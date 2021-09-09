HERC: Promoting the art and science of fitness

DUBAI: Technology has made our lives much easier as compared to our ancestors. The ease of doing things also led to a sedentary lifestyle that gave rise to several health issues. Technology, once again, came to the rescue as the latest advancements are playing a key role in the improvement of the global healthcare sector.
In recent years, several companies have been launched offering easy-to-implement health solutions and expert advice based on an individual’s unique requirements.
The Dubai-based Health, Exercise, and Research Center, known by its acronym HERC, is one of those companies that are striving to help people maintain a healthy lifestyle.
The startup fitness company was founded in 2018. Fitness training is not all they offer but they began teaming up with researchers to help their clients with well-researched and proven methods to achieve their fitness goals.
The HERC website has a section dedicated to the research conducted by its team of experts on fitness and health matters.
Zeljko Banicevic, founder and CEO, was the company’s first investor. With a career devoted to improving the well-being of the community and contributing to research, he has been able to make a significant impact.
What makes this company stand out from other fitness companies is that it is the only organization in the UAE that has a “full circle” approach, said Banicevic.
It has three separate departments — research, education, and services. As for their education side, HERC offers certifications to fitness professionals who work within the UAE.
The UAE has set its sights on developing its healthcare sector. It has established key performance indicators to measure its performance, including the number of deaths from cardiovascular diseases per 100,000 people, diabetes prevalence, obesity rates among children, and average healthy life expectancy. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is critical to achieving all of these goals, and bringing HERC into the limelight is equally important.
“Our vast experience and current position that Dubai (and the UAE) holds compared to other health-striving cities and nations makes us firmly believe that setting up a baseline of scientific research is necessary. Our education department delivers world-class sport and fitness education that is approved and recognized internationally,” said the CEO.
HERC was selected among the top Fitness Education providers in the Middle East at the annual 2020 FIT Awards 2020 for launching the “UAE Quarantine Fit” project. It is intended to help UAE residents to maintain or improve their physical fitness, health, and well-being during the coronavirus pandemic.
