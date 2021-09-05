You are here

Djokovic moves closer to Slam with US Open fightback win

Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Kei Nishikori during the third round of the US Open tennis championships on Sept. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Kei Nishikori during the third round of the US Open tennis championships on Sept. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

  • With a fourth career US Open trophy, Djokovic would complete the first men’s singles sweep of major titles in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969
NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic moved within four matches of completing the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years on Saturday, rallying to beat Japan’s Kei Nishikori at the US Open.
Top-ranked Djokovic improved to 18-2 overall against Nishikori, taking his 17th consecutive victory in the rivalry by 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
“I was very pleased with the focus,” Djokovic said. “Maybe at some points I wasn’t my best but I was determined and focused and that made the difference.”
The 34-year-old Serbian star advanced to a fourth-round matchup Monday against either 99th-ranked US wildcard Jenson Brooksby or Russian 21st seed Aslan Karatsev.
With a fourth career US Open trophy, Djokovic would complete the first men’s singles sweep of major titles in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.
Djokovic also chases history in quest of his 21st career Grand Slam title, which would break the deadlock for the men’s record he shares with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, both absent with injuries.
Djokovic, who briefly held all four Slam crowns at once after the 2016 French Open, also beat Nishikori in the Tokyo Olympic quarter-finals. Nishikori has not beaten Djokovic in seven years.
Nishikori broke in the third game on an errant Djokovic backhand but the Serb broke back to 4-4 when Nishikori netted a forehand. In the tie-breaker, Nishikori won the final three points, the last on a service winner.
“I don’t think I started off very well,” Djokovic said. “I was too passive. He was dictating the play. I was still trying to find the tempo. It took me a little bit of time to adjust to his game.”
Djokovic, who made 20 unforced errors in the opening set, broke for a 2-1 lead in the second on a backhand cross-court volley winner. He then saved five break points before holding in the fourth game and two more in the sixth before breaking in the ninth for the set when Nishkori sent a backhand wide.
In the third set, Djokovic fired a backhand winner to break for a 3-1 lead, sent a forehand wide to hand Nishikori a break in the seventh game then broke back on a netted Nishikori forehand and held to take the set.
In the fourth, Nishikori swatted a forehand long to hand Djokovic a break for a 3-2 lead and the world number one didn’t drop another game.
“Big credit to Kei, who played on a very high level,” Djokovic said. “He did surprise me with his level. He was quick. It was tough. Great fight from him.”
Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Barrettini, the Italian sixth seed, outlasted Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 after three hours and 46 minutes to reach a last-16 match with 144th-ranked German qualifier Oscar Otte, who beat Italy’s Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

Sakkari beats Kvitova
Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari, a French Open semifinalist, ousted two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-3, booking a fourth-round matchup against 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu.
Czech 10th seed Kvitova double faulted on the final point to hand Sakkari the victory after 81 minutes.
Canadian sixth seed Andreescu improved to 10-0 at the US Open, advancing over 104th-ranked Belgian lucky loser Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-2.
“I’m very happy with my performance,” Andreescu said. “For me to perform like this on this kind of stage it’s an honor.”
Tokyo Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, a 2019 US Open semifinalist, defeated US 23rd seed Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-4.
The Swiss 11th seed will next face Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek, last year’s French Open champion, who beat Estonian Anett Kontveit 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
“I was really happy with the way I played,” Bencic said. “It was nice tennis.”
Night matches on Ashe include world number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia against American Shelby Rogers and Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, the fourth seed from Germany and 2020 US Open runner-up, against 184th-ranked US wildcard Jack Sock.
British 150th-ranked qualifier Emma Raducanu routed Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0, 6-1 in 70 minutes. The 18-year-old, who hasn’t dropped a set, could face reigning Wimbledon champion Barty next.

Max Verstappen delights Dutch fans to claim Zandvoort F1 pole

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen salutes the crowd after he clocked the best time of the qualifying session of the Netherlands' Formula One Grand Prix at the Zandvoort circuit. (AFP)
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen salutes the crowd after he clocked the best time of the qualifying session of the Netherlands' Formula One Grand Prix at the Zandvoort circuit. (AFP)
Updated 05 September 2021
AFP

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen salutes the crowd after he clocked the best time of the qualifying session of the Netherlands' Formula One Grand Prix at the Zandvoort circuit. (AFP)
  • Verstappen was just 0.038 seconds quicker than Hamilton
  • One black cloud on an otherwise sunny day for Red Bull was the premature exit after Q1 of Sergio Perez
ZANDVOORT, Netherlands: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen edged out championship leader Lewis Hamilton to claim pole position at his home Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday, his sixth prime grid spot out of the last seven races sparking jubilation in the near capacity crowd.
Roared on by a sea of orange the Belgian-born Dutch driver who trails Hamilton by three points in the title race, succeeds Nelson Piquet, who topped Saturday qualifying in 1985, the last time Formula One visited the iconic Zandvoort circuit nestling in the dunes on the coast west of Amsterdam.
Verstappen was just 0.038 seconds quicker than Hamilton, whose Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas lines up on the second row alongside Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri.
The two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who had both been so impressive in practice on Friday, hold down the third row.
Verstappen, who earlier in the day escaped a grid penalty over an on-track incident on Friday, clocked a quickest lap of 1:08.885.
“It’s an amazing feeling to get pole position here,” he said.
“The crowd is incredible, the car is really nice to drive and this track as well — it’s really cool.
“It’s the best starting position, as passing will be difficult. Today was good, so I hope we can finish it off tomorrow.”
One black cloud on an otherwise sunny day for Red Bull was the premature exit after Q1 of Sergio Perez in their second car, making the task of holding off the Mercedes a little trickier.
Despite enthusiastic booing from the partisan crowd Hamilton paid generous tribute to Verstappen’s loyal followers.
“I want to say a big thank you to all the orange fans here, the Dutch fans. What an amazing venue and track. I really love coming to this country.
“Max did an amazing lap and I was so close to catching him. With yesterday’s session missed, it made it difficult, but I did my best.”
The seven-time champion who is going for another crack at his 100th career win added: “We haven’t seen a crowd like this in a while. It is great to see so many people here and I hope we can put on a great race. It is a very tough circuit, which is what makes it so fantastic to drive.”

After last week’s rain-ruined farce of a non-race in Belgium with Verstappen awarded half points after a couple of laps behind a safety car, F1 organizers could not have dreamed of a better pick-me-up than this weekend on the North Sea coast.
Sunday’s grid will be missing Kimi Raikkonen after Alfa Romeo’s retiring Finn tested positive for COVID-19.
The 2007 world champion, 41, was replaced in Zandvoort by Alfa Romeo’s reserve driver Robert Kubica.
“Kimi is displaying no symptoms and is in good spirits. He has immediately entered isolation in his hotel. The team wishes Kimi a speedy recovery,” the Alfa Romeo team tweeted.
“The team ran a thorough close contacts check and do not expect any further impact to our operations for the rest of the weekend.”
Polish driver Kubica, 36, won the Canadian Grand Prix in 2008 but his career was severely hampered following a crash during the Andorra Rally in 2011 in which his right forearm was partially severed.
“Robert has been reserve driver... since the start of the 2020 season and has driven the team’s C41 in three practice sessions this year,” Alfa Romeo said.
“With 97 Formula One starts to his name and experience with 2021 Formula One machinery, he will be ready for action and to give his best for the team.”
With Raikkonen needing a negative test before being allowed to return to the paddock, his participation in next weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza is also in doubt.
Williams team manager Jost Capito will not return to the paddock this weekend, however, after having dinner with Raikkonen on Friday evening.
Out on the track Williams’ George Russell couldn’t match his sensational front row qualifying time last weekend as he crashed in Q2 and will start the 13th leg of the season in 11th place.

Jordan's Ahmad Hindi breaks world record as Arab athletes dominate shot put competitions at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

Jordan’s Ahmad Hindi breaks world record as Arab athletes dominate shot put competitions at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
Updated 04 September 2021
Ali Khaled

Jordan’s Ahmad Hindi breaks world record as Arab athletes dominate shot put competitions at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

Jordan’s Ahmad Hindi breaks world record as Arab athletes dominate shot put competitions at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
  • Silver and bronze went to Morocco and Qatar in Men’s F34 category, while Nourhein Belhaj Salem of Tunisia took silver in Women’s Shot Put F40
Updated 04 September 2021
Ali Khaled

Ahmad Hindi of Jordan has smashed his own world record on the way to winning a gold medal in the Men’s Shot Put F34 at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Saturday morning.

On a glorious day for Arab athletes, the 25-year-old from Amman managed a throw of 12.25m, with Azeddine Nouiri of Morocco taking silver with 11.55m and Abdulrahman Fiqi of Qatar claiming bronze with 11.36m.

Hindi had set the previous mark of 12.17m at the 2019 World Championships in Dubai.

In the Women’s Shot Put F40, Nourhein Belhaj Salem of Tunisia took silver with a throw of 8.33m, while Renata Sliwinska won gold with a new Paralympic record of 8.75m. Lauritta Onye of Nigeria finished third with a throw of 8.29m.

Belhaj Salem’s compatriots Raja Jebali and Rima Abdelli finished in fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Saudi Arabia's proposal for FIFA World Cup every two years gaining support in Asia

Saudi Arabia’s proposal for FIFA World Cup every two years gaining support in Asia
Updated 04 September 2021
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia’s proposal for FIFA World Cup every two years gaining support in Asia

Saudi Arabia’s proposal for FIFA World Cup every two years gaining support in Asia
  • In a joint statement, the federations of Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal and Bangladesh have publicly backed the idea as one that will bring the game into the modern age
Updated 04 September 2021
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia’s proposal to look at holding FIFA World Cup competitions every two years instead of four has already been approved by FIFA’s Congress but the reality is gaining increasing support around Asia.

During a meeting in May, Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation, called for a feasibility study on making the change. “We believe the future of football is at a critical juncture. The many issues that football has faced have now been further exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic,” Al-Misehal said.

“It is time to review how the global game is structured and to consider what is best for the future of our sport,” he added. “This should include whether the current four-year cycle remains the optimum basis for how football is managed both from a competition and commercial perspective.”

It was, according to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, an “equolent and detailed proposal.”

The Saudi motion was passed by the congress with 166 national federations voting in favor of reviewing the current situation with only 22 against.

In recent days, however, the national federations of Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal and Bangladesh publicly came out to support the idea of a biennial World Cup, arguing that it was time for a change to bring the global calendar into the modern age.

“The four year cycle of the FIFA World Cup has been set in stone ever since 1930, the inaugural tournament, where no Asian nation was represented,” the four South Asian associations said in a statement.

More than 90 years since the first global tournament was held, Asia, home to more than half of the world’s population, still has only 4.5 spots out of a total of 32. This underrepresentation has led, say the federations, to the majority of Asian nations being left on the sidelines when it comes to the World Cup and all the benefits that it brings.

“Four year gaps between FIFA World Cups is too great — and the window of opportunity too small — to preclude whole generations of talent,” it went on. “Less than a quarter of current AFC member associations have been represented in almost a century of FIFA World Cup finals in a situation where these tournaments are the real drivers of development.”

There are other positive noises around Asia. An official from the ASEAN Football Federation, which represents nations from Southeast Asia, has also signalled that there is growing support in the region of about 650 million people.

“There is a lot of interest in having a World Cup every two years and there has been communication with Saudi Arabia,” the ASEAN official told Arab News. “The calendar is crowded and we are always wary of adding games but the World Cup is different and it is not just about the World Cup itself. More qualifiers means more interest, opportunities to play good opposition and also more commercial activity, which are all important in development.”

“While there have not been as many meetings and conversations around Asia because of the pandemic, the feeling around most of Asia is that a two-year World Cup would be welcome.”

Updated 04 September 2021
AP

  • Canadian left-hander Leylah Fernandez beat Osaka 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4
  • Alcaraz became the youngest man to beat a top-3 player at the US Open since the rankings began in 1973
NEW YORK: Defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan and Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas were both ousted from the US Open by 18-year-olds in epic stunners on Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka was shocked by Canadian left-hander Leylah Fernandez 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 after Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz upset French Open runner-up Tsitsipas 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 0-6, 7-6 (7/5).
“Honestly the Alcaraz match gave me motivation and gave me the energy to do the same,” Fernandez said. “I saw his match and I saw the way he won and I’m like ‘I’m going to do that next now.’“
Alcaraz is the youngest man in the US Open fourth round since 17-year-old American Michael Chang in 1989 and at any Slam since Ukraine’s Andrei Medvedev in the 1992 French Open.
“Incredible. Incredible feeling for me,” Alcaraz said. “This victory means a lot to me. It’s the best match of my career, the best win.
“To beat Stefanos Tsitsipas is a dream come true and to win here is even more special for me.”
Osaka, who had won her prior 16 Grand Slam matches, was foiled in a bid for her third US Open crown in four years and the first back-to-back titles since Serena Williams in 2014.
She also had a major meltdown on court during the final moments of the second set after she was unable to hold serve for the victory.
“From the very beginning, right before the match, I knew I was able to win,” Fernandez said. “Thanks to New York fans. They helped me get the win.”
Osaka, who hadn’t played since Monday thanks to a second-round walkover, took the first set in 37 minutes on her sixth ace.
But Osaka was broken in the 12th game of the second set, an errant forehand sending her to a tie-breaker.
That began a sequence of repeated racquet smashing by Osaka as she was humbled in the tie-break to force a third set.
“I wanted to stay on court a little longer,” Fernandez said. “One hour was just not enough for me.”
Fernandez, the daughter of an Ecuadoran father and Filipino-Canadian mother who turns 19 on Monday, hit a forehand winner to break Osaka to start the third set.
Osaka saved two break points to hold in the third game and from there both held to the finish, which came after two hours and four minutes, sending Fernandez against German 16th seed Angelique Kerber in her first Grand Slam fourth round appearance.
“It’ll be a battle,” Fernandez said. “We’re just going to have fun. I’ll put on a show like I did tonight.”
Fernandez, who won her first WTA title in March at Monterrey, had never beaten so high-ranked a rival as third-rated Osaka and the same was true for Alcaraz when he sent home the men’s world number three.

Alcaraz became the youngest man to beat a top-3 player at the US Open since the rankings began in 1973.
World number 55 Alcaraz next faces 141st-ranked German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk, who ousted Swiss Henri Laaksonen 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.
Alcaraz won his first ATP title at Umag in July, becoming the tour’s youngest champion since 18-year-old Kei Nishikori in 2008 at Delray Beach.
The teen nicknamed “Next Nadal” was the crowd darling at Arthur Ashe Stadium, roars erupting when he blasted 33 winners past Tsitsipas.
“Without this crowd I haven’t the possibility to win the match,” Alcaraz said. “I was down at the beginning of the fourth set so thank you to the crowd for pushing me up in the fifth.”
Tsitsipas opened the final tie-break with an ace but Alcaraz jumped ahead 5-2 and 6-3 before finishing matters after four hours and seven minutes with a forehand winner. He collapsed to the court on his back to celebrate.
“It’s one of those matches where you feel like you’re in control and it doesn’t go your way,” Tsitsipas said. “It’s kind of bitter.”
Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open runner-up, beat Spain’s 74th-ranked Pablo Andujar 6-0, 6-4, 6-3. He’s next face British 24th seed Daniel Evans.
“I was playing good and really happy with my level,” Medvedev said. “The main positive was to win in three sets.”
 

Updated 03 September 2021
AP

  • Brazil is missing 9 England-based players who didn’t travel because of Britain's coronavirus restrictions
  • Argentina star Lionel Messi is a slight doubt after being subjected to a harsh tackle
SAO PAULO: When Brazil hosts Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier, it may not be fair to call it a rematch of the Copa America final from less than two months ago.
Brazil is missing nine England-based players who did not travel because of Britain’s coronavirus restrictions.
Meanwhile, Argentina star Lionel Messi is a slight doubt after being subjected to a harsh tackle by Venezuela’s Adrian Martinez on Thursday, which led to a red card.
If Messi can play, as expected, Argentina will have a good chance of strengthening its status as the best team in South America after beating Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final in July in Rio de Janeiro. Especially since it was able to bring four Premier League players: Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia and Tottenham’s Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero.
“What matters the most is not to rest on past achievements and march on,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said after the 3-1 win in Venezuela. “It will be a different match against Brazil, everyone is available and whoever is at their best will play.”
Brazil leads the South American qualifying group with a perfect 21 points after seven games, while Argentina is second on 15.
But Brazil coach Tite is missing a big part of the team that started the Copa America final, including the suspended Marquinhos and England-based Thiago Silva, Fred and Richarlison.
Tite used four forward in Thursday’s 1-0 win at Chile but is unlikely to repeat that formation against Argentina, not only because he’s facing a more dangerous opponent but also because it didn’t work very well. The winning goal came from substitute Everton Ribeiro in the 64th minute, with star forward Neymar having a sub-par game.
The uncertainty surrounding Brazil’s team is such that midfielder Gerson, who hadn’t even been called up by Tite for more than a year, hopes to start against Argentina.
“If it is meant to be, I am ready,” said Gerson, who played in the second half of Brazil’s win in Chile.
Also Sunday, third-place Ecuador hosts Chile and Uruguay takes on Bolivia. Colombia will travel to Paraguay, while Peru plays Venezuela.
The first four teams will automatically qualify for the tournament in Qatar next year. The fifth-place team will take part in a playoff against a team from a different confederation.

