Arab states begin sending aid flights to Afghanistan 

Volunteers label a shipment of humanitarian aid to be sent to Afghanistan at Bahrain International Airport on Muharraq Island, near the capital Manama, on September 4, 2021. (AFP)
DUBAI: Qatar said it will operate daily aid flights to Afghanistan over the next few days, providing much-needed supplies following a hiatus in much Western aid due to the Taliban's takeover last month.
The announcement comes after urgent humanitarian flights were sent from the UAE and Bahrain to Afghanistan over the weekend which contained food and medical supplies. 
The Qatari aid flight carrying medical supplies and food products arrived in Kabul on Saturday and Qatar Ambassador to Afghanistan Saeed bin Mubarak Al Khayareen was at the airport for its arrival, the Gulf State's foreign ministry said.
Half of Afghanistan’s 40 million people, including 10 million children, required humanitarian assistance as of the start of this year, the International Organization for Migration said late last month, adding that needs were expected to rise.

  • Militants attacked a checkpoint near Kirkuk in northern Iraq, medical and security sources said
  • There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Daesh are active in the area and a security source said they were involved
KIRKUK/BAGHDAD: Gunmen opened fire at a federal police checkpoint in rural northern Iraq, sparking clashes that killed 13 police, a security official said Sunday. 
He blamed the attack on Daesh and said the clashes with the militants lasted for nearly an hour.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.
The attack, in the region of Al-Rashad around 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Kirkuk city, took place just after midnight, a senior Iraqi police officer told AFP.
“Members of the Islamic State (Daesh) organization targeted a federal police checkpoint,” said the officer, who did not want to be named.
“Thirteen were killed and three wounded” among the security forces, the officer added.
Militants used roadside bombs to prevent police reinforcements from reaching the post, destroying three police vehicles, police sources said.
A medical source based in Kirkuk confirmed the toll.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Egypt and Jordan condemned the attack and expressed both countries’ solidartiy with Iraq against all threats targeting its security and stability.
Separately, at least three Iraqi soldiers were killed and one was wounded on Sunday when gunmen attacked an army checkpoint southeast of the Iraqi city of Mosul, security sources said.
Daesh seized swathes of Iraq in a lightning offensive in 2014, before being beaten back by a counter-insurgency campaign supported by a US-led military coalition.
The Iraqi government declared the Sunni extremists defeated in late 2017, but they retain sleeper cells which continue to hit security forces with asymmetric attacks.
Militant cells regularly target the Iraqi army and police in northern Iraq, but this attack was one of the most deadly this year.
A July 19 bombing claimed by Daesh officially killed 30 people in the Al-Woheilat market in Sadr City, a Shiite suburb of Baghdad.
International coalition troops in Iraq currently number around 3,500, of which 2,500 are US troops.
But Washington has been drawing down its military presence amid attacks on facilities it uses by Iran-aligned armed groups and has said that from next year the role of US troops will be limited to training and advising their Iraqi counterparts.
Last Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron visited Iraqi Kurdistan and expressed concern about an IS “resurgence” in both Iraq and Syria.
He also said that French soldiers deployed in Iraq as part of the international coalition will remain in the country “no matter what choices the Americans make.”
(With AFP, AP and Reuters)

  • President Ebrahim Raisi said that trying to revive the deal ‘is on the government’s agenda’
TEHRAN: Iran urged the United States Saturday to stop its addiction to sanctions against the Islamic republic and accused President Joe Biden of following the same “dead end” policies as Donald Trump.
Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh made his remarks a day after the US Treasury announced financial sanctions against four Iranians accused of planning the kidnapping in the US of an American journalist of Iranian descent.
“Washington must understand that it has no other choice but to abandon its addiction to sanctions and show respect, both in its statements and in its behavior, toward Iran,” Khatibzadeh said in a press release.
Under Trump’s presidency, Washington unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and six major powers.
The multilateral deal offered Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
It was torpedoed by Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from it in 2018.
President Ebrahim Raisi, in his first TV interview since taking office last month, said on Saturday that trying to revive the deal “is on the government’s agenda, but not under pressure” from the West.
“Several times the Americans and Europeans have tried to exert pressure to engage in dialogue, but in vain,” Raisi said in the interview broadcast on state television.
Biden has said he wants to reintegrate Washington into the pact, but talks in Vienna that began in April have stalled since the ultra-conservative Raisi won Iran’s presidential election in June.
At the end of August, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Biden’s administration of making the same demands as his predecessor in talks to revive the accord.
And on Tuesday, Iran’s new Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian suggested that the Vienna talks would not resume for two or three months.
Raisi said Saturday that “talks are on the agenda, but not talks for the sake of talks, or negotiations for the sake of negotiations.”
“In these talks, we seek to obtain the lifting of oppressive sanctions,” he added. “We will not give in on the interests of the great Iranian nation.”
Tehran is demanding all sanctions imposed or reimposed on it by the US since 2017 be lifted.
On Friday, the US Treasury announced sanctions against “four Iranian intelligence operatives” it said were involved in a campaign against Iranian dissidents abroad.
According to a US federal indictment in mid-July, the intelligence officers tried in 2018 to force American-Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad’s Iran-based relatives to lure her to a third country to be arrested and taken to Iran to be jailed.
When that failed, they allegedly hired US private investigators to monitor her over the past two years.
Khatibzadeh in July called the American charges “baseless and absurd,” referring to them as “Hollywood scenarios.”

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (AFP file photo)
United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (AFP file photo)
United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (AFP file photo)
  • Guterres also urges countries supplying arms and military equipment to the foreign fighters to stop violating the UN arms embargo
NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has again urged countries to withdraw all foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya, saying they continue to operate throughout the conflict-stricken North African country in violation of last October’s cease-fire agreement “with no discernible abatement of their activities.”

The UN chief also urged countries supplying arms and military equipment to the foreign fighters to stop violating the UN arms embargo, saying the movement of aircraft providing logistical support “also continued unabated” at air bases in central Libya in the strategic city of Sirte and nearby Jufra area.
In a circulated report to the UN Security Council Guterres called for the implementation of “a comprehensive plan for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all mercenaries and foreign forces from Libya, with clear timelines.”
He also urged Libyan parties “to exert every effort to ensure” that parliamentary and presidential elections are held on Dec. 24 in accordance with the political road map that ended hostilities last year.
Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011 and split the country between a UN-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar in the east. Each has been backed by different armed groups and foreign governments.

Haftar launched a military offensive in 2019 to capture the capital. But his march on Tripoli ultimately failed in June 2020 after Turkey sent troops to support the government.
Subsequent UN-sponsored peace talks brought about a cease-fire last October and installed an interim government that is expected to lead the country into December elections, but the Libyan parliament has so far failed to agree on a legal framework to hold elections.
Guterres cited initial differences over whether presidential elections should be carried out by direct voting or indirectly by the elected parliament, whether a referendum on the draft permanent constitution should be held first, and eligibility criteria for candidates including military personnel and dual citizens.
The UN chief urged the parties and institutions to clarify the constitutional basis for elections and to adopt the necessary electoral laws.
“The political process is now reaching a critical stage and the gains achieved in early 2021 are under threat,” Guterres warned. “It is imperative that the political process fulfills the aspirations of the Libyan people for representative governance brought about through democratic elections.”
In July, the UN special envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, accused “spoilers” of trying to obstruct the holding of December’s crucial elections to unify the divided nation.
He told the Security Council that many key players in Libya reiterated their commitment to the elections, but “I am afraid many of them are not ready to walk the talk.”
Guterres quoted Kubis’ warning that the continued presence of thousands of mercenaries and numerous foreign fighters remains a significant threat not only to the security of Libya but to the region.
The UN chief also warned that the presence and activities of violent extremist organizations including affiliates of Al-Qaeda and Daesh “were reported in all regions, including in the form of direct threats against civilians and UN personnel and attacks against security forces.”

  • Minister stresses fruitful and serious cooperation with agency
  • Fall armyworm is an invasive insect that feeds on crop plants
CAIRO: Egypt has signed two cooperation agreements with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization to confront climate change.

The Ministry of Agriculture said the first was within a program to expand climate ambitions on agricultural land, which aims to support 12 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America from 2021 to 2025.

The second is focused on the implementation of Global Action for Fall Armyworm Control.

This aims to help farmers, organizations, public institutions, national governments and development partners to quickly respond to the challenges of FAW infestation in smallholder farmers’ fields across Africa. 

FAW is an invasive insect that feeds on more than 80 crop plants and, upon its introduction to Africa in 2016, it has caused major losses to many economic crops, particularly maize.

During the signing ceremony, Agriculture Minister Mohamed El-Quseir stressed the importance of fruitful and serious cooperation with the FAO in a number of projects that contributed to achieving agricultural development in Egypt and the development of the Egyptian countryside.

He said there was a long history of cooperation between the ministry and the FAO in projects aimed at achieving food security and combating poverty in the most needy areas and the projects provided to women in rural areas.

The first document was signed by Nasredin Hag Elamin, FAO representative in Egypt, and Mohamed Soliman, head of the Agricultural Research Center. It aims to contribute to translating the priorities of agriculture in Egypt into concrete actions and climate solutions that can be implemented with the aim of controlling emissions from the agricultural and land use sectors and strengthening the resilience of the poorest rural communities involved in agriculture.

The second document was signed by Mohamed Abdel Meguid, chairman of the Agricultural Pesticides Committee, as part of the project to expand the sustainable management of fall armyworm in Africa, the Near East and Asia. 

Egypt was chosen as one of the model countries that had succeeded in controlling this issue during the past few years to transfer its experiences.

As the opening date of Dubai’s largest event draws near, already organizers and participants are thinking about the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai. (Supplied/Expo 2020)
As the opening date of Dubai’s largest event draws near, already organizers and participants are thinking about the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai. (Supplied/Expo 2020)
As the opening date of Dubai’s largest event draws near, already organizers and participants are thinking about the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai. (Supplied/Expo 2020)
  • Event aims to foster solutions for the world’s most pressing problems
DUBAI: In physical build and ideology, the Expo 2020 Dubai is remarkable.

While its impressive architectural playground of avant-garde, high-tech, and previously unthinkable attractions is nothing short of impressive, so is Expo 2020’s mission to impart new ideas, ways of thinking and solutions for the world’s most pressing problems.

As the opening date of Dubai’s largest event draws near, already organizers and participants are thinking about its legacy — not just the physical one, but the ideological one: What will be the ideas that visitors will take away? How can Expo 2020 serve as a catalyst to change the world? Responses to such crucial questions will be explored in Expo 2020’s Programme for People and Planet, a line-up of events, experiences, thought-leadership and public conversations that aim to creatively foster solutions to the challenges presently facing the world.

“This could not be a more urgent or opportune time for what we are trying to do,” Nadia Verjee, chief of staff at Expo 2020 Dubai, told Arab News. “The Programme for People and Planet is the manifestation of our theme and purpose, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.’ It will not only form an essential part of our event-time activities but will also catalyze a one-of-a-kind movement to shape the legacy that Expo 2020 leaves the world, long after we close our doors.”

The program is set to run across the six months of Expo 2020.

It will be anchored by 10 theme weeks and 18 international days, each of which will explore key issues of global significance, including mitigating climate change and biodiversity loss to making human habitats more sustainable, bridging the digital divide, and ensuring equal access to education and healthcare.

Its main themes include technology and innovation, youth and women and girl’s empowerment.

Talks and events will be led by experts, including wildlife advocate Dame Jane Goodall, Eden Project founder Sir Tim Smit, and Sarah Al-Amiri, the UAE minister of state for advanced technology as well as the woman behind the Emirates Mars Mission, the 191 nations participating in Expo 2020, business leaders, grassroots actors, and the wider global community.

“Since COVID, and over the course of the last year and a half, the international community has become more pressed to solve the challenges that face us as people and a planet going forward,” said Verjee. “This program has been designed to coalesce all of those interests and bring all of those nations together under an umbrella framework of 10 key themes that form the backbone of our program as an expo.”

Expo 2020, which retains the year the event was originally scheduled, will open its doors next month from Oct. 1 through to March 31, 2022, and coincides with the UAE’s golden jubilee.

It is expected to draw millions of visitors to the UAE.

However, there’s no denying that the expo has had to adapt to the hurdles posed by the pandemic.

“We want this expo to be highly relevant during a COVID era so that the heart of all of this are the sustainable development goals, the agenda 2030, and putting people and planet first.”

Verjee said the program was conceived “in harmony and selected by the countries” that the expo worked closely with during the pandemic to ensure the subject matter would resonate around issues that were priorities for each of them.

The 10 themed weeks will kick off with conversations on climate change, followed by the subject of space and, in March, will conclude with the topic of water.

“What we have tried to achieve across all of these different subject matters, irrespective of what they are, is to create a space for every single voice to be heard,” she added.

This ideological aspect of the expo mirrors the setting of a major international conference, with the inclusion of similar players but open to all who wish to foster ways to bring about global change.

“Typically in the UN setting, countries gather for a period of days per year to discuss all of these issues but in a policy setting; the value of the World Expo is to bring all of those stakeholders together, whether you are a policy maker, whether you are a business or a private sector representative, whether you are an innovator or just an individual from any walk of life interested more in learning about the world and the role that you can play in it, this structure of players, regardless of the theme, is really compelling for us.”

One of the most important principles and missions of Expo 2020 is the importance of educating visitors so that the experience stays with them long after its doors have closed.

“What we hope to offer visitors is this exposure to different people, places and ideas from around the world, and if they are able to turn that into knowledge and understand better the Comoros, Jamaica or Cuba, and maybe even travel there as a result, then you begin to create better-informed individuals that transcend that level of consciousness about places and people, seeing instead the similarities and connections between various parts and cultures of the world.”

