You are here

  • Home
  • Tunisia’s labor union seeks elections before constitution change

Tunisia’s labor union seeks elections before constitution change

Tunisia’s labor union seeks elections before constitution change
Secretary-general of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Noureddine Taboubi delivers a speech as laborers protest against the seizure of Tunisair by a Turkish airline company. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jha8j

Updated 45 sec ago
Reuters

Tunisia’s labor union seeks elections before constitution change

Tunisia’s labor union seeks elections before constitution change
  • President Kais Saied seized governing powers on July 25, citing an emergency clause in the constitution
  • The UGTT, which has more than a million members, is one of the most powerful political forces in Tunisia
Updated 45 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia’s powerful labor union, the UGTT, on Saturday called for elections to form a new parliament to debate changing the political system, an implicit rejection of any move by the president to do so directly via a referendum.

President Kais Saied seized governing powers on July 25, citing an emergency clause in the constitution to dismiss the prime minister and suspend parliament, moves his political critics call a coup.

It has thrust Tunisia into its biggest political crisis since the 2011 revolution that ousted an autocratic regime and introduced democracy.

The UGTT’s Achaab newspaper said: “The secretary general (of the union) called for early legislative elections that would lead to a new parliament, after which the constitution would be discussed and the political system would bechanged.”

This week one of Saied’s advisers, Walid Hajjem, told Reuters that the president was planning to suspend the 2014 constitution and offer a new version himself via a referendum.

Despite indefinitely extending emergency measures, Saied has rejected accusations of a coup, but nearly seven weeks after his intervention, he has not appointed a new prime minister or formally declared how he plans to rule.

The UGTT, which has more than a million members, is one of the most powerful political forces in Tunisia and was instrumental in bringing together rival political blocs after the 2011 revolution.

Political parties, including some that voiced support for Saied’s July 25 intervention, have rejected the idea of his suspending the constitution and unilaterally offering a new one.

Western democracies, which have been important donors for Tunisia’s battered public finances in recent years, have also pushed Saied to quickly name a prime minister and set out a path forward.

Topics: Tunisia UGTT

Related

Tunisian president plans to change political system, suspend constitution: Adviser
Middle-East
Tunisian president plans to change political system, suspend constitution: Adviser
Libyan interim PM says to visit Tunisia on Thursday amid tension
Middle-East
Libyan interim PM says to visit Tunisia on Thursday amid tension

Four dead in north Iraq attack blamed on IS jihadists

Four dead in north Iraq attack blamed on IS jihadists
Updated 10 sec ago

Four dead in north Iraq attack blamed on IS jihadists

Four dead in north Iraq attack blamed on IS jihadists
Updated 10 sec ago
BAGHDAD: Four people, including members of Iraq's security forces, were killed on Saturday in an attack by Daesh group extremists near the northern city of Mosul, officials said.
The attack occurred at night in the Makhmur region south of Mosul, the former stronghold of the Daesh extremists, a security official said on condition of anonymity.
It left dead four people, including the mayor of the hamlet, at least one police officer and a member of the pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi militia, the official added.
Extremists from "Daesh" had targeted a Hashed position at around 2:00 am (2300 GMT), Salih al-Jiburi, an official from a nearby village, said, using the Arabic acronym for IS.
They shelled and fired small arms during the attack, said Jiburi, who put the toll at four dead, including the mayor and militia fighter.
The attack comes less than a week after an Daesh assault near the northern city of Kirkuk killed 13 members of the Iraqi federal police.
The extremists also claimed responsibility for a major attack in July that killed more than 30 people at a market in Baghdad's Shiite district of Sadr City.
Daesh overran Mosul in a lightning offensive in 2014, and for three years the mainly Sunni city was the heart of the extremists’ self-proclaimed "caliphate".
The city was retaken by the Iraqi army and a US-led coalition after intense bombardment and fighting that left it in ruins.
International coalition troops in Iraq currently number around 3,500, of which 2,500 are US troops.

Houthis target Mocha port with 4 missiles

Houthis target Mocha port with 4 missiles
Updated 2 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Houthis target Mocha port with 4 missiles

Houthis target Mocha port with 4 missiles
Updated 2 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

The Houthi militia targeted on Saturday the port of Mocha in Yemen with missile strikes, weeks after its recent reopening following its closure of more than six years.

The port has been subjected to a series of attacks in recent weeks due to fighting between the Houthi militia and forces loyal to Tariq Saleh.

The director of Mocha port said that the Houthis targeted the port with 4 missiles, minutes after a government delegation arrived at the port to launch its operation, Al Arabiya reported.

Yemeni sources claim the attack set a fuel tanker on fire.

Topics: Yemen

Iran invites IAEA chief for talks before showdown with West: Diplomats

Iran invites IAEA chief for talks before showdown with West: Diplomats
Updated 55 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

Iran invites IAEA chief for talks before showdown with West: Diplomats

Iran invites IAEA chief for talks before showdown with West: Diplomats
  • Diplomats said Grossi was due to arrive in Tehran on Sunday and meet the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
  • Washington and its European allies have been urging Iran to return to the talks
Updated 55 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

VIENNA: UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will fly to Tehran this weekend for talks that may ease a standoff between Iran and the West just as it risks escalating and scuppering negotiations on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, diplomats said on Saturday.
Three diplomats who follow the International Atomic Energy Agency closely said Grossi’s trip before next week’s meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation board of governors was confirmed.
Two said Grossi was due to arrive in Tehran early on Sunday and meet the new head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami.
The IAEA informed its member states this week that there had been no progress on two central issues: explaining uranium traces found at several old, undeclared sites and getting urgent access to some monitoring equipment so that the agency can continue to keep track of parts of Iran’s nuclear program as provided for by the 2015 deal.
Separate, indirect talks between the United States and Iran on both returning to compliance with the nuclear deal have been halted since June. Washington and its European allies have been urging hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration, which took office in August, to return to the talks.
Under the 2015 deal between Iran and major powers, Tehran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions against it.
President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018, re-introducing painful economic sanctions. Iran responded as of 2019 by breaching many of the deal’s core restrictions, like enriching uranium to a higher purity, closer to that suitable for use in nuclear weapons.
Western powers must decide whether to push for a resolution criticizing Iran and raising pressure on it for stonewalling the IAEA at next week’s meeting of the agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors. A resolution could jeopardize the resumption of talks on the Iran nuclear deal as Tehran bristles at such moves.

Topics: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) IAEA Iran

Related

Arab countries call for inspection of all Iranian nuclear sites
Middle-East
Arab countries call for inspection of all Iranian nuclear sites
Update Blinken warns US getting ‘closer’ to giving up on Iran nuclear deal
Middle-East
Blinken warns US getting ‘closer’ to giving up on Iran nuclear deal

3 injured as train derails in Egypt

3 injured as train derails in Egypt
Updated 11 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

3 injured as train derails in Egypt

3 injured as train derails in Egypt
  • Train schedules were disrupted until authorities removed the derailed carriages
Updated 11 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Three train carriages in Egypt’s Sharkia governorate have derailed, injuring three passengers.

One of them has been discharged from Zagazig Hospital while the other two are still being treated there, said Asmaa Abdel Azim, spokeswoman for the governorate.

Train schedules were disrupted until authorities removed the derailed carriages.

Egypt has witnessed several train accidents this year, including a collision in Sohag governorate in March that resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

Accidents in Banha, Sharkia, Alexandria and Helwan also resulted in deaths and injuries.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Update Collision between train, minibus leaves 6 dead in Turkey
Middle-East
Collision between train, minibus leaves 6 dead in Turkey

Unaccompanied Afghan evacuee children in Qatar limbo

Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at Hamad International Airport in Qatar's capital Doha on September 10, 2021. (AFP)
Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at Hamad International Airport in Qatar's capital Doha on September 10, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

Unaccompanied Afghan evacuee children in Qatar limbo

Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at Hamad International Airport in Qatar's capital Doha on September 10, 2021. (AFP)
  • Qatar Charity and other agencies are now taking care of the group who are mostly aged between eight and 17 years old, with the youngest housed at a separate facility
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

DOHA: The daily life of unaccompanied Afghan refugee children in Qatar is punctuated by recurring questions, “where are we going?” and “can I have some chips.”
About 200 uprooted young Afghans arrived in Doha aboard flights from Kabul in recent weeks and are being hosted at a reception center, where they grapple with the trauma of their ordeals.
They are now being cared for by Qatar Charity, a humanitarian organization that has sought to protect them from prying eyes and keep them out of the reaches of people traffickers.
Officials are picking a path for the future of the children who have adopted new routines, playing football, exercising and enjoying arts and crafts.
“It’s very hard to imagine the trauma that they’ve been through,” said an aid worker based in the Middle East who declined to be named.
“All of them are in a state of shock and trauma, similar to what we’ve seen in places like Iraq or Syria with kids who have lived in (Daesh group) areas.”
The Taliban’s shock takeover rekindled fears among Afghanistan’s people of a return to the hard-line rule between 1996 and 2001 which was marked by public executions, floggings and amputations for misdemeanours.
Many fled, including the youngsters, some of whom cannot recall the circumstances of their abrupt departure from their homeland, while others give contradictory accounts of how they came to be in Qatar.
According to the UN children’s agency UNICEF, around 300 unaccompanied children were evacuated from Afghanistan to Qatar, Germany and other countries after August 14.

Questions are swirling about how they came to be at Kabul’s airport and then embark on planes bound for Qatar, and drastically different lives, but answers are in short supply.
The US Embassy in Doha did not comment on the specifics of the children’s case.
A French police officer who was present at the Kabul airport gates described seeing a woman “desperately throw her baby into the barbed wire toward the French special forces who recovered and handed the child to American medics.”
“The baby was treated and evacuated to Doha. He was really tiny. His mother just disappeared into the crowd,” he added.
The officer witnessed other dramatic scenes.
“One man arrived at the gate with three young children who he passed off as his own. They were orphans, he probably used them to get the gate open, but they were also evacuated.
“Stories like that highlight the chaos. They’ll be part of the history of this fiasco.”
Qatar Charity and other agencies are now taking care of the group who are mostly aged between eight and 17 years old, with the youngest housed at a separate facility.
In Doha, children were settled at accommodations, to which AFP was not granted access, and grouped by age or family group if they arrived together.
As far as possible they were also grouped according to the friendships and bonds forged during their respective journeys.

“They can get attached to other children very quickly. They feel things stronger than anyone,” Fatima-Zahra Bakkari, a Moroccan in charge of international cooperation for Qatar Charity.
She singled out two children aged 12 and 13 who had become inseparable in just over a week.
When the older child learnt that they were soon to move on, he offered to move out of the younger child’s bedroom so they could prepare for possibly never seeing one another again.
“We all cry a lot,” Bakkari said about the aid workers. “We laugh a lot too,” she added recounting the occasional child waking up to “steal” a packet of crisps.
Despite their homely surroundings, the youngsters still face uncertainty.
“We tell them the time will come, we don’t know when but it will come,” for them to move on, said Bakkari.
Children separated from their parents are “among the most vulnerable children in the world,” according to Henrietta Fore, head of UNICEF.
“It is vital that they are quickly identified and kept safe during family tracing and reunification processes.”
Qatar has provided shelter, physical and psychological care, food and emotional attention.
“Then comes the delicate part,” said the humanitarian official who requested anonymity.
“The-best case scenario is we manage to find first-degree relatives, a grandmother, an aunt, an uncle. But in many cases we might not be able to do that.”
Qatar Charity has set up a hotline for the children to call their relatives, but for those with no one to call their carers will need to ensure they are looked after in the long-term.
“Then eventually the child can integrate in a safe community so they are equipped with the things they need to become a normal adult,” the aid worker added.

Topics: Afghan evacuee children

Related

Philippines is first country in Southeast Asia to welcome Afghan refugees
World
Philippines is first country in Southeast Asia to welcome Afghan refugees

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths
Tunisia’s labor union seeks elections before constitution change
Tunisia’s labor union seeks elections before constitution change
Four dead in north Iraq attack blamed on IS jihadists
Four dead in north Iraq attack blamed on IS jihadists
Houthis target Mocha port with 4 missiles
Houthis target Mocha port with 4 missiles
Brother of former Afghan VP shot dead by Taliban
Brother of former Afghan VP shot dead by Taliban

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.