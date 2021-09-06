You are here

  Egypt sack coach after World Cup qualifier draw with Gabon

Egypt sack coach after World Cup qualifier draw with Gabon

Egypt sack coach after World Cup qualifier draw with Gabon
Former Al-Ahly coach Hossam Al-Badry was sacked a day after the Pharaohs drew with minnows Gabon in a 2022 World Cup qualifier. (Reuters)
Gabon were poised for a historic win, before Mostafa Mohamed equalized in the 90th-minute. (Twitter Photo)
  • Hossam Al-Badry paid the price for Egypt’s underwhelming performance against Gabon in a World Cup qualifier
  • Substitute Mostafa Mohamed secured point for Pharaohs after they were reduced to 10 men
Egypt’s Football Association on Monday sacked national coach Hossam Al-Badry a day after the Pharaohs drew with minnows Gabon in a 2022 World Cup qualifier.

“The association decided in an emergency meeting ...to thank the coaching and technical staff for their services with the national squad,” the EFA said in a short statement on its social media accounts.

A new coach is expected to be named within 48 hours, the EFA added.

A 90th-minute equalizer by substitute Mostafa Mohamed saved Egypt from defeat to Gabon at Stade de Franceville on Sunday night, with the 1-1 draw ensuring the Pharaohs remained top of their CAF World Cup qualifying group.

After a scoreless first half, Gabon took the lead through Jim Allevinah on 73 minutes, shortly after Egypt had Omar Gaber sent off for a second booking.

But with the hosts just moments away from a historic win, up popped Mohamed with the last-gasp goal.

Egypt now tops Group F on 4 points, while Gabon posted its first point of the campaign. Angola faces Libya in Luanda on Tuesday.

The first half was a cagey affair, with Gabon slowly exerting pressure and coming close to breaking the deadlock, but Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his teammates failed to test Mohamed El-Shenawy in Egypt’s goal.

Gabon continued to cause Egypt problems after the break, but El-Shenawy stood firm.

The home side was handed a huge advantage after Gaber received his marching orders with 20 minutes left, and moments later, they made it count when Clermont Foot forward Allevinah exchanged passes with Andre Biyogo Poko before finishing past El-Shenawy.

Egypt coach Hossam Elbadry brought on strikers Mohamed and Salah Mohsen in an effort to save the match, and his substitutions paid off in the final minute.

A long ball was headed on by Mohsen into the path of Mohamed, whose first shot was stopped by Gabon’s goalkeeper Anthony Mizwe, but he nodded in the rebound to see the spoils shared.

