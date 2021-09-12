UAE to announce second package under ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative 

You are here

Press conference at Qasr Al Watan, UAE.
Updated 39 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

ABU DHABI: The UAE is going ahead with its “Projects of the 50” initiative, with senior officials set to announce the second set of projects on Sunday. 

Members of the media gathered at the Qasr Al Watan, the presidential palace, in Abu Dhabi where a press conference was held. 

It follows an earlier event in Dubai where the first package under the initiative was unveiled, including investment efforts and more relaxed visa policies. 

These are all part of the country’s “Projects of the 50,” which marks the UAE’s 50th year since the unification of all the emirates. 

The projects will revolve around social and economic development, covering entrepreneurship, the circular economy, as well as the fourth industrial revolution.

This is a developing story. 

Topics: #dubai #uae #investment Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

  • Bahrain secured $492 million of tourism capital investment in 2020
  • Capital investment into MEA last year slumped 82 percent from 2019, dropping to $1.6 billion
Bahrain was ranked first in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) for attracting the highest tourism capital investment in 2020, according to the fDi Intelligence Tourism Investment Report 2021. 

Last year, major investments from UAE-based property developers helped Bahrain’s tourism sector remain buoyant and created jobs during the worst ever period for the global tourism industry.

, mainly made up of investments from global property developer Emaar Properties and real estate developer Eagle Hills, despite the overall regional decline in capital investment in 2020.Bahrain secured $492 million of tourism capital investment in 2020

Capital investment into MEA last year slumped 82 percent from 2019, dropping to $1.6 billion. The number of tourism jobs created in the region also experienced a similar decline, decreasing from approximately 17,400 in 2019 to 2,800 in 2020. Despite the pandemic, Bahrain ranked first in MENA for the number of tourism jobs created in 2020 and second for the number of tourism FDI projects.

Prior to Covid-19, Bahrain was attracting around a million visitors a month on average and the tourism sector contributed around 7 percent to GDP. The kingdom was the first economy in the GCC to diversify away from oil, pivoting to tourism through new attractions, hotels, F&B, and retail.

During the pandemic, the country continued developing its tourism strategy, allocating more than $10 billion to tourism infrastructure projects, including the $1.1 billion modernisation of its international airport. 

More recently, Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat, also announced several new upscale property projects in the country.

Accor, a hospitality group with over 400 hotels, Minor Hotels, which has a portfolio of 527 hotels and resorts, and Hilton DoubleTree unveiled plans to launch new properties in the Kingdom.

Anticipating a significant rebound in tourism numbers, Bahrain is growing its portfolio of five-star hotels and is set to have around 9,300 rooms by the end of 2022. Bahrain is also anticipating a return in demand and growth for beachfront affordable brands.

Mahmood Al Aradi, Chief Investment Officer at Bahrain’s Economic Development Board, said: “Despite the obvious challenges, we have continued to progress with our ambitious tourism infrastructure and real estate plans, which have attracted some of the world’s most renowned hotel brands and the Gulf’s largest property development groups, including Emaar.

“As well as being one of the region’s top holiday destinations, Bahrain is widely regarded as the best place to live and work in the GCC. Locals and expats are well-integrated both socially and professionally, which is unusual in the region. As part of the Kingdom’s infrastructure transformation initiative, we have a significant pipeline of projects in various sectors including industrial, hospitality, real estate and retail."

He added that he expected to see an increase in opportunities for regional cooperation as pandemic restrictions eased as well as more foreign hospitality groups looking to Bahrain as an investment opportunity.

Topics: #bahrain #tourism #MENA Saudi tourists #pandemictravel #airlines #dubai

Sunrise on the beach at Perian Gulf in Abu Dhabi
Updated 21 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

  • The (MENA) tourism sector is expected to rebound in the short to medium term to be worth $165 billion by 2025
  • As global restrictions prevented all but essential domestic and international travel, 2020 tourism inflow fell by 74 percent
The Middle East North Africa (MENA) tourism sector is expected to rebound in the short to medium term to be worth $165 billion by 2025, four times its value in 2020,  a new report by Redseer has forecast. 

The report expects that as the UAE and other countries open their borders to foreign tourists over the next few months in line with upcoming events, this could lead to a significant upsurge in tourist inflow. 

The travel and tourism industry was among the hardest hit in 2020 as global restrictions prevented all but essential domestic and international travel, which resulted in a drop of 74 percent in tourism inflow, this represented a fall in monetary terms of just under 70 percent to $46 billion in 2020, a sharp fall from 2019's $148bn.

The report suggested that the successful vaccination programs in the region as well as lockdown weary consumers would lead to a surge in those seeking to venture out and about. The report said in its consumer interactions, "consumers also expressed increased willingness for domestic travel. We already saw this play out as well last year when the number of internal tourists in the UAE more than doubled from May to October 2020, compared to the same period in the previous year."

The report also revealed that with key global sporting events in the region - notably Qatar's hosting of the 2022 World Cup tournament - the region could expect to attract a lot of tourist inflow. In addition, policies are also becoming favorable towards tourism inflow. It cited the Saudi government's policy to promote tourism covering a wide array of investments, intended to significantly increase the contribution of tourism to economic output in the country, as a boon to the industry.

 

Topics: #economy Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority #tourism #uae #bahrain #saudi #gcc #pandemictravel air travel

Court ruling sees $100bn wiped off Apple

Court ruling sees $100bn wiped off Apple
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

  • Apple will no longer be allowed to prevent developers from using third-party in-app payment systems for apps in its App Store
  • The ruling saw 3 percent of Apple's worth wiped off in Friday trading, losing more than $100 billion
Apple will no longer be allowed to prevent developers from using third-party in-app payment systems for apps in its App Store. 

The ruling could potentially cost the tech titan billions as it currently takes up to a hefty 30 percent revenue cut for in-app purchases. 

The ruling saw 3 percent of Apple's worth wiped off in Friday trading, losing more than $100 billion. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion.

According to CNBC, a US federal judge issued a ruling that allows developers to direct consumers outside the payment method of the “App Store” application, and also ordered “Epic Games” to pay compensation to Apple for breach of contract.

The court ruling clarified that Apple does not have the right to compel developers to carry out in-app purchases only, asking the company not to prevent developers from providing links or other means of communication that direct users away from in-app purchases via the “App Store”.

The company was founded in April 1976 and was put up for public subscription in the stock exchange in 1980.

Apple App Store reached a market value of $1 trillion in August 2018.

Topics: Apple App Store apps Apple Inc Apple Pay #technology #techinvesting

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

  • Saxo Bank, the online trading and investment specialist, announced the appointment of Damian Hitchen
  • Based in Saxo Bank’s regional office in Dubai, Damian will lead the bank’s efforts to further accelerate the growth in both new clients and assets
Saxo Bank, the online trading and investment specialist, announced the appointment of Damian Hitchen as its new CEO of the MENA region. 

He will report directly to Chief Sales Officer Stig Christensen.  

Based in Saxo Bank’s regional office in Dubai, Damian will lead the bank’s efforts to further accelerate the growth in both new clients and assets within the core segments of traders, investors and wholesale partners.

Damian has over two decades of experience working in the financial industry. He joins Saxo from Swissquote, where he served as CEO for Swissquote Singapore for the past two years to set up their APAC business. Prior to that he worked for over 6 years as the CEO for Swissquote in Dubai.

Kim Fournais, CEO & founder, said: “The MENA region is of great strategic importance for the Group, and we are proud to attract a profile and capacity like Damian to spearhead our growing business in the region. We have welcomed many new clients over the past years, and I am very confident that Damian will further accelerate our growth journey.”

Topics: #uae #investment Saxo Bank #abudhabi #techinvesting assets

UAE sets 10% Emiratization quota for private companies

UAE sets 10% Emiratization quota for private companies
Government building in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Updated 11 min 3 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

  • The UAE government said it is allocating 24 billion dirhams ($6.5 billion) to create 75,000 jobs
  • It will only apply to “skilled labor” positions, and the government will work closely with private sector companies to achieve the target by 2026.
DUBAI: Employees of private companies in the UAE should be made up of 10 percent Emiratis, the government announced on Sunday as part of its economic reforms. 

The rule will be enforced over the next five years, starting with an initial 2 percent requirement for the first year, Emirati Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi said. 

It will only apply to “skilled labor” positions, and the government will work closely with private sector companies to achieve the target by 2026.

"We do not look at localization as a compliance issue, but as a competitive advantage," Alain Bejjani, chief executive officer of Majid Al Futtaim, one of the UAE's biggest employers, told Arab News.

"Enriching the (private sector's) workforce with local talent gives companies the granularity of understanding of the market you operate in, and the ability to outperform your competitors," he added.

Other efforts to boost Emiratization, or the country’s campaign to integrate locals into the private sector workforce, were also announced at the press conference held at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi. 

Around 24 billion dirhams ($6.5 billion) will be allocated to create 75,000 private sector jobs for Emiratis.

There will also be allowances, bonuses, and other monetary incentives for UAE nationals, especially those in the field of programming, nursing and entrepreneurship.

The government envisions having 10,000 Emirati nurses by 2026, and locals who are employed in the private sector will receive a child allowance of 800 dirhams per month. 

Emirati government workers who wish to set up their own business will be allowed to take a partially paid leave of absence for up to a year.

The government will subsidize training programs for Emiratis to build their competencies as they join the private sector.  

These are all part of the country’s “Projects of the 50” initiative, which marks the UAE’s 50th year since the unification of all the emirates.

The first set of initiatives was announced in Dubai last week, primarily targeting international investments and attracting foreign talent.

Topics: #uae Dubai UAE Emirati #emirates Abu Dhabi jobs

