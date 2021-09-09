Who’s Who: Dr. Abdullah Hamad Mohammed Al-Fozan, chairman of KPMG in Saudi Arabia

Dr. Abdullah Hamad Mohammed Al-Fozan is chairman of KPMG in Saudi Arabia. He also chairs the firm’s operations in Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq as part of the Levant cluster.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from King Saud University and holds an MBA from the École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées in Paris and the University of Edinburgh.

For his doctorate in business administration from the UK’s Nottingham Trent University, he wrote his thesis on “Unemployment and Saudization in the private sector,” addressing the impact of government labor policies in Saudi Arabia on creating job opportunities in the private sector and reducing unemployment.

Since becoming a managing partner for the Riyadh office in 2000, he drew on his expertise to make significant strides toward nationalization programs and developing national talents.

Under his guidance, KPMG increased the nationalization rate from 7 percent upon his arrival to 42 percent in 2020, with strategies in place for stronger growth in the years to come.

Al-Fozan held the chairmanship of KPMG’s Middle East and South Asia board of directors from 2014 to 2018 and was also a member of the board of directors of KPMG International, both highly regarded positions in the global company that is home to more than 220,000 employees across over 150 countries.

Under his leadership, KPMG became the first professional services company in the Kingdom to transform from a partnership into a joint-stock company, enabling the audit, tax and advisory firm to expand across Saudi Arabia and the regional market.

Before joining KPMG, Al-Fozan was associated with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund for eight years.