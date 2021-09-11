You are here

  • Home
  • Boeing flight from Turkey makes emergency landing at Russian airport

Boeing flight from Turkey makes emergency landing at Russian airport

Boeing flight from Turkey makes emergency landing at Russian airport
Krasnoyarsk airport, Siberia’s largest airport where a plane flying from Turkey’s Antalya to Vladivostok in Russia made a safe emergency landing on Saturday. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8dxmh

Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

Boeing flight from Turkey makes emergency landing at Russian airport

Boeing flight from Turkey makes emergency landing at Russian airport
  • Boeing flight 767 requested an emergency landing while over Krasnoyarsk
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: A plane flying from the Turkish resort of Antalya to Vladivostok in Russia’s far east made a safe emergency landing on Saturday in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, a source at the airport told Reuters.
Boeing flight 767 requested an emergency landing while over Krasnoyarsk after experiencing problems with the hydraulics, Russia’s’ Interfax news agency reported.
There were no reports of anybody being hurt.
Krasnoyarsk International Airport did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Topics: Turkey Russia Siberia emergrency landing

Related

Volunteers rescue cats caught in Siberian wildfires
Offbeat
Volunteers rescue cats caught in Siberian wildfires
Siberian doctors say they saved Navalny’s life
World
Siberian doctors say they saved Navalny’s life

Merkel calls migrant push at EU’s border ‘unacceptable’

Merkel calls migrant push at EU’s border ‘unacceptable’
Updated 11 September 2021
AP

Merkel calls migrant push at EU’s border ‘unacceptable’

Merkel calls migrant push at EU’s border ‘unacceptable’
  • Merkel appealed to Belarus, but also to Poland, to help people in difficult humanitarian conditions caught between the border of Poland and Belarus
  • Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have seen a rise in crossings by Iraqis, Afghans, Syrians and Africans from Belarus in recent months
Updated 11 September 2021
AP

WARSAW, Poland: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday that she found it unacceptable that refugees were being used to apply pressure to Poland and other European Union members on the border with Belarus.
Speaking at a news conference during what she said she expected to be her last official visit to Poland as chancellor, Merkel appealed to Belarus, but also to Poland, to help people in difficult humanitarian conditions caught between the border of Poland and Belarus.
She stressed that she found it “completely unacceptable that such hybrid attacks” were being carried out with the use of people seeking to reach the EU, recalling that it was also a message she delivered to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a recent meeting.
Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have seen a rise in crossings by Iraqis, Afghans, Syrians and Africans from Belarus in recent months. The three EU countries accuse Belarus of pushing the migrants across their borders and say they view that as an element of “hybrid warfare” against the EU.
Merkel spoke at a news conference with Polish President Mateusz Morawiecki in front of a palace in Warsaw’s Royal Baths park.
The two said they discussed the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks as well as security issues in light of recent developments in Afghanistan, as new threats coming from cyber-attacks.
European issues also came up, including climate policy and an ongoing dispute between Warsaw and Brussels over changes to the judicial system in Poland which the EU considers to violate the rule of law.
Merkel said she hoped the issue can be solved through dialogue. Merkel, who has been chancellor since 2005, plans to step down after an election later this month.
Morawiecki said that despite some disagreements, the Polish-German relationship has developed during Merkel’s time at the helm.
“Our economic relations are very good, Polish companies are growing in cooperation with German companies, and vice versa, for which I am very grateful,” Morawiecki said.
He said that “despite various differences, we are able, above all, to emphasize what unites us.”
Merkel also commemorated the victims of World War II in Warsaw by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The war began with Germany’s invasion of Poland and left tens of thousands of dead, with some 6 million killed in Poland.

Topics: Chancellor Angela Merkel Polish President Mateusz Morawiecki migrants belarus

Related

Merkel goes all out for Laschet as party lags in polls
World
Merkel goes all out for Laschet as party lags in polls
Merkel steps down with legacy dominated by tackling crises
World
Merkel steps down with legacy dominated by tackling crises

World leaders remember 9/11 victims and survivors

World leaders remember 9/11 victims and survivors
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

World leaders remember 9/11 victims and survivors

World leaders remember 9/11 victims and survivors
  • Queen Elizabeth II: “My thoughts and prayers … remain with the victims, survivors and families affected”
  • “We will #NeverForget. We will always fight for freedom,” President Emmanuel Macron tweeted
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

PARIS: World leaders sent messages of solidarity Saturday on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, saying the attackers had failed to destroy Western values.
Here are a few reactions:
“We can now say with the perspective of 20 years that they (the extremists) failed to shake our belief in freedom and democracy,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
“They failed to drive our nations apart, or cause us to abandon our values, or to live in permanent fear.”
Queen Elizabeth II, in a separate message, said: “My thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected.”
“On 9/11 we remember those who lost their lives and honor those who risked everything to help them. Even in the darkest, most trying of times, the very best of human nature can shine through,” said Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.
“The horrific attacks of #September11 20 years ago changed the course of history. We remember the victims and noble sacrifice of so many first responders and aid workers. The EU stands by the US and @POTUS in the continued fight against terrorism and extremism in all its forms,” tweeted European Council head Charles Michel.
“September 11 reminded us that freedom is always fragile. As Ronald Reagan said, it ‘must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation’,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in an opinion piece.
“That day was an attack on free peoples everywhere. It was an attack on our way of life and the values of liberal democracy. Despite the pain inflicted on that day, the terrorists ultimately failed in their attempts to crush our resolve and change our way of life.”
“We have now had to recognize that although we have been able to defeat terrorism, which is endangering our security, at the present time we have not achieved all our goals,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
“That is why it is important for us on the German side to safeguard what we have been able to achieve, education for girls and the like, although we know that this will not be easy with the Taliban.
“Above all, bringing citizens in need of protection to Germany and giving them protection is something we feel we have a moral obligation to do,” she said.
“We will #NeverForget. We will always fight for freedom,” President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.
“The 9/11 terrorist attacks in the USA in 2001 had a profound impact on global politics... Affirming the unconditional rejection of terrorism everywhere and always, Swiss President @ParmelinG expresses his solidarity with all of its victims,” the government spokesman said in a message.
“Italy stands in solidarity with the United States and its other allies to counter any terrorist threat,” President Sergio Materrella said.

Related

Biden marks 9/11 anniversary with tribute, call for unity
World
Biden marks 9/11 anniversary with tribute, call for unity
Writer, journalist Lawrence Wright remembers 9/11 attacks video
Writer, journalist Lawrence Wright remembers 9/11 attacks

Brother of former Afghan VP shot dead by Taliban

Brother of former Afghan VP shot dead by Taliban
Updated 11 September 2021
AP

Brother of former Afghan VP shot dead by Taliban

Brother of former Afghan VP shot dead by Taliban
  • Amrullah Saleh led forces resisting the Taliban in Panjshir
  • Social media videos purportedly show Taliban opening fire on anti-Taliban fighters in Panjshir whom they have arrested
Updated 11 September 2021
AP

KABUL: The Taliban shot dead the brother of Amrullah Saleh, the former vice president of Afghanistan, and his driver in northern Panjshir province, Saleh’s nephew said Saturday.
Shuresh Saleh said his uncle Rohullah Azizi was going somewhere in a car Thursday when Taliban fighters stopped him at a checkpoint. “As we hear at the moment Taliban shot him and his driver at the checkpoint.” he said.
A message left with a Taliban spokesman Saturday was not immediately returned.
Shuresh Saleh said it was unclear where his uncle, an anti-Taliban fighter, was headed when the Taliban caught him. He said phones were not working in the area.
Amrullah Saleh led forces resisting the Taliban in Panjshir, which was the last holdout province to be overrun by Afghanistan’s new rulers.
Videos circulating on social media purportedly show Taliban opening fire on anti-Taliban fighters in Panjshir whom they have arrested.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh panjshir Rohullah Azizi

Related

Veiled protest: Afghan women rally in support of the Taliban video
World
Veiled protest: Afghan women rally in support of the Taliban
US says Taliban ‘businesslike and professional’ in Afghan evacuation
World
US says Taliban ‘businesslike and professional’ in Afghan evacuation

Veiled protest: Afghan women rally in support of the Taliban

Veiled protest: Afghan women rally in support of the Taliban
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

Veiled protest: Afghan women rally in support of the Taliban

Veiled protest: Afghan women rally in support of the Taliban
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

KABUL: Afghan women wearing full face veils sat in rows at a Kabul university lecture theatre Saturday, pledging commitment to the Taliban's hardline policies on gender segregation.
About 300 women -- covered head-to-toe in accordance with strict new dress policies for education -- waved Taliban flags as speakers railed against the West and expressed support for the Islamists' policies.
A handful wore blue burqas, which have only a small mesh window to see from, but most wore black niqabs covering most of the face apart from the eyes.
Many also wore black gloves.
Women's rights in Afghanistan were sharply curtailed under the Taliban's 1996-2001 rule, but since returning to power last month they have claimed they will implement a less extreme rule.
This time, women will be allowed to attend university as long as classes are segregated by sex or at least divided by a curtain, the Taliban's education authority has said.
They must also wear an abaya robe and niqab.


The women, who organisers said were students, listened to a series of speeches at Shaheed Rabbani Education University in the capital, Kabul.
Large Taliban flags flanked the podium, as the female speakers criticised women who have protested across Afghanistan in recent days.
They also defended the new government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which has banned demonstrations unless permission is granted by the justice ministry.
Daud Haqqani, director of foreign relations at the education ministry, said the protest was organised by the women, who had asked and been granted permission to demonstrate.


"We are against those women who are protesting on the streets, claiming they are representative of women," said the first speaker, covered head to toe.
"Is it freedom to like the last government? No, it is not freedom. The last government were misusing women. They were recruiting women just by their beauty," she claimed.
Some in the audience held babies, who occasionally cried during the speeches, while others were young girls clearly too young for university.
A student named Shabana Omari told the crowd she agreed with the Taliban's policy that women should cover their heads.
"Those not wearing the hijab are harming all of us," she said, referring to the headscarves worn by many Muslim women.
"The hijab is not an individual thing."
Omari concluded her speech by leading a chorus of "Allahu Akbar", or "God is greatest".
Another speaker, Somaiya, said history had changed since the Taliban came back.
"After this we will not see 'bihijabi' (people not wearing headscarves)," she said.
"Women will be safe after this. We are supporting our government with all our strength."
After the speeches in the meeting hall, the women walked in organised lines a short distance on the street outside, holding printed banners and flanked by Taliban soldiers carrying rifles and machine guns.
The public demonstration was in stark contrast with scenes in Kabul and elsewhere earlier in the week, when Taliban fighters fired into the air to disperse a number of protests against their rule, shooting two people dead.
"Women who left Afghanistan cannot represent us," one pro-Taliban banner on Saturday read.
"We are satisfied with attitude and behaviour of Mujahideens (Taliban)" read another.
The Taliban say they want to distance themselves from the harsher policies of old, when half the population was excluded from work and education.
Under new rules, women may work "in accordance with the principles of Islam", the Taliban have decreed, but few details have yet been given as to what that exactly might mean.

 

Topics: Afghanistan

Biden marks 9/11 anniversary with tribute, call for unity

Biden marks 9/11 anniversary with tribute, call for unity
Updated 11 September 2021
AP

Biden marks 9/11 anniversary with tribute, call for unity

Biden marks 9/11 anniversary with tribute, call for unity
  • Biden arrived in New York on Friday night as the skyline was illuminated by the 'Tribute in Light'
Updated 11 September 2021
AP

NEW YORK: President Joe Biden is making an appeal for the nation to reclaim the spirit of cooperation that sprung up in the days following the 9/11 terror attacks as he commemorates those who died 20 years ago.
Biden was a senator when hijackers comandeered four planes and exacted the nation’s worst terror attack in 2001. Now he marks the 9/11 anniversary for the first time as commander in chief.
The president planned to pay his respects at the trio of sites where the planes crashed, but he was leaving the speech-making to others.
Instead, the White House released a taped address late Friday in which Biden spoke of the “true sense of national unity” that emerged after the attacks, seen in “heroism everywhere — in places expected and unexpected.”
“To me that’s the central lesson of September 11,” he said. “Unity is our greatest strength.”
Biden arrived in New York on Friday night as the skyline was illuminated by the “Tribute in Light,” hauntingly marking where the towers once stood. His first stop on Saturday was to be the National September 11 Memorial, where the twin towers of the World Trade Center were toppled as a horrified world watched on television.
From there he was to visit the field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where a plane fell from the sky after heroic passengers fought terrorists to prevent it from reaching its Washington destination. And finally, he was headed to the Pentagon, where the world’s mightiest military suffered an unthinkable blow to its very home.
Biden’s task, like his predecessors before him, was to mark the moment with a mix of grief and resolve. A man who has suffered immense personal tragedy, Biden speaks of loss with power.
He gave voice to the pain that comes with memories of 9/11 in his video message, saying, “No matter how much time has passed, these commemorations bring everything painfully back as if you just got the news a few seconds ago.”
Robert Gibbs, who served as President Barack Obama’s press secretary, said that for Biden, “It’s a moment for people to see him not as Democratic president, but as president of the United States of America,.”
“The American people are somewhat conflicted about what they have seen out of Afghanistan the last couple of weeks,” Gibbs said. “For Biden, it’s a moment to try to reset some of that. Remind people of what it is to be commander in chief and what it means to be the leader of the country at a moment of such significance.”
On the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Biden now shoulders the responsibility borne by his predecessors to prevent future tragedy, and must do so against fresh fears of a rise in terror after the United States’ hasty exit last from the country from which the Sept. 11 attacks were launched.
Biden will be the fourth president to console the nation on the anniversary of that dark day, one that has shaped many of the most consequential domestic and foreign policy decisions made by the chief executives over the past two decades.
The terror attack defined the presidency of George W. Bush, who was reading a book to Florida schoolchildren when the planes slammed into the World Trade Center. He spent that day being kept out of Washington for security reasons — a decision that then-Senator Biden urged him to reconsider, the current president has written — and then delivered a brief, halting speech that night from the White House to a terrified nation.
The following year, Bush chose Ellis Island as the location to deliver his first anniversary address, the Statue of Liberty over his shoulder as he vowed, “What our enemies have begun, we will finish.”
The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were still deadly when President Barack Obama visited the Pentagon to mark his first Sept. 11 in office in 2009.
“No words can ease the ache of your hearts,” said Obama.
“We recall the beauty and meaning of their lives,” he said. “No passage of time, no dark skies can dull the meaning of that moment.”
By the time Obama spoke at the 10th anniversary, attack mastermind Osama bin Laden was dead, killed in a May 2011 Navy SEAL raid. Though the nation remained entangled overseas, and vigilant against terror threats, the anniversary became more about healing.
President Donald Trump pledged to get the US out of Afghanistan, but his words during his first Sept. 11 anniversary ceremony in 2017 were a vivid warning to terrorists, telling “these savage killers that there is no dark corner beyond our reach, no sanctuary beyond our grasp, and nowhere to hide anywhere on this very large earth.”
On Saturday, as Biden was making his way to all three sites, Bush was to pay his respects in Shanksville while Obama did likewise in New York. Trump planned at least one stop in Manhattan and was to deliver ringside commentary at a boxing match at a casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Related

Special US ‘must acknowledge post-9/11 backlash against Arabs’: Legal expert video
World
US ‘must acknowledge post-9/11 backlash against Arabs’: Legal expert
CNN Arabic's Caroline Faraj recalls her memories of 9/11 video
CNN Arabic's Caroline Faraj recalls her memories of 9/11

Latest updates

Boeing flight from Turkey makes emergency landing at Russian airport
Boeing flight from Turkey makes emergency landing at Russian airport
City earns 3rd straight win by beating Leicester 1-0 in EPL
City earns 3rd straight win by beating Leicester 1-0 in EPL
LuLu festival brings the ‘best of Sri Lanka’ to Kingdom
A number of Sri Lankan specialities, including tea, spices, fruits and vegetables, rice and coconut products, have been especially flown for the festival. (Supplied)
Ronaldo double sinks Newcastle on Man Utd return, Arsenal ease Arteta pressure
Ronaldo double sinks Newcastle on Man Utd return, Arsenal ease Arteta pressure
Saudi Arabia shooting for top 20 FIFA rank by World Cup 2034 
The Saudi Arabian Football Federation on Saturday revealed its strategy for the transformation of football in the Kingdom. (Supplied)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.