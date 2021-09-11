You are here

Family of murdered UK teen Abdirahim Mohamed 'left to clean up his blood'

Abdirahim Mohamed, 18, was allegedly stabbed to death on Wednesday by a 58-year-old man. (Leicestershire Police)
Abdirahim Mohamed, 18, was allegedly stabbed to death on Wednesday by a 58-year-old man. (Leicestershire Police)
Family of murdered UK teen Abdirahim Mohamed ‘left to clean up his blood’

Abdirahim Mohamed, 18, was allegedly stabbed to death on Wednesday by a 58-year-old man. (Leicestershire Police)
  • 58-year-old man arrested as police issue ‘unreserved’ apology over handling of crime scene
  • Leicestershire Police assistant chief constable: ‘I have asked for an urgent inquiry into the circumstances’
LONDON: A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering teenager Abdirahim Mohamed in the English city of Leicester, as questions remain over police conduct at the crime scene.

Local residents said the family of Mohamed, 18, were “left to clean up his blood” from the street after police had finished investigating the attack.

He was allegedly stabbed to death on Wednesday by the 58-year-old man, who is being held in police custody for questioning.

On the night of the attack police were called to the scene, but Mohamed died from his injuries hours after being found critically injured with multiple stab wounds.

His family said in a statement: “We are overwhelmed by the events of the last few days and cannot believe Abdirahim is gone. We’d like to be left alone at this time and ask for some privacy to grieve.”

A crowdfunding page established by Mohamed’s brother has so far raised more than £11,000 ($15,218).

Julia Debenham, Leicestershire Police assistant chief constable, issued an apology to family and residents over the complaints about police conduct.

“I want to apologize unreservedly to the family and friends of this young man, along with other members of the community involved in cleaning up blood from the road and pavement last night,” she said.

“This must have been extremely distressing. It is totally unacceptable that this mistake happened, and I have asked for an urgent inquiry into the circumstances.”

Police investigate fire at mosque in northwest England as hate crime

Police investigate fire at mosque in northwest England as hate crime
Police investigate fire at mosque in northwest England as hate crime

Police investigate fire at mosque in northwest England as hate crime
LONDON: An arson attack at a mosque in Manchester is being investigated as a hate crime, British police have said.
The incident occurred on Friday night and no-one was injured in the blaze at Didsbury Mosque, the BBC reported. 
Mosque leaders expressed their gratitude to neighbors who tried to put out the fire with their coats.
“We cannot thank them enough,” they said. 
They added that they had received threats to burn the mosque “for a couple of years, but now the attempt has come.”
“If it was not for the actions of two of our amazing neighbors on Burton Road, who saw the flames and put them out with their coats, we hate to think what could have happened,” the leaders said.
Greater Manchester Fire Service said that they were at the scene for more than two hours and that an investigation is underway. 
Manchester City Council deputy leader Luthfur Rahman described the attack as “a despicable act designed to create fear and hatred.”
He commended the mosque’s neighbors who raised the alarm and said that “they, not the cowards responsible for this arson, are the true spirit of this city.”
The mosque urged the local community to “stay vigilant,” and said “Please do not let hate divide us or win.”
Afzal Khan, the MP for Manchester Gorton, tweeted: “Shocked to hear of the attempted arson at Didsbury mosque last night. Solidarity with our brothers and sisters there. Islamophobic attacks against mosques are on the rise.”
Khan asked people to “stay vigilant” and report such incidents to the police and Tell Mama, a charity that supports victims of anti-Muslim hate.

America pauses to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

During the ceremony six moments of silence were held, marking when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93. (AFP)
During the ceremony six moments of silence were held, marking when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93. (AFP)
America pauses to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

During the ceremony six moments of silence were held, marking when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93. (AFP)
  • Ceremonies were held at the three locations struck by the terrorist-hijacked commercials planes
  • Former President George W. Bush, who was in office when the terrorist attacks took place, also spoke at the Shanksville site
CHICAGO: Americans paused on Saturday at 8:46 a.m. (New York time) to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took the lives of 2,977 people on Sept. 11, 2001. The start-time reflects the moment when the first hijacked commercial plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Ceremonies were held at the three locations struck by the terrorist-hijacked commercials planes — in New York where the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center collapsed; at the Pentagon, the heart of America’s military; and in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where passengers fought the terrorists and forced the plane to crash before it could hit one of its believed targets, the White House or the US Congress.

Every major American television station broadcast the commemorations live but it was clear that despite the nation coming together to mourn, the divisive political polarization that has kept America divided could not be bridged even by one of the nation’s greatest tragedies.

Americans watched as President Joe Biden and his wife, former President Barack Obama and his wife, and former President Bill Clinton, all wearing COVID-19 face masks, were escorted to the front of the ceremony at the 1,776 foot tall “One World Trade Center” built where the Twin Towers once stood. The height of the new building reflects the year the Declaration of Independence was issued, 1776.

Biden did not speak at the ceremonies but did release a video the evening before expressing his feelings, saying “20 years after Sept. 11, 2001, we commemorate the 2,977 lives we lost and honor those who risked and gave their lives. As we saw in the days that followed, unity is our greatest strength. It’s what makes us who we are — and we can’t forget that.”

Former President Donald Trump was scheduled to visit “Ground Zero” in New York later.

Vice President Kamala Harris was present at the Shanksville ceremonies, where she noted the tragedy suffered by “backlash victims” that took place in the weeks and months after Sept. 11, and then flew to the Pentagon to join President Biden.

Former President George W. Bush, who was in office when the terrorist attacks took place, also spoke at the Shanksville site. Bush noted how Americans reached out to embrace “people of the Muslim faith” after Sept. 11, but he acknowledged the political polarization that has gripped American politics 20 years later.

“In the weeks and months following the 9/11 attacks, I was proud to lead an amazing, resilient united people,” Bush said.

“When it comes to the unity of America, those days seem distant from our own. Maligned force seems at work in our common life that turns every disagreement into an argument and every argument into a clash of cultures. So much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment.”

The New York commemorations featured the New York Police Department Pipes and Drums band playing “Hard Times Come Again No More,” a US folk song from the 1850s, and the national anthem. Relatives of the 2,977 victims who died that day read the names of each victim, pausing to offer remembrances of those they had lost.

The ceremonies, organized by the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, included six “moments of silence” to acknowledge the times that the two World Trade Center towers was struck and fell, and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93 near Shanksville.

Across America, local governments held 9/11 commemorations, all highlighted by a bell-tolling ceremony — sounding the bell which is rung when a firefighter dies in the line of service. A total of 344 firefighters and 77 police officers died in the terrorist attacks.

Of the 2,977 victims, not including the 19 suicide hijackers, 2,605 were US citizens, and 372 were non-US citizens from more than 90 countries.

Nearly every major Arab and Muslim American body issued statements expressing their commemoration solidarity as the nation remembered, including the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee.

“First and foremost, we remember the nearly three thousand innocent victims who perished on that day, and the hundreds of thousands more who lost their lives in the senseless wars that followed. We must also remember the victims of hate crimes who were killed in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks — individuals were attacked simply because they looked Arab or Middle Eastern,” the ADC statement said This referred to nearly two dozen individuals murdered in hate crimes in the weeks and months after Sept. 11.

“Twenty years later it’s time for America to acknowledge that Arabs, Muslims, Sikhs, and South Asians faced serious and significant backlash immediately after the attacks. Our community members were targeted simply because of their perceived race or national origin. It was only a few days after 9/11 when Balbir Singh Sodhi, a Sikh, was murdered in Mesa, Arizona – the first 9/11 backlash fatality.”

Boeing flight from Turkey makes emergency landing at Russian airport

Boeing flight from Turkey makes emergency landing at Russian airport
Boeing flight from Turkey makes emergency landing at Russian airport

Boeing flight from Turkey makes emergency landing at Russian airport
  • Boeing flight 767 requested an emergency landing while over Krasnoyarsk
MOSCOW: A plane flying from the Turkish resort of Antalya to Vladivostok in Russia’s far east made a safe emergency landing on Saturday in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, a source at the airport told Reuters.
Boeing flight 767 requested an emergency landing while over Krasnoyarsk after experiencing problems with the hydraulics, Russia’s’ Interfax news agency reported.
There were no reports of anybody being hurt.
Krasnoyarsk International Airport did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Merkel calls migrant push at EU's border 'unacceptable'

Merkel calls migrant push at EU’s border ‘unacceptable’
Merkel calls migrant push at EU’s border ‘unacceptable’

Merkel calls migrant push at EU’s border ‘unacceptable’
  • Merkel appealed to Belarus, but also to Poland, to help people in difficult humanitarian conditions caught between the border of Poland and Belarus
  • Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have seen a rise in crossings by Iraqis, Afghans, Syrians and Africans from Belarus in recent months
WARSAW, Poland: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday that she found it unacceptable that refugees were being used to apply pressure to Poland and other European Union members on the border with Belarus.
Speaking at a news conference during what she said she expected to be her last official visit to Poland as chancellor, Merkel appealed to Belarus, but also to Poland, to help people in difficult humanitarian conditions caught between the border of Poland and Belarus.
She stressed that she found it “completely unacceptable that such hybrid attacks” were being carried out with the use of people seeking to reach the EU, recalling that it was also a message she delivered to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a recent meeting.
Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have seen a rise in crossings by Iraqis, Afghans, Syrians and Africans from Belarus in recent months. The three EU countries accuse Belarus of pushing the migrants across their borders and say they view that as an element of “hybrid warfare” against the EU.
Merkel spoke at a news conference with Polish President Mateusz Morawiecki in front of a palace in Warsaw’s Royal Baths park.
The two said they discussed the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks as well as security issues in light of recent developments in Afghanistan, as new threats coming from cyber-attacks.
European issues also came up, including climate policy and an ongoing dispute between Warsaw and Brussels over changes to the judicial system in Poland which the EU considers to violate the rule of law.
Merkel said she hoped the issue can be solved through dialogue. Merkel, who has been chancellor since 2005, plans to step down after an election later this month.
Morawiecki said that despite some disagreements, the Polish-German relationship has developed during Merkel’s time at the helm.
“Our economic relations are very good, Polish companies are growing in cooperation with German companies, and vice versa, for which I am very grateful,” Morawiecki said.
He said that “despite various differences, we are able, above all, to emphasize what unites us.”
Merkel also commemorated the victims of World War II in Warsaw by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The war began with Germany’s invasion of Poland and left tens of thousands of dead, with some 6 million killed in Poland.

World leaders remember 9/11 victims and survivors

World leaders remember 9/11 victims and survivors
World leaders remember 9/11 victims and survivors

World leaders remember 9/11 victims and survivors
  • Queen Elizabeth II: “My thoughts and prayers … remain with the victims, survivors and families affected”
  • “We will #NeverForget. We will always fight for freedom,” President Emmanuel Macron tweeted
PARIS: World leaders sent messages of solidarity Saturday on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, saying the attackers had failed to destroy Western values.
Here are a few reactions:
“We can now say with the perspective of 20 years that they (the extremists) failed to shake our belief in freedom and democracy,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
“They failed to drive our nations apart, or cause us to abandon our values, or to live in permanent fear.”
Queen Elizabeth II, in a separate message, said: “My thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected.”
“On 9/11 we remember those who lost their lives and honor those who risked everything to help them. Even in the darkest, most trying of times, the very best of human nature can shine through,” said Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.
“The horrific attacks of #September11 20 years ago changed the course of history. We remember the victims and noble sacrifice of so many first responders and aid workers. The EU stands by the US and @POTUS in the continued fight against terrorism and extremism in all its forms,” tweeted European Council head Charles Michel.
“September 11 reminded us that freedom is always fragile. As Ronald Reagan said, it ‘must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation’,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in an opinion piece.
“That day was an attack on free peoples everywhere. It was an attack on our way of life and the values of liberal democracy. Despite the pain inflicted on that day, the terrorists ultimately failed in their attempts to crush our resolve and change our way of life.”
“We have now had to recognize that although we have been able to defeat terrorism, which is endangering our security, at the present time we have not achieved all our goals,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
“That is why it is important for us on the German side to safeguard what we have been able to achieve, education for girls and the like, although we know that this will not be easy with the Taliban.
“Above all, bringing citizens in need of protection to Germany and giving them protection is something we feel we have a moral obligation to do,” she said.
“We will #NeverForget. We will always fight for freedom,” President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.
“The 9/11 terrorist attacks in the USA in 2001 had a profound impact on global politics... Affirming the unconditional rejection of terrorism everywhere and always, Swiss President @ParmelinG expresses his solidarity with all of its victims,” the government spokesman said in a message.
“Italy stands in solidarity with the United States and its other allies to counter any terrorist threat,” President Sergio Materrella said.

