You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban to allow 200 Americans, other civilians to leave Afghanistan

Taliban to allow 200 Americans, other civilians to leave Afghanistan

Taliban to allow 200 Americans, other civilians to leave Afghanistan
Afghan Air Force's aircrafts are pictured inside the airport in Kabul on August 31, 2021 after the US has pulled all its troops out of the country to end a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist in power. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vq55a

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Taliban to allow 200 Americans, other civilians to leave Afghanistan

Taliban to allow 200 Americans, other civilians to leave Afghanistan
  • The Taliban were pressed to allow the departures by US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad
  • The departures were expected on Thursday
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Taliban authorities have agreed to let 200 American civilians and third country nationals who remained in Afghanistan after the end of the US evacuation operation to depart on charter flights from Kabul airport, a US official said.
The Taliban were pressed to allow the departures by US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, said the official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The departures were expected on Thursday. The official could not say whether these Americans and third country nationals were among people stranded for days in Mazar-i-Sharif because their private charters have not been allowed to depart.

Topics: Afghanistan crisis

Related

Update Saudi FM: Afghans have Kingdom’s support during this crucial stage
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM: Afghans have Kingdom’s support during this crucial stage

Duterte’s party picks him as VP candidate in Philippines’ 2022 election

Duterte’s party picks him as VP candidate in Philippines’ 2022 election
Updated 09 September 2021
AP

Duterte’s party picks him as VP candidate in Philippines’ 2022 election

Duterte’s party picks him as VP candidate in Philippines’ 2022 election
  • If Duterte goes ahead with his run, it will likely face court challenges
  • Philippine presidents are limited by the 1987 Constitution to a single six-year term
Updated 09 September 2021
AP

MANILA, Philippines: The Philippines’ governing party nominated President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday as its vice presidential candidate in next year’s elections, a maneuver widely seen as an effort to keep the popular leader near the center of power while avoiding constitutional term limits.
The party’s nominee for president, however, declined to run.
Duterte, 76, notorious for vulgar rhetoric and a crackdown on illegal drugs that has killed thousands of mostly petty suspects, told the national convention of his PDP-Laban party that he hopes “this will allow me to continue serving the Filipino people and help lead the entire nation toward greater progress.”
Duterte attended the convention in San Fernando City, north of the capital, Manila, in person while others attended online to observe COVID-19 health protocols. The party was the first to hold a convention to select candidates for the May 9 national elections.
“Do you know why I’ll be running for the vice presidency? Is it ambition? Maybe. But is it really a sense of love of country? Yes,” Duterte told the gathering. “Is it really ... because I want to see the continuity of my efforts even though I may not be the one giving the direction? Maybe I can just help.”
Duterte’s popularity has remained strong despite the Philippines’ struggles through the COVID-19 pandemic, with rising infections and death rates and a slow vaccine rollout.
Jean Encinas-Franco, a political science associate professor at the University of the Philippines, said the fact that Duterte has “the audacity to run” and the party nominated him indicates “they’ve been emboldened by the approval and trust ratings of the president despite the bungling of the pandemic response.”
Polls indicate strong support for Duterte running in tandem with his daughter, Sara Duterte, as the candidate for president — though he suggested he might step out of the vice presidential race if she announces a bid for the top job.
Sara Duterte, 43, is currently the mayor of Davao City and is a member of the regional HNP party, which she founded in 2018. She has supported her father’s party at the national level.
Under Philippine law, the vice president is elected separately from the president and Duterte’s party on Wednesday nominated his longtime ally and former aide Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go for the candidacy.
But Go, who had told the party at the end of August that he had decided not to run for president, in what analysts suggested was a move to pave the way for Sara Duterte’s candidacy, declined the nomination.
“I repeat, I am not interested to run for president in the coming election,” he said in a statement. “My whole heart and mind are focused on serving our countrymen and I have no desire to compete for the highest position in the country.”
No alternative to Go was immediately named.
Philippine presidents are limited by the 1987 Constitution to a single six-year term. At least two former presidents, Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, have made successful runs for lower public offices after serving as president, but not for vice president.
If Duterte goes ahead with his run, it will likely face court challenges from the opposition, though the Supreme Court has strongly supported the president’s moves in the past.
“The constitution is not particularly clear whether the president running as vice president is legal or not, but what is clear is that it’s against the spirit of the particular constitutional provision banning the reelection of Philippine presidents,” said Cleve V. Arguelles, a political scientist at De La Salle University in Manila.
“The provision ended up there because we don’t want presidents ... to enjoy incumbent advantage in a presidential election. And by all means if he will be allowed to run as vice president, then he will have incumbent advantage.”
Critics of Duterte say his bid for vice president is also an attempt to protect himself from possible prosecution by the International Criminal Court, which has said it found reason to believe crimes against humanity have been committed during Duterte’s anti-drug crackdown.
Hours ahead of the convention, Sen. Panfilo Lacson of the Partido Reporma or Reform Party launched his candidacy for president, with Senate President Vicente Sotto III as his running mate. They vowed to give local governments more responsibility and to win back public trust in institutions.
Lacson lost his first bid for president to Arroyo in 2004.
A rival faction of PDP-Laban led by boxer and Senator Manny Pacquiao, who has been touted as a possible presidential candidate, will hold its convention later this month.
Another familiar name who has suggested he might announce a bid for president is Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the ousted dictator whose government was infamous for corruption.

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Election 2022

Related

Philippines’ Duterte to run for vice president in 2022
World
Philippines’ Duterte to run for vice president in 2022
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to deliver final speech to Congress amid crises
World
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to deliver final speech to Congress amid crises

Biden ousts 18 Trump military academy board appointees

Biden ousts 18 Trump military academy board appointees
Updated 09 September 2021
AP

Biden ousts 18 Trump military academy board appointees

Biden ousts 18 Trump military academy board appointees
  • Among those removed are some high-profile Trump administration officials
Updated 09 September 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration on Wednesday removed 18 appointees named to US military academy boards by Donald Trump in the final months of the Republican president’s term in office, according to the White House.
Cathy Russell, director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, sent letters to 18 people named to the boards of visitors for the Air Force Academy, Military Academy and Naval Academy calling on them to resign by close ofbusiness on Wednesday or face termination.
Among those Biden ousted are some high-profile Trump administration officials, including White House counselor Kellyanne Conway (Air Force Academy), press secretary Sean Spicer (Naval Academy), national security adviser H.R. McMaster (Military Academy) and Office of Management and Budget director Russell Vought (Naval Academy).
White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that the former Trump officials were asked to resign or face firing. It was not immediately clear if any of those asked to tender their resignations did so before a 6 p.m. deadline set by the White House.
“I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified, or not political, to serve on these boards,” Psaki said. “But the president’s qualification requirements are not your party registration. They are whether you’re qualified to serve and whether you are aligned with the values of this administration.”
Several of those called on to resign pushed back. Conway jabbed at Biden and said, “I’m not resigning but you should.” She went on in a statement to call it a “disappointing but understandable” effort to distract from the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, a rise in COVID-19 cases and a disappointing August jobs report.
Vought on Twitter posted the letter he received from Russell and responded: “No. It’s a three year term.”
Jonathan Hiler, a Navy academy alumnus who served as director of legislative affairs for Vice President Mike Pence, said he was “not resigning.”
“As an alum and former naval officer, I believe developing leaders capable of defending our country’s interests at sea — USNA’s mission — is not something that should be consumed by partisan politics. Apparently, President Biden feels differently. @WhiteHouse,” Hiler posted on Twitter.
Spicer, who works for the conservative news channel Newsmax, in his own social media posting criticized Biden for trying to terminate Trump appointees instead of “focusing on the stranded Americans left in #Afghanistan.”
Later on Newsmax, Spicer accused Psaki of minimizing his military service and that of other veterans appointed by Trump to the boards. He said he intended to take legal action against the decision.

Topics: Donald Trump US Military Academy

Related

Capitol rioter ‘QAnon Shaman’ pleads guilty, disappointed Trump didn’t pardon
World
Capitol rioter ‘QAnon Shaman’ pleads guilty, disappointed Trump didn’t pardon
Launched on July 1, Gettr is a Twitter-style platform set up by Trump’s former senior adviser Jason Miller. (Shutterstock)
Media
Pro-Trump social media platform hosting terrorist propaganda

Fire kills 41 inmates, 80 hurt at crowded Indonesian prison

Fire kills 41 inmates, 80 hurt at crowded Indonesian prison
Updated 09 September 2021
AP

Fire kills 41 inmates, 80 hurt at crowded Indonesian prison

Fire kills 41 inmates, 80 hurt at crowded Indonesian prison
  • Most of the 41 killed were drug convicts
  • Other victims included a terrorism convict and a murderer
Updated 09 September 2021
AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia: A massive fire raged through an overcrowded prison near Indonesia’s capital early Wednesday, killing at least 41 inmates, two of them foreigners serving drug sentences, and injuring 80 others.
Firefighters battled through the early morning hours to extinguish the flames as black smoke billowed from the compound of the Tangerang prison on the outskirts of Jakarta.
After the blaze was extinguished, ambulance after ambulance filled with body bags containing the victims were driven by Red Cross workers to the morgue of a local hospital, where they were stacked wall-to-wall on the floor of a room awaiting transport to a larger facility for identification.
Relatives of prisoners trickled in to the prison throughout the day to check and see whether their loved ones were among those killed.
Most of the 41 killed were drug convicts, including a man from South Africa and a man from Portugal, while other victims included a terrorism convict and a murderer, Indonesia’s Law and Human Rights minister Yasona Laoly told reporters.
He expressed his deep condolences for the families of the victims and pledged to provide the best treatment for those injured.
“This is a tragedy that concerns all of us,” Laoly said. “We are working closely with all relevant parties to investigate the causes of the fire.”
The fire broke out at 1:45 a.m. in Block C2 of the prison, where the 19 cells that were built to hold 40 inmates were stuffed full with more than triple that number. The cause of the blaze appears to have been an electrical short circuit, according to initial findings, Jakarta Police Chief Fadil Imran said.
As the fire was brought under control, hundreds of police and soldiers were deployed around the prison to prevent prisoners from escaping, Imran told reporters near the scene.
Problems are rampant in Indonesia’s prisons, largely due to overcrowding. More than half of the system’s inmates are being held on narcotics offenses; a product of the country’s war on drugs.
As of July, there were a total of 268,610 inmates in Indonesia’s prisons, which were built to hold 132,107 people.
Tangerang prison, located in the heart of Tangerang city in Jakarta’s neighboring province of Banten, was designed to house 900 inmates but has more than 2,000, Laoly said. Officials had earlier said it was built to accommodate 1,225 inmates.
The government has acknowledged the problem, and is planning to refocus its approach toward drug offenders to start looking at them as addicts who need treatment, rather than criminals, in the hope of dramatically reducing the number incarcerated.
Reynhard Silitonga, the head of corrections at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, told The Associated Press in an email that if there isn’t a change in policy, the number of inmates could top 400,000 within five years.
With the new approach, “the spirit of handling drug offenders, especially users, is directed at the health aspect, no longer imprisonment,” he said.
He did not say how long it would take to implement the changes.
In addition to those who died in the Tangerang fire, eight inmates were hospitalized with severe burns and nine with light injuries were treated at a prison clinic, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights said. Another 64, many suffering smoke inhalation, were evacuated to a mosque in the compound for observation.
The 15 corrections officers guarding the cell block were unhurt, said Rika Aprianti, spokesperson for the corrections department.
Agus Toyib, who heads the Banten provincial law and human rights office, which oversees Tangerang, said understaffing at the prison led to delays in rescuing inmates from their locked cells.
“Most victims caught fire as they didn’t have enough time to get out of their cells and the fire was growing rapidly,” he said.

Topics: Indonesia's prisons Tangerang

Related

Indonesian prison conditions leading to bribery of wardens
World
Indonesian prison conditions leading to bribery of wardens

Long bank queues, prolonged hope as Afghans yearn for stability under Taliban rule

Long bank queues, prolonged hope as Afghans yearn for stability under Taliban rule
Updated 08 September 2021
Shershah Nawabi

Long bank queues, prolonged hope as Afghans yearn for stability under Taliban rule

Long bank queues, prolonged hope as Afghans yearn for stability under Taliban rule
  • Several voice frustration over security woes and fears of poverty
Updated 08 September 2021
Shershah Nawabi

KABUL: A day after the Taliban announced an interim government, ending weeks of uncertainty after their return to power last month, several Afghans said on Wednesday they were struggling to make ends meet amid a shortage of funds due to a cap on bank withdrawals.
Near daily protests erupted across various parts of the country in recent days, with demonstrators voicing frustration over security woes and fears of poverty, posing a challenge to the new Afghan government announced on Tuesday.
Banks in Kabul closed their doors after the Taliban took over the Afghan capital on Aug. 15 and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Some reopened last week, with a $200 limit on the amount of cash locals can withdraw.
“Still, it’s not enough,” Abdul Bashir, a former government employee and resident of Kabul, told Arab News.
“Today, I was able to take a part of my money from the bank. It gave me only $200,” he added.
In a statement last week, Afghanistan’s central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, said curbs on transactions were temporary, and it was “working towards a solution.” No further details were provided about access to the central bank’s reserves.
Kabul was largely silent on Wednesday, with Taliban security forces patrolling different areas of the city to stem new protests after hundreds had gathered to rally across Afghanistan on Tuesday in a show of defiance against the new set-up.
The protests ended after Taliban guards fired shots into the air to disperse crowds, with two people reportedly killed in the western city of Herat.
Later on Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid declared an all-male caretaker government, seven days after the last US troops left Afghanistan on Aug. 31, appointing leaders from the group’s previous rule from 1996 to 2001.
These include Mullah Hasan Akhund, an associate of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, as the acting prime minister with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the group’s political office in Qatar, as his deputy.
Sirajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani network, designated a terrorist organization by the US, has been appointed as the interior minister and Mullah Mohammed Yaqoob, son of Mullah Omar, as the defense minister.
The war-torn nation of 38 million people will once more be known as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and its chief, Hibatullah Akhundzada, will be its supreme leader.
Despite the Taliban’s pledge to form an all-inclusive government, none of the new appointees reflect the country’s political forces and are drawn entirely from the Taliban’s ranks.
Mujahid said several Cabinet posts were yet to be announced, adding that they would “try to take people from other parts of the country,” before declaring that the new cabinet “would begin their work on Wednesday.”
He also sought to allay fears of Afghanistan’s neighbors and the world, saying: “Our message to our neighbors, the region, and the world is that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against the security of any other country.”
The statement further urged foreign diplomats, embassies, consulates and humanitarian organizations to return to Afghanistan, adding that “their presence is the need of our country.”
Locals, however, implored the Taliban to inject much-needed stability into the war-torn country.
“We want economic change and life without fear, as thousands of the new generation are fleeing,” Abdul Qadir, 35, a Kabul resident, told Arab News.
“We call on the Taliban to provide assurances for them and respect people’s rights,” he added.
Tens of thousands, fearing a return of the Taliban’s repressive form of governance, fled Afghanistan in the past few weeks as part of chaotic evacuation efforts carried out by the US ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden.
The last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, girls could not attend school, and women were banned from work and education. This time, however, the group has vowed to honor women’s rights as per Shariah, or Islamic law.
The latest cabinet choices, however, have done little to assuage those fears, prompting sharp reactions from political figures and former government officials.
“There is no professional figure in the Taliban’s cabinet of acting ministers. We believe that all technical ministries would face new challenges,” Mujtaba Paykan, a former government official, told Arab News.
The interim government will also do little to allay concerns among foreign governments, experts say, as the Taliban seek international recognition and are in desperate need of aid.
“International and diplomatic relations with the world are a key for Taliban. The group must understand that Afghanistan relies on international aid; we need to form a government according to the needs of our era,” Qais Zaheer, a Kabul-based international relations analyst, told Arab News.
The Taliban face a massive economic crisis, with the US, other nations and the International Monetary Fund freezing funds since the group’s blitzkrieg last month.
It has thrown the Afghan economy into a state of disarray, with global leaders and lenders waiting to see if the Taliban will stay true to their promise of forming a moderate government, upholding human rights, and staving off a humanitarian crisis.
Russia has said it will only recognize an all-inclusive government while a US State Department spokesman, late on Tuesday, said: “We understand that the Taliban has presented this as a caretaker cabinet. However, we will judge the Taliban by its actions, not words.”

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

Bomb victim’s Afghan library trashed under Taliban
World
Bomb victim’s Afghan library trashed under Taliban
Blinken says Taliban must earn legitimacy after new government fails inclusivity test
World
Blinken says Taliban must earn legitimacy after new government fails inclusivity test

Bomb victim’s Afghan library trashed under Taliban

Bomb victim’s Afghan library trashed under Taliban
Updated 08 September 2021
AFP

Bomb victim’s Afghan library trashed under Taliban

Bomb victim’s Afghan library trashed under Taliban
  • Four years after a Taliban suicide bombing ended Najiba Bahar's life, the hardline group trashed the library that became her legacy
  • Najiba’s fiancee, her friends and family set up Najiba Foundation library and computer lab to provide education
Updated 08 September 2021
AFP

ROME: Video footage shows books pulled from the shelves, door locks smashed and pictures defaced. Four years after a Taliban suicide bombing ended Najiba Bahar’s life, the hard-line group trashed the library that became her legacy.
“I am devastated right now,” her fiancee Ghulam Hussain Rezai told AFP at a hotel near Rome, where he is staying after being evacuated by the Italian military in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover of Kabul.
Following Najiba’s death in 2017, he and her friends and family set up the Najiba Foundation library and computer lab to provide education for girls and boys in Afghanistan’s remote Daykundi province.
It even hosted a girl’s volleyball team.
But the building in Nili City was looted when the Taliban swept through last month, according to videos and photos shared with AFP.
“The library and computer lab is partially destroyed,” said Rezai.
He said his team managed to flee from Daykundi but “my family, my friends, my staff at the Najiba Foundation are totally in panic.”
“They are living in hiding, I am worried about their security.”
He and Najiba had been planning their wedding when on July 24, 2017, a Taliban-claimed car bomb struck a bus carrying her and other government employees in Kabul.
The 27-year-old was among at least 26 people killed, her body so disfigured that she was only identified through her engagement ring.
Najiba grew up in a village in Daykundi but blazed a trail for girls’ education by winning scholarships to study computer sciences first in India and then in Japan, where she received her master’s degree.
Her friends and family were stunned by her death, but setting up the foundation “helped me with the trauma, that I did something for Najiba,” Rezai said.
“I cannot bring her back.”
They began with an idea for a library, ending up with around 12,000 books, but also a computer lab to reflect Najiba’s passion and to help youngsters in a region with little Internet access.
Rezai thinks it became a target of the Taliban because the Islamist group is “opposed to girls’ education, and this was a hub for girls and boys.”
And he believes there was another factor: “This was somehow evidence of their crime.”
The foundation aimed to counter extremism through education, promoting open-mindedness and tolerance, and to remind the local community not just about Najiba but also others who lost their lives.
“We stand against forgetting,” Rezai said, emphasising it was important to remember “how many beautiful lives were lost.”
“Everyone in Afghanistan has lost someone... the tragedy becomes normal. I wanted to establish this to show that this is not normal,” he said.
Rezai would like the foundation to continue, if there was a way to do it while ensuring the security of his staff.
But for now he is facing an uncertain future, waiting to hear where the Italian government will send him once he finishes coronavirus quarantine.
NATO-member Italy was a key player in the international military operation in Afghanistan and evacuated almost 5,000 Afghans in the chaotic last few weeks.
Rezai flew out with his 21-year-old sister but left everything and everyone else behind, including his mother and two nephews aged 16 and 21 who were in his care.
His nephews were supposed to travel with him but became separated in the crowds at Kabul airport. For several gut-wrenching hours, he did not know if they survived the August 26 attack by the local chapter of the Daesh group.
Finally he got through to his mother. “Of course they are emotionally affected, but thank god they are safe,” he said.
Looking around the little hotel that is his temporary home, he says the last few years have been “torture,” but adds ruefully: “This is the Afghan way of living.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Najiba Bahar Najiba Foundation

Related

Taliban fails to honor vows to create ‘inclusive’ govt says EU
World
Taliban fails to honor vows to create ‘inclusive’ govt says EU
Special Internally displaced Afghan families, who fled from Kunduz and Takhar province due to battles between Taliban and Afghan security forces, collect food in Kabul. (AFP/File Photo) graphic
World
Deepening food crisis compounds Afghanistan’s problems

Latest updates

Taliban to allow 200 Americans, other civilians to leave Afghanistan
Taliban to allow 200 Americans, other civilians to leave Afghanistan
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia
Duterte’s party picks him as VP candidate in Philippines’ 2022 election
Duterte’s party picks him as VP candidate in Philippines’ 2022 election
Biden ousts 18 Trump military academy board appointees
Biden ousts 18 Trump military academy board appointees
Fire kills 41 inmates, 80 hurt at crowded Indonesian prison
Fire kills 41 inmates, 80 hurt at crowded Indonesian prison

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.