal combustion engine and electric motor, refined serenity is on offer regardless of driving mode or style,” said Peter Smith, general manager at Bentley Motors in Saudi Arabia.
He added: “The new powertrain combines a 2.9-liter V6 petrol engine with an advanced electric motor, delivering a total of 536 bhp and 750 Nm of torque — an additional 95 bhp in comparison to the Bentayga Hybrid. The new Flying Spur is the most efficient Bentley ever having the capability to cover over 700 km when fully fueled.”
The new Flying Spur incorporates a class-leading portfolio of intelligent and intuitive equipment tailored to the driver and passengers. For the Flying Spur Hybrid, connected car services will now also include My Battery Charge, My Car Statistics, and My Cabin Comfort.
Inside the cabin, the automatic start-stop switch has been replaced with a control for the three E modes — EV Drive, Hybrid Mode and Hold Mode, enabling the driver to manage the battery usage during a journey. EV Drive mode is engaged as soon as the car is switched on and maximizes the electric driving experience. This is ideal for city driving and for shorter journeys.
The flow of energy can also be displayed via the infotainment screen where statistics can be seen and the timers for charging the vehicle can be set. Additional e-motion information is available to the driver via the instrument panel, heads-up display and center screen, including range, battery level and charging information.
Exterior visual differences for the Flying Spur Hybrid include a “hybrid” front fender badge, quad oval tailpipes, and a covered universal charging point on the left-hand rear fender.
The advanced electronic motor is located between the transmission and the engine and provides up to 134 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.
The E-motor is powered by a 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery and can be charged to 100 percent in as little as two and a half hours (region-specific). The power electronics convert the energy stored from the high voltage battery to supply the E-motor or supplement the existing 12v vehicle electrical infrastructure.
The combined powertrain propels the Flying Spur Hybrid from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds (Flying Spur V8: 4.0 secs) and on to a top speed of 177 mph. Reduced CO2 values and lower fuel consumption are pending certification and will deliver the most environmentally focused powertrain of the range.