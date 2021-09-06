Cartier picks Saudi creative as new timepiece’s Mideast campaign star

Alofi is one of the six international artists featured in brand’s latest campaign.
The managing director of Cartier in Saudi Arabia, Kalid Lanssari, took to Instagram to congratulate the artist. “Happy to see the Saudi and regional Cartier community growing and nourishing with the addition of new talents,” wrote Lanssari.
The 37-year-old photographer, born in Madinah, is the head of cultural programs at the Madinah Development Authority.
Imaan Hammam is the face of Jean Paul Gaultier’s latest fragrance
DUBAI: Imaan Hammam made her catwalk debut eight years ago at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fall 2013 couture show, four years after she was scouted in her hometown by an agent at Amsterdam’s Central Station. Today, the Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model is the newest face of the Parisian maison after being tapped to star in the label’s campaign for its new fragrance launch.
The 24-year-old features in a series of photographs and videos, lensed by fashion photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch, for the house’s “So Scandal!” perfume. Starring alongside the catwalk star is Dutch model Parker Van Noord, who was tapped to serve as the face of the brand’s new men’s scent, “Scandal Pour Homme.”
In one of the campaign videos, the catwalk becomes a boxing arena as Van Noord and Hammam make their way into the ring.
Another clip features the model turning away diamonds in favor of a bottle of the So Scandal fragrance.
The scent’s hallmark — as with the other perfumes in the designer’s “Scandal” range — is the bottle cap that depicts a woman’s bare legs. When you spritz the perfume, which comes in a raspberry-hued bottle, you will get an intoxicating waft of orange blossom, sambac jasmine and tuberose notes.
Hammam, who was born to a Moroccan mother and an Egyptian father in the Netherlands, is the latest model of Arab descent to feature in a Jean Paul Gaultier campaign.
In May, part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid and Qaher Harhash, who made headlines as the first man from Palestine to sign to a modeling agency, starred in the brand’s nautical-inspired campaign for its first ready-to-wear offering since 2014 — the “Les Marins by Jean Paul Gaultier” collection.
Hadid, whose parents are Dutch reality television star Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, appeared as a sultry mermaid in a series of campaign videos directed by British photographer Charlotte Wales and shot by film cinematographer Pat Aldinger.
Harhash, who was signed by an agency in Tel Aviv when he was just 16-years-old, reportedly making him the first ever Palestinian male model, wrote on Instagram: “Was an absolute heart-warming and beautiful experience to work with @bellahadid! Thankful for my JPG family (sic).”
Afghan filmmakers share plight during panel talk in Italy
DUBAI: A panel of industry experts, including two Afghan female filmmakers, urged audience members at the Venice Film Festival to help protect Afghanistan’s artists after the Taliban took power following the American withdrawal from the country.
“Imagine a country without artists, a country without filmmakers. How can they defend its identity?” Sahraa Karimi, the first female president of the Afghan Film Organization, said.
She was joined by filmmaker Sahra Mani, who decided to stay in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.
“We stayed. We were optimists,” Mani said. But with the Taliban takeover, “it means we don’t have anything to fight for. We lost everything.”
How Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival is celebrating women in Venice
Fatima Al-Banawi, Mohammed Al Turki and Saba Mubarak attend the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala hosted by The Red Sea Film Festival during the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Getty Images
DUBAI: On Saturday, international and Arab stars came together to toast females in the film industry at the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala hosted by Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival (RSFF) in Venice.
Hollywood actresses Kate Hudson, Demi Moore and Eiza Gonzales were joined by Saudi star Fatima Al-Banawi, Jordanian actress Saba Mubarak and Lebanese television personality Raya Abirached at the star-studded gala, which took place during the 78th edition of the annual Venice Film Festival.
The gala, designed to celebrate women in cinema and their achievements in the industry, while supporting the festival’s mission to drive the empowerment and support of women both in front of and behind the camera, was part of the RSFF’s presence in Venice, which is being spearheaded by Chairman of the Festival Committee Mohammed Al-Turki who is on a mission to bring Saudi cinema to the world.
Al-Turki is a renowned Saudi film producer behind such films as “Arbitrage” (2012) starring Richard Gere; “99 Homes,” (2014) starring Michael Shannon; and the upcoming “Crisis,” starring Gary Oldman.
“It’s wonderful time to witness the cultural shift in Saudi (Arabia) with extraordinary plans underway for vision 2030. The festival is the perfect opportunity to develop our flourishing industry, champion and support young Saudi and Arab talent, and share authentic compelling stories with global audiences,” he said after news of his appointment was first announced earlier this year.
Meanwhile, in an effort to help empower a large pool of filmmakers, the Red Sea Film Festival’s The Red Sea Fund, which champions the development, production and post-production of Arab films, has supported “Amira” from Egyptian director Mohamed Diab, which is set to make its world premiere competing within the Orizzonti section.
The Red Sea Film Festival’s presence in Venice is a continuation of its mission to champion emerging talent and support Arab filmmakers.
In July, RSFF had its own Saudi pavilion at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival that shone a spotlight on the Kingdom’s burgeoning film industry and the opportunities it has to offer.
Arab designers, stars steal the show at Venice Film Festival
DUBAI: The Venice Film Festival is back, bringing with it not only ground-breaking movies from around the globe, but red carpet glamour from some of the world’s biggest stars.
The return of the 78th edition of the festival saw Arab stars to flock to the floating city wearing dazzling creations. Arab fashion houses have also become the go-to options for the world’s most fashionable stars.
From the moment stars sail in via water taxi, the paparazzi are there to document every move. As such, they choose impactful looks. Case in point: Jessica Chastain who arrived at the film festival wearing a baby blue beaded dress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab to promote her new HBO series, “Scenes from a Marriage,” which will premiere during the 11-day festival.
Lebanese designers also found a fan in television personality Nilufar Addati, who turned heads wearing a heavily-embellished white couture gown with feather details by Rami Kadi.
Meanwhile, Dubai-based influencer Farhana Bodi pulled out a look from Saudi Arabia-based label Eman Alajlan in the form of a black, asymmetric, floral-embroidered princess gown.
Regional designers weren’t the only ones who made a mark on the red carpet.
Arab celebrities and media personalities pulled out all the stops when it came to their glamorous fashion choices at the world’s oldest film festival. For example, Dubai-based supermodel Elvira Jain stunned at the premiere of “The Hand of God” wearing a red and pink ombre gown by Christophe Guillarme.
Elsewhere, Jordanian actress Saba Mubarak attended the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala hosted by the Red Sea Film Festival on Saturday wearing a black and red couture gown by Zuhair Murad.
Also at the gala was Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi, who opted for a bow-embellished baby blue jumpsuit.
The glamorous event brought together a number of high-profile actresses such as Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and Eiza Gonzalez.
Hudson, 42, posed for pictures wearing a black cut-out dress while Moore showed off her figure in a white crop top and matching floor-length skirt.
Monot, founded by Eli Mizrahi, also dressed Chinese model Soo Joo Park, Congolese-Belgian singer Lous and the Yazuka and Spanish actress Exter Esposito.
Fashion label Stussy teams up with Moroccan artisans on handmade rugs
DUBAI: After launching the cult-favorite Boston clogs in collaboration with Birkinstock, California-based label Stussy is back with another collaboration. The brand teamed up with Artisan Project, a cooperative of women weavers based in Ain Leuh, Morocco, to design a range of rugs made out of upcycled boucherouite T-shirts.
The rugs are made from archival T-shirts from Stussy’s warehouse in Irvine, California, that did not pass quality testing.
Limited to 30 pieces, each unique creation draws inspiration from Californian landscapes, surfboards and vintage Moroccan textiles.
The Stussy and Artisan Projects rugs retailed up to $2,464 and were made available exclusively on Stussy’s online stores on Sept. 3 – Unfortunately for those looking to get their hands on a piece, they sold out almost immediately.
The good news is that this collaboration marks the beginning of an ongoing partnership between the fashion brand and the Artisan Project.