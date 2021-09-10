You are here

MBC at 30: Stars reunite, reflect on three decades of Arab entertainment

Veteran Lebanese presenter George Kordahi hosted a special episode of 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' featuring prominent celebrities from MBC's top shows.
George Kordahi hosted a special episode of 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' with Egyptian actress Yusra.
George Kordahi hosted a special episode of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ with Egyptian actress Yusra. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)
George Kordahi hosted a special episode of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ with Egyptian actress Yusra. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)
The first private free-to-air satellite broadcasting company in the Arab World was launched in 1991 from London to show the world through an Arab perspective.
The first private free-to-air satellite broadcasting company in the Arab World was launched in 1991 from London to show the world through an Arab perspective. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)
Updated 10 September 2021
SARAH GLUBB

MBC at 30: Stars reunite, reflect on three decades of Arab entertainment

The first private free-to-air satellite broadcasting company in the Arab World was launched in 1991 from London to show the world through an Arab perspective. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)
  First private free-to-air satellite broadcasting company in the Arab World was launched in 1991 from London and moved to Dubai in 2002
Updated 10 September 2021
SARAH GLUBB

LISBON: After 30 years of dominating the region’s entertainment airwaves, it was only fitting that a host of Arab media stars celebrated the anniversary of the Middle East Broadcasting Center at a lavish ceremony in the Portuguese capital on Wednesday.
Veteran Lebanese presenter George Kordahi hosted a special episode of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ featuring prominent celebrities from MBC’s top shows — with all winnings going to charitable organizations.
“I am the happiest man in the world because I am attending this demonstration, this manifestation of love, fidelity, belonging to this company,” Kordahi told Arab News.
“I will host eight stars and I am happy to welcome big stars in the Arab world, like Yusra and Nasser Al Qasabi, and this means a lot to me.”
Yusra spoke of the changes that have occurred in the television industry, especially over the past couple of years, which she described as “incredible.”
“I have been working on and off with MBC and it was one of my pleasures as an actress having all these facilities and having all this care while you were working,” she said. “At MBC, there was always care for you and for the world.”
Al Qasabi said that he and his colleagues are part of MBC’s development.
“We are there to influence and be influenced, we support and we are benefiting, and we are receiving a lot from this great school that is called MBC,” he said. “It is not only in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries but in the Arab world. It is the No. 1 channel among all Arab communities wherever they are in the world.”
The first private free-to-air satellite broadcasting company in the Arab World was launched in 1991 from London to show the world through an Arab perspective. It then moved its headquarters to Dubai in the UAE in 2002 but has always maintained the slogan ‘We See Hope Everywhere’ through decades of transitions.
Raya Joseph Abirached, a Lebanese TV presenter and celebrity journalist at MBC, described the huge network reunion as very emotional. She used the event to catch up with all the peers and colleagues she met throughout her career.
“I remember the 10th anniversary, 20th anniversary, 25th anniversary, but this is a big milestone and what is really amazing about tonight is it is a reunion of all the MBC faces,” she said.
Best known for her show ‘Scoop with Raya’ — a news show about Hollywood movies — and co-hosting ‘Arabs Got Talent,’ Abirached said her program has become the “flagship movie show of the Arab world” and she does not see it ending.
“Every year new movies (are released), there are new stars, and the content is always different and I never really want to change that. It is a nice combination and I do not think I would like to change the recipe,” she said.
One of the fundamental changes Abirached witnessed in the past few years is a big emergence of Arabic cinema coming to the international scene.
“Because of the presence of a flagship show like ‘Scoop with Raya,’ we are able to endorse those Arabic films in Hollywood and in European festivals,” she said. “This brings a huge flow of energy for me — to be able to support Arabic cinema abroad. So this is what is new.”
Regarding ‘Arabs Got Talent,’ Abirached said MBC’s version competed internationally and had more followers than ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ combined as it attracted between 150 to 200 million viewers.
“The presence of a global pan-Arabic channel like MBC has shown the world how big the Arab community is and how, through MBC, the community came together,” she said.
“This is what I am most proud about. The MBC family represents every corner of the Arab world from the Saudis to the Tunisians and from the Egyptians to the Lebanese. Everyone is represented and it shows the Arab world in the best light it can.”
Media personality Lina Sawan said the channel is celebrating a beautiful milestone as it is no longer young and experimenting, but at the same time, it is not old and still has a long way to go.
“Media is opening up a lot and there will be a lot more inclusivity and diversity and more women (participation),” she said. 
“It is time to represent people in a completely different way, particularly since the language and template of social media have been integrated into the television industry. It is time for it to speed up, but also it has given the ability now to actually target your audience a little bit more specifically and this has become a lot more informative and helpful.”
Sawan said it is time for women to become executives and lead the conversation in the sector. She expects to see more female participation in all roles, from leadership to technological, creative, and managerial in the next couple of years.
Nashwa Ali Abdulhameed Al-Ruwaini, an Egyptian producer and media personality, said they used to take programs like ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ and ‘Big Brother’ and Arabize them. But now they have developed their own Arab format, including shows like ‘Prince of Poets’ and ‘Million’s Poets.’ 
From MBC, she moved on to the movie industry and has worked alongside Hollywood producers and directors while also helping cast Arab stars in international movies such as ‘Kingdom of Heaven.’
After witnessing a shift in television trends, Al-Ruwaini also worked to integrate social media with TV shows to make the experience more interactive for audiences.
“Now we got into artificial intelligence and we are using it in new media formats, which is coming out soon and hopefully one of them will be on MBC,” she said.
Razan Moughrabi, a British-Egyptian-Lebanese presenter, joined MBC at the age of 17 and her career kicked off when she began hosting the BBC version of ‘Top of the Pops.’
“We had a dream and we left our countries very young,” she said. “We went to England, the capital of information, the capital of everything, and we worked with so many nationalities — some we did not even know existed.”
Moughrabi was determined to make a difference in the way shows were presented as she pushed to change formats, set design, and brought so much energy and passion to her work.
And now, she said, “Things are changing. We are widening horizons, we are bridging the divide, and you can see in the Gulf how things are moving forward with women empowerment.”
Moughrabi also spoke of the obstacles women in the industry faced 30 years ago, but added that media has helped societies move forward and develop.
Nishan Derartinian said aside from producing good content, MBC, which operates over 17 free-to-air satellite TV channels in several languages, has always tried to be influential as much as possible.
“It has kept up with the changes and catered to the needs of all viewers, including the young generation,” he said. “To them, the world is different.”

Houthis torturing four abducted journalists, say families

Houthis torturing four abducted journalists, say families
Updated 10 September 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis torturing four abducted journalists, say families

Houthis torturing four abducted journalists, say families
  • Tawfiq Al-Mansouri, Abdul Khaleq Amran, Harith Hamid, and Akram Al-Walidi were among a group of 10 journalists abducted in 2015
  • Families learned from the former abductee that the Iran-backed rebels have intensified their mistreatment of the journalists over the past two months
Updated 10 September 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The Iran-backed Houthis tortured abducted Yemeni journalists, threw them into solitary confinement, denied them life-saving medical treatment, and banned them from contacting their families for the past two months, families said on Thursday.

Tawfiq Al-Mansouri, Abdul Khaleq Amran, Harith Hamid, and Akram Al-Walidi were among a group of 10 journalists abducted by the Houthis during a raid in the capital Sanaa in 2015.

The journalists were sentenced to death for their alleged collaboration with the Arab coalition and the internationally recognized government.

Six journalists were released during the latest major successful prisoner swap between the Houthis and the Yemeni government last year.

During the past few months, relatives told Arab News the Houthis’ treatment of the remaining journalists has worsened.

Abdullah Al-Mansouri said his brother —  journalist Tawfiq Al-Mansouri — has not contacted the family for the past two months and his captors refused to allow the family to give him medicine and money. 

“He has not contacted us since before Eid (July 20),” Abdullah Al-Mansouri said.

The families later learned from a former abductee that the Houthis have been brutally mistreated their siblings for the past two months.

“They imprisoned, tortured, and put them in solitary confinement. They took away their clothes and all their belongings and deprived them of everything,” said Al-Mansouri, who added that the family had no clue as to why the Houthis are torturing the journalists.

“The Houthis should be asked why they decided to resume abusing the journalists.”

The six freed journalists previously reported being subjected to the same level of torture by the Houthi captors inside different prisons in Sanaa. They urged the international community to pressure the Iran-backed rebels to release the four journalists who face the death penalty.

Relatives said Abu Shehab Al-Murtada, a brother of Abdulkader Al-Murtada, who is the head of the Houthi prisoner affairs committee, personally tortured the journalists or incited other captors to mistreat them.

Abdullah Al-Mansouri said his brother is suffering from heart problems, diabetes, kidney problems, and recent backbone pains due to torture.

“We bribe the Houthis to allow us to send him an injection every 20 days,” he said. “We do not know if he received them or not.”

The Houthis alleged prosecution and mistreatment of the journalists have sparked local and international outrage as rights groups called upon the militia to release them and stop harassing critics.

Also in Sanaa, relatives of Younis Abdul Sallam, a young Yemeni journalist who was abducted by the Houthis last month, said they have not been allowed to visit him or have been given an explanation as to why he was abducted.

“The Houthis obstinately refuse to allow us to visit him,” a relative told Arab News on condition of anonymity for fear of Houthi reprisal.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani condemned the Houthi abduction of singer Youssef Al-Badji in Sanaa and the militia’s escalating crackdown on music.

“The Iran-backed Houthi militia abducted singer Youssef Al-Badji from his house in Sanaa in a systematic campaign to target art, pursue and attack artists, push dozens of them to flee outside the country, and prevent singing at weddings and public events and classify it as a taboo,” the minister said in a tweet.

‘Hell’s Gate’, the Arab World’s first sci-fi drama series of its kind will air this week

Directed by visual artist and International Emmy Award winner Amin Dora, the series stars Canadian-Lebanese actress Cynthia Samuel and Palestinian actor Adam Bakri. (IMDB)
Directed by visual artist and International Emmy Award winner Amin Dora, the series stars Canadian-Lebanese actress Cynthia Samuel and Palestinian actor Adam Bakri. (IMDB)
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

'Hell's Gate', the Arab World's first sci-fi drama series of its kind will air this week

Directed by visual artist and International Emmy Award winner Amin Dora, the series stars Canadian-Lebanese actress Cynthia Samuel and Palestinian actor Adam Bakri. (IMDB)
  • Shahid VIP will air the Arab World’s first Arabic language sci-fi drama series on Sept. 12
  • Set in Beirut in the year 2052, the series follows a band of revolutionaries who attempt to overthrow the ruling system
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Shahid VIP will air the Arab World’s first Arabic language sci-fi drama series on Sept. 12 as the film and media industry in the Arab World looks to broaden its scope.

Entitled ‘Hell’s Gate’, the sci-fi production features a stellar cast from the Middle East and beyond.

Set in Beirut in the year 2052, the series follows a secluded man living under an authoritarian regime in Lebanon whose life changes when a technical failure brings a mysterious woman to his doorstep.

Together, with a band of revolutionaries, they attempt to overthrow a group of private businesses and investors who have assumed control of the country.

Directed by visual artist and International Emmy Award winner Amin Dora, the series stars Canadian-Lebanese actress Cynthia Samuel and Palestinian actor Adam Bakri alongside Fadi Abi Samra, Hassan Farhat and other talents from the region.

While the majority of the cast have accumulated experience with TV dramas, this was a first for Adam Bakri as his career tended to mostly focus on cinema and theater.

“This is one of the most important and exceptional experiences of my life,” said Bakri. “I worked for a long time in the US and Europe, and this was kind of my way of going back into the Arab world.”

His co-star, Lebanon’s beloved Cynthia Samuel, is playing Alia, who was described by Samuel as an “emotionally and physically strong woman.”

While in her previous roles Samuel’s characters tended to be more feminine and soft, she says that Alia is “extremely different.”

“When I found out about the role of Alia, I felt it would be a very challenging yet great experience for me because I am embodying a character that I have always watched in films and TV shows,” Samuel said.

“This role was physically and emotionally challenging,” she added. “And an added challenge was to find a way to create a character that is both fierce but relatable and loved by the audience.”

Set to be streamed exclusively on Shahid VIP, the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform, “Hell’s Gate” is the Arab World’s first sci-fi drama series. 

“The biggest challenge was to forecast how the Arab audience will react to an Arabic-language sci-fi drama,” said director Amin Dora in a media roundtable.

“In fact, the first discussion we had as producers and writers of the show was how to convince the Arab audience that the inspiration behind the show is actually a reality that all of us have been through.”

“Costume designers and set designers worked tirelessly to reach a level of accuracy and details that reflect our identity and avoid falling in the pits of westernization,” agreed Said Serhan, Lebanese writer and actor in the show.

Dora said that these challenges would not have been easily overcome without Shahid.

“Our project was very ambitious and challenging,” Director Amin Dora said. “But Shahid allowed us, as directors and producers in the Arab World, to enter new realms in cinema and TV production.”

 

Stream ‘Hell’s Gate’ on Shahid VIP, Shahid’s subscription-based service, on Sept. 12.

Facebook slammed over sexist job advertising

Global Witness conducted their own experiments to determine to what level Facebook’s ads were discriminatory. (File/AFP)
Global Witness conducted their own experiments to determine to what level Facebook’s ads were discriminatory. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

Facebook slammed over sexist job advertising

Global Witness conducted their own experiments to determine to what level Facebook’s ads were discriminatory. (File/AFP)
  • Facebook was slammed for enabling sexist job advertising on the platform and breaking equality law in the way that it handles ads
  • Reportedly, 96 percent of the people shown an ad for mechanic jobs on Facebook were men and 95 percent of those shown an ad for nursery nurse jobs were women
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Facebook was slammed on Thursday for enabling sexist job advertising on the platform and breaking equality law in the way that it handles ads. 

Global Witness, a UK-based campaign group, accused Facebook of failing to prevent discriminatory targeting of ads, which they claim is a result of biased algorithms that determine who will see the ads.

The group conducted an investigation into how Facebook determines who views which ads. 

Results indicated that 96 percent of the people shown an ad for mechanic jobs on Facebook were men and 95 percent of those shown an ad for nursery nurse jobs were women.

Similarly, 75 percent of those shown an ad for pilot jobs were men and 77 percent of those shown an ad for psychologist jobs were women.

To corroborate the results, Global Witness conducted their own experiments to determine to what level Facebook’s ads were discriminatory.

In one experiment, the group submitted two job ads for approval and asked Facebook not to show one to women and the other to anyone over the age of 55. 

Facebook approved both ads for publication but requested that the organization tick a box saying it would not discriminate against these groups. 

As the ads were a part of the experiment, both were pulled offline before publication.

In response, a Facebook spokesperson said: “Our system takes into account different kinds of information to try and serve people ads they will be most interested in and we are reviewing the findings within this report.”

“We’ve been exploring expanding limitations on targeting options for job, housing and credit ads to other regions beyond the US and Canada, and plan to have an update in the coming weeks.”  

After submitting the investigation results to Shona Jolly, QC, the barrister authorized their submission to the UK Equality and Human Rights Commission for further investigation. 

Facebook’s algorithms caused a stir recently when they led to a “primates” label being placed on a video of black men. 

The video, which was shared on the platform last week, featured clips of black men in altercations with white civilians and police officers. 

The social media giant apologized for the error and claimed that while the platform is making changes to its algorithms, the platform still relies on AI methods that are “not perfect.”

“While we have made improvements to our AI, we know it’s not perfect and we have more progress to make. We apologize to anyone who may have seen these offensive recommendations,” the Facebook spokesperson said.

Afghan journalists tell of Taliban beatings after covering protests

The Taliban have claimed they will uphold press freedoms although journalists are increasingly being harassed covering protests across the country. (File/CPJ)
The Taliban have claimed they will uphold press freedoms although journalists are increasingly being harassed covering protests across the country. (File/CPJ)
Updated 09 September 2021
AFP

Afghan journalists tell of Taliban beatings after covering protests

The Taliban have claimed they will uphold press freedoms although journalists are increasingly being harassed covering protests across the country. (File/CPJ)
  • Two Afghan journalists were left with ugly welts and bruises after being beaten and detained for hours by Taliban enforcers
  • The journalists were picked up at a demonstration where they were covering a protest in the Afghan capital
Updated 09 September 2021
AFP

KABUL: Two Afghan journalists were left with ugly welts and bruises after being beaten and detained for hours by Taliban enforcers for covering a protest in the Afghan capital.
The pair were picked up at a demonstration on Wednesday and taken to a police station in the capital, where they say they were punched and beaten with batons, electrical cables and whips after being accused of organizing the protest.
“One of the Taliban put his foot on my head, crushed my face against the concrete. They kicked me in the head... I thought they were going to kill me,” photographer Nematullah Naqdi told AFP.
Despite promises of a more inclusive regime, the Taliban have moved to snuff out mushrooming opposition against their rule.
On Wednesday night they declared demonstrations illegal unless permission had been granted by the justice ministry.
Naqdi and his colleague Taqi Daryabi, a reporter, who both work for Etilaat Roz (Information Daily) had been assigned to cover a small protest in front of a police station in Kabul by women demanding the right to work and education.
Naqdi said he was accosted by a Taliban fighter as soon as he started taking pictures.
“They told me ‘You cannot film’,” he said.
“They arrested all those who were filming and took their phones,” he told AFP.
Naqdi said the Taliban tried to grab his camera, but he managed to hand it to someone in the crowd.
Three Taliban fighters caught him, however, and took him to the police station where the beatings started.
Taliban officials have not responded to repeated requests for comment from AFP.


“The Taliban started insulting me, kicking me,” said Naqdi, adding that he was accused of being the organizer of the rally.
He asked why he was being beaten, only to be told: “You are lucky you weren’t beheaded.”
Naqdi was eventually taken to a crowded cell where he found his colleague, Daryabi, who had also been arrested and beaten.
“We were in so much pain that we couldn’t move,” Daryabi said.
A few hours later the pair were released without explanation — sent on their way with a string of insults.
“They see us as enemies,” Taqi said.
The Taliban have claimed they will uphold press freedoms — in line with unspecified Islamic principles — although journalists are increasingly being harassed covering protests across the country.
In recent days, dozens of journalists have reported being beaten, detained or prevented from covering the protests, a show of resistance unthinkable under the Taliban’s last regime in the 1990s.
Most are Afghan journalists, whom the Taliban harass more than the foreign media.
The protests are proving an early test for the Taliban, who after taking power on August 15 promised a more tolerant rule and to work for “the peace and prosperity of the country.”
Zaki Daryabi, chief of the Etilaat Roz newspaper, said the Taliban’s words rang hollow.
“This official speech is totally different from the reality that can be observed on the ground,” he told AFP.

Updated 09 September 2021
AP

Russian police detain journalists rallying for media freedom

  • Russian police detained three journalists who picketed Russia’s Justice Ministry, protesting the authorities’ recent crackdown on independent media
