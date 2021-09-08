You are here

  • Home
  • Powerful earthquake near Mexico’s Acapulco kills at least 1

Powerful earthquake near Mexico’s Acapulco kills at least 1

Powerful earthquake near Mexico’s Acapulco kills at least 1
View of damaged cars outside a Hotel after a quake in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on September 7, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vrmds

Updated 08 September 2021
AP

Powerful earthquake near Mexico’s Acapulco kills at least 1

Powerful earthquake near Mexico’s Acapulco kills at least 1
  • The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7
  • Mexico City authorities said there were no early reports of significant damage in the city
Updated 08 September 2021
AP

MEXICO CITY: A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night, killing at least one person and causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City hundreds of kilometers away.
The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7 and was centered 17 kilometers (about 10 miles) northeast of Acapulco.
Guerrero state Gov. Hector Astudillo told Milenio Television late Tuesday night that one person had been killed by a falling post in the town of Coyuca de Benitez near Acapulco.
“We heard loud noise from the building, noise from the windows, things fell inside the house, the power went out,” said Sergio Flores, an Acapulco resident reached by phone. “We heard leaking water, the water went out of the pool and you heard people screaming, very nervous people.”
Flores said all he could do when it started shaking was hug his wife. He saw people leaving hotels around the bay and some running into parking decks to remove their cars, fearing a collapse.
“We were all worried about some change in the sea, but so far authorities have not said anything about a tsunami alert,” he said.
Astudillo said the tsunami alert center had not registered any variations in the sea level. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center later said the threat of potential waves had passed.
The mayor of Acapulco, Adela Román, said in statement to the television news outlet Milenio that “there is no really serious situation” so far and no reports of casualties.
“There are nervous breakdowns; people are worried because there have been aftershocks,” she said, adding that there are “many gas leaks in many places” as well as some landslides and fallen walls.
Before the first death was reported, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that authorities in the four states that most felt the earthquake told him there were no victims or serious damage beyond some collapsed walls and falling rocks.
“Fortunately there is not serious damage,” he said.
Mexico’s National Civil Defense said it was conducting reviews in 10 states, but had not received reports of victims nor serious damage.
In Mexico City, more than 320 kilometers (nearly 200 miles) away, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital, but the quake was less evident in other parts. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rainy night.
“I was at home with my mom and my dogs and the seismic alert started to sound,” said Claudia Guarneros, a makeup artist. “My mother was in another room and I started to call her. The house started moving and in the last part of the earthquake the power went out and we couldn’t see anything, we just saw some things falling.”
Mexico City authorities said there were no early reports of significant damage in the city, though electricity was knocked out in some neighborhoods. Some broken windows in a downtown high rise covered the sidewalk in glass.
Arturo Hernández stood outside the relatively new apartment building he moved into just three years ago. Beside it stood a taller building abandoned since the magnitude-7.1 earthquake of Sept. 19, 2017, in neighboring Puebla state that caused major damage in the capital.
Hernández heard the seismic alarm and made it outside before the ground began to shake. The abandoned building next to his continued to crack and moan for three minutes after the shaking stopped, he said. Asked if he had worried about the damaged building next door, he said, “Always, always.”
Tuesday’s earthquake occurred four years to the day after a magnitude-8.2 earthquake that struck off the coast of Mexico’s southern state of Chiapas, largely destroying the town of Juchitan in neighboring Oaxaca state and killing dozens.

Topics: earthquake

Related

Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297
World
Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297
8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning
World
8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning

Sea of plastic: Med pollution under spotlight at conservation meet

Sea of plastic: Med pollution under spotlight at conservation meet
Updated 48 min 46 sec ago
AFP

Sea of plastic: Med pollution under spotlight at conservation meet

Sea of plastic: Med pollution under spotlight at conservation meet
  • Plastic waste can alter life cycles and the floating debris can even transport some species far from their habitats
Updated 48 min 46 sec ago
AFP

MARSEILLE: Plastic packaging and discarded fishing nets bob in the tranquil waters of the Mediterranean, signs of the choking pollution that has stirred strong feelings at the world conservation congress in the French port city Marseille this week.
“The Mediterranean is the most beautiful sea in the world... and one of the most polluted,” said Danielle Milon, vice president of the Calanques National Park on the edge of the city, where the International Union for Conservation of Nature is holding its congress.
While the quantity of rubbish in the sea is well documented — the IUCN released a report on the issue last year entitled “Mare plasticum” — it is driving growing alarm among countries whose economies rely on tourism drawn to pristine beaches and sparkling waters.
At the opening of the IUCN Congress, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to greatly increase the size of conservation areas off their Mediterranean coasts — as well as the rigour with which they are preserved.
“Marine protected areas must no longer be paper parks but must have defined conservation measures,” Mitsotakis said at the opening ceremony.
“We must promote sustainable tourism (and) put biodiversity at the heart of tourist coastal planning.”
Near the coasts the main types of plastic pollution in the almost closed sea are packaging and fishing debris, said Francois Galgani, a specialist on maritime waste at Ifremer, a top marine research center in France.
“Turtles confuse the packaging with jellyfish and in some areas in the Mediterranean 80 percent of turtles have ingested plastic,” he said.
Meanwhile, nets can kill long after the fishing boats leaves them behind.
Plastic waste can alter life cycles and the floating debris can even transport some species far from their habitats.
“A Noah’s ark,” said Galgani, adding there are “no other examples of species transport of this magnitude.”
To change the situation, everyone needs to play their part, Philippos Drousiotis head of the Cyprus sustainable tourism initiative.
“I was in the tourism trade and very much liked the idea of being sustainable (but) environmentalists didn’t care about people,” he said, adding that he was driven by economic realism.
With initiatives like the “keep our sand and sea plastic free” project, his organization tries to steer tour organizers, boat rental firms and hotels to stop using single use plastics.
It has also installed water fountains on beaches to make it easier for holidaymakers to give up their plastic bottles.
“The solutions are on land and not at sea,” said Romy Hentinger of the Tara Ocean Foundation.
It is also necessary to increase knowledge of the sources of pollution and how it circulates.
The Tara Oceans schooner led an expedition in 2019 to trace plastic pollution in the major European rivers.
According to Nathalie Van Den Broeck, oceanographer and vice president of Surfrider Europe, some “80 percent of waste on beaches and in the seas comes from rivers.”
The French NGO has also launched a study using artificial intelligence to find waste in images taken on mobile phones by citizen scientists.
Volunteers have recently traveled along the banks of the Rhine, in the six countries crossed by the river.
There are a host of initiatives looking to use the Marseille congress to develop networks and partnerships.
Although Middle Eastern and North African countries from the southern shores of the Mediterranean — which often have far fewer resources — are conspicuous by their absence.
But more needs to be done, said Mercedes Munoz Canas, from the IUCN Center for Mediterranean Cooperation, who wants to bring in business interests.
We must “build a community,” she said.

Topics: Pollution

Related

Seventh nuclear shipment to leave France for Japan: Greenpeace
World
Seventh nuclear shipment to leave France for Japan: Greenpeace
Greenpeace apologizes, local police slam Euro 2020 protester
Sport
Greenpeace apologizes, local police slam Euro 2020 protester

Seventh nuclear shipment to leave France for Japan: Greenpeace

Seventh nuclear shipment to leave France for Japan: Greenpeace
Updated 08 September 2021
AFP

Seventh nuclear shipment to leave France for Japan: Greenpeace

Seventh nuclear shipment to leave France for Japan: Greenpeace
  • This is set to be the seventh shipment of MOX from France to Japan since 1999
Updated 08 September 2021
AFP

CHERBOURG, France: A shipment of nuclear fuel containing highly radioactive plutonium headed to the French port of Cherbourg overnight Tuesday en route to Japan, according to environmental watchdog Greenpeace, which protested the transport.
Before dawn, an AFP photographer spotted the controversial cargo in transit under heavy security, including a convoy of police vehicles and officers on foot, in the northern town of Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.
Anti-nuclear activists, including from Greenpeace, demonstrated against the convoy at a traffic circle as the convoy passed.
Calling mixed oxide (MOX) nuclear fuel a “very dangerous material,” Greenpeace said it should be considered “high-level waste” and not be permitted to leave the country.
Uranium reactors produce a mixture of depleted uranium and plutonium as a by-product of fission. These can be re-processed into MOX fuel, which can then be used in other reactors to generate more power.
This is set to be the seventh shipment of MOX from France to Japan since 1999.
Greenpeace said two English boats will pick up the shipment from Cherbourg.
“The loading will happen on Wednesday ahead of departure to Takahama in Japan,” Greenpeace said, adding that the cargo will power two nuclear reactors in the Japanese city.
Japan has few energy resources of its own and relied on nuclear power for nearly one-third of its domestic electricity needs until the 2011 meltdown at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima plant.
As of March, there were nine nuclear reactors in operation in Japan compared with 54 before the Fukushima accident.

Topics: Japan France

Related

Update Nuclear monitoring in Iran ‘seriously undermined’: IAEA
Middle-East
Nuclear monitoring in Iran ‘seriously undermined’: IAEA
UAE starts Unit 2 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant
Business & Economy
UAE starts Unit 2 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

France begins marathon trial over November 2015 Paris attacks

In this Friday March 18, 2016 file framegrab taken from VTM, Salah Abdeslam, centre, is arrested by police and bundled into a police vehicle during a raid in the Molenbeek neighborhood of Brussels, Belgium. (AP)
In this Friday March 18, 2016 file framegrab taken from VTM, Salah Abdeslam, centre, is arrested by police and bundled into a police vehicle during a raid in the Molenbeek neighborhood of Brussels, Belgium. (AP)
Updated 08 September 2021
AFP

France begins marathon trial over November 2015 Paris attacks

In this Friday March 18, 2016 file framegrab taken from VTM, Salah Abdeslam, centre, is arrested by police and bundled into a police vehicle during a raid in the Molenbeek neighborhood of Brussels, Belgium. (AP)
  • The trial will last until May 2022, with 145 days for hearings involving about 330 lawyers, 300 victims and former president Francois Hollande, who will testify in November
Updated 08 September 2021
AFP

PARIS: The biggest trial in France’s modern legal history begins on Wednesday over the November 2015 attacks on Paris that saw 130 people killed at bars, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall.
The suicide bombing and gun assault by three teams of jihadists, planned from Syria and later claimed by the Daesh group, was France’s worst post-war atrocity.
The only surviving attacker, Salah Abdeslam, will be in the dock at the purpose-built facility at the historic court of justice on the Ile de la Cite in central Paris, along with 13 other defendants.
Six others are being tried in absentia. Twelve of the 20 people on trial, including Abdeslam, face life sentences if convicted.
“We are entering the unknown,” said Arthur Denouveaux, a survivor of the Bataclan music venue attack and president of Life for Paris, a victims’ association. “We can’t wait for it to start, but we’re asking, How will it be for the next nine months?“
The trial will last until May 2022, with 145 days for hearings involving about 330 lawyers, 300 victims and former president Francois Hollande, who will testify in November.
The case file runs to a million pages in 542 volumes, measuring 53 meters across.
Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti this week described the trial as “historic” and “one of all superlatives” as he inspected the courtroom.

Surviving gunman Abdeslam, now 31, who was born in Belgium but has French and Moroccan nationality, fled the scene of the carnage after abandoning his suicide belt, which investigators later found to be defective.
He was captured four months later in Brussels, hiding in a building close to his family home.
Abdeslam has resolutely refused to cooperate with the French investigation and remained largely silent throughout a separate trial in Belgium in 2018, where he declared only that he put his “trust in Allah” and that the court was biased.
A major question is whether he will speak at his scheduled testimony, set for mid-January.
Another focus of the trial will be on how the squad of killers managed to enter France undetected, allegedly using the flow of migrants from Islamic State-controlled regions of Syria as cover.
Fourteen of the accused — who face charges ranging from providing logistical support to planning the attacks as well as weapons offenses — are expected to be present in court.
They include a Swedish national, Osama Krayem, who Belgian investigators have identified as one of the killers of a Jordanian pilot burned alive in a cage by IS in early 2015 in Syria. He is also under investigation in Sweden for war crimes.
The alleged coordinator, Belgian national Abdelhamid Abaaoud, was killed by French police northeast of Paris five days after the attacks.
Of the six tried in absentia, five are presumed dead, mainly in air strikes in Syria.

The horror was unleashed late on the night of Friday, November 13, when jihadists detonated suicide belts outside the Stade de France stadium where Hollande was in the crowd watching France play a football match against Germany. A single person was killed there.
A group of Islamist gunmen, including Abdeslam’s brother Brahim, later opened fire from a car on half a dozen restaurants in the trendy 10th and 11th Arrondissements of the capital, which were packed with people on the balmy autumn evening.
The massacre culminated at the Bataclan music venue. Three jihadists stormed in during a performance, killing a total of 90 people.
While the trial’s initial phase will be devoted to procedural issues, raw emotion is expected from September 28 when testimony begins from some 300 survivors and relatives of victims for five weeks of harrowing statements.
Security forces will be on high alert.

Topics: 2015 Paris attacks

Related

Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam justifies 2015 killings
World
Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam justifies 2015 killings
Belgium charges Abdeslam accomplice over 2016 bombings
World
Belgium charges Abdeslam accomplice over 2016 bombings

Strong quakes rocks buildings in Mexico City

Strong quakes rocks buildings in Mexico City
Updated 08 September 2021
AP

Strong quakes rocks buildings in Mexico City

Strong quakes rocks buildings in Mexico City
Updated 08 September 2021
AP

A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away, but officials said there were no early reports of serious damage or injuries.
The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered 17 kilometers (about 10 miles) northeast of Acapulco.
“We heard loud noise from the building, noise from the windows, things fell inside the house, the power went out,” said Sergio Flores, an Acapulco resident reached by phone. “We heard leaking water, the water went out of the pool and you heard people screaming, very nervous people.”
All he could do when it started shaking was hug his wife, Flores said. He saw people leaving hotels around the bay and some running into parking decks to remove their cars, fearing a collapse.
“We were all worried about some change in the sea, but so far authorities have not said anything about a tsunami alert,” he said.
The mayor of Acapulco, Adela Román, said in statement to the television news outlet Milenio that “there is no really serious situation” so far and no reports of casualties.
“There are nervous breakdowns, people are worried because there have been aftershocks,” she said, adding that there are “many gas leaks in many places” as well as some landslides and fallen walls.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that authorities in the four states that most felt the earthquake told him there were no victims or serious damage beyond some collapsed walls and falling rocks.
“Fortunately there is not serious damage,” he said. “Fortunately, so far we don’t have information about the loss of any lives.”
Mexico’s National Civil Defense said it was conducting reviews in 10 states, but had not received reports of victims nor serious damage.
In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital, but the quake was less evident in other parts. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rainy night.
Mexico City authorities said there were no early reports of significant damage in the city, though they said electricity was knocked out in some neighborhoods.

Topics: Mexico earthquake

Related

8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning
World
8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning
Update 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia
World
6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia

Merkel goes all out for Laschet as party lags in polls

Merkel goes all out for Laschet as party lags in polls
Updated 08 September 2021
AFP

Merkel goes all out for Laschet as party lags in polls

Merkel goes all out for Laschet as party lags in polls
Updated 08 September 2021
AFP

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday lauded her party’s candidate Armin Laschet as the best choice to succeed her, as polls showed the gaffe-prone Rhinelander still trailing badly ahead of this month’s election.
Laschet, the chancellor candidate for Merkel’s conservative CDU/CSU bloc, was long the favorite to be the next German leader, but his ratings have plummeted following a series of missteps.
The frontrunner is now Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, whose center-left Social Democrats (SPD) are enjoying a late spurt in the final weeks before the Sept. 26 vote.
“It is a special election, not only because no incumbent chancellor is running for reelection for the first time since 1949,” the outgoing Merkel said in what was likely her last speech in parliament ahead of the vote.
“It is also a special election because it is a decision on the direction of our country in difficult times — and it is not irrelevant who governs this country,” she said.
“The best way for our country is a CDU/CSU-led federal government with Armin Laschet as chancellor, because his government would stand for stability, reliability, moderation and centrism.”
Merkel, who is retiring after 16 years in power, did not get involved in the race to pick a candidate from her party to run in the elections.
But with the Christian Democrats’ poll ratings plummeting to their lowest in the post-war period, the party is now encouraging as many joint appearances as possible between Merkel and Laschet.
A poll for the NTV broadcaster published on Tuesday showed the conservative alliance on just 19 percent, with the SPD out ahead on 25 percent and the Greens— an early favourite in the race — on 17 percent.
The CDU/CSU bloc won 33 percent at the last election in 2017 under Merkel, who remains immensely popular with the public.
Merkel appeared alongside Laschet at a digital summit on Monday, and also accompanied him at the weekend on a tour of two towns hit hard by deadly floods in July.
In North Rhine-Westphalia, where Laschet is the regional premier, Merkel told reporters he was “leading the largest state in Germany very successfully.”
Laschet’s reponse to the floods in his state was the beginning of a downward slide for the 60-year-old, after he was caught on camera joking with local officials during a tribute to flood victims.
If the alliance’s fortunes don’t improve soon, it could crash out of government in favour of an SPD-led alliance — most likely with the Greens and either the liberal FDP or the far-left Die Linke.
Scholz has been under pressure to rule out working with Die Linke, which refuses to recognize NATO and voted against the German army’s recent rescue effort in Afghanistan.
The SPD leader on Tuesday insisted that “we have to work for a strong sovereign Europe that is able to take its own affairs into its own hands”, which he said would “only be possible in the NATO alliance”.
But Laschet called on him to go further and reject collaborating with Die Linke, saying voters had a right to know whether he intended to “call these people into a potential federal government.”
The CDU-CSU would “do everything to ensure that there is no red-red-green alliance in Germany,” he said, referring to the colours of the SPD, Die Linke and the Greens.
Merkel also urged voters not to choose a left-wing coalition.
“Citizens will have the choice of either a government of the SPD and the Greens that accepts the support of the Linke party -- or at least does not rule it out -- or a federal government that leads our country into the future with moderation and balance,” she said.

Topics: Angela Merkel

Latest updates

UAE eases COVID-19 restrictions on places of worship
UAE eases COVID-19 restrictions on places of worship
Sea of plastic: Med pollution under spotlight at conservation meet
Sea of plastic: Med pollution under spotlight at conservation meet
Seventh nuclear shipment to leave France for Japan: Greenpeace
Seventh nuclear shipment to leave France for Japan: Greenpeace
Powerful earthquake near Mexico’s Acapulco kills at least 1
Powerful earthquake near Mexico’s Acapulco kills at least 1
Mixing COVID-19 vaccines ‘safe and effective,’ says Saudi health ministry
Mixing COVID-19 vaccines ‘safe and effective,’ says Saudi health ministry

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.