You are here

  • Home
  • UK teenager jailed for killing restaurant owner during carjacking

UK teenager jailed for killing restaurant owner during carjacking

UK teenager jailed for killing restaurant owner during carjacking
The Marple Spice Restaurant in Stockport. (Google Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vmgjw

Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

UK teenager jailed for killing restaurant owner during carjacking

UK teenager jailed for killing restaurant owner during carjacking
  • Bangladesh-born Mohammad Islam, 53, clung to his vehicle and shouted “no, no no” during the robbery attempt in Stockport
  • Manchester Crown Court jailed the 15-year-old for four years and nine months while an accomplice received 13 months of detention
Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A Manchester court sentenced a 15-year-old to four years and nine months in jail for running over a restaurant owner and killing him while speeding off with his stolen car.

The teenager, who was 14 in January 2021 when the incident happened, had earlier pled guilty to manslaughter for the killing of Mohammad Islam, 53, the owner of Marple Spice Restaurant. He also admitted to stealing the vehicle.

Manchester Crown Court heard that the boy sped away while the Stockport restaurant owner clung to his vehicle and shouted “no, no no” during the robbery attempt.

A father of three, Islam, died two days after the incident on Jan. 10.

Islam, who was born in Bangladesh and known as Nowab Miah, arrived in the UK at the age of 14.

Addressing the court, Islam’s daughter Nasrin Choudhory read a victim impact statement in which she said: “I do not think you realize what you have done. The void that has been left has not been filled.”

According to the statement, Islam’s death was not only an immeasurable loss to the family but the whole community.

Judge Nicholas Dean QC, Honorary Recorder of Manchester, said the family “had a light extinguished in their life.”

Media reports said the teenager had an IQ of 66, which puts him in the bottom 1 percent for his age group. He has not been named for legal reasons.

His co-defendant, Connor Read, 18, was given 13 months of detention, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work, after he admitted conspiracy to steal.

Prosecutors told the court the accused was among a group of five who searched for a car to steal and sell when they found Islam’s vehicle.

Witnesses said they saw the victim grab the side of his car before it started to move.

The court heard there were photos and videos on the boy’s phone showing him behind the wheel.

The defendants set the stolen car on fire shortly after Islam’s death.

Topics: Mohammad Islam Stockport Bangladesh carjacking

Related

Western-trained Afghan soldiers now fighting for Taliban: UK military sources

In this June 17, 2020 file photo, Afghan Special Forces stand during a graduation ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Reuters/File Photo)
In this June 17, 2020 file photo, Afghan Special Forces stand during a graduation ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 25 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Western-trained Afghan soldiers now fighting for Taliban: UK military sources

In this June 17, 2020 file photo, Afghan Special Forces stand during a graduation ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • British officers who saw images from the fighting in Panjshir Valley say Taliban fighters were holding their weapons a certain way
  • Due to threats of imprisonment or execution, experts say it is very possible Afghan troops have joined the Taliban: ‘Everyone just flips sides’ 
Updated 25 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Afghan soldiers trained by western forces have switched sides to fight for the Taliban, UK military sources revealed on Tuesday.

Officers in the British military, who have analyzed recent images of Taliban fighters including in the final battle for Panjshir, believe the soldiers are showing signs of using techniques employed by NATO countries based on the way they hold their weapons, the Times newspaper reported.

Identifying a “straight finger” trigger position while holding a gun, the military source said: “This is the safety training we have,” adding that if a soldier is seen carrying a gun in that way, they can “know it is our guys,” because traditional Taliban fighters hold their weapons “randomly.”

While there has been no official confirmation of British and American-trained Afghans joining Taliban ranks, experts say it is likely they would face little choice not to — due to the threat of imprisonment or execution.

“Everyone just flips sides,” the source said. “You flip sides so you know you will not get done in.” 

“(The Taliban) is not the same hillbillies from the 1990s,” the source added, pointing out that they were “more westernized” than before and “had smartphones.”

The fact that the Taliban “is not killing loads of people” in the Panjshir Valley, the last remaining enclave of resistance in Afghanistan, also supports the belief that western-trained fighters are now among the country’s new rulers.

Another military source, who also saw images from the fighting in Panjshir Valley, commented on the Taliban fighters and how they held their weapons.

“The new Taliban 2.0, as they are being called, is using the finger discipline,” the source said. “An untrained force would normally hold the weapon randomly. But if your hand is behind the pistol grip and your finger is over the trigger guard, then you are not going to have a negligent discharge and no one else is going to fire it either.”

Barbara Kelemen, an intelligence analyst at Dragonfly, a specialist security intelligence firm, told the Times her firm concluded there was “reasonable probability” some Afghan troops would have joined the Taliban.

“Among reasons that would prompt some soldiers to join the Taliban are their previous ties to the group, economic incentives and even personal or family safety if they perceived defeat for government forces was likely,” she said.

However, a defense source disputed the claim and said that any “competent” force would have been trained to handle their weapons in the same way.

“We have no evidence to support reports that western-trained former Afghan Security Forces have joined the Taliban,” the source said.

Topics: Afghanistan UK US NATO Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Update Taliban take Herat as Afghan forces retreat; insurgents capture gateway Ghazni video
World
Taliban take Herat as Afghan forces retreat; insurgents capture gateway Ghazni

Teachers warn of rising Islamophobia in English schools

Almost three-quarters of teachers working in schools in England have encountered Islamophobic attitudes among pupils. (Shutterstock)
Almost three-quarters of teachers working in schools in England have encountered Islamophobic attitudes among pupils. (Shutterstock)
Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

Teachers warn of rising Islamophobia in English schools

Almost three-quarters of teachers working in schools in England have encountered Islamophobic attitudes among pupils. (Shutterstock)
  • Study finds three-quarters of teachers have encountered anti-Muslim sentiment
  • Expert: ‘We must make sure that every pupil is taught how to reject extremist beliefs and ideologies’
Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Almost three-quarters of teachers in England have encountered Islamophobic attitudes among pupils.

A study of 96 teachers conducted by the University College London Institute of Education, commissioned by education charity Since 9/11, found that increased access to the internet is fueling this trend, and that staff lack the resources or training to effectively counter it.

It added that schools’ approaches to tackling extremism vary, with some described as “tokenistic,” and that many teachers complained that they did not approach issues relating to extremism in classrooms for fear of getting things wrong.

“This is a wake-up call for us all. We must make sure that every pupil is taught how to reject extremist beliefs and ideologies,” said Kamal Hanif, a trustee of Since 9/11 and an expert on preventing violent extremism in schools.

“We know that right now extremists are trying to lure young people into a world of hatred and violence, both online and in person. We must use the power of education to fight back and help young people stand up and reject extremism and violence,” he added.

“We need far more clarity from government about the need to have time in the curriculum for frank and open discussions about extremism.” 

Dr. Becky Taylor, from the UCL Centre for Teachers and Teaching Research, said: “This report shows that some schools fail to move beyond surface-level explorations of violence, extremism and radicalization; however, it is without doubt that schools can play an important role.

“Education policies must consider the fact that some schools may need more help than others to build on what they already have in place.”

She added: “Engaging well with their local communities and ensuring that schools and teachers are supported and appropriately resourced can help young people to problematize hateful extremism.”

In addition to Islamophobia, around 90 percent of teachers claimed to have come across conspiracy theories in schools, and almost all said they had encountered racism among pupils, with the report coming just months after the head of MI5 warned that children are increasingly the subjects of anti-terror investigations.

Ken McCallum said in July that radicalized teenagers are a “rising trend in MI5’s counter-terrorist case work,” with people under 18 representing 13 percent of all terror-related arrests last year, and people under 24 accounting for nearly 60 percent of all arrests related to far-right activity.

Topics: UK England Islamophobia Education

Related

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, made various unsubstantiated claims about Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
Bankruptcy looms for UK Islamophobe after Syrian refugee libel case defeat
UK Labour readmits anti-racism campaigner suspended for Islamophobia 
World
UK Labour readmits anti-racism campaigner suspended for Islamophobia 

Johnson: ‘Retrograde elements’ of Taliban must not gain upper hand

Johnson: ‘Retrograde elements’ of Taliban must not gain upper hand
Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

Johnson: ‘Retrograde elements’ of Taliban must not gain upper hand

Johnson: ‘Retrograde elements’ of Taliban must not gain upper hand
  • UK PM says group has changed but urges it to keep promise to prevent terrorism
  • Foreign secretary: ‘Clear difference’ between Taliban and Daesh or Al-Qaeda
Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he believes the Taliban has changed since it was ousted from power by the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, in a sign that the government’s position to the group is softening.

It came after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab sought to distance the Taliban from terrorist groups operating in the region and posing a threat to Western nations, saying there is a “clear difference” between them and Daesh-Khorasan or Al-Qaeda.

Speaking to the House of Commons on Monday, Johnson said he believes it is imperative for the West to “put maximum pressure” on more moderate Taliban members to gain the “upper hand” over the group’s “more retrograde elements.”

He was updating Parliament on the UK withdrawal from Afghanistan and the process of resettling refugees from the country. 

“On Saturday, we mark the 20th anniversary of the reason why we went into Afghanistan in the first place: The terrorist attacks on the US which claimed 2,977 lives, including those of 67 Britons,” he said.

“If anyone is tempted to say that we’ve achieved nothing in that country — or still tempted to say that we’ve achieved nothing in that country in 20 years — tell them that our armed forces and those of our allies enabled 3.6 million girls to go to school, tell them that this country and the Western world were protected from Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan throughout that period, and tell them that we’ve just mounted the biggest humanitarian airlift in recent history.”

Johnson said while he has received no information regarding an increased terrorist threat level to the UK following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, Britain will continue to hold the group to account over its pledges not to allow Afghanistan to become a haven for terrorism once again.

This came after emails emerged suggesting that Taliban members have tried to gain access to Britain via the UK’s Afghan resettlement scheme, which is set to take in 20,000 people over the next five years.

“What we need to do is to make sure that those elements of the Taliban who are different — and I believe different from the Taliban of 1996 — are encouraged and we put the maximum pressure on them not to allow the more retrograde elements to have the upper hand, and that’s what this government and other governments around the world are going to do,” Johnson said.

“Let me say to anyone to whom we’ve made commitments — and who is in Afghanistan — we’re working urgently with our friends in the region to secure safe passage and as soon as routes are available, we’ll do everything possible to help you.”

Topics: Boris Johnson Taliban Afghanistan Dominic Raab

Related

UK has pledged £30 millio ($41 million) to support nations neighbouring Afghanistan dealing with refugees fleeing the country since the Taliban took control. (Reuters)
World
UK has no coherent plan for Afghan refugee crisis: Ex-envoy

Taliban name caretaker Cabinet that pays homage to old guard

Taliban name caretaker Cabinet that pays homage to old guard
Updated 57 sec ago
Shershah Nawabi

Taliban name caretaker Cabinet that pays homage to old guard

Taliban name caretaker Cabinet that pays homage to old guard
  • Interim Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its rule
Updated 57 sec ago
Shershah Nawabi

KABUL: Taliban gunmen opened fire to disperse protesters on the streets of Kabul on Tuesday as the militants finally named a government more than three weeks after sweeping to power in Afghanistan.

Mullah Hasan Akhund, an associate of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, was appointed prime minister, with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the group’s political office, as first deputy.

The interior minister will be Sirajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani network, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US. Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of Mullah Omar, was named defense minister.

All the appointments are in an acting capacity, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

It is not known what role will be played by Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban’s supreme leader. He has not been seen in public since the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government and the Taliban’s seizure of Kabul on Aug. 15.

The Cabinet appointments — all men — gave no indication of any concession to protests in Kabul earlier in the day.

Hundreds of men and women shouting “Long live the resistance” marched in the streets to protest against the Taliban takeover, and Taliban gunmen fired in the air to scatter them.

At least three rallies were held across Kabul in a show of resistance that would have been unthinkable during the Taliban’s last stint in power — when people were publicly executed and thieves had their hands chopped off.

Afghan women shout slogans next to a Taliban fighter during a demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul. (AFP)

“Afghan women want their country to be free. They want their country to be rebuilt. We are tired,” said protester Sarah Fahim, 25.

“We want that all our people have normal lives. How long shall we live in this situation?” Another protester, Zahra Mohammadi, a doctor said: “We want Afghanistan to become free. We want freedom.”

The crowd held up banners and chanted about their frustrations with security, free passage out of the country and alleged meddling by Pakistan, which historically has had close ties with the Taliban leadership.

A Taliban official in charge of security in the capital said he had been called to the scene by Taliban guards who said that “women were creating a disruption.” The official said: “These protesters are gathered based only on the conspiracy of foreign intelligence.” The protests targeting Pakistan followed reports in Indian media of a “full-fledged Pakistani invasion” of Afghanistan.

Several news channels broadcast footage claiming to be Pakistani fighter jets in the skies above the Panjshir Valley, which turned out to be from a video game.

“The Taliban had the capability to conquer Panjshir, and there was no need for any airpower, we deny such allegations,” Enamullah Samangani of the Taliban’s cultural commission told Arab News.

Pakistan military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar described reports of the country’s involvement in Panjshir as “completely false and irrational propaganda.” He said: “Whatever is happening inside Afghanistan, Pakistan has nothing to do with it.”

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Italy evacuated almost 5,000 Afghans before Taliban victory

Italy evacuated almost 5,000 Afghans before Taliban victory
Updated 07 September 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy evacuated almost 5,000 Afghans before Taliban victory

Italy evacuated almost 5,000 Afghans before Taliban victory
  • Foreign minister: Among EU countries, Italy has evacuated highest number of Afghan citizens
  • Italian government to allocate $142 million for initiatives in favor of Afghan population
Updated 07 September 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy managed to evacuate almost 5,000 Afghans before the Taliban took back total control of the country, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said.

“In the span of a few days, we saved and transferred to Italy 5,011 people, including 4,890 Afghans. Over half of them were women and children, and they were people who cooperated with Italian institutions and who belong to vulnerable groups,” Di Maio told the Italian Senate in a hearing on the situation in Afghanistan.

Di Maio spoke to the Upper House on his return from a tour of the region, stopping in Qatar, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan, where he met Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He explained that the airbridge conducted in cooperation with other allies brought over 120,000 people in total out of Afghanistan, including whole families.

“Italy is the European country to have evacuated the highest number of Afghan citizens,” he said.

Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini told Arab News during Di Maio’s hearing that the “Italian Air Force was ready to offer its full availability if any further evacuation operations from Afghanistan were requested by the government.”

Di Maio reiterated that Italy, which currently holds the presidency of the G20, “wants to hold an extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan and the aftermath of the Taliban’s return to power,” saying “this could be preceded by preparatory meetings of foreign ministers.”

He stressed that Italy wants to “remain at the side of the Afghan people,” a statement backed by the decision of the Italian government to allocate €120 million ($142 million) for initiatives in favor of the Afghan population, including assistance to refugees in neighboring countries, as well as for Italian participation in the implementation of international programs in response to the crisis in Afghanistan.

Those funds, Di Maio assured, will be given “by the end of the year.” They were originally destined for the training of Afghan security forces, but Di Maio said the government was reviewing its plan in order to redirect the funds so that they could be “used for humanitarian aid and for the protection of the most vulnerable parts of the population, such as women, minors and internally displaced persons.”

The Italian government is also considering having a joint presence in Kabul, primarily of a consular nature “as an immediate point of contact” with its international partners under the umbrella of the EU or UN.

The issues of terrorism and the arrivals of migrants for Italy are “reasons for highest concern now.”

Di Maio added that the EU “must have a global approach” in handling the refugee crisis.

Topics:  Italy Afghan evacuees Luigi Di Maio

Related

Italy’s last flight leaves Kabul, ending evacuation mission
World
Italy’s last flight leaves Kabul, ending evacuation mission
Italy making efforts to hold extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan — papers
World
Italy making efforts to hold extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan — papers

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia launches first stage of tourism program in Riyadh
Jeddah and Alkhobar will launch their programs on Sept. 14. (SPA)
Anxieties, challenges upon physical return to school in Saudi Arabia
Millions of school students across Saudi Arabia returned to the classroom on Aug. 29 despite COVID-19 still posing a major threat in the country. (SPA)
Madinah governor attends education awards ceremony
Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman attended an education awards ceremony. (SPA)
Makkah authorities carry out maintenance of Holy Kaaba’s door, Black Stone
The Black Stone, which Muslims aim to touch and kiss while performing Umrah and Hajj. (SPA)
School supplies to be provided to Yemeni students
Saudi aid center has signed an agreement with Yemeni authorities to provide school supplies in Hajja. (SPA)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.