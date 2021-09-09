You are here

Emirates to restart Saudi flights from Sept. 11

Emirates to restart Saudi flights from Sept. 11
Flights to Riyadh will be twice daily from Sept. 16.
DUBAI: Dubai carrier Emirates said it will restart services to Saudi Arabia from Sept. 11, 2021, following the Kingdom’s reopening of borders with the UAE due to falling risks from COVID-19.

There will be 24 weekly flights to the Kingdom, the company said, including daily flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and three weekly flights to Medina.

Flights to the Saudi capital will increase to twice daily from Sept. 16, it said.

MOSCOW: India’s minister of oil and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri discussed the possibility of LNG purchases from Russia along with acquisition of a stake in Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project during his visit to Vladivostok last week.

“Everything (all options) is on the table,” Puri said in response to a question on whether the purchase of gas or also the entry into the share capital of Arctic LNG 2 is being discussed. Puri told reporters Indian companies held talks with Novatek, and the offer to purchase the shares was received “recently,” the Indian minister said, according to Interfax.

The Indian companies are probably the consortium of ONGC and Petronet LNG, according to media reports.

A representative of the Indian delegation, involved in the negotiations, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed to reporters that they were discussing the purchase of a 9.9 percent stake in Arctic LNG 2 from Novatek, but a decision has not yet been made, according to Interfax.

“The sale of a 9.9 percent interest at a decent price would be positive news for Novatek in terms of developing long-term cooperation with Indian buyers,” analysts at Moscow-based Sinara Financial Group said in a Sept. 7 note.

In March 2019, Total Group acquired a 10 percent interest in Arctic LNG 2 and joint control over the entity upon closing the transaction for a total consideration of RUB 161.8 billion ($2.5 billion).

“In the event of a deal, Novatek will retain its 50.1 percent stake in Arctic LNG 2, as it now has in Yamal LNG, and should get a high price, given very solid current gas quotes on international markets and the fact that the Arctic LNG 2 consortium was formed back in the first half of 2019, prior to the final investment decision on the project,” the Sinara analysts said.

Dubai-listed courier Aramex, partly owned by Abu Dhabi state investor ADQ, is in advanced talks to buy Turkish delivery company MNG Kargo, three sources have told Reuters.

The potential deal, which one of the sources familiar with the matter said could be worth as much as $500 million, comes as relations between regional rivals the United Arab Emirates and Turkey show signs of improvement.

One of the sources said the talks were at an advanced stage and a second said the pair were engaged in due diligence.

"As a matter of course, we do not comment on rumour or speculation," an Aramex spokesperson said.

MNG Kargo declined to comment.

Aramex, in which ADQ bought a 22.25 percent stake last year, announced this week it has split its core businesses to capture growth in the post-COVID-19 transportation and logistics industry.

As part of the reshuffle, it has created a new regional structure and appointed a chief strategy officer to head its international expansion and merger and acquisition plans.

Established in 2003, MNG Kargo is one of the leading courier services companies in Turkey, owned by private equity firm Turkven and the Sancak family since 2017. The company has over 850 branches and more than 11,000 employees.

RIYADH: Riyadh districts Al Qairawan, Shubra and Al-Rabwa witnessed an increase in land prices during the second quarter of 2021, by 41 percent, 37.6 percent and 36.8 percent respectively, according to the Real Estate Authority's bulletin.

The land prices rose to SR3,930 average per meter in Al Qairawan, SR1,529 in Shubra and SR2,632 in Al-Rabwa.

In Jeddah, Alwafaa district land prices rose 39.7 percent to SR816 average per meter, followed by Al-Falah districts with 35.4 percent to SR1,424, and Alshatei district lands rose 35.2 percent to SR4.258 average per meter.

In Makkah, the new Umrah and the Crown Prince districts led the heights. They rose 38.1 percent to SR827 average price per meter, and 36.2 percent to SR827 and SR734 average per meter, respectively.

The Al-Shulah district topped the heights in Dammam with a 39.6 percent increase to SR1,999 average price per meter, and the Al-Khadra district topped the heights in Madinah with 47.1 percent increase to an average price of SR615 per meter.

"Real estate indicators recorded an increase in the volume of real estate loans allocated for the purchase of housing for the third month in a row, and this is the reason for the rise in real estate prices during the current period," Khaled Almobid, CEO of Riyadh-based Menassat Reality Co. told Arab News. 

"This makes the supply less than the demand in terms of housing units and will have a role in encouraging a larger number of real estate developers to enter into the development of housing units to cover the increasing demand," he said.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian industrial production grew at a slower pace in July as a decline in manufacturing activity partially offset a surge in oil output.

The Saudi Industrial Production Index (IPI) rose by 5.9 percent year on year in July, compared with 11.9 percent in June, official data revealed today. The increase was driven by an 11.8 percent year-on-year increase in mining and quarrying, which includes oil and gas production and has a 74.5 percent weighting in the index.

Saudi Arabia increased its oil production from 8.4 million barrels per day in July 2020 to 9.4 million barrels per day in July 2021, GASTAT said in its release.

By contrast, non-oil manufacturing contracted 9.2 percent in July from a year earlier following a 4.2 percent annual decline in June, GASTAT said.

IPI rose 4.3 percent in July from the previous month as mining and quarrying activity increased 6.1 percent. Non-oil manufacturing fell 2.3 percent from June, while electricity and gas supply increased 7.9 percent.

Electricity and gas supply activity, which has the lowest weighting in the index at just 2.9 percent, decreased 6.8 percent year on year, GASTAT said.

Image: Shutterstock
World share markets slipped for a third straight day on Thursday as Beijing took another swipe at its big tech firms and U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday ahead of weekly jobless claims data, as slowing economic growth dragged senitment downwards. 


Europe's regional STOXX 600 flirted with a six-week low in early trading, over concerns about a tighter bond program. The European Central Bank confirmed it will dial back pandemic bond purchase stimulus to a "moderately lower pace."

Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Dow Jones suggest that both the indexes would extend losses for a fourth straight session at the open, with the benchmark index set for its worst losing streak since June.

Chinese tech giants Tencent, NetEase and Alibaba had slumped 6 percent, 7 percent and 4 percent respectively overnight after online gaming chiefs were summoned by authorities to check they are sticking to strict new rules for the sector.

Airline and travel stocks were among the big losers. After hitting record highs in mid-August, the STOXX 600 has traded below those levels as fears about the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant, slowing recovery, and the withdrawal of stimulus by major central banks worried investors.

 

