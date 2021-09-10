Britain could launch drone strikes in Afghanistan, says defense secretary

LONDON: The UK may be prepared to carry out lethal drone strikes in Afghanistan if the Taliban fails to live up to its commitment of preventing the war-torn country from becoming a safe haven for terrorists, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has said.
Asked if he was prepared to consider drone strikes in Afghanistan, Wallace said: “I will do whatever I have to do to protect citizens’ lives and our interests and our allies when we are called upon to do so, wherever that may be.”
He made the comments on a visit to a British factory producing a fleet of 16 Protector drones for the UK’s military — at a cost of around £260m ($360m).
The missile-capable aircraft, Wallace said, “is being acquired to ensure that the UK can continue to intervene militarily overseas without the risk of having troops on the ground.”
The defense secretary said: “One of the options is to deploy anywhere in the world where there is an imminent threat to life, British life or our allies, where international law enables us to take action.”
The use of drones is controversial, as they are often linked to civilian casualties. Last month, an Afghan family of 10, including seven children, was wiped out in a US drone strike in Kabul that had targeted a suspected suicide bomber. The Pentagon is now investigating the incident.
Wallace said that he did not believe there was a “short-term” threat emanating from Afghanistan, but the withdraw of US and NATO forces could prove an “inspiration” for other terror groups worldwide.
“The global terrorist threat has taken an uptick,” he said.
Biden calls Xi as US-China relationship grows more fraught
The White House is hopeful the two sides can work together on issues of mutual concern despite growing differences
Updated 5 sec ago
AP
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden spoke with China’s Xi Jinping on Thursday amid growing frustration on the American side that high-level engagement between the two leaders’ top advisers has been largely unfruitful in the early going of the Biden presidency.
Biden initiated the call with Xi, the second between the two leaders since Biden took office. It comes at a moment when there is no shortage of thorny issues between the two nations, including cybersecurity breaches originating from China, Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and what the White House has labeled as “coercive and unfair” trade practices by the Chinese.
But Biden’s aim with his call was less focused on any of those hot-button issues and instead centered on discussing the way ahead for the US-China relationship after it got off to a decidedly rocky start in his tenure.
The White House said in a statement the “two leaders had a broad, strategic discussion in which they discussed areas where our interests converge, and areas where our interests, values, and perspectives diverge.”
The White House is hopeful the two sides can work together on issues of mutual concern — including climate change and preventing a nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula — despite growing differences.
Beijing, however, has pushed back against US pressure and increasingly has suggested it could remain broadly uncooperative until Biden dials down criticism on what it deems Chinese internal matters.
Nearly eight months into his presidency, Biden and his aides’ efforts to call out China on a litany of concerns while trying to find common ground on other matters has proven a fraught strategy.
Ahead of the call, a senior administration official said the White House has been unsatisfied with early engagements with the Chinese.
The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said White House officials were hopeful that Xi hearing directly from Biden could prove beneficial.
The White House official said Biden made clear to Xi that he had no intention of moving away from his administration’s policy of pressing China on human rights, trade and other areas where it believes China is acting outside international norms.
High-level engagement in the early going has been most notable for each side blasting the other with recriminations.
Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned Biden climate envoy John Kerry that deteriorating US-China relations could undermine cooperation on climate change. Wang told Kerry, who was visiting Tianjin for climate talks with his Chinese counterparts, by video link that such cooperation cannot be separated from the broader relationship and called on the US to take steps to improve ties, according to the Foreign Ministry.
In July, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman faced a long list of demands and complaints, including accusations that the US was trying to contain and suppress China’s development. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng urged the US “to change its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy.”
In March, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan had heated exchanges with Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi when they met with top Chinese officials in Anchorage. At that meeting, Yang accused the US of failing to deal with its own human rights problems and took issue with what he said was American hypocrisy.
Biden from the start of his presidency has sought to put greater focus on China, rallying allies to speak in a more unified voice about Beijing’s human rights record, its trade practices and its military’s increasingly assertive behavior that has unnerved US allies in the Pacific. He sees Beijing as the most significant economic competitor to the United States and a growing national security concern.
But the president has also expressed hope that his long-running working relationship with Xi, one that dates back to when he served as Barack Obama’s vice president, could pay dividends in the two nations cooperating on certain critical issues.
The White House said the leaders during the call agreed to engage “openly and straightforwardly” on issues where the nations are at odds and where there is agreement.
US Justice Department sues Texas over restrictive abortion law
Attorney General Merrick Garland says Texas law is "clearly unconstitutional"
Updated 52 min 33 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department filed suit against Texas on Thursday over a law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, following through on a pledge by President Joe Biden to fight restrictions on the procedure in the Republican-ruled state.
“The (Texas) act is clearly unconstitutional,” Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters.
“This kind of scheme to nullify the Constitution of the United States is one that all Americans, whatever their politics or party, should fear,” he said.
The Supreme Court, in a landmark 1973 case known as Roe v. Wade, enshrined a woman’s right to an abortion but Republican-led conservative states, notably in the south, have sought to roll back abortion through legislation.
The courts have regularly blocked the attempts to restrict access to abortion, but a Supreme Court shifted to the right by Donald Trump refused to block the Texas law, setting the stage for the Justice Department intervention.
The “Texas Heartbeat Act,” which took effect September 1, bans abortion once a heartbeat can be detected, which usually takes place at six weeks — before many women even know they are pregnant — and makes no exceptions for rape or incest.
The bill passed by Republican lawmakers in the country’s second largest state allows members of the public to sue doctors who perform abortions after six weeks or anyone who facilitates the procedure.
“Thus far, the law has had its intended effect,” Garland said. “Because the statute makes it too risky for an abortion clinic to stay open, abortion providers have ceased providing services.
“This leaves women in Texas unable to exercise their constitutional rights.”
Garland criticized the provision of the law that allows private citizens to bring civil suits to enforce the abortion ban and rewards them with $10,000 for a successful prosecution.
“The statute deputizes private citizens without any showing of personal connection or injury to serve as bounty hunters,” he said.
The Justice Department suit filed with the US District Court for the Western District of Texas seeks an injunction prohibiting enforcement of the law.
Biden last week lashed out at the Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas law and promised a “whole-of-government effort” to overturn it.
The court’s 5-4 ruling on the Texas bill was “an unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights” that “insults the rule of law,” he said.
Vice President Kamala Harris met with family planning groups, stressing that “the right of women to make decisions about their own bodies is not negotiable.”
Alexis McGill Johnson, president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, thanked Biden for seeking to “protect Texans from this dangerous and unjust law.”
“Right now patients across Texas are scared, they are confused, and they are being left with nowhere to turn to access safe, legal abortion,” she said.
Brigitte Amiri, deputy director of the Reproductive Freedom Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, whose suit seeking to block the Texas law was rejected by the Supreme Court, also welcomed the Justice Department move.
“We won’t rest until everybody can exercise their right to access abortion in Texas and across this country,” Amiri said.
Reacting to the suit, the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, said “Texas passed a law that ensures that the life of every child with a heartbeat will be spared from the ravages of abortion.”
“Unfortunately, President Biden and his administration are more interested in changing the national narrative from their disastrous Afghanistan evacuation and reckless open border policies instead of protecting the innocent unborn.”
According to the ACLU, approximately 85 to 90 percent of the women who obtain an abortion in Texas are at least six weeks into pregnancy.
Roe v. Wade guaranteed the right to an abortion in the United States so long as the fetus is not viable outside the womb, which is usually not until the 22nd to 24th week of pregnancy.
The Supreme Court is due to hear a case in the coming months involving a Mississippi law that prohibits abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy, except in cases of medical emergency or a severe fetal abnormality.
The Supreme Court shifted to the right under Trump, who named three justices, giving conservatives a 6-3 majority on the panel.
About 200 foreigners, including Americans, fly out of Kabul
Taliban’s FM and deputy prime minister helped facilitate the flight, according to a US official
Many thousands of Afghans remain desperate to get out, too, afraid of what Taliban rule might hold
Updated 10 September 2021
AP
KABUL, Afghanistan: An estimated 200 foreigners, including Americans, left Afghanistan on a commercial flight out of Kabul on Thursday with the cooperation of the Taliban — the first such large-scale departure since US forces completed their frantic withdrawal over a week ago.
The Qatar Airways flight to Doha marked a breakthrough in the bumpy coordination between the US and Afghanistan’s new rulers. A dayslong standoff over charter planes at another airport has left hundreds of mostly Afghan people stranded, waiting for Taliban permission to leave.
A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to talk to the media, said the Taliban’s foreign minister and deputy prime minister helped facilitate the flight. Americans, US green card holders and other nationalities, including Germans, Hungarians and Canadians, were aboard, the official said.
Qatari envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani said another 200 passengers will leave Afghanistan on Friday.
Ten US citizens and 11 green-card holders made Thursday’s flight, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. Americans organizing charter evacuation flights said they knew of more US passport and green-card holders in Mazar-e-Sharif and elsewhere awaiting flights out.
The White House said before the flight that there were roughly 100 US citizens left in Afghanistan. But several veterans groups have said that that number is too low because many citizens never bothered to tell US officials they were in the country. And they said the figure overlooks green-card-carrying permanent US residents living in Afghanistan who want to leave.
Many thousands of Afghans remain desperate to get out, too, afraid of what Taliban rule might hold. The Taliban have repeatedly said foreigners and Afghans with proper travel documents could leave. But their assurances have been met with skepticism, and many Afghans have been unable to obtain certain paperwork.
US lawmakers, veterans groups and others are pressing the Biden administration to ensure that former Afghan military interpreters and others who could be in danger of Taliban reprisals for working with the Americans are allowed to leave.
In the US, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that Thursday’s flight was the result of “careful and hard diplomacy and engagement” and that the Taliban “have shown flexibility, and they have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort.”
“This is a positive first step,” she said, adding that the US will continue trying to extract Americans and Afghan allies who want to leave.
As Taliban authorities patrolled the tarmac, passengers presented their documents for inspection and dogs sniffed luggage laid out on the ground. Some veteran airport employees had returned to their jobs after fleeing during the harrowing chaos of the US-led airlift.
Irfan Popalzai, 12, boarded the flight with his mother and five brothers and sisters. He said his family lives in Maryland.
“I am an Afghan, but you know I am from America and I am so excited” to leave, he said.
The airport was extensively damaged in the frenzied final days of the US airlift that evacuated over 100,000 people. But Qatari authorities announced that it had been repaired with the help of experts from Qatar and Turkey and was ready for the resumption of international airline flights.
“I can clearly say that this is a historic day in the history of Afghanistan as Kabul airport is now operational,” Al-Qahtani said. He added: “Hopefully, life is becoming normal in Afghanistan.”
The flight was the first to take off from the Kabul airport since American forces left the country at the end of August. The accompanying scenes of chaos, including Afghans plunging to their deaths from the sides of military aircraft on takeoff and a suicide bombing that killed 169 Afghans and 13 US service members, came to define the end of America’s two-decade war.
The airport is no longer the Hamid Karzai International Airport, but simply Kabul International Airport, with the name of the country’s former president removed. Several Taliban flags flew from the terminal, which was emblazoned “The Islamic Emirate seeks peaceful and positive relations with the world.”
Hundreds of other Afghans who say they are at risk for helping the Americans have gathered for more than a week in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, waiting for permission to board evacuation flights chartered by US supporters. Many are believed not to have the necessary travel documents.
In Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, an Afghan who worked 15 years as an interpreter for the US military was moving from hotel to hotel and running out of money as he, his eight children and his wife waited for the OK from the Taliban to leave.
“I’m frightened I will be left behind,” said the man, whose name was withheld by The Associated Press for his safety.
The interpreter said he was one of many former US employees whose special visas the United States approved in the last weeks of the American military presence in Afghanistan. But with the US Embassy closed when the Taliban took Kabul on Aug. 15, it has become impossible to get the visa stamped into his passport.
He said he doesn’t trust Taliban assurances that they will not take revenge against Afghans who worked for the Americans.
“No, never,” he said. “I never believe them, because they are lying.”
Afghanistan war veteran Matt Zeller, who founded the organization No One Left Behind to help Afghans who supported American troops, said he does not believe it is possible for applicants to the special immigrant visa program to get a visa without an embassy in Kabul.
“For all intents and purposes, these people’s chances of escaping the Taliban ended the day we left them behind,” he said.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States is looking at such steps as electronic visas to overcome the lack of an embassy in Afghanistan.
The organization War Time Allies estimates that as many as 20,000 special visa applicants remain in the country, not counting those eligible under a more liberal rule change made in July. Add their families to that and the total amounts to more than 80,000 people, according to the group.
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Updated 10 September 2021
AP
WASHINGTON: In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.
Speaking at the White House, Biden sharply criticized the tens of millions of Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives.
“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” he said, all but biting off his words. The unvaccinated minority “can cause a lot of damage, and they are.”
Republican leaders — and some union chiefs, too — said Biden was going too far in trying to muscle private companies and workers, a certain sign of legal challenges to come.
Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina said in a statement that “Biden and the radical Democrats (have) thumbed their noses at the Constitution,” while American Federation of Government Employees National President Everett Kelley insisted that “changes like this should be negotiated with our bargaining units where appropriate.”
On the other hand, there were strong words of praise for Biden’s efforts to get the nation vaccinated from the American Medical Association, the National Association of Manufacturers and the Business Roundtable — though no direct mention of his mandate for private companies.
The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.
Biden is also requiring vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government — with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers.
Biden announced the new requirements in a Thursday afternoon address from the White House as part of a new “action plan” to address the latest rise in coronavirus cases and the stagnating pace of COVID-19 shots.
Just two months ago Biden prematurely declared the nation’s “independence” from the virus. Now, despite more than 208 million Americans having at least one dose of the vaccines, the US is seeing about 300 percent more new
COVID-19 infections a day, about two-and-a-half times more hospitalizations, and nearly twice the number of deaths compared to the same time last year. Some 80 million people remain unvaccinated.
“We are in the tough stretch and it could last for a while,” Biden said.
After months of using promotions to drive the vaccination rate, Biden is taking a much firmer hand, as he blames people who have not yet received shots for the sharp rise in cases killing more than 1,000 people per day and imperiling a fragile economic rebound.
In addition to the vaccination requirements, Biden moved to double federal fines for airline passengers who refuse to wear masks on flights or to maintain face covering requirements on federal property in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
He announced that the government will work to increase the supply of virus tests, and that the White House has secured concessions from retailers including Walmart, Amazon, and Kroger to sell at-home testing kits at cost beginning this week.
The administration is also sending additional federal support to assist schools in safely operating, including additional funding for testing. And Biden called for large entertainment venues and arenas to require vaccinations or proof of a negative test for entry.
The requirement for large companies to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing for employees will be enacted through a forthcoming rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that carries penalties of $14,000 per violation, an administration official said.
The rule will require that large companies provide paid time off for vaccination.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will extend a vaccination requirement issued earlier this summer — for nursing home staff — to other health care settings including hospitals, home-health agencies and dialysis centers.
Separately, the Department of Health and Human Services will require vaccinations in Head Start Programs, as well as schools run by the Department of Defense and Bureau of Indian Education, affecting about 300,000 employees.
Biden’s order for executive branch workers and contractors includes exceptions for workers seeking religious or medical exemptions from vaccination, according to press secretary Jen Psaki. Federal workers who don’t comply will be referred to their agencies’ human resources departments for counseling and discipline, to include potential termination.
An AP-NORC poll conducted in August found 55 percent of Americans in favor of requiring government workers to be fully vaccinated, compared with 21 percent opposed. Similar majorities also backed vaccine mandates for health care workers, teachers working at K-12 schools and workers who interact with the public, as at restaurants and stores.
Biden has encouraged COVID-19 vaccine requirements in settings like schools, workplaces and university campuses. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Board of Education v oted to require all students 12 and older to be fully vaccinated in the the nation’s second-largest school district.
Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, said in late July it was requiring that all workers at its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, as well as its managers who travel within the US be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 4. But the company had stopped short of requiring shots for its frontline workers.
CVS Health said in late August it would require certain employees who interact with patients to be fully vaccinated by the end of October. That includes nurses, care managers and pharmacists.
In the government, several federal agencies have previously announced vaccine requirements for much of their staffs, particularly those in health care roles like the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Pentagon moved last month to require all servicemembers to get vaccinated. Combined, the White House estimates those requirements cover 2.5 million Americans. Thursday’s order is expected to impact nearly 2 million more federal workers and potentially millions of contractors.
Biden’s measures should help, but what’s really needed is a change in mindset for many people, said Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.
“There is an aspect to this now that has to do with our country being so divided,” said Sharfstein. “This has become so politicized that people can’t see the value of a vaccination that can save their lives. Our own divisions are preventing us from ending a pandemic.”
More than 177 million Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but confirmed cases have shot up in recent weeks to an average of about 140,000 per day with on average about 1,000 deaths, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most of the spread — and the vast majority of severe illness and death — is occurring among those not yet fully vaccinated. So-called breakthrough infections in vaccinated people occur, but tend to be far less dangerous.
Federal officials are moving ahead with plans to begin administering booster shots of the mRNA vaccines to bolster protection against the more transmissible delta variant. Last month Biden announced plans to make them available beginning on Sept. 20, but only the Pfizer vaccine will likely have received regulatory approval for a third dose by that time.
Officials are aiming to administer the booster shots about eight months after the second dose of the two-dose vaccines.
Spain arrests former Venezuelan spymaster wanted on US drug charges
Hugo Carvajal faces charges in the US for allegedly working with Colombian rebels to “flood” the US with cocaine
Carvajal claimed his only contact with the FARC, authorized by then President Hugo Chávez, was limited to securing the release of a kidnapped businessman
Updated 10 September 2021
AP
MADRID: Police in Madrid on Thursday arrested a former Venezuelan spymaster wanted on US narcoterrorism charges, capturing him in a hideout apartment nearly two years after he defied a Spanish extradition order and disappeared.
Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who for over a decade was late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in the Venezuelan military, was arrested in the small apartment in which he had been holed up.
“He lived totally enclosed, never going outside or getting close to the window, always protected by people he trusted,” Spain’s police said in a statement on social media in which they posted a short video the moment heavily-armed officers put handcuffs on Carvajal.
Spain’s leftist government last year approved Carvajal’s extradition to the US, where he faces federal charges for allegedly working with guerrillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to “flood” the US with cocaine.
The extradition order followed a back-and-forth legal battle in which Spain’s National Court reversed an earlier ruling by a high court magistrate throwing out the US warrant for being politically motivated. In the interim, Carvajal was released and never heard from again except when he said last year that he was going underground to protest what he viewed as political interference in his case.
He resurfaced on social media earlier this month, posting with little notice what could be a preview of his eventual defense: a statement accusing former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe, who was for years the US’ main caretaker in the war on drugs, of “fabricating” evidence against him and the Chávez government even as it was cooperating with US prosecutors to arrest Colombian narcos hiding inside Venezuela
“It’s a lie that will eventually collapse,” Carvajal wrote. “I’ve always trusted that the truth will prevail.”
It’s not clear when Carvajal could be sent to the US But his extradition may be slowed down by an asylum request he previously submitted to Spanish authorities.
“I’m prepared for either situation, the good or the bad,” Carvajal’s wife, Angélica Flores, told The Associated Press when contacted by phone with the news. “It’s up to him and others to give statements. This case will continue and we’ll see how it ends.”
Nicknamed “El Pollo” (“The Chicken”), Carvajal has bete noire of the US Drug Enforcement Administration for over a decade.
First indicted in 2011, he narrowly escaped extradition when he was arrested in Aruba in 2014 while serving as Venezuela’s consul general to the Dutch Caribbean island. President Nicolás Maduro’s government successfully applied pressure on Aruba, which sits just miles off Venezuela’s coast, to release Carvajal and when it did he received a hero’s welcome upon his return to Caracas.
But he was never a confidant of Maduro and in the complicated internal politics of Venezuela’s ruling socialist party was relegated to a minor role as a backbench parliamentarian.
In 2019, after opposition leader Juan Guaidó led a street uprising and quickly won the US’ recognition as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, Carvajal then openly rejected the government, urging members of the military to break with Maduro.
While on the run, both from the DEA and Maduro, Carvajal traveled to the Spanish capital from the Dominican Republic under a disguised identity. He was greeted at Madrid’s airport by two Spanish intelligence officials, the AP has previously reported.
From Europe, Carvajal had hoped to leverage contacts and knowledge of the Venezuelan deep state to mount a military-backed rebellion against Maduro.
But to the frustration of many in Venezuela’s opposition who have secretly tried to flip senior members of the military, he was arrested on the US warrant days before a failed barracks rebellion on April 30, 2019.
There was no immediate comment from Maduro’s government.
The case against Carvajal in New York centers on a DC-9 jet from Caracas that landed in southern Mexico in 2006 with 5.6 tons of cocaine packed into 128 suitcases. Carvajal said that judicial probes in Venezuela and Mexico never linked him to the incident and that the alleged plane owner backs his alibi.
But he faces incriminating evidence from phone records, drug ledgers and the testimony of at least 10 witnesses, according to an affidavit from a DEA special agent. Those witnesses include members and associates of the “Cartel of the Suns,” former high-ranking Venezuelan officials, according to the affidavit.
The US indictment also repeats an accusation that Carvajal provided Colombian rebels with weapons and protection inside Venezuela.
The former general has scoffed at the allegations. He says his contacts with the FARC — designated by the US as a terrorist organization — were authorized by Chávez and limited to securing the release of a kidnapped Venezuelan businessman and paving the way for peace talks with the Colombian government.