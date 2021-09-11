You are here

New Lebanon government aiming to 'send positive signals abroad'

Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati announcing the formation of a new Lebanese government after a meeting with the President at the presidential palace in Baabda. (AFP)
Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati announcing the formation of a new Lebanese government after a meeting with the President at the presidential palace in Baabda. (AFP)
Najia Housari



Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati announcing the formation of a new Lebanese government after a meeting with the President at the presidential palace in Baabda. (AFP)
  • It is Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s third government and the fourth under President Michel Aoun
  • As part of the formation agreement, the government will remain in power for eight months until elections next year
BEIRUT: The newly formed Lebanese government has received a cautious welcome at home and abroad as it seeks to stay on course with demands set by major countries and institutions, including France and the International Monetary Fund.

It is Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s third government and the fourth under President Michel Aoun. The group is scheduled to hold its first session on Monday to draw up a ministerial statement. Through this, the government will define its priorities. The new government will then head to the Lebanese Parliament for a vote of confidence.

As part of the formation agreement, the government will remain in power for eight months until elections next year in May. Analysts say that it is a short period of time for a rescue government to operate in, but sufficient for the Cabinet to take quick and effective measures.

A source from the banking sector told Arab News: “This government sent positive signals both locally and internationally. However, it is required to address certain priorities that increase the confidence of depositors, bankers, institutions and donors. Local confidence is important and requires drawing up a development and economic reform program.”

Describing the new government, Aoun said: “It is the best that can be reached, and it is capable of action to get us out of these dark times.”

However, some political observers believe that the new government “does not go in line with international initiatives and lacks all the elements of strength that these initiatives provided.”

Political analyst Hanna Saleh told Arab News: “The only new thing this government has brought to the table is replacing bankers with judges as ministers.”

The new government is the product of compromise and quotas between powerful Lebanese political factions. It is a ruling group of political technocrats, not independent technocrats, a central demand of the French initiative to rescue Lebanon from crisis.

Former prime minister-designate Saad Hariri previously proposed the inclusion of several independent figures in any new government, but they have not been included in Mikati’s group.

MP Bilal Abdullah, a member of the Democratic Gathering parliamentary bloc, told Arab News: “Any government is better than no government. Mikati’s government is a government of technocrats, meaning that it has quotas, and without that, it would not have been formed. In addition, it was only formed after it was accepted from abroad.”

He added: “This government is now required to stop the collapse. It cannot perform miracles, but it could at least implement rescue and reform measures. It needs to negotiate with international institutions, the foremost being the IMF. Without fresh money, there is no rescue, and the most important thing is to restore Lebanon’s ties with its Arab surroundings and the international community, and hold parliamentary elections.”

Economic journalist Danielle Daher said: “The government must address the urgent crisis, namely securing fuel to meet the people’s need after the lifting of subsidies, which Mikati paved the way for in his speech. Most importantly, the Lebanese pound’s exchange rate to the dollar needs to be unified; it is unreasonable to have six different rates in Lebanon. This is one of the IMF requirements.”

Daher added: “The exchange rate on the black market will then automatically drop. The government is required to send a positive signal abroad, as evidence of its seriousness in implementing the required reforms, especially the issue of capital control, which is also a requirement of the IMF.”

Najat Rushdie, the UN resident coordinator for humanitarian affairs in Lebanon, said: “We count on the new ministers’ commitment to face the challenges and do what is necessary.

“The international community’s endeavor is to save the people through purely humanitarian aid, because essential matters are solved by politics. Resolving the crisis requires undertaking structural reforms,” Rushdie added.

Some Lebanese media outlets believed that the government would not have been formed had it not been for “the scenes of chaos at Kabul airport, which made the US administration fear a similar scenario in a capital that is also slipping into chaos.”

The EU welcomed the formation of the government, labeling it “the key to addressing the economic, financial and social crises.”

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for “giving the new government the opportunity to achieve its goals and get Lebanon out of its crisis, in accordance with its constitutional powers.”

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Najib Mikati

DUBAI: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati told Al-Sharq on Friday that the four files at the top of his government’s agenda were “confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, the reconstruction of the Beirut port, general reforms and parliamentary elections.”

In an exclusive interview, the new prime minister told Al-Sharq: “We have eight months of hard work to achieve what can be achieved.” Mikati said that “talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)” would be one of his government’s tasks.

“We will start addressing international bodies and funds in order to be open once again to other countries after a break in the recent period,” he said.

Reconnecting with the “Arab entourage”

Asked about the first Arab figure Mikati would communicate with after the announcement of the formation of the new government, he said: “We will work to reconnect with our Arab entourage. I will contact everyone, especially the GCC countries, to stop the recession in Lebanon.”

“We need quick actions and I will ask for the help of my brothers in the Arab and GCC countries. We are keen to coordinate and cooperate with all Arab countries and we cannot but have a close relationship with them.”

Mikati added: “I am fully aware of the remarks of some Arab countries, but Lebanon can only be their safe country and I promise them that.”

Politicians’ responsibility

On the obstacles he faced in the formation of the government, Mikati said: “Whoever wishes to disrupt the government shall stay out of it.”

“I assure that no party has the (blocking) third, whether it is persuasive or otherwise. I know the structure of my government very well and we will be working as one team.”

Asked about his economic reform program, he said: “This plan is ready, however, I can only present it after the cabinet’s approval.”

“We have a rescue plan and will work on achieving it. It includes eight essential clauses for reforms.”

On the selection of the new minister of finance, Youssef Khalil, given that he is widely considered to be one of the architects of the controversial financial engineering program at the Lebanese central bank (Banque du Liban), Mikati said: “The minister of finance has the expertise in all financial matters. He will not be making decisions alone, but we fully trust him to make change.” 

Mikati said that “the real responsibility lies with politicians who did not undertake any reforms. They were bickering and blaming the central bank, thus BDL is not the only one responsible for the current crisis.” 

Reforms take time

Mikati said that he would “work on stopping Lebanon’s free fall.” He said that his country “needs everything” and that “change in Lebanon might need time to yield results.” 

“We need to work seriously in order to fill the gap, following 13 months of political disruption,” he said, noting that “every Lebanese is well aware of the current crisis that requires solutions.” 

On International Monetary Fund aid, Mikati said: “We hope to make progress in talks with the IMF.”

He pointed out the need to implement the fund’s conditions, which included “the liberalization of the exchange rate and stopping the lifting of subsidies.”

Mikati said that he would “work on a satisfactory agreement with the IMF, provided that it is good for Lebanon.” 

“We will work on what can be rescued of Lebanon and solve the crises as soon as possible. I am not asking for a grace period of three months or 100 days, but I am asking to start working immediately in order to fix the living conditions in the country.” 

Mikati said that the next parliamentary elections would be held on time. “No one can object to the elections that must take place on time and without hesitation,” he said.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Najib Mikati

UN envoy hopeful Syria constitution talks to resume

UN envoy hopeful Syria constitution talks to resume
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

UN envoy hopeful Syria constitution talks to resume

UN envoy hopeful Syria constitution talks to resume
  • "We had very substantial, very good discussions," Norwegian diplomat Geir Pedersen said after meeting Syria's Foreign Minister
  • The envoy said he hoped "to move forward also on the constitutional committee" working towards a post-war constitution
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

DAMASCUS: The UN's Syria envoy said he held "very good discussions" in Damascus Saturday, and expressed hopes that a committee to discuss a post-war constitution for the country could soon reconvene.
"We had very substantial, very good discussions," Norwegian diplomat Geir Pedersen said after meeting Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal al-Meqdad.
"We discussed... the economic and humanitarian challenges here in Syria, the challenges when it comes to livelihoods, and what we all can do the help to improve that situation."
The envoy said he hoped "to move forward also on the constitutional committee" working towards a post-war constitution, and that it would be "possible to call for a sixth round" of talks between its members.
The UN-backed committee made up of 45 people -- 15 delegates each representing the Damascus regime, the opposition and civil society -- was created in September 2019 but has since made little headway.
Pedersen said a fifth session in January had been "a missed opportunity and disappointment".
Since then, Bashar al-Assad in July took the oath of office for a fourth term as Syria's president, after officially winning 95 percent of the vote in an election dismissed abroad.
After clawing back large parts of the country from rebels and jihadists with key Russian backing over the years, he vowed to make "liberating those parts of the homeland that still need to be" one of his top priorities.
Endless rounds of UN-backed peace talks have failed to stem Syria's war, which has killed around 500,000 people and displaced millions since it started with the brutal suppression of anti-government protests in 2011.
In recent years UN efforts have instead focused around the work of the constitutional committee.

Topics: Syria UN envoy Norwegian diplomat Geir Pedersen

Tunisia’s labor union seeks elections before constitution change

Tunisia’s labor union seeks elections before constitution change
Updated 11 September 2021
Reuters

Tunisia’s labor union seeks elections before constitution change

Tunisia’s labor union seeks elections before constitution change
  • President Kais Saied seized governing powers on July 25, citing an emergency clause in the constitution
  • The UGTT, which has more than a million members, is one of the most powerful political forces in Tunisia
Updated 11 September 2021
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia’s powerful labor union, the UGTT, on Saturday called for elections to form a new parliament to debate changing the political system, an implicit rejection of any move by the president to do so directly via a referendum.

President Kais Saied seized governing powers on July 25, citing an emergency clause in the constitution to dismiss the prime minister and suspend parliament, moves his political critics call a coup.

It has thrust Tunisia into its biggest political crisis since the 2011 revolution that ousted an autocratic regime and introduced democracy.

The UGTT’s Achaab newspaper said: “The secretary general (of the union) called for early legislative elections that would lead to a new parliament, after which the constitution would be discussed and the political system would bechanged.”

This week one of Saied’s advisers, Walid Hajjem, told Reuters that the president was planning to suspend the 2014 constitution and offer a new version himself via a referendum.

Despite indefinitely extending emergency measures, Saied has rejected accusations of a coup, but nearly seven weeks after his intervention, he has not appointed a new prime minister or formally declared how he plans to rule.

The UGTT, which has more than a million members, is one of the most powerful political forces in Tunisia and was instrumental in bringing together rival political blocs after the 2011 revolution.

Political parties, including some that voiced support for Saied’s July 25 intervention, have rejected the idea of his suspending the constitution and unilaterally offering a new one.

Western democracies, which have been important donors for Tunisia’s battered public finances in recent years, have also pushed Saied to quickly name a prime minister and set out a path forward.

Topics: Tunisia UGTT

Four dead in north Iraq attack blamed on Daesh extremists

Four dead in north Iraq attack blamed on Daesh extremists
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

Four dead in north Iraq attack blamed on Daesh extremists

Four dead in north Iraq attack blamed on Daesh extremists
  • The attack occurred at night in the Makhmur region south of Mosul, the former stronghold of Daesh extremists
  • It left dead four people, including the mayor of the hamlet
Updated 11 September 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: Four people, including members of Iraq's security forces, were killed on Saturday in an attack by Daesh extremists near the northern city of Mosul, officials said.
The attack occurred at night in the Makhmur region south of Mosul, the former stronghold of the Daesh extremists, a security official said on condition of anonymity.
It left dead four people, including the mayor of the hamlet, at least one police officer and a member of the pro-Iran Hashed Al-Shaabi militia, the official added.
Extremists from Daesh had targeted a Hashed position at around 2:00 am (2300 GMT), Salih Al-Jiburi, an official from a nearby village, said.
They shelled and fired small arms during the attack, said Jiburi, who put the toll at four dead, including the mayor and militia fighter.
The attack comes less than a week after an Daesh assault near the northern city of Kirkuk killed 13 members of the Iraqi federal police.
The extremists also claimed responsibility for a major attack in July that killed more than 30 people at a market in Baghdad's Shiite district of Sadr City.
Daesh overran Mosul in a lightning offensive in 2014, and for three years the mainly Sunni city was the heart of the extremists’ self-proclaimed "caliphate".
The city was retaken by the Iraqi army and a US-led coalition after intense bombardment and fighting that left it in ruins.
International coalition troops in Iraq currently number around 3,500, of which 2,500 are US troops.

Topics: Iraq Mosul Daesh

Houthi missiles, drones target Yemen’s Mocha port

Houthi missiles, drones target Yemen’s Mocha port
Updated 11 September 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthi missiles, drones target Yemen’s Mocha port

Houthi missiles, drones target Yemen’s Mocha port
  • Two of the drones were reportedly shot down over the local town of Mocha before reaching their target
  • “This is a war crime,” the port’s manager said
Updated 11 September 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Missiles and explosive-laden drones fired by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on Saturday ripped through the Red Sea port of Al-Mocha, causing damage to infrastructure and igniting a warehouse fire, the official state news agency SABA reported.

Abdul Malik Al-Sharabae, the port’s manager, said that the Houthis fired four missiles and three exploding drones at the port, damaging recently repaired infrastructure and starting a fire that destroyed goods belonging to local merchants and aid organizations.

Two of the drones were reportedly intercepted and shot down over the local town of Mocha before reaching their target.

“This is a war crime,” Al-Sharabae said, adding that the Houthi missiles landed at the port shortly after a government delegation from the Ministry of Transportation ended a brief visit that would have prepared for the official reopening of the port.

Local authorities in Mocha announced in July the resumption operations at the port after carrying out important maintenance, and called upon local traders and international aid organizations to use the port.

Yemeni government troops in January 2017 liberated the strategic coastal town of Mocha and after fierce fighting with the Houthis. The town’s port is one of the oldest in Yemen and was once an important hub in the coffee trade.

Residents and government officials in the southern city of Taiz told Arab News that the three missiles that targeted Mocha were fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Al-Tazia district, north of Taiz province.

Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemen army officer in Taiz, told Arab News that the Houthis launched the missiles from Taiz to “send a message that they were not impacted by last week's heavy air raids by the Arab coalition on their military sites.”

Al-Baher said: “They want to say that they are able to launch deadly strikes despite setbacks,” calling for an intensification of anti-Houthi strikes and increased military support to to fully seize control of Taiz.

Intense airstrikes by Arab coalition warplanes on Wednesday targeted Houthi military installations in Taiz, including an air defense base, large ammunition and missile caches, artillery emplacements, rocket-launching sites and a command room.

Topics: Yemen Houthis drones missiles

