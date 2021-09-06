You are here

Saudization programs to create 213,000 jobs in 2021, says minister

Saudization programs to create 213,000 jobs in 2021, says minister
The Nitaqat localization program reduced the number of classified activities to 32 and linked the Saudization rates to an equation based on the number of workers to facilitate the private sector’s interaction with the program. File
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

Saudization programs to create 213,000 jobs in 2021, says minister

Saudization programs to create 213,000 jobs in 2021, says minister
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudization programs aim to create 213,000 jobs for Saudis during the year 2021, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi said during a meeting with businessmen and members of the Chamber of Commerce in Al-Jouf region.

Al-Rajhi emphasized that the ministry has partnered with the Federation of Saudi Chambers in all its decisions related to the labor market, Al Watan newspaper reported. “This is what gives it quality and comprehensiveness,” he said. 

“We realize the importance of accelerating businesses and raising the quality of services provided, and we have a serious move toward digital transformation, Al-Rajhi said. Over 21,000 operations are currently carried out via electronic platforms per day, compared to a maximum of 700 transactions previously through the labor offices,” he said.

“Ahead of the launch of the Future Work Company, we have also initiated the self-employment platform and issued more than 800,000 self-employment work documents,” he said.

The minister also pointed out that over 52,000 citizens, men and women, are expected to benefit from the remote work platform.

Al-Rajhi pointed out that the Nitaqat localization program reduced the number of classified activities to 32 and linked the Saudization rates to an equation based on the number of workers to facilitate the private sector’s interaction with the program and increase the participation of more Saudis in the labor market.

