Pope Francis meets Hungary’s Viktor Orban at start of Europe pilgrimage
Pope Francis meets Hungary’s Viktor Orban at start of Europe pilgrimage/node/1927246/world
Pope Francis meets Hungary’s Viktor Orban at start of Europe pilgrimage
1 / 2
Pope Francis, left, meets Hungarian President Janos Ader, second from right, and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, third from right, at Budapest’s Museum of Fine Arts on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Vatican Media via AP)
2 / 2
The extreme brevity of Pope Francis’ stay in Budapest has prompted suggestions that the pontiff was giving priority to Slovakia, where he will stay much longer. (Vatican Media via Reuters)
BUDAPEST: Pope Francis arrived in Hungary on Sunday on his first foreign trip since undergoing intestinal surgery in July, kicking off a four-day pilgrimage with an awkward meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who represents the type of populist, nationalist leader Francis frequently criticizes.
Orban, whose anti-migration policies clash with Francis’ call for refugee welcome, greeted the Argentine pope at the Palace of Art and the two went into a private meeting attended also by the Hungarian president and Vatican officials.
A photo of the encounter released by Orban’s office showed the prime minister leaning into shake the hand of Francis, whose face wasn’t shown.
Francis is only spending seven hours in Budapest before moving Sunday afternoon onto a four-day tour of neighboring Slovakia. The lopsided itinerary suggested that Francis wanted to avoid giving Orban the political boost that comes with hosting a pope for a proper state visit ahead of elections next spring.
Vatican and Hungarian officials have insisted Francis isn’t snubbing Hungary, noting that the Hungarian church and state only invited him to close out an international conference on the Eucharist on Sunday.
Organizers expect as many as 75,000 people at the Mass in Heroes’ Square, which went ahead with few coronavirus restrictions even as Hungary, like the rest of Europe, is battling infections fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.
Despite pleas from the Hungarian Chamber of Doctors, congress organizers decided not to require COVID-19 vaccinations, tests, masks or social distancing for attendance. Organizers, however, said they had ordered 30,000 masks to distribute as well as hand sanitizer, and urged all attending to be prudent, but few in the crowd wore masks.
During the flight from Rome, Francis seemed in good form two months after having 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon removed for what the Vatican said was a severe narrowing of his large intestine. The 84-year-old pope stayed so long greeting journalists at the back of the plane that an aide had to tell him to get back to his seat because it was time to land.
Francis said he was happy to be resuming foreign trips again after the coronavirus lull and then his own post-operative recovery. “If I’m alive it’s because bad weeds never die,” he quipped about his health, quoting an Argentine dictum.
Orban has frequently depicted his government as a defender of Christian civilization in Europe and a bulwark against migration from Muslim-majority countries. Francis has expressed solidarity with migrants and refugees and criticized what he called “national populism” advanced by governments like Hungary’s. He has urged governments to welcome and integrate as many migrants as they can.
After meeting with Orban, Francis presided over a joint encounter with his own bishops, and then Christian and Jewish leaders.
Hungary’s large Jewish population was devastated during the closing months of World War II, with more than 550,000 Jewish deaths. The vast majority were deported within a two-month period in 1944 with the assistance of Hungary’s fascist Arrow Cross Party, and most were sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp in occupied Poland.
More Hungarians died in Auschwitz than any other nationality, and more Hungarian Jews perished in the Holocaust than from any country other than Poland and the Soviet Union.
Hungary’s government under Orban has been accused of trafficking in veiled antisemitic stereotypes, largely aimed at Hungarian-born American financier and philanthropist George Soros, whom the government frequently accuses of meddling in the country’s internal affairs.
Government leaders have often referenced a “network of globalist elites” covertly working to subvert its power. Last year, one government spokesman pointed to a “Soros cabal” aiming to influence Hungary’s politics through the funding of civic organizations.
About 39 percent of Hungarians declared themselves to be Catholic in a 2011 census, while 13 percent declared themselves to be Protestant, either Lutheran or Calvinist, a Protestant branch with which Orban is affiliated. A tiny fraction of the population is Jewish.
Women’s rights in Afghanistan were sharply curtailed under the Taliban’s 1996-2001 rule
Updated 12 September 2021
AFP
KABUL: Less than a month after the Taliban rolled into the Afghan capital, Rabia Jamal made a tough decision — she would brave the hard-liners and return to work at the airport.
With the Islamists saying women should stay at home for their own security the risks were all too clear, but the 35-year-old mother of three felt she had little choice.
“I need money to support my family,” said Rabia, wearing a navy-blue suit and make-up.
“I felt tension at home... I felt very bad,” she told AFP. “Now I feel better.”
Of the more than 80 women working at the airport before Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15, just 12 have returned to their jobs.
But they are among very few women in the capital allowed to return to work. The Taliban have told most not to go back until further notice.
Six of the women airport workers were standing at the main entrance on Saturday, chatting and laughing while waiting to scan and search female passengers taking a domestic flight.
Rabia’s sister, 49-year-old Qudsiya Jamal, told AFP the Taliban takeover had “shocked” her.
“I was very afraid,” said the mother of five, who is also her family’s sole provider.
“My family was scared for me — they told me not to go back — but I am happy now, relaxed... no problems so far.”
Women’s rights in Afghanistan were sharply curtailed under the Taliban’s 1996-2001 rule, but since returning to power the group claims they will be less extreme.
Women will be allowed to attend university as long as classes are segregated by sex or at least divided by a curtain, the Taliban’s education authority has said, but females must also wear an abaya, an all-covering robe, and face-covering niqab veil.
Still, Alison Davidian, a representative for UN Women in Afghanistan, warned on Wednesday that the Taliban were already neglecting their promise to respect Afghan women’s rights.
At the airport, which is returning to action after the hurried US withdrawal left it unusable, Rabia says she will keep working unless she is forced to stop.
Under new rules, women may work “in accordance with the principles of Islam,” the Taliban have decreed, but few details have yet been given as to what exactly that might mean.
“My dream is to be the richest girl in Afghanistan, and I feel I am always the luckiest,” said Rabia, who has worked since 2010 at the terminal for GAAC, a UAE-based company providing ground and security handling.
“I will do what I love until I am not lucky anymore.”
Rabia’s colleague, who gave her name as Zala, dreams of something completely different.
The 30-year-old was learning French in Kabul before she was forced to stop and stay at home for three weeks after the takeover.
“Good morning, take me to Paris,” she said in broken French, as her five colleagues burst into laughter.
“But not now. Today I am one of the last women of the airport.”
Torrential rains kill 17, destroy homes in northern Pakistan
Monsoon season lasts until mid-September in Pakistan, and similar incidents are not uncommon
Updated 12 September 2021
AP
PESHAWAR: Torrential monsoon rains and mudslides hit areas in northwestern Pakistan early on Sunday, destroying homes and killing at least 17 people, police said.
Officer Mohammad Nawaz Said eleven bodies were recovered from the debris of mud and brick houses in the Tor Ghar district, and rescuers were searching for the remaining victims, which included women and children.
Nawaz said three adjacent homes were completely swept away in remote village of the district, while other houses were less affected. Authorities in the city of Abbottabad said a mudslide in the suburbs also killed a couple and their child, and injured three others.
The country’s disaster management authorities said they were dispatching relief aid to the affected area but mudslides in mountainous areas were delaying delivery. Efforts were underway to clear the roads.
Monsoon season lasts until mid-September in Pakistan, and similar incidents are not uncommon.
From protection to discrimination: How 9/11 changed air travel forever
As security measures reshaped the industry, Arabs and Muslims began to face racial and religious profiling
Twenty years on, many air passengers still face a challenge that experts call “flying while Muslim”
Updated 12 September 2021
DANIEL FOUNTAIN
LONDON: “It was the most horrible, humiliating day of my life,” Issam Abdallah said in 2019 after an American Airlines flight he had boarded from Alabama to Texas was canceled because crew members felt “uncomfortable” with him on the flight.
Once removed from the aircraft, Abdallah was detained by an FBI agent and quizzed about his name and employment. When he asked why he had been singled out for questioning, he was allegedly told by the agent it was because he “went to the restroom and flushed twice.”
Twenty years on from the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the way people travel by air has changed irreversibly.
For the vast majority of travelers, the safety measures implemented at airports and on aircraft in the aftermath of the attacks have led to the minor inconvenience of body scans or extended waiting times in queues for a security check.
With all lighters banned on commercial flights since 2005, smokers now have to wait for their checked-in luggage to arrive before satisfying their craving. Cockpits are now locked so that no passenger can access the controls, and if a pilot needs to leave, cabin crew receive training to protect the cockpit to prevent anyone from potentially hijacking the plane.
Other measures have their roots in foiled terror plots.
Air passengers now have to take off their shoes when going through security checks following British terrorist Richard Reid’s attempt to detonate explosives hidden in his shoes on American Airlines Flight 63 from Paris to Miami in December 2001 — just months after 9/11.
And after British police foiled a large-scale terror attack in 2006 involving explosive material disguised in soft drink bottles, which had been scheduled to detonate aboard 10 transatlantic flights, air passengers have been restricted to liquid containers of no more than 100ml.
As new threats emerged, aviation security evolved, adapted and implemented measures that have become standard and the accepted norm, simply part and parcel of modern air travel, all while making flying considerably safer, according to the advocates.
But for Arabs and Muslims, like Abdallah and his co-passenger Abderraoof Alkhawaldeh on board that Birmingham-Dallas flight two years ago, there has been a consistent, additional layer to these measures. One of profiling based on their religion or ethnicity, which they have had to contend with ever since 9/11, usually disguised as “random” security checks.
Abdallah’s story, just one in a litany of incidents over the past 20 years involving passengers deemed to have the “wrong” skin color, religion, or to speak the “wrong” language or have the “wrong” name, brings into question the so-called randomness of these checks.
Faizah Shaheen, a mental health worker in the UK, was removed from a flight and questioned on the way back to Britain from her honeymoon in 2016 because cabin crew had spotted her reading a book about Syria.
FASTFACT
* A 2017 study showed 2/3 of passenger inspections at an airport upon entering the US occurred to “non-white” people.
Two years before Abdallah’s ordeal, Iraqi-born student Hasan Aldewachi was also thrown off a flight from Vienna to London Gatwick Airport because a fellow passenger had seen a text message he was sending to his wife, simply alerting her the flight was delayed and he would be a little late getting home. The issue? The message was written in Arabic.
The list goes on.
Fast forward 20 years from 9/11, a proportion of air passengers, some born and bred in countries such as the US, the UK and France, are still falling foul of a phenomenon experts have called “flying while Muslim.”
This involves the racial profiling of Muslims or people who are deemed to be “Muslim-looking” at airports or on board aircraft. These people are instantly under suspicion for otherwise normal and mundane activities — including speaking Arabic, watching or reading news on their phones, or simply because they “look” Muslim or, more often than not, are of Middle Eastern origin.
This stigmatization from the moment they step foot into airports has contributed to some Muslims deciding against traveling by air altogether, according to entrepreneur Soumaya Hamdi, who founded the Halal Travel Guide, which runs holiday tours specifically tailored for Muslim tourists after she discovered they were drastically underserved by the travel industry.
“It’s just standard, it’s kind of a joke, you ask yourself: ‘Am I going to get stopped today?’ and nine times out of ten, yes you are,” said Hamdi, who herself has been stopped at British airports.
“I appreciate that it’s really important for people to feel safe and I think a lot of Muslim and Arab travelers do appreciate that as well, which is one of the reasons why I think we’re willing to go through the charade of these security checks.
“In some European countries, places like France, if you’re a visibly Muslim man or woman — and typically women get the worst of it — there’s a lot more of a feeling of not really being wanted there.”
Hamdi added: “The cultural narrative around 9/11, such as films that have come out, has not helped and deeply contributed toward stereotypes of Muslims, so for a lot of Muslim travelers it has entered our internal psychology in that we have started to limit ourselves as to the destinations we feel comfortable traveling to.”
Since 9/11, the consequences of this security approach entrenched in suspicion have been felt on an individual level for travelers like Abdallah, Shaheen and Aldewachi.
But, at times, they have also escalated to include millions of Muslims around the world in one fell swoop with policies such as the so-called Muslim travel ban in 2017, ordered by then US President Donald Trump.
A study published in the same year by Uzma Jamil, a senior research equity adviser at McGill University in Canada, concluded that these security measures, along with the arbitrary inclusion of thousands of Muslims on “no fly” lists, are part of an ongoing process of “securitization of Muslims,” which she believes has sought to construct them and the religion of Islam as a threat to the West since 2001.
“The ‘no fly’ list contributes to Islamophobia through disproportionately profiling racialized Muslim and Muslim-looking passengers as members of a suspect community,” she wrote.
“Information collected by the state, which includes the ‘no fly list,’ is used to confirm the existing ‘knowledge’ of Muslims as a suspect community.
“Knowing who Muslims are, what they are doing, where they are coming from and where they are going to, only because they are Muslim, facilitates their racial and religious profiling and contributes to the institutionalization of Islamophobia,” she added.
Hamdi feels the same way.
“I don’t know that anything is being done to resist profiling. In fact, I would say there is a concerted effort to make it part of policy, and there has been for the past 20 years or so,” she said.
“It’s one of the things that puts me off traveling to the US. People get put on ‘no fly’ lists and there is a very similar ethnic or religious connection between the type of people that get put on those lists, as opposed to a material connection to terrorism.”
Statistics would appear to confirm their conclusions.
A US study in 2017 showed two-thirds of all passenger inspections at an airport upon entering the country occurred to “non-white” people, and 97 percent of those selected for physical, pat down searches were completely innocent of any crime.
Figures released by the UK Home Office in the same year showed that 88 percent of people detained at UK ports of entry were also not white. The fact that only 0.02 percent of those stopped for questioning were charged with an offense shows the full scale of the problem.
Sept. 11, 2001, undoubtedly changed the world in so many ways, and air travel will never be the same again for anyone. It instilled within passengers a generational fear of terror attacks at airports or on board aircraft, which has led to the widespread acceptance of extensive — and, for Muslims, often intrusive — security measures as a necessary pay off for safety.
But two decades on from the attacks, a sad reality lingers: Overnight, the atrocities made scapegoats and suspects out of ordinary people who, just by doing something as basic as traveling on a plane or going abroad, have had to bear the brunt of suspicion and paranoia ever since.
Japan, Vietnam sign defense transfer deal amid China worries
Vietnam is the 11th nation with which Japan has signed a defense equipment and technology transfer deal
The agreement comes two weeks after the US Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Vietnam to strengthen ties with the Southeast Asian nation
Updated 12 September 2021
AP
TOKYO: Japan can now give defense equipment and technology to Vietnam under an agreement signed Saturday, as the two countries step up their military cooperation amid worries about China’s growing military influence.
Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the deal elevates their defense partnership “to a new level” and that Japan and Vietnam plan to deepen defense ties through multinational joint exercises and other means. Details about the transfer of specific equipment, including naval vessels, will be worked out in subsequent talks, the ministry said.
Kishi’s meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart, Phan Van Giang, in Hanoi coincided with a two-day visit to the Vietnamese capital by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. He wrapped up his visit by saying China plans to donate 3 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to Vietnam.
The agreement comes two weeks after the US Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Vietnam to strengthen ties with the Southeast Asian nation. During the tour, Harris urged countries to stand up against “bullying” by China in the South China Sea.
Japan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that Kishi and Giang agreed on the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as cooperation in various defense areas including cybersecurity.
Tokyo regularly protests the Chinese coast guard’s presence near the Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu. Japanese officials say Chinese vessels routinely violate Japanese territorial waters around the islands, sometimes threatening fishing boats.
During the talks, Kishi expressed Japan’s strong opposition to “any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by coercion or any activities that escalate tensions,” referring to China’s increasingly assertive activity in the East and South China Sea, but without identifying any country by name.
Vietnam is the 11th nation with which Japan has signed a defense equipment and technology transfer deal. Tokyo is looking to expand military cooperation beyond its longtime ally the United States, and has signed similar agreements with Britain, Australia, the Philippines and Indonesia.
Follows UN warning that millions of Afghans could sink below the poverty line
Updated 12 September 2021
Shershah Nawabi
KABUL: The Taliban on Saturday urged the global community to continue providing aid and humanitarian support to its population of 38 million after the UN development agency warned that Afghanistan was on the brink of “universal poverty” as early as 2022.
In its report on Thursday, the United Nations Development Programme said that prolonged drought, the COVID-19 pandemic and political chaos that ensued after the Taliban’s return to power last month could cause the war-torn country’s poverty rate to rise, calling for “urgent action” to avert the crisis.
“Afghanistan pretty much faces universal poverty by the middle of next year,” Kanni Wignaraja, UNDP’s Asia-Pacific Director, told a news conference on Thursday, launching the report.
Nearly half of the country is already in need of charitable support, a UN statistic acknowledged by Afghanistan’s new rulers who blamed the former government led by President Ashraf Ghani for the “disaster.”
However, he said it was imperative to maintain a steady flow of aid, relaying the group’s dependence on international support nearly a month after capturing Kabul on Aug. 15.
“We are calling on the international community to maintain their aid; we are in urgent need as drought and political chaos has hit us hard, and we need to survive with the help of global humanitarian aid,” Ahmadi added.
The Taliban have maintained that their government would safeguard civilians’ rights.
The group announced its all-male interim government on Wednesday, with plans to reveal more ministries “soon.”
However, fearing Taliban reprisals and a reinstatement of the harsh form of governance that marked their rule from 1996 to 2001, tens of thousands of Afghans fled the country last month, with the UNDP report saying that the worsening economic situation could push more people to leave.
The UNDP’s emergency appeal for nearly $200m to help almost 11 million people in Afghanistan, or roughly one-third of its population, comes after the US, other global powers and the International Monetary Fund froze funds after the Taliban’s August takeover.
However, Afghanistan was already heavily reliant on aid, with over a third of the country’s GDP drawn from foreign nations.
The UN report also said the Taliban’s takeover had put 20 years of “steady economic gains at risk” and comes ahead of a UN donor conference for Afghanistan on Monday, chaired by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
Aid has been trickling in from countries such as Pakistan and Qatar, with China pledging to provide at least $31 million in emergency aid on Wednesday.
However, the economic challenges are steep, with a dearth of employment opportunities causing many Afghans to survive on less than $2 a day.
Locals are grappling with a looming crisis, with skyrocketing food prices and rising food insecurity. Qadria, a 35-year-old mother of five, told Arab News that she has turned to begging to “find bread for my children.”
HIGHLIGHT
In its report on Thursday, the United Nations Development Programme said that prolonged drought, the COVID-19 pandemic and political chaos that ensued after the Taliban’s return to power last month could cause the war-torn country’s poverty rate to rise, calling for ‘urgent action’ to avert the crisis.
“We are required to beg for bread as unemployment has increased and people can no longer support another,” she said.
The Shahr-e-Naw Park in Kabul has turned into a temporary shelter for people from the northern provinces of Afghanistan.
Enayatullah Karimi, a former finance officer of a private organization in Takhar province in the northeast of the country, moved to Kabul a few weeks ago and has no hope of returning home.
“Our lives have changed since the Taliban came back. We don’t have the financial ability to return to Takhar,” he said.
Experts fear a rise in migration to regional countries” amid the uncertainty.
“The region is facing drought, poverty and other challenges. But Afghanistan is at the frontline of a new humanitarian disaster, unfortunately. If no immediate action is taken, the numbers fleeing from Afghanistan will increase tenfold,” said Ahmad Saeedi, a political analyst based in Kabul.
In its July and August reports, the UN refugee agency said that the worsening security situation in Afghanistan had forced an estimated 270,000 from their homes since January, bringing the total internally displaced to more than 3.5 million.
It also commended Pakistan for having hosted Afghan refugees “for decades,” with 1.4 million registered there.
“The world must provide support to Afghanistan through the UN, as it is acceptable to all sides in Afghanistan,” said Ahmad Jawad Satar, an economic analyst based in Kabul.
“The UN can lead this program and safeguard Afghanistan from a new humanitarian crisis,” he added.
Others said recognizing the Taliban’s government could be a step forward in the process.
“First, the world should support the Taliban and other Afghans to form a legitimate and acceptable government in Afghanistan,” Qais Zaheer, an international relations analyst, said.
“This will help the country negotiate with the world and seek humanitarian aid. At the internal stage, the Taliban should arrange a new policy to create strategic reserves.”