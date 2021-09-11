Makkah governor crowns winners of 3rd Crown Prince Camel Festival

MAKKAH: On behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal crowned, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the winners of the races held on the closing day of the 3rd Crown Prince Camel Festival, which was organized by the Saudi Camel Federation at Taif Camel Square.
The festival’s closing day saw the holding of 4 rounds for the Heil and Zumul category with the participation of 93 camels, while each of the rounds spanned 6 km.
The young male camels “Meblesh” of Hamad bin Jarallah Al-Buraidi and “Meshwesh” of Hejen Al-Asifa won the Zumul rounds, while the young female camels “Al-Zabara” of Hejen Al-Siliya and “Jouf” of Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd won the Heil rounds.
At the end of the four rounds, Al-Faisal, in the presence of Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, crowned the winners of the 20 rounds that were held as part of the final stage of the festival, in addition to the rounds that were held on Saturday.
The winners of the final stage were “Lawahez” of Prince Abdulaziz bin Saudi bin Naif, “Nayaf” of Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, “Yaqin” of Sulaiman Salamah Al-Jehni, “Daoud” of Saudi Bronx, which is owned by the American Qassem Abu Nasser, “Al-Tamas” of Hejen Al-Taylat, “Jabal Dukhan” of Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifah, “Kafa” of Sulaiman Abdullah bin Salim, “Lusail” of Hejen Al-Siliya, “Buruq” of Hejen Al-Shahanyah, “Nawaf” of Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, “Mukhifa” of Amer bin Rashid Al-Marri, “Masfout” of Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al-Marri, “Sinjar” of Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, “Al-Daayen” of Hejen Al-Shahanyah, “Bashayer” of Ali bin Jamil Al-Wuhaibi and “Nasnas” of Ahmed bin Matar Al-Khaili.
This year’s edition of the festival also set a new Guinness World Record, with the largest number of camels participating in a camel festival in the world. It broke the previous records set during the first and second editions of the festival, as 14,843 camels participated in this year’s competitions. In total, 7,870 camels took part in the preliminary stage, while 6,973 camels raced in the final stage.
The festival has allocated financial prizes that are among the largest in any racing sport, with their total value coming in at SR53 million ($14.1 million), while hundreds of the most famous local and international camel owners have competed in them. The festival has also allocated SR1 million for the Crown Prince’s Sword Award, which is awarded to the owner of the camel that scores the most points during the festival’s public runs.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced seven deaths from COVID-19 and 83 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 33 were recorded in Riyadh, 13 in Makkah, eight in Madinah, seven in the Eastern Province, four in Jazan, four in Asir, two in Najran, two in Tabuk, two in Hail, one in Al-Jouf, one in the Northern Borders region, and one in Al-Baha.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 534,983 after 75 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 8,617 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 39.1 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date
How Saudi Arabia debunked the ideology of extremism, defeated terrorism
Faced with a rash of attacks, the Kingdom went on the offensive, defeating extremists both militarily and ideologically
Saudi Arabia’s counterterrorism effort sends a clear message: Islam has nothing to do with terrorism and terrorism has no religion
Mohammed Al-Sulami
JEDDAH: “We will not spend 30 years of our lives dealing with extremist ideologies. We will destroy them today and immediately.” Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made this seminal commitment at an investment conference in Riyadh in October 2017.
The remark was not meant for mere media consumption; it established a new roadmap for dealing with extremist ideologies that, in recent decades, have menaced the world in general and Saudi Arabia in particular.
With the US preparing to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, now is as good a time as any to recall Saudi Arabia’s exploits in the fight against terrorism and the ideology of Islamic extremism. For, as Prince Turki Al-Faisal, the former Saudi ambassador to the US and intelligence chief, said during a panel discussion in Washington, D.C. in 2016, “Saudi Arabia is a victim of terrorism as much as the United States, and by the same terrorist groups.”
The first of the terrorist attacks was the Juhayman incident — or the siege of the Grand Mosque in Makkah — in 1979. A group of several hundred militants led by Juhayman Al-Otaibi stormed the mosque, the holiest site in Islam, took hundreds of innocent pilgrims hostages and turned the structure into a battleground before they were overpowered by commandos. More than 250 people were killed and another 560 injured in the two-week standoff.
In 1987, Iranian pilgrims inspired by the revolutionary ideology of the regime in Tehran clashed with security forces in Makkah during the Hajj pilgrimage, leading to more than 400 deaths. This deepened the commitment of Saudi Arabia’s rulers to eradicating radicalism and protecting the Kingdom from terrorist attacks and extremist ideology.
Next it was the turn of the Saudi capital to experience terror first hand. In November 1995, a massive car bomb went off in front of a residential building belonging to the Saudi National Guard. Five Americans and two Indian nationals died in the attack, and dozens of others of different nationalities were wounded.
The bombing was carried out by four young Saudi men who had been influenced by the speeches of Al-Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan and the ideas of the Kingdom’s Sahwa movement.
The Sahwa, or “awakening” movement, was led by extremist clerics influenced by the Muslim Brotherhood. Less than a year later, in May 1996, the men responsible for the bombing were executed. But other extremist cells were busy hatching plots. On June 25, 1996, the city of Alkhobar, in the Eastern Province, was struck by a massive bomb.
The terrorists targeted the Khobar Towers, an eight-story building occupied by American airmen and soldiers. The attack killed 19 members of the US Air Force as well as a Saudi citizen, and wounded 498 residents of different nationalities.
It was later established that the attackers had ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. One of them, Ahmed Al-Mughassil, had fled after the bombing to Iran and then to Lebanon. Saudi authorities managed to arrest him in Beirut in August 2015, according to reports.
After 1996, seven years passed before Al-Qaeda, the terrorist group led by Osama bin Laden, began a series of operations against Saudi Arabia — on May 12, 2003. The most prominent of these was the bombing of three residential complexes in Riyadh — Dorrat Al-Jadawel, Al-Hamra Oasis Village, and Vinnell Corporation — using four car bombs. The coordinated attacks left 39 people dead.
Seven months later, extremists also inspired by Al-Qaeda carried out bombings at Al-Muhaya near Riyadh in November 2003, killing 17 and wounding 122. On April 21, 2004, a suicide car bomber blew up the General Security building in Riyadh, the headquarters of the domestic anti-terrorism effort, and killed at least 10 people.
The collective toll has been massive. In 2018, the Presidency of State Security said that over the previous 21 years, 863 terrorist operations had been carried out in Saudi Arabia, out of a total of 1,096 planned. The number of victims was 3,007, while 333 security officers lost their lives, 695 terrorists were killed and another 346 were wounded.
The PSS also listed the firearms and explosives it had seized: 4,529 weapons of varying types, 450 homemade bombs, three SAM-7 surface-to-air missiles, 374 rocket propelled grenades, 241 explosive belts and 47 tons of military-grade explosives.
INNUMBERS
* 1,096 Terrorist plots against Saudi Arabia.
* 863 Terrorist attacks recorded.
* 233 Terrorist attacks prevented.
* 3,007 Victims of terrorist attacks.
* 333 Saudi security officers killed in attacks.
* 695 Terrorists eliminated.
* 4,529 Weapons seized.
* 450 Hand-made bombs seized.
* 3 SAM-7 missiles seized.
* 374 RPGs seized.
* 241 explosive belts seized.
* 47 Tons of explosives seized.
* 22 Plots against Saudi interests and diplomatic missions abroad.
What amounted to a fierce war prompted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to move forward with a campaign against extremism, terrorism and associated ideology. Subsequently the Kingdom took a series of steps that contributed to eliminating terrorist operations locally and to exposing and combating extremist ideology internationally.
Earlier, the Kingdom announced on Dec. 15, 2015, that it was setting up the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), an alliance grouping opponents of extremism. The initiative aimed to combat terrorism in all its forms, no matter the sect or its name, according to the statement announcing the coalition.
The IMCTC brings together 41 Muslim countries which participate in a joint planning and decision-making process. The coalition mans a joint operations room based in Riyadh which works to combat extremist ideology and coordinates efforts to confront terrorist planning and execution.
Saudi Arabia has not stopped with the creation of the IMCTC. On April 30, 2017, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman established and chaired the Ideological War Center, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Defense. It is tasked with fighting the roots of extremism and terrorism in addition to consolidating the concepts of the true religion.
According to Saud Al-Otaibi, an analyst and researcher in security and terrorist issues, in setting up the IMCTC Saudi Arabia sent a clear message to the world that Islam has nothing to do with terrorism and that terrorism has no religion.
Al-Otaibi pointed out that the Kingdom’s efforts have not been limited to the IMCTC. It has also set up the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, Etidal, inaugurated in May 2017 by King Salman, US President Donald Trump and other leaders who attended the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh.
Etidal has received $110 million in financial support. Abdul Aziz Al-Harthy, a legal adviser, told Arab News that the enactment of legislation targeting ideology is another pillar of the Saudi war on extremism.
New laws mandate monitoring of financial flows and limit the channeling of all donations through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, KSrelief. This deters financial support for terrorism by classifying entities and identifying people who support terrorism.
Al-Harthy pointed to a televised meeting in April 2021 when the crown prince said: “Anyone who adopts an extremist approach, even if he is not a terrorist, is a criminal who will be held accountable by law.”
Al-Harthy said: “One of the most important features that confirm the Kingdom’s determination and firmness in combating extremism is the prosecution of terrorists and bringing them to justice so that they receive a deterrent punishment for what they have committed against Islam and the state.”
The growth of Saudi Arabia’s food and beverage industry — from local startups to multinational chains
With a population of more than 32m, companies are now competing to enter the market in this sector
Lojien Ben Gassem
RIYADH: The culture of imported foods and restaurants was limited until the early 1980s in Riyadh and most cities in Saudi Arabia.
However, the availability of sandwiches, shawarma, and hamburger meals has spread in large cities in the Kingdom such as Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah since the mid-1980s.
Mansour Al-Assaf, an expert in social history, said on his Twitter account that the first shawarma restaurant in Riyadh was called Abu Nawas Restaurant on King Faisal Road. The first broasted (fried chicken) restaurant was KFC and there was a Wimpy restaurant in the same street in the 1960s.
Mixed falafel sandwich meals have been available in Riyadh in Al-Malaz neighborhood on Zaid bin Al-Khattab Street since 1982.
Al-Assaf told Arab News that restaurants had existed in Saudi Arabia since the 1950s, but widespread growth took place in the mid-1980s and 1990s.
“High-end restaurants were present in some cities in the 1950s, especially in the Eastern Province, Jeddah and perhaps even in Riyadh. Most of them were hotel restaurants such as Al-Yamamah Hotel, Zahrat Al-Sharq Hotel and Sahara Hotel in Riyadh,” he said.
“(Hatem Tayi) restaurant in Al-Bathaa district was one of the oldest restaurants in Riyadh in the 1960s. It used to serve kebabs, ribs and kofta — and not far from it people would meet in Omar Khayyam Cafe to watch free wrestling and discuss Ahmed Saeed’s speeches,” he said.
Muhammad Al-Harbi, a government retiree, spoke of when he was a college student at King Saud University in 1975. He said that he used to go with his friends to a restaurant serving a traditional Saudi dish called bukhari.
“It was a small restaurant near the college. As college students, we mainly cooked at home. We only went to this restaurant when we have extra money to spend.”
Al-Assaf said bukhari restaurants had existed since the 1960s but increased in 1987, after which floor-seating dining became popular in Saudi traditional restaurants.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The first broasted (fried chicken) restaurant was KFC and there was a Wimpy restaurant in the same street in the 1960s.
• Mixed falafel sandwich meals have been available in Riyadh in Al-Malaz neighborhood on Zaid bin Al-Khattab Street since 1982.
• The first Saudi restaurant to sell hamburgers was Herfy, which opened in 1981 under the Gulf Bridge on Khurais Street in Riyadh.
Most of the restaurants in the Kingdom were limited to male customers, Al-Harbi said. He only recalled one restaurant in a hotel called Zahrat Al-Sharq in Riyadh that had a family section.
“Back in the old days, we rarely saw families in restaurants. The majority of those who went to restaurants were male workers and students.”
Al-Assaf said that family sections in restaurants existed in the 1960s and 1970s in Riyadh, Jeddah and many other regions in Saudi Arabia. He said that the majority of restaurants with family sections were limited to open buffets or hotel lobbies. Large international fast food restaurants and multinational chains in the 1980s and 1990s contributed to the growth of family sections.
“The first Saudi restaurant to sell hamburgers was Herfy, which opened in 1981 under the Gulf Bridge on Khurais Street in Riyadh.”
Herfy was one of the first Saudi fast-food restaurants that welcomed families.
Al-Assaf said that families in the 1980s began to accept the idea of going out to eat in a restaurant as family sections provided complete privacy for them.
“The economic boom also played a role in the spread of restaurants.”
Al-Harbi said that during his childhood in the 1960s, eating out was not an option as his parents would not allow it. “There used to be a sweets store in Madinah that served all kinds of cakes and tarts called Salah Bakery. My brothers and I used to look at the tarts from the window outside because we knew our mother wouldn’t allow us to eat them.”
During the 1990s, coffee shops began to appear and Saudi families became familiar with different types of Italian coffee, donuts, tiramisu and cinnamon rolls.
The food and beverage market witnessed considerable growth in Saudi Arabia after the launch Vision 2030.
With a population of more than 32 million, international and local companies are now competing to enter the market in this sector.
The entertainment industry and the increased number of sports events and concerts in the Kingdom also positively impacts the food sector. This growth already appears in increased mobile delivery applications, food trucks, and international and local restaurants in large cities such as Riyadh and Jeddah and small towns such as AlUla.
Saudi’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, AlUla, has a wide range of temporary food trucks, and several fine dining pop-up restaurants including Anabelle’s, Sass Café and La Cantine du Faubourg.
In previous years, the Kingdom has witnessed many developments in the food and beverage industry as international casual and fine dining options have entered the Riyadh market, including PF. Chang’s, Cipriani and Hakkasan. Michelin star-level restaurants are also opening across the Kingdom, such as Rasoi in Jeddah.
Coffee shops have proved popular, especially among millennials — such as Caoua, Jolt, and Dose in Riyadh. Famous local chefs are also opening their restaurants, such as chef Omar Al-Saif’s restaurant KRNSH.
Al-Harbi said that the younger generation were lucky to have so many restaurant options. “You have Italian, French, Japanese and Greek cuisines. Every day a new restaurant opens in the streets of Riyadh, and local Saudi restaurants have definitely outperformed big international ones.”
SRCA programs can be joined directly through the website training.srca.org.sa
SPA
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will join the rest of the world on Saturday in celebrating World First Aid Day to raise awareness of the importance of first aid in saving lives.
Saudi Red Crescent Authority’s head of training Dr. Mohammed Al-Suwaih said that raising awareness of common accidents and first aid methods is vital in helping members of the public save lives.
He added that the authority is keen to provide emergency and rapid medical services in both normal circumstances and disasters, and that lectures and training courses in first aid hosted by the SRCA are helping the public learn important first aid skills.
HIGHLIGHT
Saudi Red Crescent Authority called on families and community members to ensure the availability of a first aid kit at home, at work, and in their vehicles. The items include a guidebook, medical forceps and swabs, adhesive wound tape, antibiotic ointment, gauze bandages, and an elastic lumbar band that helps treat fractures and sprained joints.
Al-Suwaih said that the programs primarily target government agency employees, the private sector, charities and school students.
He added that SRCA programs are available throughout the year and in all regions of the Kingdom, and can be joined directly through the website training.srca.org.sa.
The authority is also interested in boosting the skills of its employees by providing them with the latest scientific-based training in emergency medical services.
He called on families and community members to ensure the availability of a first aid kit at home, at work, and in their vehicles, adding that it must contain several basic items.
The items include a guidebook, medical forceps and swabs, adhesive wound tape, antibiotic ointment, gauze bandages, and an elastic lumbar band that helps treat fractures and sprained joints.
Al-Suwaih said that people administering first aid must follow important steps until the arrival of emergency teams, including reporting the accident to authorities and requesting an ambulance from the nearest hospital.
They should also provide medical responders with all the details of an accident and the patient, as this will aid in the treatment process, he added.