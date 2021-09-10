Review: Netflix thriller ‘Clickbait’ is more ‘who cares’ than whodunnit

LONDON: Netflix thriller “Clickbait” is nothing if not upfront. The main aim of this eight-part whodunnit, as its name implies, appears to be getting you to click on the next installment, so a discernible pattern soon emerges: a red herring, followed by a dead end, closely backed up by a left-field revelation just in time for the episode credits to roll.
Adrian Grenier (“Entourage” and “The Devil Wears Prada”) is Nick Brewer, a physical therapist with a picture-perfect family and life. When Nick is kidnapped, a video surfaces online showing him beaten up, and holding up cards that admit to abusing women — and proclaiming he will be killed when the number of views reaches five million. As the hit counter creeps upwards, Nick’s sister Pia (Zoe Kazan), wife Sophie (Betty Gabriel) and aspiring homicide detective Roshan (Phoenix Raei) all scramble to determine his whereabouts and whether there’s any truth to his apparent confession.
Each episode focuses on a different character (and introduces a few others too), and sheds more light on who might have taken Nick, why, and whether the perfect family man might have a few secrets of his own. This doesn’t really need a spoiler alert, but guess what? Everybody has more going on than you first think.
Unfortunately, there is a subtle difference between a story that twists and turns because it is genuinely enthralling, and one that relentlessly twists and turns in an attempt to be so — and “Clickbait” comes down on the wrong side of the line. At its heart, the story of Nick and his possible guilt simply isn’t interesting enough to fill eight episodes, so creators Tony Ayres and Christian White pad out the running time with false flags, narrative U-turns and (sadly) abandoned story threads.
Raei’s portrayal of a conflicted police officer is a bright spark, but — apart from in his own dedicated episode — the character is relegated to little more than lurking and looking rakish. The final resolution to the mystery is unexpected, it’s fair to say, but by the time they reach that point — if they bother — audiences will be so desensitized to surprise, thanks to some of the more ridiculous bait-and-switch moves, that the big reveal is a bit of a damp squib.
The Art Trove founder works with disadvantaged communities to create ‘meaningful items’
Aya Toukan’s aims to compete against luxury brands
DUBAI: In the Jordanian capital, Amman, an entrepreneur has been championing local artisans through her crafty small business — The Art Trove. Her name is Aya Toukan, raised in Amman and educated in London, whose passion for design stems from childhood. From an early age, she stood out from the rest of her family. “We don’t have any design enthusiasts (in the family). Not at all,” Toukan tells Arab News. “I just had this eye for details. I always loved colors and I cared about design. I just feel like I had it in me.”
It wasn’t just a love for modern design that acted as a driving force behind establishing The Art Trove, it was also Toukan’s eye-opening experiences at philanthropical NGOs that inspired the whole project back in 2017. “I was working for a while, for three years, and I didn’t feel like I was fulfilled,” she says. That gap was filled by volunteering and exploring workshops on producing baskets from banana leaves, natural dyes, embroidery and a variety of materials.
Spending time at the Jordan River Foundation, in particular, made a strong impact on Toukan. “I wanted to learn and understand how they work, because it was very vague to me,” she says. Through JRF’s programming, initiatives have been organized to empower rural women and farmers economically, as well as to enhance the lives of Syrian refugees in the country.
In 2019, Toukan started working independently with women in their homes and their initial offerings were limited to coasters and placemats. After COVID-19 hit, workshops and regular production were halted, prompting her to think of other ways to diversify their product range of hand-crafted home accessories. Illustration came to mind, and a local artist embellished The Art Trove’s trays, board games, and plexiglass boxes with bright colors and shapes.
Collaborating with skillful, marginalized women, who do the beadwork for The Art Trove’s items, has been rewarding for Toukan. “There are just a few women that I work with and it’s so inspiring to see how they work. A mom would work and she would also call her daughter or sister to help her out. So, they build a community out of this kind of work,” she explains. “I’ll give them a design and they will never say no, they’ll try to complete the job, even if they don’t have the expertise or the know-how. Their determination really inspires me.”
Whether through the products’ iconography or purpose, The Art Trove is a celebration of Middle Eastern culture, from graphic blue eyes to beaded stars. “I wanted to introduce these fun motifs to the artisan community but also introduce their work to the world,” she explains. Take backgammon, for example, the Middle East’s most popular board game. Toukan upgraded this nostalgic pastime into something more playful and contemporary, targeting a younger audience. She says it was an ideal object to work with, since playing board games was on the rise during imposed lockdown. “It’s a meaningful game,” she says. “When I think of backgammon, it’s the wooden, pearly box that my grandparents played with all the time. They would gather around and have their friends over. So, it’s nice to build that continuity with generations.”
The Art Trove has also run pop-up stores around the world, from Dubai to London. The whole venture of going on the road has been, as Toukan puts it, a “learning experience.” Running a small business in a competitive market comes with its set of challenges, but that hasn’t stopped Toukan from growing her brand.
“It’s not easy,” she says. “You need to be very driven, passionate, and believe in it, because this is the mark that you will have on the item.” She is heartened by how popular new, homegrown and non-flashy businesses are becoming in the region: “We can complement each other. I’m very sure that if you sit with each different person behind each brand, we’ll all have different visions and views.”
And, perhaps, it’s stealing the attention away from luxury brands. “Everyone wants a story to hear, at the end of the day,” Toukan continues. “You live to tell that tale. Luxury has been there for a while and I think people (now) want stories and meaningful items.”
Everyone needs some energy to jump-start their day, and of course, some delicious breakfast.
The Morning Call is a breakfast and brunch restaurant in Jeddah that offers a sunny, cozy place where you can begin your day with a light meal, made with the freshest ingredients.
The cuisine is a combination between international and American. One of the most popular breakfast orders includes truffle scrambled croissants and warm bread pudding filled with nuts. Breakfast is never too early for dessert, so cap off the meal with a side of dark chocolate fudge and ice cream.
If you need breakfast on the go, the restaurant offers an array of options including the tartine box, the sweet breakfast box, and the ciabatta sandwich box.
The tartine box includes an open-face sandwich with sourdough bread that includes sweet or savory toppings such as beetroot avocado, mushroom and kale, ricotta figs, and peanut butter with granola.
Located in Mohamdiah district, Halima Al-Saadeiah Street. For more information about the menu or to view fascinating photos or the cuisine, visit the Morning Call on Instagram @thrmorningcall.sa
What We Are Reading Today: Ice Rivers: A Story of Glaciers, Wilderness, and Humanity
Author: Jemma Wadham
The ice sheets and glaciers that cover 1/10th of Earth’s land surface are in grave peril. High in the Alps, Andes, and Himalaya, once-indomitable glaciers are retreating, even dying. Meanwhile, in Antarctica, thinning glaciers may be unlocking vast quantities of methane stored for millions of years beneath the ice. In Ice Rivers, renowned glaciologist Jemma Wadham offers a searing personal account of glaciers and the rapidly unfolding crisis that they—and we—face.
Taking readers on a personal journey from Europe and Asia to Antarctica and South America, Wadham introduces majestic glaciers around the globe as individuals—even friends—each with their own unique character and place in their community. She challenges their first appearance as silent, passive, and lifeless, and reveals that glaciers are, in fact, as alive as a forest or soil, teeming with microbial life and deeply connected to almost everything we know. They influence crucial systems on which people depend, from lucrative fisheries to fertile croplands.
, and represent some of the most sensitive and dynamic parts of our world. Their fate is inescapably entwined with our own, and unless we act to abate the greenhouse warming of our planet the potential consequences are almost unfathomable.
Expo 2020 Dubai launches platform for international artists to represent Emirati culture
DUBAI: Expo 2020 Dubai’s Design and Crafts Program has launched a platform, called MENASA, that is set to showcase the works of more than 40 local and international designers, telling stories of the UAE through curated collections.
The event’s visitors will get the opportunity to explore and experience Emirati crafts and traditions through a contemporary lens.
MENASA, which translates to “platform” in Arabic, will feature seven design collaborations between local and international artisans and designers under the title “Craft Stories” and a showcase of 24 designers and organizations from across the country, highlighting its contemporary design scene, under “Designer of the Week.”
MENASA’s debut Craft Story, “8,000 Waves: The Pearl Diving Story,” is a collaboration between Todomuta, a Spanish design studio, and Asateer, an Emirati design studio — founded by Mohammed Al-Suwaidi, the grandson of a pearl diver — that specializes in the creation of handcrafted products from pearl and raw materials.
Hayat Shamsuddin, senior vice president of the arts and culture programs at Expo 2020, said in a released statement: “The collective approach of MENASA…is inspired by the theme and spirit of Expo 2020 Dubai, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.’
“By bringing together artisans and designers from the UAE and around the world, we are nurturing a rich cultural and creative dialogue that will contribute to a meaningful legacy after Expo 2020 closes its doors,” she added.
The artworks will include traditional handicrafts, digital designs, product designs, illustrations, fashion items and more.
A series of documentaries shot around the UAE will be exhibited alongside the design collections.
Poetry on canvas: Sudanese artist Rashid Diab discusses inspiration behind his work
The internationally acclaimed artist says he is now focused on providing support for a new generation
Denise Marray
LONDON: “I would love to be a poet. I pursue poetry through color.” Sudanese artist Rashid Diab is talking to Arab News about the inspiration behind his work.
That inspiration is perhaps clearest in his three-part series “Homage to My Poet Friend,” dedicated to the late poet and diplomat Salah Ahmed Ibrahim.
“I found in his poems what I was looking to do in my paintings — specifically in a very long poem about the migration of the birds from the South to the North,” Diab explains. In that poem Ibrahim urged the birds to keep flying and let nothing stand in their way: “If one of your wings happens to wane, just speed off/To where? Until you see the Nile studded with images of the stars/Like a sword embroidered with jewels scattered in disorder,” Ibrahim wrote.
“The most important thing about him is that he was a very kind person,” Diab says of his friend. “He was very nationalistic and expressed his feelings about Sudan. He lived abroad for a long time because he was against the regime. After he was removed from his post as ambassador, he lived in a very bad situation in Paris. When I visited him, we talked and laughed together and reminisced about Sudan. He was a very liberal, open-minded man. All his points are about liberty and freedom. He was very stubborn.”
Diab himself has travelled extensively throughout Sudan (where he returned in 1999 after 20 years living in Spain) and it is his love of his homeland’s landscapes and people — especially the women — which shines through his canvases. In many of his paintings the figures seem to be moving at random through vast spaces.
“Since I came back to Sudan I have seen that many people don’t know what to do,” he says. “It makes life surreal. I see the silence of the space in the desert with people fading or vanishing away. It is an uncertain life.”
Speaking about a beautiful abstract image of a group of women in traditional dress, he said: “They create a moving painting. When they come together you get very interesting combinations of color and movement — like an art installation.”
Diab wants to honor the women of his country, he explains. “Many women in Sudan have lost their husbands or kids; they have suffered a lot but they keep going. They are very strong women. I show them respect when I paint them. These women have to be recognized.”
Diab says that he wants raise awareness of the cultural riches of his country, which are so often overlooked due to the blights of war and famine.
“When I went to the desert in the north I fell in love with the space,” he says. “Space means silence and clarity of images. There are also the ancient excavation sites, such as the pyramids of Meroe and Jebel Barkal. The east of Sudan has a different climate and geography. Women in the north paint their walls, and in the east women make decorated pots for daily use. In the south they do very interesting sculptures.
“We have more than 580 tribes — each with their own music, dance and poetry and art forms,” he continues. “You feel the warmth of the people. And the space. And the beauty that differs from one place to another.”
One striking silkscreen work, “Camino Antiguo,” depicts ancient camel caravans on the 40-day road trip from Darfur to Egypt. “I made this in Havana in Cuba,” Diab says. “My life has been in different stages with different styles. I do not believe in a fixed style; I believe in living. Every day I can change. It depends on what I feel at that moment.”
He is saddened at the ongoing lack of support for the arts in his country — something he has been aware of since his childhood. His parents were supportive of his art, he says, but encouraged him to do his painting only when he had completed his homework. “My older siblings didn’t want me to be an artist, though, as it wasn’t considered to be a ‘proper’ job,” he says. “They wondered how anyone could make a living out of it. But the only thing I can do is painting.”
That view of art in his homeland was shared by institutions too, he explains. He recalls how, on his first day at the Khartoum College of Fine Art back in 1976, he asked the Dean if he could study the art of Sudan. He was disappointed to learn that this was not possible, as there was insufficient research into the subject.
Four decades later, he is still frustrated by the lack of effort put into developing the local art scene.
“We have had a problem since independence that, while the government believes art is important, it does nothing. Money is allocated for education but not for art. I feel very bad about this. We don’t even have a museum for modern art. There are almost 2,000 active artists here, but there isn’t much of an artistic atmosphere and only a few (people actually buy art).
“Since the late-Fifties to today the most prominent artists have left the country,” he continues. “They are living abroad. They die with their paintings outside of Sudan.”
Diab himself puts time, money and energy into providing facilities and opportunities for both up-and-coming and established artists in his homeland. The Rashid Diab Arts Centre provides workshops, galleries and accommodation, and Dara Art Gallery — managed by his son Yafil Mubarak — is another vital space in which artists can develop and express their talent.
Diab himself, like many talented artists of his generation, studied abroad. He won a scholarship to the Complutense University in Madrid where he took degrees in painting and etching and did his PhD. After earning his doctorate, he taught at the university for nine years.
His talent has seen him exhibit all over the world, most recently at the Bahrain National Museum in 2019, and this year at the Cairo International Art Fair, Umoja Art Gallery, Kampala and the One Off Contemporary Art gallery, Nairobi. In November, he will have an exhibition entitled ‘Monoprints’ at the French Institute in Khartoum, and 2022 will see him exhibit in Nairobi, Panama and Saudi Arabia.
Diab returned to Sudan after two decades in Madrid because he wanted to give something back to his country.
“All of my life I have felt that I have to do something for my people,” he says. “For me happiness is to share what you have with others.”