You are here

  • Home
  • India’s win over England at the Oval showcased the glorious uncertainty of Test Match cricket
Jon Pike Cricket Column
Jon Pike Cricket Column

India’s win over England at the Oval showcased the glorious uncertainty of Test Match cricket

India’s win over England at the Oval showcased the glorious uncertainty of Test Match cricket
India's Rohit Sharma, right, and Cheteshwar Pujara leave the field. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y9qvg

Updated 09 September 2021
Jon Pike

India’s win over England at the Oval showcased the glorious uncertainty of Test Match cricket

India’s win over England at the Oval showcased the glorious uncertainty of Test Match cricket
  • Warm weather conditions, a noisy, colourful crowd and five days of unpredictable cricket resulted in a match to remember
Updated 09 September 2021
Jon Pike

An Indian summer describes unseasonably warm, dry, weather that sometimes occurs in the temperate zones of the northern hemisphere between September and November. As of this week, it can be applied metaphorically to the Indian cricket team in England.

Shortly after 4.30 p.m. on Monday at the Oval cricket ground in London, India completed victory over England on the final day of the fourth Test in a five-match series. The scenes inside the ground had a very Indian flavour.

Temperatures were in the mid 20Cs, with a shifting pattern of blue sky and cloud cover, Indian flags and replica team shirts dominated, as did the noise of Indian supporters, driven on by the instruments and chants of the Bharat Army, Team India’s official supporters’ group, which drowned out the usually vociferous English supporting Barmy army. Even Virat Kohli, the hero/villain Indian captain, began to orchestrate the Indian supporters for additional support. At the end, Indian supporters and players erupted in a frenzy of excitement and celebration, knowing that not only had they swept England aside but had beaten them at the Oval for the first time since 1971.

Test match cricket receives criticism for a variety of reasons. One is its perceived slowness, in terms of either the number of overs bowled per hour and in the day, or slow scoring by batsmen. Another relates to protracted and sometimes farcical delays for rain and/or bad light. It also suffers from ridicule and suspended disbelief amongst the uninitiated, who are often incredulous that a match can last for four or five days with no outright winner emerging.

Aficionados of the format would argue that this misses the point completely. The matches are so-called because they are the ultimate cricketing test of skill, technique, preparation, stamina, mental toughness, ability to deal with pressure, tactics and strategy. The match at the Oval illuminated each of these facets.

Every day of a Test Match is divided into three two-hour sessions. The first one starts at around 11 a.m., sometimes varied for local conditions. After lunch, play resumes at 1.40 p.m., with a 20-minute tea interval at 3.40 p.m. Thsi is followed by a final two-hour session ending at around 6 p.m., although the close of time play is often later. This can be the result of interruptions for bad light or rain but, more frequently, because the stipulated number of overs to be bowled in the day has not been achieved.

Each session of play has its own rhythm, its own critical moments of individual brilliance or error, its own strategic import, all contributing to the overall unfolding tapestry of the match. The ebbs and flows of the game and the uncertainty of its outcome are what make it so gripping to those who revel in it, even during passages of play where not much seems to be happening.

In the match that has just ended, ebbs and flows and critical moments abounded. At the end of Day 1 honours were just about even, India, having been asked to bat by the England captain, were dismissed for 191, having been 127 for seven wickets. At the close of play, England had scored 53 for the loss of three wickets. There was a feeling that the match would be over within three days.

On Day 2, England faltered at first, but a recovery took the score to 139 for 5 at lunch. They overtook India’s score in the afternoon session and looked in an increasingly healthy position just before tea, with a score of 222 for 6. At this stage of the match, it becomes possible to discern some routes as to how it may play out. India looked ragged, its captain petulant, the stage set for England to build a sizeable lead. Then, one of the batsmen played a foolish shot and was out. After tea, the other key batsman was carelessly out, foxed by India’s tactics.

Despite a late rally, England were dismissed 99 runs ahead of India, an advantage that should have been much greater, an opportunity squandered to take control of the match. By the close of play, India had cut the deficit, ending on 43 without loss of wicket.

As a Test Match develops, forthcoming sessions are typically described as critical, crucial or pivotal. The first session on Day 3 was regarded as critical, since the loss of early wickets could place India in jeopardy. It is part of cricket’s glorious uncertainty that no one can foretell. India stood firm, batting all day to reach 270 for 3 and a lead of 171 runs over England. This advantage was hammered home on Day 4, India eventually being dismissed for 466, setting England a highly improbable 368 to win, but not enough to daunt the optimists.

Despite England’s opening batsmen posting a hundred partnership, India began to turn the screw. First one opener was dismissed by a delivery that came out of nowhere. This brought in an experienced batsman but one who prefers to face quicker bowling. A slow bowler joined the attack and the batsman was uncomfortable. Only 24 runs were scored in 96 deliveries and the pressure mounted. In my notes, I recorded one of these two batsmen is going to get the other one out. The inexperienced one called the experienced one for a sharp run and the latter perished, unnecessarily.

At lunch, England were 131 for 2 and all results were still possible – win/loss, draw or even a tie, where scores are level. However, India smelt blood and came out hunting. Ruthless deliveries on a benign pitch crushed England’s resistance and the home team meekly subsided, losing four wickets for fifteen runs in six overs. The inevitable end was delayed for a further 25 overs before the Indian summer joy combusted.

The series moves on for the final Test to Old Trafford, Manchester, where, on Saturday, it will elide with another form of Indian summer in the shape of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United. Noise levels in the M16 post-code will be deafening.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column

Related

Special Khairun Nisa Baloch. (Supplied)
Sport
First-class cricketer plays second innings as first woman coach in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Saudi Arabian Football Federation to launch women’s league in new sporting vision

Hassan Al-Misehal, President of SAFF, presenting ‘Our Tactics For Tomorrow.’ (Supplied/SAFF)
Hassan Al-Misehal, President of SAFF, presenting ‘Our Tactics For Tomorrow.’ (Supplied/SAFF)
Updated 09 September 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi Arabian Football Federation to launch women’s league in new sporting vision

Hassan Al-Misehal, President of SAFF, presenting ‘Our Tactics For Tomorrow.’ (Supplied/SAFF)
  • “Our Tactics for Tomorrow” program will also target digital transformation and promote new Saudi women’s team
Updated 09 September 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation on Thursday announced that it will establish its first official women’s football league as part of wide-ranging strategic plan for the sport, titled “Our Tactics for Tomorrow.”

SAFF President Yasser bin Hassan Al-Misehal said: “We have many ambitious goals in the upcoming years to promote women’s soccer through the launch of the first edition of the league for teams, whose players will form the first women’s national team.”

He added: “The first version of the official women’s league will be launched in the coming months and we aim to reach 1,000 players in the coming years.”

SAFF’s new league competition will be a separate entity to the Women’s Football League established by Saudi’s Sports For All Federation last November, and will involve full-sized 11-a-side matches.

Among the major points discussed by the SAFF in the new plans are the establishment of the first women’s national team, accessibility through technology, and opening training centers in multiple cities to support girls and boys of varying ages.

Al-Misehal began the announcement by reflecting on some of the federation’s past achievements, including the Kingdom’s FIFA World Cup appearances, rise in the FIFA rankings and the national team’s three AFC Asian Cup wins.

The federation president also discussed the mission to increase participation in the new Saudi women’s national team until 2025.

In the past two years, the SAFF has set up a Women’s Football Department, German coach Monica Staab was appointed as manager of the women’s national team and participation in the Sixth Gulf Women’s Tournament was confirmed.

Future strategic developments for the women’s national team will include the establishment of multiple training programs for various age groups and levels, as well as the addition of 1,000 regional players, from which the best will be selected to represent the Kingdom under Staab’s supervision.

“Programs will be developed to facilitate the practice of women’s football according to their levels, and dedicated tracks will be developed and designed for training purposes,” Al-Misehal said.

Providing access to football facilities and programs for various age groups across the Kingdom will be a priority under the new initiatives.

“We will support children to play the game and try to discover talents from an early age,” Al-Mishal said. “Today, we launched a program to support the age groups, and this program will contribute to stimulating and developing the players for all clubs. It includes all ages, not only primary, but also intermediate from 13-15.”

By the year 2025, the SAFF aims to organize more than 50 competitions for different age groups, involving 4,000 players.

“More than 13 regional offices of the federation will be structured and organized with the additional goal of increasing the number of regional training centers to 25,” Al-Misehal said.

Meanwhile, the federation’s digital transformation strategy will be implemented through the use of the MYSAFF platform, making digital applications and resources accessible to all players and potential applicants.

The application will allow players across the Kingdom to shoot a one-minute video showcasing their skills and submit it to the federation electronically, without the need for travel.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Sport Female empowerment

Related

Saudi female footballers excited about the upcoming league
Sport
Saudi female footballers excited about the upcoming league
All-female football teams preparing for inaugural Global Goals World Cup Saudi Arabia
Sport
All-female football teams preparing for inaugural Global Goals World Cup Saudi Arabia
First group of Saudi female football referees receive accreditation
Sport
First group of Saudi female football referees receive accreditation
Jerseys, shorts and socks are often given to players by their clubs, but not hijabs, and this can deter some players from taking part, the Finnish FA said. (Supplied/Finland FA/palloliitto.fi)
Sport
Finland FA partners with Nike to donate hijabs to all female footballers in the country

Brazil coach Tite says football ‘not above the law’

Brazil coach Tite says football ‘not above the law’
Updated 09 September 2021
AFP

Brazil coach Tite says football ‘not above the law’

Brazil coach Tite says football ‘not above the law’
  • "The justice system, laws, respect and social order exists; in football not everything is allowed, there are rules," said Brazil’s coach Tite
  • FIFA has said a decision on possible disciplinary action would be taken "in due course"
Updated 09 September 2021
AFP

SAO PAULO: Brazil coach Tite said “not everything is allowed” in football in reference to Sunday’s World Cup qualifier aborted minutes after kick-off over alleged Covid-19 quarantine breaches by Argentina.
“The justice system, laws, respect and social order exists; in football not everything is allowed, there are rules,” said Tite, without explicitly mentioning Argentina, during a press conference in Recife ahead of Brazil’s upcoming match with Peru.
In remarkable scenes on Sunday, Brazilian health officials stormed the pitch seven minutes into the clash between the South American giants at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena, halting the match and triggering a melee involving team officials and players.
Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), which was the victim of a cyberattack Wednesday following its intervention in the match, said four England-based players in Argentina’s squad should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for violating Covid-19 protocols.
Argentina have denied the accusations. FIFA has said a decision on possible disciplinary action would be taken “in due course.”
“I don’t know exactly what was done nor at what point. I cannot and should not judge, but to go above the law... no. A bit of respect for an entity, for a country, for a population, for a club and a national team,” said Tite.
“I still want the game to be played, but if a mistake was made then the law applies,” he added.
South American football’s governing body CONMEBOL said the game had been “suspended” but gave no detail on whether the match would be played at another date.

Topics: FIFA Argentina Brazil coach Tite

Related

FIFA eyes disciplinary action against Argentina, Brazil
Sport
FIFA eyes disciplinary action against Argentina, Brazil
Brazil soccer legend Pele underwent surgery to remove colon tumor
Sport
Brazil soccer legend Pele underwent surgery to remove colon tumor

Japan withdraws from hosting Club World Cup due to pandemic

Japan withdraws from hosting Club World Cup due to pandemic
Updated 09 September 2021
Reuters

Japan withdraws from hosting Club World Cup due to pandemic

Japan withdraws from hosting Club World Cup due to pandemic
  • FIFA confirmed that Japan Football Association is no longer in a position to host the Club World Cup 2021 due to COVID-19
  • Decision comes after the Japanese government on Thursday extended COVID-19 state of emergency
Updated 09 September 2021
Reuters

JAPAN: The Japan Football Association (JFA) has withdrawn from hosting the 2021 Club World Cup due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, world soccer’s governing body (FIFA) said on Thursday.
The annual tournament, which brings together champions from the six global confederations, was due to be held in December.
“FIFA can confirm that it has been informed today by the JFA that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hosting situation in the country, they are no longer in a position to host the FIFA Club World Cup 2021,” it said in a statement.
“FIFA would like to thank the JFA for their work and commitment and looks forward to going back to Japan in the future. Further details about an alternative host for the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 will be announced by FIFA in due course.”
The decision comes after the Japanese government on Thursday officially decided to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency in many parts of the country as it looked to suppress a fresh wave of infections.
FIFA last year chose Japan as the hosts for a traditional seven-club event after an expanded 24-team tournament, originally scheduled for China in June 2021, was delayed due to the pandemic.
Japan last hosted the tournament in 2016 and the JFA had planned to stage the event this year as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations, according to local media reports.
A 24-team event is still on the agenda for FIFA, with president Gianni Infantino saying last year that they just needed to decide when it would take place.

Topics: Japan Football Association FIFA Club World Cup #covid-19

Related

FIFA eyes disciplinary action against Argentina, Brazil
Sport
FIFA eyes disciplinary action against Argentina, Brazil
FIFA ‘regrets’ chaos at abandoned Brazil v Argentina match
Sport
FIFA ‘regrets’ chaos at abandoned Brazil v Argentina match

Saudi Arabia hosts new $266,667 race for three-year-old purebred Arabians

Saudi Arabia hosts new $266,667 race for three-year-old purebred Arabians
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia hosts new $266,667 race for three-year-old purebred Arabians

Saudi Arabia hosts new $266,667 race for three-year-old purebred Arabians
  • King Faisal Cup in Taif and Obaiya Arabian Classic in Riyadh now the premier events for this horse category in the Kingdom
  • Staged at King Khalid Racecourse at the JCSA’s summer HQ, 800km north of Riyadh, the King Faisal Cup will be held on Sept. 10, the final Friday of the summer racing season
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia is to host its second international-listed race for purebred Arabians this weekend — the $266,667 (SR1 million) King Faisal Cup.

The new race, held over 1,600m in Taif, stands alongside the JCSA’s other listed contest, the $2 million 2,000m Obaiya Arabian Classic, run on Saudi Cup day in Riyadh, as a major target for the country’s top purebred Arabians.

Staged at King Khalid Racecourse at the JCSA’s summer headquarters 800km north of Riyadh, the King Faisal Cup will be held on Sept. 10, the final Friday of the summer racing season. It is open to three-year-old colts and fillies.

Also listed are three new thoroughbred contests including the $133,333 Okaz Open Cup held over 2,000m, and two SR300,000 Taif Cup races over a mile for three-year-old colts and fillies respectively. Earlier cards during the Taif season had seen big-money races for juveniles held over 1,400m, as well as a program of races for apprentice jockeys.

King Khalid Racecourse is a 1,600m oval dirt track used as a summer base for Saudi Arabia’s racing industry. The venue recently benefitted from the addition of a 1,600m chute and is the focus of several redevelopments, including additional stables and facilities.

With its commitment to attain Part II status in the IFHA country ranking, the JCSA has implemented a new-look racing calendar in Taif for the 2021 season. This has led to the addition of more race categories — allowing trainers to prepare horses for the Riyadh season, which begins on Oct. 6 at King Abdulaziz Racecourse, home of the $20 million Saudi Cup.

“We are all very much looking forward to the inaugural running of the King Faisal Cup for purebred Arabians on Friday,” said Salem Binmafhooz, director of racing at the JCSA. “We held a prep race two weekends ago, which was won in good style by the Haddy Hamad Al-Marzoq-owned Nabil Al Khalediah II for trainer Hamad Al-Rasheed.”

“This race, as well as other additions to the summer racing calendar, are designed to complement the Riyadh season, allowing trainers to get more races into different categories of horses that may not get as many opportunities in the capital,” he said.

“We are always looking for ways to innovate and enhance the sport in the Kingdom and are very fortunate that in Saudi Arabia we can race all year round thanks to the climate in our northern regions.”

Topics: Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia King Faisal Cup Obaiya Arabian Classic purebred Arabians

Related

Special Saudi Cup: All eyes on Riyadh as the world’s most valuable horse race debuts
Sport
Saudi Cup: All eyes on Riyadh as the world’s most valuable horse race debuts
World’s richest horse race Saudi Cup to ‘open doors’ for tourists to Saudi Arabia
Sport
World’s richest horse race Saudi Cup to ‘open doors’ for tourists to Saudi Arabia

Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in New York as part of UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrations

Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in New York as part of UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrations
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in New York as part of UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrations

Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in New York as part of UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrations
  • American state has declared Dec. 2 as Emirati Day to mark the UAE’s golden jubilee
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Mohammed Hilal Al-Kaabi, chairman of the Zayed Charity Marathon Supreme Committee, has announced the hosting of the latest edition of the race in New York as one of the events celebrating the UAE’s golden jubilee.

New York has declared Dec. 2, 2021, “Emirati Day” to coincide with the race and the UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrations following a proposal put forward by Dubai-born state senator Kevin Thomas.

The race has previously also been held in the Egyptian cities of Cairo, Suez, Luxor and Ismailia.

“On every edition of the marathon, we extend our feelings of gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who had the original idea of holding a charity race named after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan in 2001, which led to the first edition of the Zayed Charity Marathon in Abu Dhabi,” said Al-Kaabi. “The race’s first international edition was then held in New York in 2005, whose profits and donations went to the National Kidney Foundation.”

He added: “Since its launch, the marathon has followed the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, not only as a race but also as a global charity event dedicated to all people without discrimination, while carrying the name of the man of giving, Sheikh Zayed.

“For 50 years, we have had profound and solid commercial, artistic, educational and sporting relations with New York City. Nowadays, the marathon has become one of the city’s landmarks, along with the famous Central Park, as people wait for it every year. Most importantly, people saw the contributions of the marathon to providing free medical treatment to many.”

Al-Kaabi said the marathon has hit its humanitarian goals and encouraged more than 30,000 people of all nationalities and religions to participate in the last event that was held in New York. He noted that it was also held in Egypt as part of its strategy and to promote the culture of giving under the framework of the directives of the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

Topics: UAE New York

Related

Iker Casillas, Saeed Hareb and Michel Salgado at the launch of the new training center for goalkeepers. (WAM)
Sport
Real Madrid legend Casillas launches goalkeeping training center in Dubai
Abderrazak Hamdallah and Vincent Aboubakar named in Al-Nassr’s squad for AFC Champion League knockout stages
Sport
Abderrazak Hamdallah and Vincent Aboubakar named in Al-Nassr’s squad for AFC Champion League knockout stages

Latest updates

Facebook slammed over sexist job advertising
Global Witness conducted their own experiments to determine to what level Facebook’s ads were discriminatory. (File/AFP)
Ex-prisoner praises Palestinian escapees from Israeli jail
Ex-prisoner praises Palestinian escapees from Israeli jail
$24m ‘Bored Ape’ Sotheby’s auction shows NFT boom still in full swing
$24m ‘Bored Ape’ Sotheby’s auction shows NFT boom still in full swing
Cash card launched to help vulnerable Lebanese families
Cash card launched to help vulnerable Lebanese families
Saudi Arabian Football Federation to launch women’s league in new sporting vision
Hassan Al-Misehal, President of SAFF, presenting ‘Our Tactics For Tomorrow.’ (Supplied/SAFF)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.