Deal signed to promote green research in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia celebrates International Day of Charity

RIYADH: As the world celebrates the International Day of Charity on Sept. 5, Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved the organization of the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector, which will regulate the nonprofit sector and keep it in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

One of the Vision’s goals is to increase the sector’s contribution to the GDP to 5 percent and raise the number of volunteers to one million by 2030.

According to the Center, there are 3,156 non-profit organizations in the Kingdom. Its task is to implement the principle of social solidarity by providing assistance to the poor and needy to consolidate the principles of coexistence, tolerance and cohesion, especially in light of the crises and pandemics that the world is witnessing.

The Center helps charitable institutions to develop constructive plans to achieve their goals based on their principles and values, and seeks to spread the culture of charitable work.

Charitable organizations in the Kingdom engage in a wide range of activities, from promoting family health and helping those in need to secure shelter to implementing programs to make working families self-reliant and assisting young people seeking to acquire professional skills for the labor market.

The Center is working to establish the Charitable Societies Support Fund, one of the most critical components of the charitable sector system, by providing services to enable the Fund operate. Companies, institutions, and departments of expertise have been sought to activate this vital project in what is one of the most critical sectors, providing various services to the community to promote the spread of charitable work and the non-profit sector in all regions of the Kingdom.

The “Ehsan” platform is viewed as a means of support from the leadership to strengthen ties between members of society and strengthen confidence in non-profit organizations. It was launched to raise the level of reliability and transparency in charitable work and raise the contribution of the charitable sector to the GDP.

The national platform for donations was established by the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Center. Its role is to be the easiest way to connect the donor to the needy in the various regions, governorates, and cities of the Kingdom through a safe and transparent donation process.