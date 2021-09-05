Huawei Apps UP 2021: Three women trailblazing regional app development

Hybrid workplaces are here to stay: Microsoft survey

The world of work has undergone massive digital transformation. The workplace is no longer confined to a physical location thanks to the technological solutions that have been adopted by companies and embraced by employees across Saudi Arabia. As a result, it appears hybrid work is here to stay.

In fact, Microsoft’s 2020 Work Reworked survey found that the majority of business leaders expect hybrid working to continue. Conducted by Boston Consulting Group and KRC Research, the survey also discovered that 79 percent of companies have adopted a flexible work policy. Employees also said they would prefer to work two days a week outside the office.

Both organizations and employees have seen a number of benefits to hybrid work. Business leaders say productivity has stayed the same and, in some cases, increased. They also mentioned they expect to see greater cost savings, improved talent retention and increased sustainability with a reduction in business travel and daily commutes. For employees, working from home meant they could have a more personalized workspace, dress more casually and spend more time with their children.

However, to ensure the feasibility and good productivity of such working methods, employers need to better address digital collaboration hindrances between employees and promote team culture. Some of the biggest challenges associated with working remotely, according to employees, are coping with increased siloes, as well as maintaining company culture and team cohesion. The hybrid workplace therefore requires regular interaction. Employees need to be encouraged to stay connected no matter where they are working.

Tools like Microsoft Teams offer organizations and employees an all-in-one workplace hub that has been integrated with Microsoft 365. Users are then able to access all their favorite apps like Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel, and collaborate together in real time. Such a platform allows for greater connections between teams, departments and individuals at all levels of the organization.

Microsoft’s Work Reworked research has shown that companies with innovative workplace cultures are able to combat these digital collaboration hindrances. The survey also found that these organizations are also better at creating environments for workflow. This means that employees are completely focused on a single task which results in a higher quality of output and greater satisfaction at work.

When it comes to protecting these moments of workflow, there are some Microsoft Teams features that employees can use daily.

Scheduling Focus Time allows employees to block off one to two hours of uninterrupted work each day. During this time, notifications are muted and a Do Not Disturb status is set. Managers and business leaders are also encouraged to find out what time of day employees work best, and schedule meetings around this time. For example, if workflow is easier to initiate and maintain in the morning, then meetings should rather take place in the afternoon to protect employee focus.

Modern workers want to be able to work from anywhere, but they can only do this if they have access to the technological tools and solutions to better enable their day-to-day tasks. Providing teams with the right tools and training determines the successful digital transformation of an organization. These tech solutions must meet the needs of hybridity, flexibility and desired productivity. Moreover, such platforms become a meeting place where most hierarchies are heard and seen, and best practices are shared.

Technology is a major factor in enabling the hybrid workplace.