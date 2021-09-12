You are here

Kempinski Hotels appoints three area general managers for MEA

Karim Tayach will oversee operations at Kempinski Al-Othman Hotel in Alkhobar.
Karim Tayach will oversee operations at Kempinski Al-Othman Hotel in Alkhobar.
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

Kempinski Hotels appoints three area general managers for MEA

Karim Tayach will oversee operations at Kempinski Al-Othman Hotel in Alkhobar.
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

As Kempinski Hotels restructures its operations in the Middle East and Africa region, three seasoned hoteliers have been recently appointed as area general managers to oversee a number of the group‘s luxurious hotels while keeping the responsibility for their own hotels as general managers.
“Given the ever-changing landscape of our industry, this enhanced and very effective new operational structure allows us to be as close as possible to our hotels and owners in the region and gives us the right framework to remain a flexible and agile business partner that adapts and responds effectively and rapidly to the demand,” said Bernold Schroeder, chief executive officer ad interim and chairman of the Kempinski Hotels Management Board.
Sébastien Mariette, the new area general manager Levant, started his journey with Kempinski in 2007 and occupied several leadership roles across the world. Mariette holds a master’s degree as well as a master of business administration in international hospitality management. As the
area general manager Levant, he oversees from now on the three Kempinski hotels in Jordan as well as the Kempinski Summerland Hotel and Resort Beirut, Lebanon.

FASTFACT

The new area general managers will oversee a number of the group‘s luxurious hotels while keeping the responsibility for their own hotels as general managers.

Coming from a successful hotelier family, Karim Tayach brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position. Based in Qatar, he will not only look after Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl and Kempinski Residences and Suites in Doha, but also after Kempinski Hotel Muscat in Oman as well as Kempinski Al-Othman Hotel in Alkhobar. Tayach has been in the luxury hotel industry for more than 27 years and started his journey as a corporate management trainee at the Hyatt Regency Makkah in Saudi Arabia.
A well-known expert in the luxury hotel industry in Africa, Manish Nambiar is the new area general manager in charge of this region for Kempinski Hotels.
He joined the company in 2004 as regional executive chef and has held several leadership roles. Apart from his general manager position in Accra, he now oversees in his new role Villa Rosa Kempinski Nairobi and Olare Mara Kempinski Masai Mara in Kenya, Djibouti Palace Kempinski, Kempinski Seychelles Resort as well as three hotels in Egypt, Kempinski Nile Hotel and Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski in Cairo and Kempinski Hotel Soma Bay.

Nurturing the next generation of labor force contributors to shape a half-century of industrial growth and develop digitization and sustainability strategies across vital economic sectors will fall under the spotlight at this year’s inaugural Youth Preparedness and Knowledge Economy Summit powered by Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy. The event is organized by Informa Connect in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Education.
Being held on Sept. 20-21 at ADGM Authorities Building, Al-Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, the new networking platform will see C-suite level speakers explore workable solutions for accelerating the country’s economic growth, boosting employment and enhancing Emirati youths’ career preparedness.
At the summit, Natalja Kissina, vice president — HR of Gulf countries at Schneider Electric, the multinational energy and automation leader, will deep-dive into the role of youth in empowering diversified economic performance during her keynote session, titled “How a Leading Organization is Taking the Lead in Promoting Apprenticeships.”
Stressing the importance of cross-industry collaboration to ensure students have the relevant experiences to thrive in the future workplace, Kissina said: “The workplace is changing dramatically and organizations have to rethink how they engage and prepare youth to enter the workforce.

The workplace is changing dramatically and organizations have to rethink how they engage and prepare youth to enter the workforce.
Natalja Kissina
Vice President HR of Gulf
Countries at Schneider Electric

“The shifts toward digitization and sustainability, coupled with the rise of new concepts such as artificial intelligence, means businesses have to think hard about how they’re collaborating with governments, universities and young people to provide the knowledge and tools young people need to make the right career choices in coming years.”
Elsewhere, confirmed speakers from UAE entities, including Tanfeeth and Etisalat, will hold discussions on topics such as: The Government’s Role in Supporting and Empowering Young Minds and Talent, Equipping Students for Predicted Future Skills, and The Benefits of an Apprenticeship. The diverse range of expert-led content will include sessions by a lineup of more than 30 visionary speakers from entities including NYU Abu Dhabi, Jacobs, ACTVET, Etihad Aviation Group, SEDRA, Majid Al-Futtaim, the Department of Health, and du.
Day 1 of the summit will see a keynote by Hussain Ibrahim Al-Hammadi, the UAE minister of education, providing insights into the Ministry’s post-COVID response and recovery strategy. Other opening sessions include: Empowering Youth to Shape the Future through Innovation and Technology, Preparing for the 4th Industrial Revolution, The Importance of Developing, Promoting and Retaining our Homegrown Experts in the Highly-Competitive Age of “Talentism,” and Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility to Make the Future Work for All.

 

