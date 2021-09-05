You are here

Afghan opposition leader Massoud says he is ready for talks with Taliban

Afghan opposition leader Massoud says he is ready for talks with Taliban
Members of National Resistance Front observe from a hill in Panjshir Valley, Afghanistan in this picture. (Reuters)
Reuters

Afghan opposition leader Massoud says he is ready for talks with Taliban

Afghan opposition leader Massoud says he is ready for talks with Taliban
  NRF ready to stop fighting on condition that Taliban also stop their attacks on Panjshir and Andarab: Massoud
  Earlier, Taliban forces said they had fought their way into the provincial capital of Panjshir
Reuters

KABUL: The leader of the Afghan opposition group resisting Taliban forces in the Panjshir valley north of Kabul said on Sunday he welcomed proposals from religious scholars for a negotiated settlement to end the fighting.
Ahmad Massoud, head of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), made the announcement on the group's Facebook page. Earlier, Taliban forces said they had fought their way into the provincial capital of Panjshir after securing the surrounding districts.
"The NRF in principle agree to solve the current problems and put an immediate end to the fighting and continue negotiations," Massoud said in the Facebook post.
"To reach a lasting peace, the NRF is ready to stop fighting on condition that Taliban also stop their attacks and military movements on Panjshir and Andarab," he said, referring to a district in the neighbouring province of Baghlan.
Earlier, Afghan media outlets reported that an Ulema council of religious scholars had called on the Taliban to accept a negotiated settlement to end the fighting in Panjshir.

Afghan opposition leader Massoud says ready to stop fighting if Taliban withdraw from Panjshir

Afghan opposition leader Massoud says ready to stop fighting if Taliban withdraw from Panjshir
LONDON: Afghan opposition leader Ahmad Massoud says he is ready to stop fighting if the Taliban withdraw from the Panjshir valley and that he would hold talks with the ulema gathering. 

Power prices in Europe soar to highest level in decades: BofA
Arab News

Power prices in Europe soar to highest level in decades: BofA

Power prices in Europe soar to highest level in decades: BofA
  Prompt-month baseload futures topped 100 euros ($118.8) per megawatt-hour (MWh)
DUBAI: European power prices jumped to the highest levels in over a decade, as natural gas, coal and carbon rally, a new Bank of America (BofA) report said.

Prompt-month baseload futures topped 100 euros ($118.8) per megawatt-hour (MWh), the report said, while day-ahead prices in Spain and the UK broke through 120 euros per MWh.

Demand in Italy was particularly strong because of hotter temperatures, while Spain saw a drop in demand in July to the lowest season level since 2014.

The jump in prices was principally driven by a “historic rally across the European energy complex and a sluggish renewable generation.”

European natural gas, coal, and carbon prices have at least doubled from last year’s levels, the report indicated.

“We continue to see asymmetric upside risk to European natural gas prices throughout this winter and potentially next summer given the current low inventory environment,” Francisco Blanch, commodity and derivative strategist of BofA Europe, said.

A decline in renewable generation, led by a slowdown in wind utilization, has also contributed to rising power prices across Europe.

Saudi Arabia registers 7 COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases

Saudi Arabia registers 7 COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases
Saudi Arabia registers 7 COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases

Saudi Arabia registers 7 COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases
  10-30 percent of COVID-19 recoveries suffer from long COVID, says Health Ministry spokesman
  Ministry of Interior recorded 23,280 violations in one week
JEDDAH: Saudi health officials are urging people to get vaccinated as recent studies have shown that being double jabbed cuts the risk of long COVID by half, in addition to it being a key factor in preventing new infections.
At Sunday’s press conference, Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said authorities were continuing to follow up with recovered patients and were also monitoring the recoveries suffering from the long-term effects of coronavirus, lasting weeks or months after the onset of infection.
“The studies have shown that 10-30 percent of recoveries suffer from lasting symptoms of long COVID and the studies further support authorities’ call to get the vaccine,” said the spokesman.
The study referred to was from researchers affiliated with King’s College London, analyzing over 1 million participants between Dec. 2020 and July of this year. The study included 1.2 million adults vaccinated with only one dose and more than 970 with double doses.
The results found that the odds of suffering from long COVID was significantly lower after two jabs. The study also showed that double jabs cut patients’ odds of needing hospitalization for COVID-19 by 73 percent.
More than 38 million vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia, at a rate of 206,422 a day. So far, 44 percent of the Kingdom’s 34.8 million population have completed their vaccinations.
Saudi Arabia’s daily coronavirus case count is around 100, an 87.8 percent decline from the nearly 1,000 cases recorded on Aug. 5.
It reported 120 new infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 545,243. The last time the Kingdom recorded such numbers was on Jan. 6, with 118 cases.
Of Sunday’s cases, 35 were in Riyadh, 22 were in Makkah and 14 were in the Eastern Province. Baha recorded just one new infection.
There were 219 recoveries reported, raising the total to 534,062. There are 2,602 active cases, of which 723 are in critical care. Seven people have died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 8,579.


There have been 47,732 PCR tests in the past 24 hours, bringing this total to 27.7 million.
Authorities are continuing their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
They recorded 23,280 violations in one week, according to figures from the Ministry of Interior. 
The statistics indicated that the region of Riyadh recorded the highest number with 8,805 violations, followed by the Eastern Province (2,405), Hail (2,191), Madinah (2,125), Makkah (1,939), Qassim (1,778), Jouf (1,467), the Northern Borders (729), Tabuk (585), Asir (485), Jazan (329), Baha (245), and Najran (197).
The municipality of Jeddah carried out 9,890 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in three days, identifying 94 violations.
Authorities closed 68 commercial outlets for breaching protocols.
The Eastern Province municipality also carried out 9,778 inspection tours in one week in shopping malls, commercial centers and stores. It issued penalties to 555 businesses for ignoring health regulations.
The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask-wearing, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues, and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.
The app was launched last year to help track COVID-19 cases and has been updated to show vaccination information, including an individual’s status, such as vaccinated or infected. It now functions as a “COVID-19 passport.”
Municipalities urged all commercial facilities to abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the disease.
Authorities have urged members of the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or by contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 221 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.57 million.

Power struggle roils Guinea; soldiers say on TV they have taken over

Power struggle roils Guinea; soldiers say on TV they have taken over
Power struggle roils Guinea; soldiers say on TV they have taken over

Power struggle roils Guinea; soldiers say on TV they have taken over
  Broadcast by soldiers says they they have dissolved the constitution and government
CONAKRY: Soldiers who staged an uprising in Guinea’s capital on Sunday said in a short broadcast on state television that they have dissolved the constitution and the government in the West African state.
However, the defense ministry said an attack on the presidential palace by mutinous forces had been put down.
Heavy gunfire had broken out near the presidential palace in Conakry on Sunday morning, with several sources saying an elite national army unit led by a former French legionnaire, Mamady Doumbouya, was behind the unrest.
An unidentified soldier, draped in Guinea’s national flag and surrounded by eight other armed soldiers, said in the broadcast that they planned to form a transitional government and would give further details later.
The soldier spoke after videos shared on social media — which Reuters could not immediately authenticate — showed President Alpha Conde surrounded in a room by army special forces.
The defense ministry said the attemped insurgency had been put down.
“The presidential guard, supported by the loyalist and republican defense and security forces, contained the threat and repelled the group of assailants,” it said in a statement.
“Security and combing operations are continuing to restore order and peace.”
Earlier, videos shared on social media showed military vehicles patrolling Conkary’s streets and one military source said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighborhood, which houses the palace and most government ministries, had been sealed off.
Many soldiers, some heavily armed, were posted around the palace, the source added.

Daesh Beatles 'clashed with law 14 times' before execution spree

Daesh Beatles 'clashed with law 14 times' before execution spree
Daesh Beatles 'clashed with law 14 times' before execution spree

Daesh Beatles 'clashed with law 14 times' before execution spree
  Terror cell released high-profile murder video of US journalist James Foley
LONDON: UK authorities arrested and dealt with members of the Daesh “Beatles” cell more than a dozen times before their violent activities in Syria, it has been revealed.

The four-man terror cell, named after the English band due to their notable accents, carried out several high-profile executions in the war-torn country, including the murders of US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff.

But new court documents filed by US prosecutors show that UK authorities had extensive knowledge of the criminal pasts of the four men.

Papers revealed that Alexanda Kotey, dubbed “Jihadi Ringo,” and El Shafee El-Sheikh, named “Jihadi George,” previously carried out drug dealing and theft before becoming feared Daesh operators.

The Daesh “Beatles” are accused of executing more than 20 hostages between 2012 and 2015 amid Syria’s bloody civil war. Their victims include four Americans and two British aid workers.

Kotey pleaded guilty last Thursday to several terror offenses in the US, while El-Sheikh is awaiting trial. Papers show that Kotey earlier attempted to travel to Syria three times, and was arrested at a London train station carrying a knife.

Mohammed Emwazi, dubbed “Jihadi John,” was also stopped from boarding a flight in England, prosecutors said.

MI5, Britain’s domestic intelligence agency, was aware of the threat posed by Emwazi. He was stopped in 2009 trying to enter Tanzania on suspicion of attempting to join a terror training camp.

In 2011, a British court linked him to an underground Al-Qaeda cell in London. Emwazi was killed in 2015 by a US drone strike in Syria.

Kotey and El-Sheikh were detained in Syria by Western-backed forces in 2018, and were later transported to the US to stand trial.

The fourth member of the group Aine Davis, nicknamed “Jihadi Paul,” was jailed in Turkey.  

In a separate incident raised by US prosecutors, Kotey and El-Sheikh were arrested in 2011 following violent clashes between supporters of the radical preacher Anjem Choudary and the far-right English Defence League in London.

Kotey’s plea deal is expected to result in a 15-year sentence in a US prison before transfer back to the UK for further sentencing. Close sources expect him to spend the rest of his life within the UK prison system.

As part of the deal, Kotey has agreed to supply valuable information to authorities regarding Daesh operations. “The defendant agrees to cooperate with all foreign governments seeking information,” the agreement says.

