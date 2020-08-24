MOSCOW: Doctors at the Siberian hospital that first treated Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday they had saved his life.
Navalny, a long-time opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin and campaigner against corruption, fell gravely ill on Thursday after what his allies believe was a poisoning and after two days at the Siberian hospital was flown for treatment in Germany.
Siberian doctors say they saved Navalny’s life
https://arab.news/z5yja
Siberian doctors say they saved Navalny’s life
- Navalny fell gravely ill on Thursday after what his allies believe was a poisoning
MOSCOW: Doctors at the Siberian hospital that first treated Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday they had saved his life.