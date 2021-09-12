Coronavirus cases in the UAE at lowest this year

DUBAI: Daily coronavirus cases in the UAE are at their lowest this year as the Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday confirmed 725 new infections, as well as two additional deaths.
This brings the country’s caseload to 728,266 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic started, with recorded 2,062 fatalities related to the highly transmissible disease.
The UAE’s aggressive vaccination campaign has managed to inoculate 90.17 percent of its population with at least a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.98 percent of residents and citizens have been fully vaccinated.
A total 18,876,969 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided so far, equivalent to a vaccine distribution rate of 190.86 doses per 100 people, one of the highest in the world.
In Afghanistan as in Iraq, the West had no easy options after 9/11
After failures in both countries, banishing such grandiose policy goals as “nation building” might prove wise
Installing governments, holding elections and propping up economies created dysfunctional democracies
Updated 12 September 2021
David Romano
MISSOURI, USA: The global war on terror launched by the administration of US President George W. Bush began with Afghanistan in 2001, shortly after 9/11, and expanded into Iraq two years later.
The respective regimes of the Taliban and Saddam Hussein were toppled, the autonomy of the Kurdish region of Iraq was legally recognized, and for a brief moment Afghans and Iraqis enjoyed hitherto unheard-of freedoms. But neither country would end up being saved.
As the Americans finally withdrew from Afghanistan last month, the world watched the Taliban retake the country much more quickly than most people could have imagined. Meanwhile, Iraq increasingly looks like a forgotten, broken land — a playground for militias backed by Iran.
One might conclude that both the Afghan and Iraq wars were nothing more than a colossal waste of blood and treasure. Some commentators in Washington are now suggesting that phrases such as “nation building” and “we will install a new government” should be struck from the lexicon of American policymakers.
Banishing such grandiose policy goals from the American imagination might prove wise, indeed. The ethnic and sectarian divisions in both Afghanistan and Iraq were never something that the US or other Western powers could “fix.”
Installing new governments, holding elections and injecting huge sums of aid money in a short space of time created kleptocracies in both countries, rather than functioning democracies.
These new democracies lacked a genuine shared national identity that superseded local, tribal, ethnic and sectarian loyalties. And with the overthrow of the previous regimes, they also lost any institutions they might have had to manage themselves. Flush with outside cash, or “aid money,” they quickly became elaborate, and very corrupt, patron-client systems.
Traditionally dominant groups who found themselves demoted within, and even excluded from, the new corrupt, neo-patrimonial system — the Pashtuns in Afghanistan and Sunni Arabs in Iraq — led insurgencies against the new states.
These insurgencies made the productive use of aid money — to build schools, electricity grids and bridges, for example, or sustain agriculture — that much more difficult and uncertain. Elected leaders instead used their time in office to enrich themselves and members of their clans or sects.
Whereas the Taliban eventually were able to use the resulting popular frustration (as well as Afghanistan’s very rough terrain and proximity to backers in Pakistan) to take back power 20 years after their overthrow, Sunni Arabs in Iraq will probably never rule the country like they did before. Since Shiites and Kurds make up about 80 percent of Iraq’s population, that is probably a good thing.
The more problematic result of regime change in Iraq is the overwhelming Iranian influence in the country now. If Daesh represented the last Sunni Arab effort to regain power in Iraq, it also provided Iran and Iraqi Shiites with the impetus to form unaccountable Shiite militias, which now run rampant across the Arab parts of the country.
Just like in Lebanon and Yemen (other countries now largely run by Iran’s proxy Shiite militias), the Iraqi state now looks like a hollow shell, unable to provide services for its people and run by the AK-47-toting Partisans of Ali who man checkpoints all across the country.
The predominantly Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces seem impossible to dislodge, especially having won legal recognition and a salary from the state — even though Iraq’s elected government does not control them.
In the Kurdish north of Iraq, the two main ruling families have done a better job of building a decent, functioning administration. Yet they, too, hold onto their own family-run armed forces, the Peshmerga, and are responsible for a fair amount of corruption.
Could things have been different? What if the Americans had not stayed on to occupy Afghanistan and Iraq after toppling the Taliban and Saddam?
Both of the wars initially went very well for US forces. In a matter of weeks, and with next to no casualties, the Americans removed both the Taliban and Saddam’s Baathists from power.
What if, immediately after these swift victories, the Americans had brought leaders from all the relevant communities to the negotiating table and told them: “We’re leaving in two weeks — work it out among yourselves in a decent way or we will be back?”
In Afghanistan, the result would probably not look so different. The Taliban would have retaken power in short order, although perhaps not in the north where Abdul Rashid Dostum’s Northern Alliance could have made some gains.
Ironically, the Taliban now control more of Afghanistan than they did 20 years ago at the time of the 9/11 attacks. At least in a “quick departure” scenario after the early successes in 2001, the US and its allies would not have squandered so many lives and so much money in a futile “nation-building” effort.
In Iraq, a swift coalition departure after toppling Saddam in 2003 would probably have led to an equally bad result. In response to Kurdish gains — the Kurds were the most organized and well-armed Iraqi group immediately after the fall of Saddam’s regime — Turkey would probably have invaded Iraq, much as it did Syria in 2019 and 2020.
Threats against Shiite Iraqis by Sunni Arab extremists and former Baathists would have led to an Iranian intervention — again, much like in Syria — and the bloodletting would probably have been worse than it was in 2006 or 2014. Decades of Baathist repression in Iraq had created too much friction between the communities, which no amount of US involvement could have rectified.
Alternatively, what if after 9/11 the US had not invaded Afghanistan or Iraq at all? At the very least, more than 7,000 young American soldiers would still be alive today, a great many more would not have been wounded, and the US treasury would be in much better shape than it is.
Some heavy-duty bombing raids on Al-Qaeda camps in Afghanistan might have quenched the American thirst for justice, or vengeance, following 9/11, although it probably would not have been enough to satisfy many. Al-Qaeda might have remained a much stronger force than it is today.
Iraq presented a more complex problem, as the country was on the verge of successfully beating the sanctions imposed on it in the 1990s, along with other Western attempts to contain Saddam.
One could easily imagine Saddam exploiting such a political victory in the same way Gamal Abdel Nasser used his military defeat in the 1956 Suez Crisis. Although Nasser lost the war, the political victory he gained from forcing the British, French and Israelis to withdraw made him a hero throughout the Arab world and beyond.
A similarly reinvigorated Saddam might have restarted his nuclear program and gone on to cause untold trouble for his Gulf neighbors, his own people (massacring a great many as he did before) and for the region as a whole.
In the end, not even 20 years of hindsight can offer 20/20 vision as we look back at the events that followed 9/11. Sometimes there are no good choices, only bad ones and less-bad ones.
Twenty years of “nation building” in Afghanistan was probably a bad choice. Overthrowing Saddam and trying to remake Iraq, on the other hand, might have been the less bad choice — but still a pretty bad option nonetheless.
* David Romano is Thomas G. Strong Professor of Middle East Politics at Missouri State University
Drones target northern Iraqi airport after 2 month lull
The airport in Irbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region, has come under attack several times in the past year
Updated 12 September 2021
AP
BAGHDAD: Explosives-laden drones targeted Irbil international airport in northern Iraq late Saturday where US-led coalition troops are stationed with no reports of casualties, according to security forces and officials in Kurdish-run region.
Kurdistan’s Counter-Terrorism Service said at least two drones carrying explosives targeted the airport in a statement. It said the attack did not lead to any casualties.
Lawk Ghafuri, spokesman for the semi-autonomous northern region, said the explosives struck outside of the airport and dismissed reports the attack had impacted flights. He said the airport remained open and an investigation was ongoing by Kurdish authorities.
The attack is the first following a two month lull in drone and rocket attacks to target the US presence in Baghdad and military bases across Iraq. On July 8, rockets landed in and around the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, which houses the US Embassy. It caused material damage but no casualties.
Until recently the attacks were a frequent occurrence. The US has blamed Iran-backed militias for attacks. More recently, the attacks have become more sophisticated, with militants using drones instead of Katyusha rockets.
US forces will end their combat mission in Iraq by the end of this year, but will continue to train and advise the Iraqi military. There are currently 2,500 US troops in Iraq helping local forces counter what remains of the Daesh group.
Iran invites UN nuclear watchdog’s chief for talks before showdown with West: Diplomats
Diplomats said Grossi was due to arrive in Tehran on Sunday and meet the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
Washington and its European allies have been urging Iran to return to the talks
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News
VIENNA/JEDDAH: The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog is flying to Tehran for crisis talks on Sunday as the push for a new deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program faces collapse.
Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will meet Mohammad Eslami, new head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, ahead of next week’s meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation board of governors.
The agency told member states last week that Iran had still failed to explain uranium traces found at several undeclared nuclear sites, and the IAEA required urgent access to monitoring equipment to keep track of parts of Iran’s nuclear program.
Pressure is mounting for a formal rebuke of Iran for stonewalling the agency, which would almost certainly mean the end of currently stalled talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the original 2015 nuclear deal.
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said: “I hope the board of governors, under the influence of certain pressures, will not take any action that would destroy the process of customary cooperation between Iran and the agency.”
Separate, indirect talks between the United States and Iran on both returning to compliance with the nuclear deal have been halted since June. Washington and its European allies have been urging hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration, which took office in August, to return to the talks.
Under the 2015 deal between Iran and major powers, Tehran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions against it.
President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018, re-introducing painful economic sanctions. Iran responded as of 2019 by breaching many of the deal’s core restrictions, like enriching uranium to a higher purity, closer to that suitable for use in nuclear weapons.
Western powers must decide whether to push for a resolution criticizing Iran and raising pressure on it for stonewalling the IAEA at next week’s meeting of the agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors. A resolution could jeopardize the resumption of talks on the Iran nuclear deal as Tehran bristles at such moves.
The US is now close to abandoning its efforts to revive the deal, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week.
Abdul Malik Al-Sanabani, a Yemeni expatriate living in the US, was reportedly attacked, robbed and later murdered by soldiers loyal to the separatist Southern Transitional Council on Wednesday at a checkpoint in Tour Al-Baha district. (Supplied)
Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed ordered the authorities in Lahj to launch an urgent probe into the killing
Updated 11 September 2021
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: The death of a Yemeni-American man in the war-torn country’s province of Lahj has prompted outrage from senior politicians and ordinary citizens.
Abdul Malik Al-Sanabani, a 30-year-old Yemeni expatriate living in the US, was reportedly attacked, robbed and later murdered by soldiers loyal to the separatist Southern Transitional Council on Wednesday at a checkpoint in Tour Al-Baha district.
Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed ordered the authorities in Lahj to launch an urgent probe into the killing of Al-Sanabani, official news agency SABA reported, adding he had spoken Lahj Gov. Ahmed Al-Turki to bring the killers to justice.
Attorney General Ahmed Al-Mosai, meanwhile, issued orders to the chief of the Specialized Criminal Court in Aden to take action against those responsible
Al-Sanabani had returned to Yemen via Aden airport last week to visit his family in Dhamar province.
On Wednesday, Al-Ayyam newspaper, an Aden-based media outlet affiliated with the STC, first reported that soldiers at Tour Al-Baha arrested a suspected Houthi figure allegedly taking pictures of military sites.
An image attached to the story showed three soldiers in civilian clothes handcuffing the man who, it later transpired, was Al-Sanabani.
Following strong criticism of the paper’s coverage of the case, the newspaper on Saturday published an apology to his family for describing him as a member of the group.
STC leader Aidarous Al-Zubaidi also ordered a committee to look into the death of Al-Sanabani and suspended the soldiers who were manning the checkpoint at the time of the incident, separatist media said.
Al-Sanabani’s death triggered anger from inside and outside Yemen, as people from all walks fo life called for the killers to Brough to justice, and for the the unification of military units under state control, and an end to harassment of travelers at checkpoints.
Abdul Nasir Al-Muwadea, a Yemeni commentator, said the killing of Al-Sanabani had united Yemenis in calling for tough punishment against the perpetrators.
“Public condemnations of the murder of Abdul Malik Al-Sanabani from all Yemenis are a living testimony to the strong collective spirit that binds (them),” Al-Muwadea said.
Brig. Khaled Al-Nasi, a Yemeni military analyst, called for the revamping and unification of security units in the liberated provinces, and for prosecutions to be brought against commanders of checkpoints who allowed or encouraged harassment.
“What happened to Abdul Malik Al-Sanabani is a condemned terrorist act and the leaders must be held accountable before the soldiers. What happened was systematic errors, not individual errors,” Al-Nasi said on Twitter.
New Lebanon government aiming to ‘send positive signals abroad’
It is Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s third government and the fourth under President Michel Aoun
As part of the formation agreement, the government will remain in power for eight months until elections next year
Updated 11 September 2021
Najia Housari
BEIRUT: The newly formed Lebanese government has received a cautious welcome at home and abroad as it seeks to stay on course with demands set by major countries and institutions, including France and the International Monetary Fund.
It is Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s third government and the fourth under President Michel Aoun. The group is scheduled to hold its first session on Monday to draw up a ministerial statement. Through this, the government will define its priorities. The new government will then head to the Lebanese Parliament for a vote of confidence.
As part of the formation agreement, the government will remain in power for eight months until elections next year in May. Analysts say that it is a short period of time for a rescue government to operate in, but sufficient for the Cabinet to take quick and effective measures.
A source from the banking sector told Arab News: “This government sent positive signals both locally and internationally. However, it is required to address certain priorities that increase the confidence of depositors, bankers, institutions and donors. Local confidence is important and requires drawing up a development and economic reform program.”
Describing the new government, Aoun said: “It is the best that can be reached, and it is capable of action to get us out of these dark times.”
However, some political observers believe that the new government “does not go in line with international initiatives and lacks all the elements of strength that these initiatives provided.”
Political analyst Hanna Saleh told Arab News: “The only new thing this government has brought to the table is replacing bankers with judges as ministers.”
The new government is the product of compromise and quotas between powerful Lebanese political factions. It is a ruling group of political technocrats, not independent technocrats, a central demand of the French initiative to rescue Lebanon from crisis.
Former prime minister-designate Saad Hariri previously proposed the inclusion of several independent figures in any new government, but they have not been included in Mikati’s group.
MP Bilal Abdullah, a member of the Democratic Gathering parliamentary bloc, told Arab News: “Any government is better than no government. Mikati’s government is a government of technocrats, meaning that it has quotas, and without that, it would not have been formed. In addition, it was only formed after it was accepted from abroad.”
He added: “This government is now required to stop the collapse. It cannot perform miracles, but it could at least implement rescue and reform measures. It needs to negotiate with international institutions, the foremost being the IMF. Without fresh money, there is no rescue, and the most important thing is to restore Lebanon’s ties with its Arab surroundings and the international community, and hold parliamentary elections.”
Economic journalist Danielle Daher said: “The government must address the urgent crisis, namely securing fuel to meet the people’s need after the lifting of subsidies, which Mikati paved the way for in his speech. Most importantly, the Lebanese pound’s exchange rate to the dollar needs to be unified; it is unreasonable to have six different rates in Lebanon. This is one of the IMF requirements.”
Daher added: “The exchange rate on the black market will then automatically drop. The government is required to send a positive signal abroad, as evidence of its seriousness in implementing the required reforms, especially the issue of capital control, which is also a requirement of the IMF.”
Najat Rushdie, the UN resident coordinator for humanitarian affairs in Lebanon, said: “We count on the new ministers’ commitment to face the challenges and do what is necessary.
“The international community’s endeavor is to save the people through purely humanitarian aid, because essential matters are solved by politics. Resolving the crisis requires undertaking structural reforms,” Rushdie added.
Some Lebanese media outlets believed that the government would not have been formed had it not been for “the scenes of chaos at Kabul airport, which made the US administration fear a similar scenario in a capital that is also slipping into chaos.”
The EU welcomed the formation of the government, labeling it “the key to addressing the economic, financial and social crises.”
The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for “giving the new government the opportunity to achieve its goals and get Lebanon out of its crisis, in accordance with its constitutional powers.”