Kempinski Hotels appoints three area general managers for MEA

As Kempinski Hotels restructures its operations in the Middle East and Africa region, three seasoned hoteliers have been recently appointed as area general managers to oversee a number of the group‘s luxurious hotels while keeping the responsibility for their own hotels as general managers.
“Given the ever-changing landscape of our industry, this enhanced and very effective new operational structure allows us to be as close as possible to our hotels and owners in the region and gives us the right framework to remain a flexible and agile business partner that adapts and responds effectively and rapidly to the demand,” said Bernold Schroeder, chief executive officer ad interim and chairman of the Kempinski Hotels Management Board.
Sébastien Mariette, the new area general manager Levant, started his journey with Kempinski in 2007 and occupied several leadership roles across the world. Mariette holds a master’s degree as well as a master of business administration in international hospitality management. As the
area general manager Levant, he oversees from now on the three Kempinski hotels in Jordan as well as the Kempinski Summerland Hotel and Resort Beirut, Lebanon.
Coming from a successful hotelier family, Karim Tayach brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position. Based in Qatar, he will not only look after Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl and Kempinski Residences and Suites in Doha, but also after Kempinski Hotel Muscat in Oman as well as Kempinski Al-Othman Hotel in Alkhobar. Tayach has been in the luxury hotel industry for more than 27 years and started his journey as a corporate management trainee at the Hyatt Regency Makkah in Saudi Arabia.
A well-known expert in the luxury hotel industry in Africa, Manish Nambiar is the new area general manager in charge of this region for Kempinski Hotels.
He joined the company in 2004 as regional executive chef and has held several leadership roles. Apart from his general manager position in Accra, he now oversees in his new role Villa Rosa Kempinski Nairobi and Olare Mara Kempinski Masai Mara in Kenya, Djibouti Palace Kempinski, Kempinski Seychelles Resort as well as three hotels in Egypt, Kempinski Nile Hotel and Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski in Cairo and Kempinski Hotel Soma Bay.