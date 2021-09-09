Ethiopia says Tigrayan forces withdraw in defeat from Afar, Tigrayan forces say they are redeploying
Members from Ethiopia's national defense force stand in Addis Ababa during a ceremony held to support the Ethiopian military that is battling against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the Amhara and Afar regions. (AFP)
ADDIS ABABA, Sept 9 : Ethiopia said on Thursday that rebellious forces from the Tigray region had been defeated in the adjacent Afar region and had withdrawn, but the Tigrayan forces said they had merely shifted troops to neighboring Amhara for an offensive there.
Foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Dina Mutfi cited “military information” when referring to what he called the defeat, at a news conference in Addis Ababa. Tigrayan spokesperson Getachew Reda spoke to Reuters by satellite phone from an undisclosed location. It was not immediately possible to verify either claim.
Spokespeople for the Ethiopian military and the Prime Minister’s office were not immediately reachable for comment.
Coroner finds Afghan teen who feared UK would deport him killed himself
Unnamed 19-year-old believed to have been living as a slave in a local pizza shop
He arrived in UK alone aged 13, and feared he would be forced to return to Afghanistan
Updated 6 min 14 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: A teenage asylum seeker from Afghanistan who feared the UK Home Office would deport him killed himself, a coroner has concluded.
The unnamed 19-year-old is also thought to have been a victim of modern slavery at a Birmingham pizza shop in which he had been working without payment, the Metro newspaper reported on Thursday.
The teenager was found dead in the garden of his accommodation in April this year, five years after arriving in the UK unaccompanied aged 13.
He had claimed asylum and was given temporary leave to remain in Britain, but was once again at risk of deportation when he turned 18.
The inquest into his death heard that he was anxious about his immigration case, and was struggling to keep himself clean or study for college amid anxiety over his status.
The Home Office has sent thousands of refused asylum seekers back to Afghanistan, including many who arrived as unaccompanied children once they turned 18.
More than 3,000 Afghans in the UK have been refused asylum amnesty since the Taliban retook the country in August, and are now awaiting decisions on their claims.
According to The Guardian, the young man’s personal adviser, Stacy Clifford, said she had been worried that this could happen to him.
“He was a bit upset because he hadn’t heard from his solicitor about his immigration case,” she told the inquest.
This is not the first time an asylum seeker or refugee living in the UK has committed suicide.
At least four people living in Home Office accommodation for asylum seekers are known to have killed themselves in the last five years, but a report by a local London charity earlier this year found that the true figure is closer to a dozen.
Many of those who killed themselves were awaiting decisions that would decide whether or not they could remain in the UK long term.
In one case, a group of four young friends from Eritrea killed themselves within a 16-month period, with several suspected to have been suffering from serious but undiagnosed mental health conditions.
Commenting on the Birmingham case, a Home Office spokesperson said they were “saddened” by the death of the teenager, adding: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”
Afghan refugees in UK warn of ‘prison-like’ hotel rules
Dozens of families prevented from leaving hotel accommodation despite completing quarantine
A large group of Afghans staying at a London Heathrow hotel were warned to avoid going outside unless escorted by security guards
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Afghan nationals evacuated to the UK in the wake of the Taliban takeover of the country have reportedly been prevented from leaving their temporary hotel accommodation after completing mandatory quarantine periods.
Some have described the situation as “like being in prison.”
A large group of Afghans staying at a London Heathrow hotel were warned to avoid going outside unless escorted by security guards and only for a maximum 20-minute walk for exercise.
The security policy applies to all Afghan quarantine hotels in Britain, government sources told The Times newspaper.
Bahram, a 35-year-old former Afghan public sector worker, is staying at the Heathrow hotel and was meant to be provided with accommodation when his quarantine period ended last week. But his family, including four children, have not been allowed outside except for walks.
He said: “Our children are depressed and frustrated and we don’t know what’s going on.
“We don’t have any accommodation to go to and the procedure is not fair. People who came to the hotel after us were transferred before us.”
But a security source at the hotel said: “If someone wants to go out and buy a cigarette we will not allow it. They can exercise for fresh air and call us any time.”
The UK Department of Health and Social Care has sent a communications letter to Afghans in the hotel saying that they would be transported “out of quarantine” and could also leave if they had other housing.
A spokesperson for the hotel said that managers had chosen to follow government guidelines regarding the Afghan refugees.
“It includes rules on exercise breaks away from rooms. The safety and wellbeing of guests and employees is always our first priority,” they said.
Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai (L), US President George W. Bush (C), and Pakistan President Pervez Musharaf (R) share a light moment with reporters 21 September 2004 at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York. (File/AFP)
ISLAMABAD: The US could have averted a long and costly war in Afghanistan had it heeded the advice of Pakistani and Saudi officials after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the former head of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) told Arab News in an exclusive interview.
General Ehsan ul Haq became director-general of the ISI, Pakistan’s main spy agency, in October 2001, just weeks after the attacks against the US, and retired six years later, having served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. Both positions placed him at the very heart of post-9/11 decision-making in Pakistan and its role in the US war in Afghanistan.
In early November 2001, soon after NATO forces entered Afghanistan, Pakistan mounted a little-known diplomatic effort, with the assistance of Saudi Arabia, to rescue the region from chaos and the Taliban government from self-destruction.
Haq secretly flew to Washington carrying a four-page letter from Pakistan’s military ruler, President Pervez Musharraf, addressed to US President George W. Bush.
The letter proposed launching a fresh initiative to resolve the Afghan conflict through negotiations with those Taliban leaders willing to cooperate in the fight against Al-Qaeda — the group held responsible for plotting the 9/11 attacks from its Afghan hideout.
“That was a Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint initiative,” said Haq, who was interviewed at his home in Islamabad.
“I traveled with the late Prince Saud Al-Faisal and we proposed to the US administration at the highest level — the President, the Secretary of State, the director of the CIA and other US leaders — that there should be a UN intervention in Afghanistan.”
Tony Blair, the then British prime minister, reportedly encouraged the initiative and volunteered to raise Musharraf’s concerns privately with Bush. In his 2018 book “Directorate S: The CIA and America’s secret wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan,” American journalist Steve Coll said the delegation was given short shrift.
“Blair arrived in Washington on November 7,” wrote Coll. “But when Haq and his Saudi escorts landed soon after, Blair relayed bad news: There was no hope for negotiation, so far as the Bush administration was concerned. The war would go on until the Taliban surrendered unconditionally or were annihilated.”
Twenty years on, Haq says the initiative was a missed opportunity for the Americans that could have spared them and the Afghan people much loss of blood and treasure and preserved regional stability.
“The war could have been averted in the first place,” Haq said. “The conflict would have been much shorter if the US had heeded the recommendations presented by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia after 9/11.”
Haq said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia “very sincerely” advised the Americans there was no military solution to the situation in Afghanistan and that a political solution backed by the UN was the best option available.
“We said a broad-based consensus government should be brought in under the UN in Afghanistan so that the conflict would not drag on and intensify. But unfortunately, our sincere and best efforts were not heeded and the consequence was that the conflict continued for 20 long years.”
There was much debate surrounding Musharraf’s claim in an interview with CBS television in 2006 that the Bush administration threatened to bomb Pakistan “back to the stone age” after the attacks if the country did not cooperate with America’s war in Afghanistan. In response, Richard Armitage, the Assistant Secretary of State, did not deny that Pakistan had been put on notice, but disputed the language used.
However, Haq said that it did not take a phone call to persuade the country: “The US approached Pakistan about 24 to 36 hours (after 9/11). Pakistan had already condemned what had happened and we had already decided that we would stand with the international community and that our response would be in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.”
Ten years on, relations between Islamabad and Washington hit rock bottom when US special forces launched a cross-border raid, without Pakistan’s prior knowledge, to locate 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, who was hiding out in the Pakistani garrison town of Abbottabad.
Haq said Bin Laden’s ability to evade capture on Pakistani soil for so many years represented “a huge intelligence failure” on Pakistan’s part and was a source of great personal embarrassment.
“I am ashamed as a Pakistani, embarrassed as a former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and totally embarrassed as a former DG of ISI of what happened in Abbottabad, as we could not discover Osama bin Laden before the Americans did,” he said.
Looking to the future, Haq says Pakistan will gain “strategically” from the Taliban’s return to power because the change of rulers in Kabul will stop India from using Afghan soil to “destabilize” Pakistan.
“We see an end to Afghan elements inimical to Pakistan,” he said.
As for the US-Pakistan relationship, Haq believes there is a greater need than ever for its improvement, “because we need the US to help clear the mess and stabilize Afghanistan.” He also urged the Biden administration to recognize and work with the incoming Taliban administration for the sake of the Afghan people.
“If you keep the Taliban government or any other government in Afghanistan on a terrorist and sanctions list of the UN, Afghanistan will not be supported by international organizations,” he said. “And this will affect the behavior of the Taliban government, which will itself create problems.”
Interpreter fights to bring stranded Afghan commandos to UK
Around 400 personnel from British-trained CF 333 unit in hiding from Taliban reprisals
Rafi Hottak compiling details of soldiers, as well as interpreters, for government to extract
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News
LONDON: A former interpreter who worked with British soldiers in Afghanistan is helping a group of around 400 Afghan special forces personnel escape to the UK.
Rafi Hottak, 35, who now lives in Birmingham, is putting together details of the elite soldiers of Commando Force 333, which is thought to have been set up and trained by the British Army, to pass on to the British government.
As well as the soldiers of CF 333, Hottak has also compiled the names and details of around 200 other interpreters and former employees of the government seeking refuge in the UK, in a bid to pressure Whitehall into helping them.
“They’ve served the British government for 20 years, they deserve a life without fear of being killed,” Hottak told Sky News.
“These special forces were the frontline against all those terrorist groups. Leaving them behind, I see it as a failure of the UK government, a betrayal of these brave soldiers. They deserve to live a life of dignity and safety.”
Hottak had to flee Afghanistan himself in 2011 after receiving threats from the Taliban owing to his working with British forces.
Since the fall of Kabul, the father of three has put his job on hold, working with contacts in Afghanistan to locate and communicate with his countrymen still at risk.
“The Taliban will look at them as a threat to their regime in the near future, and then they will be hunted down and killed,” he said.
“Every single message I receive is that: ‘We will be killed, we are living in hiding, we are not in our villages, we are not in our homes.’ One of the guys was saying in the past two weeks ‘I have been shifting around different relatives and families.’”
He added that, with their livelihoods now gone and unable to seek work for fear of discovery, they were also finding it increasingly difficult to support their families.
“One of the interpreters sold his bicycle to get food for the family for those few days. That is how desperate the situation is,” Hottak said.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence told Sky News: “We will continue to do all we can to support those who have supported us, and our commitment to those who are eligible for relocation is not time-limited and will endure.
“The [Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy] scheme remains open to applications, and we will continue to support those who are eligible.”
UK says it is ready to send migrant boats back to France
France’s interior minister Gerald Darmanin said forcing boats back toward the French coast would be dangerous.
Updated 09 September 2021
Reuters
LONDON: Britain has approved plans to turn away boats illegally carrying migrants to its shores, deepening a diplomatic rift with France over how to deal with a surge of people risking their lives by trying to cross the English Channel in small dinghies.
Hundreds of small boats have attempted the journey from France to England so far this year, across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
Britain’s border officials will be trained to force boats away from its waters but would only deploy the new tactics when deemed safe to do so, according a government official who asked not to be named.
Michael Ellis, Britain’s acting attorney-general, will draw up a legal basis for border officials to deploy the new strategy, the official said.
The Home Office, or interior ministry, said: “We do not routinely comment on maritime operational activity.”
In a letter leaked to British media, France’s interior minister Gerald Darmanin said forcing boats back toward the French coast would be dangerous.
Darmanin protested that “safeguarding human lives at sea takes priority over considerations of nationality, status and migratory policy,” the reports said.
France and Britain agreed in July to deploy more police and invest in detection technology to stop Channel crossings. French police have confiscated more dinghies but they say they can only reduce the flow of departures.