Real Madrid legend Casillas launches goalkeeping training center in Dubai

Iker Casillas, Saeed Hareb and Michel Salgado at the launch of the new training center for goalkeepers. (WAM)
Iker Casillas, Saeed Hareb and Michel Salgado at the launch of the new training center for goalkeepers. (WAM)
  • Spaniard Iker Casillas, 40, aims to hone the skills of aspiring young goalkeepers and coaches: ‘This training center is like starting a new second life for me’
  • Center was established in partnership with Dubai’s Fursan Hispania FC, which is overseen by former Spain international Michel Salgado
DUBAI: Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas is viewed as one of the best goalkeepers to ever stand in between the pipes. Even though his storied football playing career was cut short because of health reasons, his life in the beautiful game continues.

The 40-year-old Spaniard launched the Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Training Center in Dubai on Wednesday as he aims to hone the skills of aspiring young goalkeepers and coaches from the UAE and beyond.

“This training center is like starting a new second life for me,” said Casillas, who is one of just a few players in the world to play in more than 1,000 official career matches.

“I have always dreamed of giving back to this sport which has given me everything and I have always wanted to open a training center dedicated to goalkeeping. There are very few specialist training centers for goalkeepers in the world and I am really pleased to launch this important project here in Dubai, a city where I have always felt welcomed.”

Casillas announced the launch of the training center during a press conference on Wednesday at the Dubai Sports Council. The center was established in partnership with Dubai’s Fursan Hispania FC, which is overseen by former Spain international Michel Salgado. 

“The launch of the Iker Casillas Goalkeeper Training Centre in Dubai is great news for young goalkeeping talents and coaches from not just the UAE but around the region,” Saeed Hareb, the secretary-general of the Dubai Sports Council, said.

“Casillas has few equals in football history, and the fact that he has chosen Dubai to launch this specialized program for goalkeepers reaffirms Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading centers for the development of sports talent and coaches.”

Casillas won a World Cup (2010) and two European titles (2008 and 2012) as captain of the Spain national team, along with numerous other titles with his professional clubs at Real Madrid and Porto.

“Our focus will, of course, be on creating goalkeepers, but more than that, I want this training center to develop good human beings because that is the most important thing,” Casillas said.

Hareb said Casillas and Salgado will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the training center, which will serve as a unique space for goalkeepers and goalkeeping coaches to expand on their skills and professional aspirations.

The training center in Dubai will also work with the Dubai Sports Council to develop UAE-specific programs, which include a weekly program for Gulf players, a goalkeeping coach program focused on the Middle East, and a separate program for the goalkeepers of Fursan. 

Fursan Hispania FC will also scout for the best goalkeeping talents from the UAE and surrounding region, and recommend them for a full-boarding program at the Iker Casillas Academy in Madrid.

Topics: football soccer Iker Casillas real madrid Dubai UAE

NEW YORK: British 18-year-old sensation Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to reach the US Open semifinals by defeating Tokyo Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday.
But the world number 150, set to become the new British number one, had no clue about the historic impact of her display on the New York hardcourts.
Raducanu, only the fourth qualifier to reach a Grand Slam semifinal, made the Swiss 11th seed the highest-rated victim of her young career in making history on the New York hardcourts.
“It was a really tough match,” Raducanu said. “I’m really glad to have come through.”
But she had no perspective on her landmark achievement, having focused on tennis rather than milestones.
“I’ve actually got no idea about any of the records at all,” Raducanu said. “It’s the first time I heard I was the first qualifier to make the semis. I had no idea before that.
“I’m not here to chase any records right now. I’m just taking care of what I can do on the moment and on the match ahead. Haven’t even started thinking about the next one yet.”
On Thursday, Raducanu will face the winner of a later match between Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova, this year’s Wimbledon runner-up, and Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari to decide a berth in Saturday’s final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Raducanu, who would be the first qualifier to ever reach a Grand Slam final, made her Slam debut this year at Wimbledon and reached the fourth round.
She is trying to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977 and the first British woman to win the US Open since Wade in 1968.
Raducanu became the youngest US Open women’s semifinalist since Maria Sharapova in 2005, although she is only a couple of months younger than Canadian 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, who will face second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the other semifinal.
“To have so many young players here doing so well, it shows how strong the next generation is,” Raducanu said.
“I’m just here taking care of what I can control and it’s my own journey at the end of the day.”
A first-time Grand Slam champion at this US Open has already been assured.
Only unranked Billie Jean King in 1979 and Kim Clijsters in her 2009 title run have reached a US Open semifinal with a lower ranking than Raducanu, who has not dropped a set at the Open.
“I’m just really enjoying the experience,” Raducanu said. “Out there on the court, I was saying to myself, ‘This could be the last time you play on Ashe, so might as well just go for it and enjoy everything’.”
Bencic broke Raducanu to start the first set but an errant Bencic backhand allowed the British teen to break back for 3-3.
“It took me some adjusting at the beginning to get used to her ball speed, how aggressive she was,” Raducanu said. “Once I adjusted, I settled in. I didn’t overpress as much.
“I found a way to win, but it was very difficult to play against someone at such a high level.”
Raducanu smacked a forehand winner past Bencic to break again for a 5-3 edge, then held to take the first set in 36 minutes.
In the second set, Raducanu broke to lead 3-2 when Bencic netted a forehand and the Briton held three times to claim the match after 82 minutes.
“I was down love-30 in the last two service games so to hold was pretty big,” Raducanu said. “Getting one point at a time, focusing on what I could control, landing first serves.
“She was going to be tough to the end.”
Raducanu fired 23 winners against only 12 unforced errors.
Thursday would mark Raducanu’s first match against either Pliskova, whose only major final before July at Wimbledon was at the 2016 US Open, or Sakkari, whose first Slam quarter-final came in June at the French Open.

  • Tebas delivered some familiar broadsides on Tuesday about PSG benefiting from state funding
  • PSG’s complaint to Tebas on Wednesday came from club general secretary Victoriano Melero
PARIS: After years of verbal attacks against its ownership and funding, Paris Saint-Germain’s leadership has had enough, writing to Spanish league president Javier Tebas.
They protested his “insulting and defamatory statements” about the Qatari-owned club, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.
Tebas delivered some familiar broadsides on Tuesday about PSG benefiting from state funding, followed by fresh digs against the club for signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona.
“PSG looks like the league of legends given the age of some players,” Tebas said, while boasting of apparently younger stars in La Liga. The 34-year-old Messi still captained Argentina to the Copa America title in July and was the tournament’s top scorer.
PSG’s complaint to Tebas on Wednesday came from club general secretary Victoriano Melero.
“You are … directly and disrespectfully attacking the players, simply because they decided to leave your competition, while at the same time you have been taking full advantage of having these world-greatest players in promoting your League until very recently,” Melero wrote. “Your remarkable comments on the age of these players not only insults their past and current roles in defining how our great game is played, but also the millions of fans around the world who idolize them.”
Messi was top scorer in his final season in La Liga with 30 goals as Barcelona finished in third place. It was Barcelona being unable to comply with La Liga’s financial regulations over the size of its wage bill that led to Messi having to leave in August.
Melero chided Tebas for adopting a “strategy favoring the economic expansion of LaLiga without having domestic financial regulations” that the French league introduced earlier.
Barcelona’s debts have ballooned to 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion), with the pandemic exacerbating existing financial issues at the Calatan giant.
“It is now publicly-known that certain Spanish clubs and your League are facing unsustainable levels of debt after gross mismanagement,” Melero wrote, “not to mention the way Spanish football has been financed over the past decade – including by the State.”
That is a reference to state aid received by Barcelona and Real Madrid in the past.
The French league (LFP) lashed out at Tebas, saying in a statement that his comments “are not worthy of the institution he represents.”
The LFP added it “would like to remind that the financial largesse that Spanish clubs have enjoyed for many seasons and which is at the origin of the current problems, is neither its responsibility nor that of Paris Saint-Germain. On this subject, the Professional Football League has no lessons to receive in terms of financial control of clubs.”
Tebas was speaking hours after PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi completed his first general assembly as head of the European Club Association — the latest high-profile role for the Qatari, who also sits on the UEFA executive committee along with Tebas.
“Time after time, you allow yourself to publicly attack the French League, our Club, our players – together with players of other Clubs – and the fans of French football,” Melero wrote to Tebas, “while constantly posting insulting and defamatory statements insinuating that we do not conform to the football financial regulations, among other unsubstantiated statements.”
Melero said “year after year … we comply with UEFA and French regulations.” PSG reached a settlement with UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play rules in 2014.
Tebas and Al-Khelaifi had been on the same side fending off the attempt by 12 clubs to split from UEFA and join a European Super League in April, with PSG not signing up before the project collapsed.
Yet, Tebas said on Tuesday that “what PSG are doing is as dangerous as the Super League” at the end of a summer transfer window when it also signed defender Sergio Ramos as a free agent after leaving Real Madrid.
Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus are the only sides still clinging to the hope of a breakaway largely-closed competition.
“These attacks are unhelpful in the context of institutions and clubs across European football focusing every energy on finding common solutions to the problems facing football,” Melero wrote. “That is, of course, except the three ESL clubs, two of which are in your League. I am quite surprised you are not focusing more of your attention on the two clubs in your League that remain steadfast focused on breaking up your League, and European football as a whole.”

  • FIFA did not specify which regulations the football federations from Argentina and Brazil were being investigated for breaching
NEW YORK: Disciplinary proceedings were opened by FIFA against Argentina and Brazil on Tuesday over the chaos that led to their World Cup qualifier being suspended after Brazilian health officials stormed the field to question the quarantine status of players.
FIFA cited ongoing legal procedures as the reason it could not provide specifics on the alleged rule breaches or comment on whether it could also have been partly culpable, along with South American confederation CONMEBOL, for the saga that led to the game being halted after seven minutes on Sunday.
FIFA did not specify which regulations the football federations from Argentina and Brazil were being investigated for breaching. Four of Argentina’s English Premier League players were accused of flouting quarantine requirements in Sao Paulo and of falsifying Brazilian coronavirus declarations by not stating they had been in red-listed Britain in the previous 14 days.
“Following the analysis of the official match reports related to the FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina, FIFA can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened involving both member associations,” FIFA said in a statement. “The two teams were asked to provide further information on the facts that led to the suspension of the match, which will be gathered and then thoroughly reviewed by FIFA’s disciplinary committee.”
But FIFA itself could technically be partly culpable, too, as the organizers of the qualifier which appointed the match delegate, whose role is to oversee that regulations are being adhered to.
Argentina added to the confusion Tuesday night, saying on Twitter that one of its staffers tested positive for COVID-19. It did not name the person.
The Associated Press obtained a Brazilian Health Ministry document sent to a CONMEBOL email address that authorities thought they could use to reach president Alejandro Dominguez. It said a final request for a quarantine exemption was rejected for Aston Villa players Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia, and Tottenham duo Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero.
They had arrived in Brazil on Friday morning from Caracas, where they’d beaten Venezuela 3-1 the previous night. A Sao Paulo state health secretariat document obtained by the AP shows the organization received the first rumors about players giving false information to enter the country just before midnight, about 15 hours after they left the airport.
CONMEBOL said it neither asked the health ministry to register the Argentinians nor received the email with its decision.
The same document says Argentina youth team coach Fernando Ariel Batista filled the forms for all the players, although he denied Monday doing so or even being in Brazil.
Rather than deporting the players, as Anvisa noted was within its powers, quarantine was recommended. Argentina was also advised to seek a last-minute exemption from the Brazilian government, according to the Sao Paulo state document.
But the message sent by the health ministry on Sunday ahead of kickoff showed the Brazilian authorities said the players were being recommended to quarantine at the hotel to comply with COVID-19 rules.
That did not happen and it took the health officials entering the match already underway to challenge the four players, who were later allowed to fly back to Buenos Aires. They are being investigated by Brazil federal police for allegedly providing false information upon arrival in Sao Paulo.

  • Afghanistan National Olympic Committee had already expressed concerns for its athletes on August 8
  • "All athletes who participated at the Olympic and Paralympic Games at Tokyo 2020 are outside the country," said IOC’s president
LAUSANNE: All Afghan athletes who competed in the recent Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, as well as two hoping to qualify for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, are “outside the country,” International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said Wednesday.
The new Taliban interim government began work in Afghanistan on Wednesday, after the militant group ousted the US-backed administration on August 15.
Bach said the Afghanistan National Olympic Committee had already expressed concerns for its athletes on August 8, the day of the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony.
“All athletes who participated at the Olympic and Paralympic Games at Tokyo 2020 are outside the country,” he told reporters.
“Two winter sport athletes are also outside the country and continue training, hoping to qualify for Beijing.”
“It goes without saying, given the circumstances, that there was a special focus on women and girls in the Olympic community,” Bach added.
He also said a “significant number of other members of the Olympic community in Afghanistan have received humanitarian visas and could leave the country.”
Notorious for their brutal and oppressive rule from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban had promised a more inclusive government this time.
However, all the top positions in the interim government were handed to key leaders from the movement and the Haqqani network — the most violent faction of the Taliban known for devastating attacks.

  • The Portuguese coach, who has taken four teams to the finals, replaces the sacked Hossam El-Badry
  • Queiroz is known for a sharp tactical mind, building teams that are well-organized, hard-working and difficult to beat
The Egyptian Football Association have been true to their word and acted quickly to appoint World Cup qualification master Carlos Queiroz as head coach. The well-travelled Mozambique-born Portuguese tactician has a simple remit: to get the Pharaohs to Qatar. If he does so, it will be a record fifth successful qualification campaign for a coach.

It is no mission impossible, especially for such a seasoned campaigner. Egypt has four points from the opening two games of qualification for the 2022 World Cup but that wasn’t enough for the EFA as they fired Hossam El-Badry on Monday.

The former Al-Ahly boss, who had taken the job in 2019, was relieved of his duties despite a nine-game record of five wins and four draws. It was the last of those draws that sealed his fate. Sunday’s 1-1 tie with Gabon, which would have been a defeat had Mostafa Mohamed not scored in the last minute, meant the pressure was building and questions were being asked over tactics and selections. It all became too much and the axe fell on the 61-year-old.

The result left Egypt second, two points behind Libya in Group F. With only the group winner progressing to the next stage and with back to back games against their North African neighbours in October, the EFA felt it was time for a change.

The statement from the association was to the point, thanking El-Badry: “We wish him good luck and fortune in his future career. The EFA will decide the new technical staff for the national team during the next 48 hours.”

Two days later Queiroz was given a contract, the details of which have not been disclosed. The 68-year-old will arrive in Cairo by the end of the week.

The attraction in hiring Queiroz is obvious. He has the experience of being in charge of Real Madrid between two stints as a valued assistant to Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. He has a fine record in qualification, leading South Africa to the 2002 World Cup, before resigning ahead of the tournament. Then he led Portugal to the 2010 tournament and then Iran to the 2014 and 2018 tournaments, the country’s first successive appearances. Other coaches have managed four qualifications but none have done so with more than one country.

Queiroz is known for a sharp tactical mind, building teams that are well-organized, hard-working and difficult to beat. Despite plenty of issues in Iran with, at times, a lack of facilities, preparation and support, he turned Team Melli into Asia’s best team, even if it wasn’t always easy on the eye.

There had been speculation that the EFA would stay domestic and turn to the legendary Hassan Shehata. He may be 72 but is available after retiring from football in July when he could have taken charge of one of Egypt’s current World Cup rivals, as his son Karim explained to Cairo radio.

“Hassan Shehata rejected an offer to coach the Libyan national team a while ago, then he refused to train the Syrian national team recently, stressing his preference to announce his retirement from coaching after a long career,” Karim said.

There were arguments for Shehata. After all, he is the most successful coach in Egypt’s history even if he did not manage to take the Pharaohs to a World Cup; that famous loss against Algeria in the play-offs for the 2010 tournament was hard to recover from. He will forever be remembered for three successive African Cup of Nations titles in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

Appointing a coach in his seventies was hardly a long-term plan. It may be that the EFA remembered Shehata’s habit of straight talking that annoyed some —especially star striker Mido — but with games coming thick and fast, the mustachioed manager was an attractive option.

Other names mentioned were Martin Jol, the former coach of Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax and Al-Ahly, and Juan Carlos Osorio, the Colombian who took Mexico to the 2018 World Cup. Former Zamalek coach Jaime Pacheco had made his interest in the job publicly known while another former boss of the Cairo giants, Christian Gross, was also thought to be in the running.

Then there was Juan Antonio Pizzi. The Argentine was the toast of the coaching world in 2016 when he led Chile to the Copa America title. Recruited by Saudi Arabia in November 2017, he never really had the time to apply his style of high energy pressing and possession game. He was last seen by Egyptian fans leading the Saudis to a 2-1 victory when the two rivals met in Volgograd in the final group game of the 2018 World Cup.

But when it comes to getting to the World Cup, Carlos Queiroz has an unparalleled record and, if he can make it a fifth successful campaign, then nobody in Cairo will be complaining.

