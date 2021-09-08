You are here

Taliban deny foreign interference claims by Iran; Pakistan rejects role in Panjshir capture

date 2021-09-08
A family from Afghanistan cross into Pakistan at the ‘Friendship Gate’ crossing point, in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman. (Reuters)
Updated 08 September 2021
Shershah Nawabi

Shershah Nawabi

Taliban deny foreign interference claims by Iran; Pakistan rejects role in Panjshir capture
  • Indian media use video game images to depict ‘attacks’
Updated 08 September 2021
Shershah Nawabi

KABUL: The Taliban on Tuesday rejected claims of foreign interference in their Panjshir Valley takeover, as Iran condemned the group’s capture of the last holdout Afghan province and Indian media alleging the attacks were carried out by a Pakistan Air Force jet to support the group.
On Monday they took complete control of Panjshir, the only province out of 34 that their fighters had not seized during their blitzkrieg last month.
It followed a week of intense clashes between the Taliban and the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, with Iran’s Foreign Ministry denouncing “all foreign interference” in Afghan affairs, alluding to Pakistan.
“We condemn any foreign interference in Afghanistan,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday, adding they were investigating reports about the presence of foreign forces in the valley.
Both Pakistan and the Taliban have denied the allegations.
“The Taliban had the capability to conquer Panjshir, and there was no need for any airpower; we deny such allegations,” Enamullah Samangani, the group’s cultural commission member, told Arab News.
Pakistan military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar described reports of the country’s involvement in the Panjshir strikes as “completely false and irrational propaganda.”
“Whatever is happening inside Afghanistan, Pakistan has nothing to do with it. Be it Panjshir or anywhere else,” the BBC reported him as saying. 
The BBC report also quoted unnamed military officials saying that Pakistan did not have the drone technology to hit targets at a long distance.
Iran, which shares a 900-km border with Afghanistan, had refused to recognize the Taliban during their previous rule from 1996 to 2001 before the group was ousted from power in a US-led invasion.
Tehran’s rebuke followed Indian media reports claiming a “full-fledged Pakistani invasion” of Afghanistan.
News channels Times Now, Republic TV and Zee Hindustan aired footage from a video game as “visuals of a PAF jet” targeting anti-Taliban groups in Panjshir.
While Pakistan has yet to comment on the matter, several Twitter users debunked the claims, calling for a fact-check.
Michael Kugelman, deputy director at the US-based Wilson Center, said: “Some Indian TV media have used video game images instead of real footage (of which there is very little available) to depict the assault in Panjshir. This may sound zany for the uninitiated, and yet it’s not the first time — happened during the Balakot crisis too, back in 2019.”
Political analysts, however, believed that accusations of foreign invasion in Panjshir must be investigated and called on the international community to take a clear stand on the current events in Afghanistan.
“If such a thing has happened, then the neighboring countries must stop their interference as Afghanistan has got a new opportunity,” Ahmad Saeedi, a Kabul-based political analyst, told Arab News.
Meanwhile, the Taliban on Tuesday fired shots into the air to disperse crowds that had gathered for an anti-Pakistan rally in Kabul to protest against Islamabad’s alleged role in supporting the Taliban.
“We do not want any foreigner to come to Kabul as there is no government in the country,” Rabia Malik, a 35-year-old protester, told Arab News.
Other demonstrators called on the Taliban to end the “current chaos” in the country where, despite three weeks after the Taliban’s return to power, banks and public offices remain closed.
“The current situation is not in favor of the Taliban nor others. We call on the Islamic Emirate to unveil their government and end the current chaos in the country,” Ahmadullah Ibrahimi, a 24-year-old Kabul resident, told Arab News.

Topics: Taliban

Sea of plastic: Med pollution under spotlight at conservation meet

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Sea of plastic: Med pollution under spotlight at conservation meet

Sea of plastic: Med pollution under spotlight at conservation meet
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
MARSEILLE: Plastic packaging and discarded fishing nets bob in the tranquil waters of the Mediterranean, signs of the choking pollution that has stirred strong feelings at the world conservation congress in the French port city Marseille this week.
“The Mediterranean is the most beautiful sea in the world... and one of the most polluted,” said Danielle Milon, vice president of the Calanques National Park on the edge of the city, where the International Union for Conservation of Nature is holding its congress.
While the quantity of rubbish in the sea is well documented — the IUCN released a report on the issue last year entitled “Mare plasticum” — it is driving growing alarm among countries whose economies rely on tourism drawn to pristine beaches and sparkling waters.
At the opening of the IUCN Congress, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to greatly increase the size of conservation areas off their Mediterranean coasts — as well as the rigour with which they are preserved.
“Marine protected areas must no longer be paper parks but must have defined conservation measures,” Mitsotakis said at the opening ceremony.
“We must promote sustainable tourism (and) put biodiversity at the heart of tourist coastal planning.”
Near the coasts the main types of plastic pollution in the almost closed sea are packaging and fishing debris, said Francois Galgani, a specialist on maritime waste at Ifremer, a top marine research center in France.
“Turtles confuse the packaging with jellyfish and in some areas in the Mediterranean 80 percent of turtles have ingested plastic,” he said.
Meanwhile, nets can kill long after the fishing boats leaves them behind.
Plastic waste can alter life cycles and the floating debris can even transport some species far from their habitats.
“A Noah’s ark,” said Galgani, adding there are “no other examples of species transport of this magnitude.”
To change the situation, everyone needs to play their part, Philippos Drousiotis head of the Cyprus sustainable tourism initiative.
“I was in the tourism trade and very much liked the idea of being sustainable (but) environmentalists didn’t care about people,” he said, adding that he was driven by economic realism.
With initiatives like the “keep our sand and sea plastic free” project, his organization tries to steer tour organizers, boat rental firms and hotels to stop using single use plastics.
It has also installed water fountains on beaches to make it easier for holidaymakers to give up their plastic bottles.
“The solutions are on land and not at sea,” said Romy Hentinger of the Tara Ocean Foundation.
It is also necessary to increase knowledge of the sources of pollution and how it circulates.
The Tara Oceans schooner led an expedition in 2019 to trace plastic pollution in the major European rivers.
According to Nathalie Van Den Broeck, oceanographer and vice president of Surfrider Europe, some “80 percent of waste on beaches and in the seas comes from rivers.”
The French NGO has also launched a study using artificial intelligence to find waste in images taken on mobile phones by citizen scientists.
Volunteers have recently traveled along the banks of the Rhine, in the six countries crossed by the river.
There are a host of initiatives looking to use the Marseille congress to develop networks and partnerships.
Although Middle Eastern and North African countries from the southern shores of the Mediterranean — which often have far fewer resources — are conspicuous by their absence.
But more needs to be done, said Mercedes Munoz Canas, from the IUCN Center for Mediterranean Cooperation, who wants to bring in business interests.
We must “build a community,” she said.

Seventh nuclear shipment to leave France for Japan: Greenpeace

Seventh nuclear shipment to leave France for Japan: Greenpeace
Updated 49 min 56 sec ago
AFP

Seventh nuclear shipment to leave France for Japan: Greenpeace

Seventh nuclear shipment to leave France for Japan: Greenpeace
  • This is set to be the seventh shipment of MOX from France to Japan since 1999
Updated 49 min 56 sec ago
AFP

CHERBOURG, France: A shipment of nuclear fuel containing highly radioactive plutonium headed to the French port of Cherbourg overnight Tuesday en route to Japan, according to environmental watchdog Greenpeace, which protested the transport.
Before dawn, an AFP photographer spotted the controversial cargo in transit under heavy security, including a convoy of police vehicles and officers on foot, in the northern town of Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.
Anti-nuclear activists, including from Greenpeace, demonstrated against the convoy at a traffic circle as the convoy passed.
Calling mixed oxide (MOX) nuclear fuel a “very dangerous material,” Greenpeace said it should be considered “high-level waste” and not be permitted to leave the country.
Uranium reactors produce a mixture of depleted uranium and plutonium as a by-product of fission. These can be re-processed into MOX fuel, which can then be used in other reactors to generate more power.
This is set to be the seventh shipment of MOX from France to Japan since 1999.
Greenpeace said two English boats will pick up the shipment from Cherbourg.
“The loading will happen on Wednesday ahead of departure to Takahama in Japan,” Greenpeace said, adding that the cargo will power two nuclear reactors in the Japanese city.
Japan has few energy resources of its own and relied on nuclear power for nearly one-third of its domestic electricity needs until the 2011 meltdown at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima plant.
As of March, there were nine nuclear reactors in operation in Japan compared with 54 before the Fukushima accident.

Powerful earthquake near Mexico's Acapulco kills at least 1

Powerful earthquake near Mexico’s Acapulco kills at least 1
Updated 08 September 2021
AP

Powerful earthquake near Mexico’s Acapulco kills at least 1

Powerful earthquake near Mexico’s Acapulco kills at least 1
  • The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7
  • Mexico City authorities said there were no early reports of significant damage in the city
Updated 08 September 2021
AP

MEXICO CITY: A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night, killing at least one person and causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City hundreds of kilometers away.
The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7 and was centered 17 kilometers (about 10 miles) northeast of Acapulco.
Guerrero state Gov. Hector Astudillo told Milenio Television late Tuesday night that one person had been killed by a falling post in the town of Coyuca de Benitez near Acapulco.
“We heard loud noise from the building, noise from the windows, things fell inside the house, the power went out,” said Sergio Flores, an Acapulco resident reached by phone. “We heard leaking water, the water went out of the pool and you heard people screaming, very nervous people.”
Flores said all he could do when it started shaking was hug his wife. He saw people leaving hotels around the bay and some running into parking decks to remove their cars, fearing a collapse.
“We were all worried about some change in the sea, but so far authorities have not said anything about a tsunami alert,” he said.
Astudillo said the tsunami alert center had not registered any variations in the sea level. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center later said the threat of potential waves had passed.
The mayor of Acapulco, Adela Román, said in statement to the television news outlet Milenio that “there is no really serious situation” so far and no reports of casualties.
“There are nervous breakdowns; people are worried because there have been aftershocks,” she said, adding that there are “many gas leaks in many places” as well as some landslides and fallen walls.
Before the first death was reported, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that authorities in the four states that most felt the earthquake told him there were no victims or serious damage beyond some collapsed walls and falling rocks.
“Fortunately there is not serious damage,” he said.
Mexico’s National Civil Defense said it was conducting reviews in 10 states, but had not received reports of victims nor serious damage.
In Mexico City, more than 320 kilometers (nearly 200 miles) away, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital, but the quake was less evident in other parts. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rainy night.
“I was at home with my mom and my dogs and the seismic alert started to sound,” said Claudia Guarneros, a makeup artist. “My mother was in another room and I started to call her. The house started moving and in the last part of the earthquake the power went out and we couldn’t see anything, we just saw some things falling.”
Mexico City authorities said there were no early reports of significant damage in the city, though electricity was knocked out in some neighborhoods. Some broken windows in a downtown high rise covered the sidewalk in glass.
Arturo Hernández stood outside the relatively new apartment building he moved into just three years ago. Beside it stood a taller building abandoned since the magnitude-7.1 earthquake of Sept. 19, 2017, in neighboring Puebla state that caused major damage in the capital.
Hernández heard the seismic alarm and made it outside before the ground began to shake. The abandoned building next to his continued to crack and moan for three minutes after the shaking stopped, he said. Asked if he had worried about the damaged building next door, he said, “Always, always.”
Tuesday’s earthquake occurred four years to the day after a magnitude-8.2 earthquake that struck off the coast of Mexico’s southern state of Chiapas, largely destroying the town of Juchitan in neighboring Oaxaca state and killing dozens.

France begins marathon trial over November 2015 Paris attacks

In this Friday March 18, 2016 file framegrab taken from VTM, Salah Abdeslam, centre, is arrested by police and bundled into a police vehicle during a raid in the Molenbeek neighborhood of Brussels, Belgium. (AP)
In this Friday March 18, 2016 file framegrab taken from VTM, Salah Abdeslam, centre, is arrested by police and bundled into a police vehicle during a raid in the Molenbeek neighborhood of Brussels, Belgium. (AP)
Updated 08 September 2021
AFP

France begins marathon trial over November 2015 Paris attacks

In this Friday March 18, 2016 file framegrab taken from VTM, Salah Abdeslam, centre, is arrested by police and bundled into a police vehicle during a raid in the Molenbeek neighborhood of Brussels, Belgium. (AP)
  • The trial will last until May 2022, with 145 days for hearings involving about 330 lawyers, 300 victims and former president Francois Hollande, who will testify in November
Updated 08 September 2021
AFP

PARIS: The biggest trial in France’s modern legal history begins on Wednesday over the November 2015 attacks on Paris that saw 130 people killed at bars, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall.
The suicide bombing and gun assault by three teams of jihadists, planned from Syria and later claimed by the Daesh group, was France’s worst post-war atrocity.
The only surviving attacker, Salah Abdeslam, will be in the dock at the purpose-built facility at the historic court of justice on the Ile de la Cite in central Paris, along with 13 other defendants.
Six others are being tried in absentia. Twelve of the 20 people on trial, including Abdeslam, face life sentences if convicted.
“We are entering the unknown,” said Arthur Denouveaux, a survivor of the Bataclan music venue attack and president of Life for Paris, a victims’ association. “We can’t wait for it to start, but we’re asking, How will it be for the next nine months?“
The trial will last until May 2022, with 145 days for hearings involving about 330 lawyers, 300 victims and former president Francois Hollande, who will testify in November.
The case file runs to a million pages in 542 volumes, measuring 53 meters across.
Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti this week described the trial as “historic” and “one of all superlatives” as he inspected the courtroom.

Surviving gunman Abdeslam, now 31, who was born in Belgium but has French and Moroccan nationality, fled the scene of the carnage after abandoning his suicide belt, which investigators later found to be defective.
He was captured four months later in Brussels, hiding in a building close to his family home.
Abdeslam has resolutely refused to cooperate with the French investigation and remained largely silent throughout a separate trial in Belgium in 2018, where he declared only that he put his “trust in Allah” and that the court was biased.
A major question is whether he will speak at his scheduled testimony, set for mid-January.
Another focus of the trial will be on how the squad of killers managed to enter France undetected, allegedly using the flow of migrants from Islamic State-controlled regions of Syria as cover.
Fourteen of the accused — who face charges ranging from providing logistical support to planning the attacks as well as weapons offenses — are expected to be present in court.
They include a Swedish national, Osama Krayem, who Belgian investigators have identified as one of the killers of a Jordanian pilot burned alive in a cage by IS in early 2015 in Syria. He is also under investigation in Sweden for war crimes.
The alleged coordinator, Belgian national Abdelhamid Abaaoud, was killed by French police northeast of Paris five days after the attacks.
Of the six tried in absentia, five are presumed dead, mainly in air strikes in Syria.

The horror was unleashed late on the night of Friday, November 13, when jihadists detonated suicide belts outside the Stade de France stadium where Hollande was in the crowd watching France play a football match against Germany. A single person was killed there.
A group of Islamist gunmen, including Abdeslam’s brother Brahim, later opened fire from a car on half a dozen restaurants in the trendy 10th and 11th Arrondissements of the capital, which were packed with people on the balmy autumn evening.
The massacre culminated at the Bataclan music venue. Three jihadists stormed in during a performance, killing a total of 90 people.
While the trial’s initial phase will be devoted to procedural issues, raw emotion is expected from September 28 when testimony begins from some 300 survivors and relatives of victims for five weeks of harrowing statements.
Security forces will be on high alert.

Strong quakes rocks buildings in Mexico City

Strong quakes rocks buildings in Mexico City
Updated 08 September 2021
AP

Strong quakes rocks buildings in Mexico City

Strong quakes rocks buildings in Mexico City
Updated 08 September 2021
AP

A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away, but officials said there were no early reports of serious damage or injuries.
The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered 17 kilometers (about 10 miles) northeast of Acapulco.
“We heard loud noise from the building, noise from the windows, things fell inside the house, the power went out,” said Sergio Flores, an Acapulco resident reached by phone. “We heard leaking water, the water went out of the pool and you heard people screaming, very nervous people.”
All he could do when it started shaking was hug his wife, Flores said. He saw people leaving hotels around the bay and some running into parking decks to remove their cars, fearing a collapse.
“We were all worried about some change in the sea, but so far authorities have not said anything about a tsunami alert,” he said.
The mayor of Acapulco, Adela Román, said in statement to the television news outlet Milenio that “there is no really serious situation” so far and no reports of casualties.
“There are nervous breakdowns, people are worried because there have been aftershocks,” she said, adding that there are “many gas leaks in many places” as well as some landslides and fallen walls.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that authorities in the four states that most felt the earthquake told him there were no victims or serious damage beyond some collapsed walls and falling rocks.
“Fortunately there is not serious damage,” he said. “Fortunately, so far we don’t have information about the loss of any lives.”
Mexico’s National Civil Defense said it was conducting reviews in 10 states, but had not received reports of victims nor serious damage.
In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital, but the quake was less evident in other parts. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rainy night.
Mexico City authorities said there were no early reports of significant damage in the city, though they said electricity was knocked out in some neighborhoods.

