Saudi main index closes at its highest in nearly 14 years

RIYADH: The Tadawul All-Share Index rose 6.43 points or 0.06 percent on Tuesday to 11,414 points, one again the highest level since January 2008.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu was up 17.93 points, or 0.07 percent. It closed at 25,356.74 points, after 2,553 transactions.

Liquidity in the main market amounted to about SR7.5 billion riyals. A total of 192.9 million shares were traded.

Shares of 75 companies made gains, while 104 shares declined.

Ten of the 21 market sectors rose, led by investment and finance 0.8 percent, basic materials, applications and technology services 0.7 percent , while the remaining 11 sectors, led by pharmaceuticals 1.1 percent, commercial and professional services 1 percent.

Media, entertainment and communications declined by 0.9 percent.

The biggest gainers on Tuesday were: Batec, up 4.3 percent , Tabuk Agricultural 3.6 percent, National Building, Marketing and Ma'aden 3.3 percent, and Waxa and Wafra 3.2 percent.

The biggest decliners were: Banan, down 6.7 percent, Sadr 3.5 percent, Al Sagr Insurance and Glass 3.4 percent, Tihama 2.4 percent, and Al Ahly REIT1 2.3 percent.