UK teenager jailed for killing restaurant owner during carjacking

LONDON: A Manchester court sentenced a 15-year-old to four years and nine months in jail for running over a restaurant owner and killing him while speeding off with his stolen car.

The teenager, who was 14 in January 2021 when the incident happened, had earlier pled guilty to manslaughter for the killing of Mohammad Islam, 53, the owner of Marple Spice Restaurant. He also admitted to stealing the vehicle.

Manchester Crown Court heard that the boy sped away while the Stockport restaurant owner clung to his vehicle and shouted “no, no no” during the robbery attempt.

A father of three, Islam, died two days after the incident on Jan. 10.

Islam, who was born in Bangladesh and known as Nowab Miah, arrived in the UK at the age of 14.

Addressing the court, Islam’s daughter Nasrin Choudhory read a victim impact statement in which she said: “I do not think you realize what you have done. The void that has been left has not been filled.”

According to the statement, Islam’s death was not only an immeasurable loss to the family but the whole community.

Judge Nicholas Dean QC, Honorary Recorder of Manchester, said the family “had a light extinguished in their life.”

Media reports said the teenager had an IQ of 66, which puts him in the bottom 1 percent for his age group. He has not been named for legal reasons.

His co-defendant, Connor Read, 18, was given 13 months of detention, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work, after he admitted conspiracy to steal.

Prosecutors told the court the accused was among a group of five who searched for a car to steal and sell when they found Islam’s vehicle.

Witnesses said they saw the victim grab the side of his car before it started to move.

The court heard there were photos and videos on the boy’s phone showing him behind the wheel.

The defendants set the stolen car on fire shortly after Islam’s death.