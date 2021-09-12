El-Sisi: Muslim Brotherhood has been eating away at Egypt for 90 years

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that the Muslim Brotherhood has been eating away at the mind and body of Egypt for 90 years, in a speech on the sidelines of the discussion session “Human Rights: Present and Future,” part of the National Human Rights Strategy.
El-Sisi said groups like the Brotherhood gnawed at the state and created a culture of doubt and mistrust, and he warned against allowing countries to be destroyed from within, creating millions and refugees and generations of extremists, and releasing untold damage on the wider region for decades.
Egypt’s National Human Rights Strategy is designed to promote social, economic, political and cultural rights, including the main axes of the comprehensive concept of human rights in the state, in cohesion with Cairo’s national development path, which establishes the principles of the new republic, and achieves the goals of Egypt’s Vision 2030.
The president’s spokesman said that the strategy is the first Egyptian integrated and long-term plan in the field of human rights.
He added that the strategy aims to enhance and consolidate what the state is doing in the areas of supporting the rights of women, children, the elderly, the disabled and all other marginalized segments of society.
Sameh Shoukry, minister of foreign affairs, said that the strategy embodies a serious roadmap for human rights.
In his speech, El-Sisi added that the strategy would take five years to implement.