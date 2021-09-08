You are here

World Cup qualification master Carlos Queiroz tasked with guiding Egypt to Qatar 2022

World Cup qualification master Carlos Queiroz tasked with guiding Egypt to Qatar 2022
The well-travelled Mozambique-born Portuguese tactician has a simple remit: to get the Pharaohs to Qatar. (Wikimedia Commons)
John Duerden

World Cup qualification master Carlos Queiroz tasked with guiding Egypt to Qatar 2022

World Cup qualification master Carlos Queiroz tasked with guiding Egypt to Qatar 2022
  • The Portuguese coach, who has taken four teams to the finals, replaces the sacked Hossam El-Badry
  • Queiroz is known for a sharp tactical mind, building teams that are well-organized, hard-working and difficult to beat
The Egyptian Football Association have been true to their word and acted quickly to appoint World Cup qualification master Carlos Queiroz as head coach. The well-travelled Mozambique-born Portuguese tactician has a simple remit: to get the Pharaohs to Qatar. If he does so, it will be a record fifth successful qualification campaign for a coach.

It is no mission impossible, especially for such a seasoned campaigner. Egypt has four points from the opening two games of qualification for the 2022 World Cup but that wasn’t enough for the EFA as they fired Hossam El-Badry on Monday.

The former Al-Ahly boss, who had taken the job in 2019, was relieved of his duties despite a nine-game record of five wins and four draws. It was the last of those draws that sealed his fate. Sunday’s 1-1 tie with Gabon, which would have been a defeat had Mostafa Mohamed not scored in the last minute, meant the pressure was building and questions were being asked over tactics and selections. It all became too much and the axe fell on the 61-year-old.

The result left Egypt second, two points behind Libya in Group F. With only the group winner progressing to the next stage and with back to back games against their North African neighbours in October, the EFA felt it was time for a change.

The statement from the association was to the point, thanking El-Badry: “We wish him good luck and fortune in his future career. The EFA will decide the new technical staff for the national team during the next 48 hours.”

Two days later Queiroz was given a contract, the details of which have not been disclosed. The 68-year-old will arrive in Cairo by the end of the week.

The attraction in hiring Queiroz is obvious. He has the experience of being in charge of Real Madrid between two stints as a valued assistant to Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. He has a fine record in qualification, leading South Africa to the 2002 World Cup, before resigning ahead of the tournament. Then he led Portugal to the 2010 tournament and then Iran to the 2014 and 2018 tournaments, the country’s first successive appearances. Other coaches have managed four qualifications but none have done so with more than one country.

Queiroz is known for a sharp tactical mind, building teams that are well-organized, hard-working and difficult to beat. Despite plenty of issues in Iran with, at times, a lack of facilities, preparation and support, he turned Team Melli into Asia’s best team, even if it wasn’t always easy on the eye.

There had been speculation that the EFA would stay domestic and turn to the legendary Hassan Shehata. He may be 72 but is available after retiring from football in July when he could have taken charge of one of Egypt’s current World Cup rivals, as his son Karim explained to Cairo radio.

“Hassan Shehata rejected an offer to coach the Libyan national team a while ago, then he refused to train the Syrian national team recently, stressing his preference to announce his retirement from coaching after a long career,” Karim said.

There were arguments for Shehata. After all, he is the most successful coach in Egypt’s history even if he did not manage to take the Pharaohs to a World Cup; that famous loss against Algeria in the play-offs for the 2010 tournament was hard to recover from. He will forever be remembered for three successive African Cup of Nations titles in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

Appointing a coach in his seventies was hardly a long-term plan. It may be that the EFA remembered Shehata’s habit of straight talking that annoyed some —especially star striker Mido — but with games coming thick and fast, the mustachioed manager was an attractive option.

Other names mentioned were Martin Jol, the former coach of Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax and Al-Ahly, and Juan Carlos Osorio, the Colombian who took Mexico to the 2018 World Cup. Former Zamalek coach Jaime Pacheco had made his interest in the job publicly known while another former boss of the Cairo giants, Christian Gross, was also thought to be in the running.

Then there was Juan Antonio Pizzi. The Argentine was the toast of the coaching world in 2016 when he led Chile to the Copa America title. Recruited by Saudi Arabia in November 2017, he never really had the time to apply his style of high energy pressing and possession game. He was last seen by Egyptian fans leading the Saudis to a 2-1 victory when the two rivals met in Volgograd in the final group game of the 2018 World Cup.

But when it comes to getting to the World Cup, Carlos Queiroz has an unparalleled record and, if he can make it a fifth successful campaign, then nobody in Cairo will be complaining.

Egypt Carlos queiroz Hossam El-Badry 2022 FIFA World Cup

Wael Jabir

UAE wasteful, Iran ominous: 5 things we learned from Group A Asian Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup

UAE wasteful, Iran ominous: 5 things we learned from Group A Asian Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup
  • Matchday 2 of the third round of AFC qualification saw the UAE drop more points in a draw against Syria, while Iran now has a maximum 6 points
  • Ali Mabkhout’s goal against Syria was his 77th for the national team, a tally that helped him edge out Leo Messi as the second highest active international scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo
After a slow start that saw two goalless draws in the three opening matchday fixtures, Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers came to life on Tuesday with six goals, three fiercely contested games and plenty of talking points.

Iran were the biggest winners, both in terms of scoreline and in finishing the first batch of games as group leaders with a perfect mark. South Korea recovered from an initial setback against Iraq to beat Lebanon, albeit narrowly, while the UAE and Syria shared the points in Amman.

Here are five talking points from the action.

1. Crossroads for the UAE

When the UAE beat Vietnam 3-2 on the final matchday of the second round of the Asian Qualifiers, there was a genuine sense of optimism that was only boosted after the third-round draw handed them what was considered a favorable draw and a gradual start to the fixtures, with Lebanon and Syria being their first two opponents.

Fast forward to two matchdays into Group A and it all turned sour for the Whites as they collected just two points from a possible tally of six, drawing 0-0 at home to Lebanon then 1-1 away against Syria.

They might still be sitting third in the group, but with clashes against South Korea, Iran and Iraq to come, this will feel every bit like a wasted chance to establish an early lead for Bert van Marwijk’s men, and crucially it has left the UAE at a crossroads with the Dutchman’s future at the helm set to be decided over the next few days.

2. Skokic resumes Iran’s defensive heritage

Four years ago, Iran cruised to the World Cup as leaders of Group A, finishing seven points clear off South Korea, unbeaten and with only two goals conceded over the course of 10 matches.

In the finals at Russia 2018, the team conceded just two goals, the least for any side that exited at the group stage, despite facing European powerhouses Spain and Portugal.

A year later, Team Melli kept five consecutive clean sheets en route to reaching the AFC Asian Cup semi-final in the UAE, before a spectacular self-inflicted collapse in a 3-0 defeat to Japan.

A solid defense has always been one of the hallmarks of coach Carlos Queiroz’s eight-year era, and after the struggles of Marc Wilmots’ short spell in charge, Croatian boss Dragan Skocic seems to have returned to the roots, with his Iran side keeping back-to-back clean sheets to assume an early lead at the top of Group A with six points.

It might be early days, but the writing is in the wall for the Iranians and a place in Qatar 2022 could well be on the cards should these solid defensive displays continue.

3. Race wide open for third spot

Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers carries more than a passing resemblance to its predecessor in 2018, when Iran won the top spot comfortably, South Korea followed and Syria took the play-off ticket and impressed against Australia before an eventual heartbreak in Sydney.

This time out, the two World Cup perennials are already occupying the same top two spots with Iran on six points and South Korea on four, but beyond that it looks to be anyone’s guess as to who could finish third and advance to the play-off round.

At the moment, it is the UAE that holds third place with two points, but just a point behind are all of Syria, Lebanon and Iraq. All of whom will point to the advantage of having already traveled to at least one of Iran or South Korea, perceived to be the group’s most difficult grounds, unlike the UAE, who will see their two points as four points dropped.

4. Syria struggling to replace Al-Somah

“I would like to congratulate the UAE on the draw,” said a frustrated Nizar Mahrous in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw in Amman on Tuesday. The veteran tactician will have rightfully felt aggravated by his side’s failure to walk away with the three points in a game where they had the lion’s share of scoring chances.

With star man Omar Al-Somah out injured, it was his namesake Omar Kharbin who assumed striker duty at King Abdullah II Stadium, and the Al-Wahda forward had a night to forget, scuffing chance after chance as the UAE defense creaked under the weight of Syrian attacks. So wasteful was the 2017 Asian Player of the Year that he had to come out and issue an apology after the game, taking personal responsibility for the result.

Eventually it took a defensive error from Shahin Abdulrahman and a well-taken strike by substitute Mahmoud Al-Baher to cancel out Ali Mabkhout’s opening goal for the UAE.

5. Case for Mabkhout as UAE’s finest of all time

When the UAE reached the 2015 AFC Asian Cup semi-final in Australia, it was Ali Mabkhout who finished as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, including the fastest goal in the competition’s history.

When they tragically crashed out of the 2019 edition on home soil against Qatar, it was also Mabkhout who was their top scorer with four, and in the ongoing Asian Qualifiers, it is none other than Mabkhout who leads the overall scorers charts with 12 goals.

His latest against Syria was his 77th for the national team, a tally that helped him edge out a certain Leo Messi as the second highest active international scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo, and also meant that Mabkhout is now level with Pele as the seventh-highest scorer in the history of international football.

Perhaps it is time that the 30 year old is now spoken about with the same appreciation reserved for the likes of Adnan Al-Talyani, Zuhair Bakhit or Omar Abdulrahman, as he proves once more that he is one of the best players to have ever worn the White shirt.

2022 FIFA World Cup United Arab Emirates (UAE) Iran Ali Mabkhout

Ali Khaled

UAE flagbearer at Tokyo 2020 Youssef Al-Matrooshi sets sights on international success

UAE flagbearer at Tokyo 2020 Youssef Al-Matrooshi sets sights on international success
  • The 18-year-old Emirati will take part in the Arab Swimming Championships and FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena later this year
  • Youssef Al-Matrooshi: Ninety percent of the swimmers that were at the Olympics will be at the World Championships, so I know how things go, how fast they are
On July 23, Youssef Al-Matrooshi marched into the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo as the UAE’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the summer Olympic Games.

At just 18, it was the highlight of the Dubai swimmer’s career. Having tasted competition at the highest level at Tokyo 2020, he is now aiming for success in two high-profile competitions closer to home.

Al-Matrooshi took up swimming at the age of nine, and by 13 he was entering regional competitions, regularly winning medals and breaking national records.

The experience in the Japanese capital has taken him to the next level, says Al-Matrooshi, who races in the freestyle category at several distances.

“The atmosphere was great, especially the opening ceremony as I was the flag bearer for the United Arab Emirates,” he said. “The Village was great, there wasn’t a lot of activities to do because of COVID, but watching the swimming championships happening for eight or nine days was great. And participating in it and representing the UAE was a great experience. At a very young age, the age of 18, I’m sure it will boost my experience in upcoming competitions.”

Competing against Olympic and World Championship gold medalists and watching their routines and preparations up close was an eye-opener.

“To be honest, I was a bit nervous because I wasn’t used to having that much attention in a swimming competition,” Al-Matrooshi said of his participation in the 100m freestyle. “Unlike the swimming competitions here in the UAE, your whole family is watching, your friends, swimming classmates. So there was bit of pressure but I eventually handled it the right way and did my best.”

He said he felt the support from back home with hundreds of messages wishing good luck. He finished a commendable third in his heat, though his time was not enough to take him through to the semifinals.

The 15th FINA World Swimming Championships (25 meters) will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in December, and Al-Matrooshi is preparing to be up against his rivals from Tokyo.

“Training has been great,” he said. “The Olympics boosted my confidence to go to bigger meets like the World Championships. Ninety percent of the swimmers that were at the Olympics will be at the World Championships, so I know how things go, how fast they are. Inshallah we can do our best in the world championship.”

But before that, there is the Arab Swimming Championships in October, and with the UAE Swimming Federation’s backing, Al-Matrooshi is aiming for medals.

“The Abu Dhabi Sports Council are helping us to prepare ourselves in the best way possible,” he said.

“My aim is to get gold in the Arab Championship and to reach the semi-finals of the World Championship,” Al-Matrooshi added. “At the age of 18 that would be great for me.”

And as for carrying the flag at the Olympics and continuing to represent his country, he couldn’t be more proud.

“I’m honored, this country has given me a lot in my life,” Al-Matrooshi said. As a human being, as an Emirati person, and also as an athlete. You can’t imagine how much they gave me as an athlete and I’m trying to give back to my country a little by representing it in the best way possible.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Youssef Al-Matrooshi Tokyo Olympic Games 2021 FINA World Swimming Championships – 25m

Social media giants failing on racist abuse: ex-footballer Anton Ferdinand

Social media giants failing on racist abuse: ex-footballer Anton Ferdinand
Social media giants failing on racist abuse: ex-footballer Anton Ferdinand

Social media giants failing on racist abuse: ex-footballer Anton Ferdinand
  • Ferdinand’s call came as he gave evidence to a parliamentary committee scrutinising the British government's plan to tighten online safety laws
  • The ex-West Ham defender highlighted the addictive nature of social media and the "mental health issue of not being able to escape it"
LONDON: Social media companies need to act immediately to end racial abuse, former footballer Anton Ferdinand said on Wednesday, warning that online hate could even be fatal.
The ex-West Ham defender’s call came as he gave evidence to a parliamentary committee scrutinizing the British government’s plan to tighten online safety laws.
It also followed fresh racist abuse targeting England’s black footballers both on and off the field.
Ferdinand, 36, highlighted the addictive nature of social media and the “mental health issue of not being able to escape it.”
“My worry is, what are the social media companies waiting for? Are they waiting for a high-profile footballer to kill themselves, or a member of their family to commit suicide?“
“Is that what they’re waiting for? Because it they’re waiting for that, it’s too late,” he added, accusing companies of talking a good game but failing to act.
England pair Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were subjected to monkey chants during the national side’s 4-0 World Cup qualifying win against Hungary in Budapest last week.
That followed police investigations into messages directed at some of England’s black players after the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy in July.
The UK Football Policing Unit in August said it had identified 207 potentially criminal posts, 123 of which were sent from accounts outside Britain.
One man appeared in court in northwest England on Wednesday and admitted a single charge of sending an offensive or abusive message by a public communication network.
Scott McCluskey, 43, from Runcorn in Cheshire, singled out Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho in an abusive Facebook message after they missed their penalties in a shootout.
While at QPR, Ferdinand was at the center of a racism row with Chelsea’s John Terry in 2011.
Terry was cleared of wrongdoing in court but banned by the Football Association for four matches.
Ferdinand suggested Wednesday there should be greater use of technology to block the sending of potentially inappropriate messages, and also to ban anonymous online accounts.
There also needed to be a greater understanding of the experience of racism within the higher echelons of social media companies, he added.
He was backed by former England women’s international Lianne Sanderson, who told lawmakers she had received racist, homophobic and sexist abuse online.
Marvin Sordell, a former England under-21 player, said social media abuse — and weak sanctions — was one of the reasons he left the sport aged just 28.

social media Racial abuse Anton Ferdinand West Ham football

Perfect starts for Saudi Arabia, Australia: 5 things we learned form Group B matchday 2 of Asian World Cup qualifiers

Perfect starts for Saudi Arabia, Australia: 5 things we learned form Group B matchday 2 of Asian World Cup qualifiers
Perfect starts for Saudi Arabia, Australia: 5 things we learned form Group B matchday 2 of Asian World Cup qualifiers

Perfect starts for Saudi Arabia, Australia: 5 things we learned form Group B matchday 2 of Asian World Cup qualifiers
  • With Japan returning to winning ways, the fight for the top two automatic places for Qatar 2022 already looks a three-way race
Two down, eight to go. 

There were three 1-0 wins in Group B of the Asia qualifiers for Qatar 2022 on Thursday. Australia, Japan and Saudi Arabia downed their respective opponents Vietnam, Oman and China by a single goal in matchday 2 of the third round of AFC qualification.

Saudi Arabia is sitting pretty with two wins out of two, level on points with Australia. Japan and Oman have three each, with China and Vietnam yet to get off the mark. If the first round was exciting, the second was intriguing. Here are five things we learned.

1. Concentration and discipline see Saudi Arabia past Oman

Saudi Arabia’s 1-0 win in Oman was a big result and came from a fine team performance. The Reds, fresh after that 1-0 win in Japan, have improved and asked plenty of questions in Muscat, but it was almost a perfect away performance from the visitors. The Green Falcons did what they had to do in getting the all-important first goal and then tried to slow the game down, invite Oman forward and hit on the break. 

It was an intelligent performance and showed the progress made under coach Herve Renard, with the team keeping its shape well, and the players remaining focused and disciplined. It was not flawless, of course — a one goal lead is always vulnerable, and Oman should have snatched a point right at the end when Abdulaziz Al-Muqbali shot over from yards out with the goal at his mercy. For Saudi Arabia, however, it was a real team effort.

2. Al-Shehri stakes his striking claim

Fahad Al-Muwallad is one of the most exciting players to watch in Asia when on form and his backheel to set up the Saudi goal was a thing of beauty. In fact, the whole move is worthy of praise. A perfectly weighted floated pass into the right side of the area from Salman Al-Faraj, the instinctive touch from the Al-Ittihad star that found Saleh Al-Shehri who, despite the close attention of four defenders, produced a first-time finish low into the Omani goal. Easy on the eye.

It is no secret that the striker’s position has been a problem for Saudi Arabia in recent years, especially as the team plays with one up front. But being a problem position also means that it is up for grabs. Abdullah Al-Hamdan was the anointed one (or number nine, at least), but has failed to make the spot his own. With a strike rate that has now reached seven goals in 10 games, Al-Shehri has moved to the top of the list and should be safe in the knowledge that the shirt is his for the next few games at least. 

3. It already looks like a three-way race for top two spots

It might be a little early to make that call, but with China and Vietnam losing both of their opening games, it is difficult to imagine that these two teams — which have one World Cup finals appearance between them — can take one of the automatic spots for Qatar 2022. If they can bounce back to impressive effect then perhaps third place and the play-offs are possible, but finishing in the top two is already off the agenda.

Oman impressed with the win in Japan and caused problems against Saudi Arabia. The Reds will take points in this stage of the road to Qatar and will be in the running for third. But it looks as if the top two places will be contested by Australia, Japan and Saudi Arabia. 

Australia have not been in top form but look ominous. Opening games against China and Vietnam in Hanoi looked tricky for the Socceroos, but they took six points without really impressing, while Japan returned to winning ways. These three powerhouses are going to fight it out.

4. Japan bounce back

After the shocking loss to Oman in the opening game, the pressure was on Japan to beat China and they did just that with a 1-0 win. Failure to do so may have cost coach Hajjime Moriyasu his job.

While the scoreline was narrow, Japan dominated and should have won by more against a team that had little possession and no shots on target. There was more of the fluid passing game that is expected of the East Asians, though the lack of goals in the first two games will be something of a worry.

Japanese fans hope it will be a repeat of the same stage of qualification last time. On the road to Russia, the UAE won the first game of the group in Japan, but the Samurai Blue bounced back to win six games and draw two of the next eight and, in the end, qualified with ease.

5. Tough tests still to come

It seems an obvious thing to say but the next game will reveal a lot about whether Saudi Arabia are going to finish in the top two. Two tricky games so far have resulted in six points: Obviously a perfect return, but the two opponents were, on paper at least, the weakest two teams in the group. Now it gets difficult.

Next up is Japan. The Samurai Blue may have lost 1-0 to Oman in the opening game but are still Asia’s best team. It is to be hoped that there is a full house in Riyadh as Saudi Arabia will need all the help they can get to get a result.

If the Green Falcons can draw against Japan, they keep that three-point cushion. A win would open up a six-point gap and bring Qatar into sight. With four weeks to go, coach Renard has time to show why he is one of the best working in Asia. It would be a famous win.

With Australia facing Oman in Sydney and expecting to emerge victorious, the top two could start to pull away, and that would put huge pressure on Japan.

Saudi Arabia football sport World Cup

UFC 267 to hold 2 championship fights at end of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week

UFC 267 to hold 2 championship fights at end of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week
UFC 267 to hold 2 championship fights at end of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week

UFC 267 to hold 2 championship fights at end of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week
  • Jan Blachowicz will defend his light-heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira, while Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling meet in bantamweight bou
ABU DHABI: UFC 267 will now be holding two championship fights at the Etihad Arena on Saturday Oct. 30, as the headline events of an action-packed Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.

With live audiences allowed back with certain restrictions, fans have been snapping up the tickets for the latest UFC event in the UAE capital, which will see Poland’s Jan Blachowicz defend his light-heavyweight title against the division’s top-ranked contender Glover Teixeira.

Blachowicz is already popular among local audiences after defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 in Abu Dhabi during Fight Island, becoming the first Polish fighter to hold a UFC title.

Blachowicz versus Teixeira follows the co-main event, another world title fight that sees bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling looking to settle the score with former titleholder and top-ranked contender Petr Yan.

UFC 267 will close out Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, a festival of city-wide activities including fan events and fitness showcases.

UFC Abu Dhabi

